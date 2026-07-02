Adds dynamic gradient shadows to scrollable content based on scroll position and overflow.

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import { ScrollShadow } from 'heroui-native' ;

< ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < ScrollView >...</ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow >

ScrollShadow : Main container that wraps scrollable components and adds dynamic gradient shadows at the edges based on scroll position and content overflow. Automatically detects scroll orientation (horizontal/vertical) and manages shadow visibility.

: Main container that wraps scrollable components and adds dynamic gradient shadows at the edges based on scroll position and content overflow. Automatically detects scroll orientation (horizontal/vertical) and manages shadow visibility. LinearGradientComponent: Required prop that accepts a LinearGradient component from compatible libraries (expo-linear-gradient, react-native-linear-gradient, etc.) to render the gradient shadows.

Wrap any scrollable component to automatically add edge shadows.

< ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < ScrollView >...</ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow >

The component auto-detects horizontal scrolling from the child's horizontal prop.

< ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < FlatList horizontal data = {data} renderItem = { ... } /> </ ScrollShadow >

Control the gradient shadow height/width with the size prop.

< ScrollShadow size = { 100 } LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < ScrollView >...</ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow >

Specify which shadows to display using the visibility prop.

< ScrollShadow visibility = "top" LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < ScrollView >...</ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow > < ScrollShadow visibility = "bottom" LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < ScrollView >...</ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow > < ScrollShadow visibility = "none" LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < ScrollView >...</ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow >

Override the default shadow color which uses the theme's background.

< ScrollShadow color = "#ffffff" LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < ScrollView >...</ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow >

Important: ScrollShadow internally converts the child to a Reanimated animated component. If you need to use the onScroll prop, you must use useAnimatedScrollHandler from react-native-reanimated.

import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient' ; import Animated, { useAnimatedScrollHandler } from 'react-native-reanimated' ; const scrollHandler = useAnimatedScrollHandler ({ onScroll : ( event ) => { console. log (event.contentOffset.y); }, }); < ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < Animated.ScrollView onScroll = {scrollHandler}>...</ Animated.ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow >;

import { ScrollShadow, Surface } from 'heroui-native' ; import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient' ; import { FlatList, ScrollView, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function ScrollShadowExample () { const horizontalData = Array. from ({ length: 10 }, ( _ , i ) => ({ id: i, title: `Card ${ i + 1 }` , })); return ( < View className = "flex-1 bg-background" > < Text className = "px-5 py-3 text-lg font-semibold" >Horizontal List</ Text > < ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < FlatList data = {horizontalData} horizontal renderItem = {({ item }) => ( < Surface variant = "2" className = "w-32 h-24 justify-center px-4" > < Text >{item.title}</ Text > </ Surface > )} showsHorizontalScrollIndicator = { false } contentContainerClassName = "p-5 gap-4" /> </ ScrollShadow > < Text className = "px-5 py-3 text-lg font-semibold" >Vertical Content</ Text > < ScrollShadow size = { 80 } className = "h-48" LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient} > < ScrollView contentContainerClassName = "p-5" showsVerticalScrollIndicator = { false } > < Text className = "mb-4 text-2xl font-bold" >Long Content</ Text > < Text className = "mb-4 text-base leading-6" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris. </ Text > < Text className = "mb-4 text-base leading-6" > Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa quae ab illo inventore veritatis et quasi architecto beatae vitae. </ Text > </ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactElement - The scrollable component to enhance with shadows. Must be a single React element (ScrollView, FlatList, etc.) LinearGradientComponent ComponentType<

LinearGradientProps> required LinearGradient component from any compatible library (expo-linear-gradient, react-native-linear-gradient, etc.) size number 50 Size (height/width) of the gradient shadow in pixels orientation 'horizontal' | 'vertical' auto-detect Orientation of the scroll shadow. If not provided, will auto-detect from child's horizontal prop visibility 'auto' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'both' | 'none' 'auto' Visibility mode for the shadows. 'auto' shows shadows based on scroll position and content overflow color string theme color Custom color for the gradient shadow. If not provided, uses the theme's background color isEnabled boolean true Whether the shadow effect is enabled animation ScrollShadowRootAnimation - Animation configuration className string - Additional CSS classes to apply to the container ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for ScrollShadow component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number] [0, 1] Opacity values [initial, active].

For bottom/right shadow, this is reversed

The LinearGradientComponent prop expects a component that accepts these props:

prop type description colors any Array of colors for the gradient locations any (optional) Array of numbers defining the location of each gradient color stop start any (optional) Start point of the gradient (e.g., { x: 0, y: 0 } ) end any (optional) End point of the gradient (e.g., { x: 1, y: 0 } ) style StyleProp<ViewStyle> (optional) Style to apply to the gradient view