ScrollShadow
Adds dynamic gradient shadows to scrollable content based on scroll position and overflow.
Import
Anatomy
- ScrollShadow: Main container that wraps scrollable components and adds dynamic gradient shadows at the edges based on scroll position and content overflow. Automatically detects scroll orientation (horizontal/vertical) and manages shadow visibility.
- LinearGradientComponent: Required prop that accepts a LinearGradient component from compatible libraries (expo-linear-gradient, react-native-linear-gradient, etc.) to render the gradient shadows.
Usage
Basic Usage
Wrap any scrollable component to automatically add edge shadows.
Horizontal Scrolling
The component auto-detects horizontal scrolling from the child's
horizontal prop.
Custom Shadow Size
Control the gradient shadow height/width with the
size prop.
Visibility Control
Specify which shadows to display using the
visibility prop.
Custom Shadow Color
Override the default shadow color which uses the theme's background.
With Custom Scroll Handler
Important: ScrollShadow internally converts the child to a Reanimated animated component. If you need to use the
onScroll prop, you must use
useAnimatedScrollHandler from react-native-reanimated.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
ScrollShadow
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactElement
|-
|The scrollable component to enhance with shadows. Must be a single React element (ScrollView, FlatList, etc.)
LinearGradientComponent
ComponentType<
LinearGradientProps>
|required
|LinearGradient component from any compatible library (expo-linear-gradient, react-native-linear-gradient, etc.)
size
number
50
|Size (height/width) of the gradient shadow in pixels
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
|auto-detect
|Orientation of the scroll shadow. If not provided, will auto-detect from child's
horizontal prop
visibility
'auto' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'both' | 'none'
'auto'
|Visibility mode for the shadows. 'auto' shows shadows based on scroll position and content overflow
color
string
|theme color
|Custom color for the gradient shadow. If not provided, uses the theme's background color
isEnabled
boolean
true
|Whether the shadow effect is enabled
animation
ScrollShadowRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply to the container
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
ScrollShadowRootAnimation
Animation configuration for ScrollShadow component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 1]
Opacity values [initial, active].
For bottom/right shadow, this is reversed
LinearGradientProps
The
LinearGradientComponent prop expects a component that accepts these props:
|prop
|type
|description
colors
any
|Array of colors for the gradient
locations
any (optional)
|Array of numbers defining the location of each gradient color stop
start
any (optional)
|Start point of the gradient (e.g.,
{ x: 0, y: 0 })
end
any (optional)
|End point of the gradient (e.g.,
{ x: 1, y: 0 })
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle> (optional)
|Style to apply to the gradient view
Special Notes
Important: ScrollShadow internally converts the child to a Reanimated animated component. If you need to use the
onScroll prop on your scrollable component, you must use
useAnimatedScrollHandler from react-native-reanimated instead of the standard
onScroll prop.