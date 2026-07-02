July 2, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.5 resolves a long-standing border-field merge conflict by splitting the field border into separate width and color tokens and configuring tailwind-variants globally, migrating Input, InputOTP, Radio, and Checkbox to outline-based focus, active, and invalid states. This release also brings iOS Dynamic Type support to Typography, adds provider-level text input configuration, reworks Popover, Menu, and Select entering animations to mount content only once, aligns the Select check icon with the accent-soft-foreground token, and upgrades the toolchain to Expo 57 / React Native 0.86.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i heroui-native pnpm add heroui-native yarn add heroui-native bun add heroui-native

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The Popover, Menu, and Select content now mounts a single time and animates in via a shared value once it has been measured and positioned. Previously, the content subtree was mounted twice — a hidden probe to measure dimensions, then a visible node — so the entering Keyframe could fire on mount at the correct position.

Improvements:

The default entering animation is driven by a shared value ( rEnteringStyle ) that plays once content is positioned ( isReady ), keeping the subtree mounted only once

) that plays once content is positioned ( ), keeping the subtree mounted only once usePopupPopoverContentAnimation now returns isDrivenEntering and rEnteringStyle , with translate, scale, and opacity interpolated from a progress value

now returns and , with translate, scale, and opacity interpolated from a progress value Content is hidden from pointer events until it is ready; disabled animations resolve directly to the shown state

Custom entering Keyframes retain the previous probe-and-mount fallback path

Public component APIs are unchanged — the single-mount path is entirely internal, and custom entering animations behave exactly as before. We recommend verifying enter and exit animations across all four placements, sub-menu transitions, and the disabled-animations case.

Related PR: #438

The Typography component now applies a default dynamicTypeRamp per semantic type so text scales the way Apple intends on iOS. Larger types such as titles scale more slowly than body text, matching iOS system behavior for Dynamic Type. Previously, text in every Typography component scaled with the same factor.

Improvements:

Each Typography type maps to an appropriate iOS Dynamic Type ramp (e.g. headings to title ramps, paragraphs to body )

ramps, paragraphs to ) Improves accessibility and text-scaling fidelity on iOS with no impact on Android

The dynamicTypeRamp default can be overridden per instance where a different ramp is desired

This change is iOS-only and does not alter the Typography API. Apps that already pass dynamicTypeRamp directly continue to control scaling explicitly.

Related PR: #435

The Select component's Select.ItemIndicator now defaults its check icon color to the accent-soft-foreground theme token instead of accent , aligning the selected-item indicator with the intended semantic foreground color for better contrast and visual consistency.

Improvements:

Default check icon color uses accent-soft-foreground for improved contrast in selected list items

for improved contrast in selected list items JSDoc and component docs updated to reflect the new default

Only the default icon color changes when iconProps.color is omitted — the API is unchanged and custom colors still work. Manual verification on light and dark themes is recommended to confirm indicator contrast.

Related PR: #436

The HeroUINativeProvider (and HeroUINativeProviderRaw ) can now configure a subset of TextInput props globally through a new textInputProps config, starting with allowFontScaling and maxFontSizeMultiplier . This mirrors the existing global textProps pattern and keeps input font-scaling behavior consistent across the app.

New Capability:

import { HeroUINativeProvider } from "heroui-native" ; export function App () { return ( < HeroUINativeProvider config = {{ textInputProps: { allowFontScaling: true , maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, }} > { /* Your app */ } </ HeroUINativeProvider > ); }

What's included:

New textInputProps config on HeroUINativeConfig and HeroUINativeConfigRaw ( allowFontScaling , maxFontSizeMultiplier )

config on and ( , ) New TextInputComponentProvider / useTextInputComponent and a HeroTextInput helper that applies global props as overridable defaults

/ and a helper that applies global props as overridable defaults Applied across Input (and therefore TextArea , SearchField , and InputGroup ) and the InputOTP primitive

Global props are applied as defaults, so any prop passed directly to a component still overrides them.

Related PR: #437

The project has been upgraded to the Expo 57 / React Native 0.86 toolchain. This upgrade also fixes overlay exit animations by wrapping content nodes so layout animations no longer share transforms with animated styles, restores the Android input focus ring, and hardens Pressable style callback typing.

Fixes:

Moved entering / exiting layout animations onto a wrapper Animated.View for Popover, Menu, and Select to fix exit animations and remove the Reanimated layout-animation override warning

/ layout animations onto a wrapper for Popover, Menu, and Select to fix exit animations and remove the Reanimated layout-animation override warning Show the input focus ring on Android using a border, with iOS retaining the outline approach

Simplified the default exiting keyframes by dropping the scale transform

transform Added explicit PressableStateCallbackType typing to button and sub-menu style callbacks

Dependency upgrades:

Expo 57

React Native 0.86

React Native Reanimated 4.5

react-native-worklets 0.10

Tailwind CSS 4.3

Uniwind 1.10

Public APIs are unchanged, but consumers should align their peer versions with Expo 57 / React Native 0.86. Manual testing of overlay open/close animations on iOS and Android and input focus states is recommended.

Related PR: #439

Previously, border-field generated both a width and a color utility under the same name, so tailwind-merge dropped the width. Field components hardcoded border widths ( border , border-[1.5px] ) and used border-color for focus and invalid states. v1.0.5 splits the field border into two non-conflicting utilities and configures tailwind-variants globally so width and color no longer collapse during merge.

What changed:

border-field-width (width) and border-field-border (color) are now separate, non-conflicting utilities

(width) and (color) are now separate, non-conflicting utilities tv / cn are configured with a shared twMergeConfig ( border-w group) registered globally; all *.styles.ts import tv from the lib

/ are configured with a shared ( group) registered globally; all import from the lib Input, InputOTP, Radio, and Checkbox use border-field-width and outline-* for focus, active, and invalid states; the invalid outline now shows at rest

and for focus, active, and invalid states; the invalid outline now shows at rest The --field-radius multiplier changed from 1.5 to 1.75

The public component API is unchanged, but the visual and behavioral changes require verification. Please confirm the following in your app:

Migration:

Borders set via the --field-border color alone no longer appear — --field-border-width now defaults to 0px , so set a width as well:

// Before — a color alone rendered a visible border // --field-border: <color>; // After — also set a width, since --field-border-width defaults to 0px // --field-border: <color>; // --field-border-width: 1.5px;

When using the field border width utility directly, rename it:

// Before < View className = "border-field" /> // After < View className = "border-field-width" />

Also verify:

Focus, active, and invalid states now use outline-* rather than border-color

rather than border-color Overrides of the --border-width-field theme key must use --border-width-field-width (or the --field-border-width primitive)

theme key must use (or the primitive) Field corner radius changes slightly ( --field-radius multiplier 1.5 → 1.75 )

If you rely on --field-border color to produce resting borders, set a non-zero --field-border-width default to restore that appearance.

Related PR: #434

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Typography - Documented the default dynamicTypeRamp behavior on iOS

behavior on iOS Select - Updated the Select.ItemIndicator default check icon color

default check icon color Provider - Added the textInputProps section, examples, and provider hierarchy

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!