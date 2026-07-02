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ScrollShadow

Adds dynamic gradient shadows to scrollable content based on scroll position and overflow.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { ScrollShadow } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>
  • ScrollShadow: Main container that wraps scrollable components and adds dynamic gradient shadows at the edges based on scroll position and content overflow. Automatically detects scroll orientation (horizontal/vertical) and manages shadow visibility.
  • LinearGradientComponent: Required prop that accepts a LinearGradient component from compatible libraries (expo-linear-gradient, react-native-linear-gradient, etc.) to render the gradient shadows.

Usage

Basic Usage

Wrap any scrollable component to automatically add edge shadows.

<ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

Horizontal Scrolling

The component auto-detects horizontal scrolling from the child's horizontal prop.

<ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <FlatList horizontal data={data} renderItem={...} />
</ScrollShadow>

Custom Shadow Size

Control the gradient shadow height/width with the size prop.

<ScrollShadow size={100} LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

Visibility Control

Specify which shadows to display using the visibility prop.

<ScrollShadow visibility="top" LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

<ScrollShadow visibility="bottom" LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

<ScrollShadow visibility="none" LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

Custom Shadow Color

Override the default shadow color which uses the theme's background.

<ScrollShadow color="#ffffff" LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

With Custom Scroll Handler

Important: ScrollShadow internally converts the child to a Reanimated animated component. If you need to use the onScroll prop, you must use useAnimatedScrollHandler from react-native-reanimated.

import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient';
import Animated, { useAnimatedScrollHandler } from 'react-native-reanimated';

const scrollHandler = useAnimatedScrollHandler({
  onScroll: (event) => {
    console.log(event.contentOffset.y);
  },
});

<ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <Animated.ScrollView onScroll={scrollHandler}>...</Animated.ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>;

Example

import { ScrollShadow, Surface } from 'heroui-native';
import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient';
import { FlatList, ScrollView, Text, View } from 'react-native';

export default function ScrollShadowExample() {
  const horizontalData = Array.from({ length: 10 }, (_, i) => ({
    id: i,
    title: `Card ${i + 1}`,
  }));

  return (
    <View className="flex-1 bg-background">
      <Text className="px-5 py-3 text-lg font-semibold">Horizontal List</Text>
      <ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
        <FlatList
          data={horizontalData}
          horizontal
          renderItem={({ item }) => (
            <Surface variant="2" className="w-32 h-24 justify-center px-4">
              <Text>{item.title}</Text>
            </Surface>
          )}
          showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false}
          contentContainerClassName="p-5 gap-4"
        />
      </ScrollShadow>

      <Text className="px-5 py-3 text-lg font-semibold">Vertical Content</Text>
      <ScrollShadow
        size={80}
        className="h-48"
        LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}
      >
        <ScrollView
          contentContainerClassName="p-5"
          showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}
        >
          <Text className="mb-4 text-2xl font-bold">Long Content</Text>
          <Text className="mb-4 text-base leading-6">
            Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do
            eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim
            ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris.
          </Text>
          <Text className="mb-4 text-base leading-6">
            Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem
            accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa
            quae ab illo inventore veritatis et quasi architecto beatae vitae.
          </Text>
        </ScrollView>
      </ScrollShadow>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

ScrollShadow

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactElement-The scrollable component to enhance with shadows. Must be a single React element (ScrollView, FlatList, etc.)
LinearGradientComponentComponentType<
LinearGradientProps>		requiredLinearGradient component from any compatible library (expo-linear-gradient, react-native-linear-gradient, etc.)
sizenumber50Size (height/width) of the gradient shadow in pixels
orientation'horizontal' | 'vertical'auto-detectOrientation of the scroll shadow. If not provided, will auto-detect from child's horizontal prop
visibility'auto' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'both' | 'none''auto'Visibility mode for the shadows. 'auto' shows shadows based on scroll position and content overflow
colorstringtheme colorCustom color for the gradient shadow. If not provided, uses the theme's background color
isEnabledbooleantrueWhether the shadow effect is enabled
animationScrollShadowRootAnimation-Animation configuration
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes to apply to the container
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

ScrollShadowRootAnimation

Animation configuration for ScrollShadow component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable only root animations
  • "disable-all": Disable all animations including children
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value[number, number][0, 1]Opacity values [initial, active].
For bottom/right shadow, this is reversed

LinearGradientProps

The LinearGradientComponent prop expects a component that accepts these props:

proptypedescription
colorsanyArray of colors for the gradient
locationsany (optional)Array of numbers defining the location of each gradient color stop
startany (optional)Start point of the gradient (e.g., { x: 0, y: 0 })
endany (optional)End point of the gradient (e.g., { x: 1, y: 0 })
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle> (optional)Style to apply to the gradient view

Special Notes

Important: ScrollShadow internally converts the child to a Reanimated animated component. If you need to use the onScroll prop on your scrollable component, you must use useAnimatedScrollHandler from react-native-reanimated instead of the standard onScroll prop.

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On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageHorizontal ScrollingCustom Shadow SizeVisibility ControlCustom Shadow ColorWith Custom Scroll HandlerExampleAPI ReferenceScrollShadowScrollShadowRootAnimationLinearGradientPropsSpecial Notes