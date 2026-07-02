v1.0.5
Split border-field token fixes width/color merge conflict, Typography Dynamic Type support, provider text input configuration, single-mount popover animations, Select icon color fix, Expo 57 / RN 0.86 upgrade
HeroUI Native v1.0.5 resolves a long-standing
border-field merge conflict by splitting the field border into separate width and color tokens and configuring
tailwind-variants globally, migrating Input, InputOTP, Radio, and Checkbox to outline-based focus, active, and invalid states. This release also brings iOS Dynamic Type support to Typography, adds provider-level text input configuration, reworks Popover, Menu, and Select entering animations to mount content only once, aligns the Select check icon with the
accent-soft-foreground token, and upgrades the toolchain to Expo 57 / React Native 0.86.
Installation
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Performance
Single-Mount Popover, Menu, and Select Animations
The Popover, Menu, and Select content now mounts a single time and animates in via a shared value once it has been measured and positioned. Previously, the content subtree was mounted twice — a hidden probe to measure dimensions, then a visible node — so the entering Keyframe could fire on mount at the correct position.
Improvements:
- The default entering animation is driven by a shared value (
rEnteringStyle) that plays once content is positioned (
isReady), keeping the subtree mounted only once
usePopupPopoverContentAnimationnow returns
isDrivenEnteringand
rEnteringStyle, with translate, scale, and opacity interpolated from a progress value
- Content is hidden from pointer events until it is ready; disabled animations resolve directly to the shown state
- Custom entering Keyframes retain the previous probe-and-mount fallback path
Public component APIs are unchanged — the single-mount path is entirely internal, and custom entering animations behave exactly as before. We recommend verifying enter and exit animations across all four placements, sub-menu transitions, and the disabled-animations case.
Related PR: #438
Component Improvements
Typography Dynamic Type Support (iOS)
The Typography component now applies a default
dynamicTypeRamp per semantic type so text scales the way Apple intends on iOS. Larger types such as titles scale more slowly than body text, matching iOS system behavior for Dynamic Type. Previously, text in every Typography component scaled with the same factor.
Improvements:
- Each Typography type maps to an appropriate iOS Dynamic Type ramp (e.g. headings to
titleramps, paragraphs to
body)
- Improves accessibility and text-scaling fidelity on iOS with no impact on Android
- The
dynamicTypeRampdefault can be overridden per instance where a different ramp is desired
This change is iOS-only and does not alter the Typography API. Apps that already pass
dynamicTypeRamp directly continue to control scaling explicitly.
Related PR: #435
Select Check Icon Color
The Select component's
Select.ItemIndicator now defaults its check icon color to the
accent-soft-foreground theme token instead of
accent, aligning the selected-item indicator with the intended semantic foreground color for better contrast and visual consistency.
Improvements:
- Default check icon color uses
accent-soft-foregroundfor improved contrast in selected list items
- JSDoc and component docs updated to reflect the new default
Only the default icon color changes when
iconProps.color is omitted — the API is unchanged and custom colors still work. Manual verification on light and dark themes is recommended to confirm indicator contrast.
Related PR: #436
API Enhancements
Provider Text Input Configuration
The HeroUINativeProvider (and
HeroUINativeProviderRaw) can now configure a subset of
TextInput props globally through a new
textInputProps config, starting with
allowFontScaling and
maxFontSizeMultiplier. This mirrors the existing global
textProps pattern and keeps input font-scaling behavior consistent across the app.
New Capability:
What's included:
- New
textInputPropsconfig on
HeroUINativeConfigand
HeroUINativeConfigRaw(
allowFontScaling,
maxFontSizeMultiplier)
- New
TextInputComponentProvider/
useTextInputComponentand a
HeroTextInputhelper that applies global props as overridable defaults
- Applied across
Input(and therefore
TextArea,
SearchField, and
InputGroup) and the
InputOTPprimitive
Global props are applied as defaults, so any prop passed directly to a component still overrides them.
Related PR: #437
Dependencies
Expo 57 / React Native 0.86 Upgrade
The project has been upgraded to the Expo 57 / React Native 0.86 toolchain. This upgrade also fixes overlay exit animations by wrapping content nodes so layout animations no longer share transforms with animated styles, restores the Android input focus ring, and hardens Pressable style callback typing.
Fixes:
- Moved
entering/
exitinglayout animations onto a wrapper
Animated.Viewfor Popover, Menu, and Select to fix exit animations and remove the Reanimated layout-animation override warning
- Show the input focus ring on Android using a border, with iOS retaining the outline approach
- Simplified the default exiting keyframes by dropping the
scaletransform
- Added explicit
PressableStateCallbackTypetyping to button and sub-menu style callbacks
Dependency upgrades:
- Expo
57
- React Native
0.86
- React Native Reanimated
4.5
react-native-worklets
0.10
- Tailwind CSS
4.3
- Uniwind
1.10
Public APIs are unchanged, but consumers should align their peer versions with Expo 57 / React Native 0.86. Manual testing of overlay open/close animations on iOS and Android and input focus states is recommended.
Related PR: #439
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Split
border-field Into Separate Width and Color Tokens
Previously,
border-field generated both a width and a color utility under the same name, so
tailwind-merge dropped the width. Field components hardcoded border widths (
border,
border-[1.5px]) and used border-color for focus and invalid states. v1.0.5 splits the field border into two non-conflicting utilities and configures
tailwind-variants globally so width and color no longer collapse during merge.
What changed:
border-field-width(width) and
border-field-border(color) are now separate, non-conflicting utilities
tv/
cnare configured with a shared
twMergeConfig(
border-wgroup) registered globally; all
*.styles.tsimport
tvfrom the lib
- Input, InputOTP, Radio, and Checkbox use
border-field-widthand
outline-*for focus, active, and invalid states; the invalid outline now shows at rest
- The
--field-radiusmultiplier changed from
1.5to
1.75
The public component API is unchanged, but the visual and behavioral changes require verification. Please confirm the following in your app:
Migration:
Borders set via the
--field-border color alone no longer appear —
--field-border-width now defaults to
0px, so set a width as well:
When using the field border width utility directly, rename it:
Also verify:
- Focus, active, and invalid states now use
outline-*rather than border-color
- Overrides of the
--border-width-fieldtheme key must use
--border-width-field-width(or the
--field-border-widthprimitive)
- Field corner radius changes slightly (
--field-radiusmultiplier
1.5→
1.75)
If you rely on
--field-border color to produce resting borders, set a non-zero
--field-border-width default to restore that appearance.
Related PR: #434
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Typography - Documented the default
dynamicTypeRampbehavior on iOS
- Select - Updated the
Select.ItemIndicatordefault check icon color
- Provider - Added the
textInputPropssection, examples, and provider hierarchy
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
All Releases
All updates and changes to HeroUI Native, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.
CLI v1.0.0
New CLI for scaffolding a preconfigured HeroUI Native + Expo Router project — Expo SDK 56, React Native 0.85, Uniwind, all peer dependencies wired up, two starter templates (single-screen and tabs).