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v1.0.2

asChild slot pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface, Portal accessibility modal prop, Button Android variant fix, Input and Select style refinements

April 15, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.2 introduces the asChild slot pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface components, adds VoiceOver modal containment support across all portal-based overlay components, and fixes an Android-specific Button variant styling issue. This release also refines Input and Select visual styles and improves RadioGroup documentation with inline API references.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i heroui-native
pnpm add heroui-native
yarn add heroui-native
bun add heroui-native

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI Native to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI Native MCP Server.

Try It on Your Device

Don't have the HeroUI Native app yet? Download it below.
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API Enhancements

asChild Slot Pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface

The PressableFeedback and Surface components now support the asChild prop, enabling the Slot pattern for polymorphic rendering. When asChild is true, each component merges its behavior and styling onto a single child element instead of wrapping it in an additional node.

PressableFeedback uses Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Slot.Pressable) to merge press handling and animated styles onto the child element. Surface uses Slot.View to merge surface styling (elevation, background, className) onto the child element.

New capability:

import { PressableFeedback, Surface } from "heroui-native";

// PressableFeedback merges press handling onto the child
<PressableFeedback asChild onPress={() => console.log("pressed")}>
  <MyCustomComponent />
</PressableFeedback>

// Surface merges surface styling onto the child
<Surface asChild elevation={2}>
  <MyCustomCard />
</Surface>

The asChild prop defaults to false, preserving existing behavior. No migration is required. The child must be a single React element when asChild is enabled. Both implementations follow the established Slot primitive pattern already used in the codebase.

Related PR: #380

unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal for Portal Components

A new unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal prop has been added to all portal-based overlay components, giving consumers control over whether iOS VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When enabled, VoiceOver focus is restricted to elements inside the overlay, preventing navigation to content behind it.

Supported components:

New capability:

import { Dialog } from "heroui-native";

<Dialog>
  <Dialog.Portal unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal>
    <Dialog.Content>
      {/* VoiceOver focus is restricted to this overlay on iOS */}
    </Dialog.Content>
  </Dialog.Portal>
</Dialog>

The prop defaults to false, preserving existing behavior. It is marked unstable because it maps directly to the native accessibilityViewIsModal on FullWindowOverlay from react-native-screens and may change with future releases of that library.

Related PR: #383

Style Fixes

Input and Select Visual Refinements

Refined the visual styling of the Input and Select components for a cleaner, more balanced appearance.

Fixes:

  • Input: Border width reduced from border-2 (2px) to border-[1.5px] for a subtler, less heavy border appearance
  • Select: Trigger vertical padding reduced from py-3.5 to py-3 for tighter, more compact spacing

These are purely cosmetic adjustments with no API or behavioral changes. Visual regression testing is recommended to confirm the updated styles render as expected across iOS and Android.

Related PR: #381

Bug Fixes

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

  • Issue #363: Fixed the Button outline variant on Android where the border would persist when switching to another variant via a conditional prop. React Native on Android sometimes retains the borderWidth property during variant transitions. All button variants except outline now include explicit border-0 classes to ensure borderWidth is reset to 0 whenever the variant changes.

  • Issue #357: Resolved the request for asChild support on Card for pressable card patterns. The new asChild slot pattern on PressableFeedback and Surface enables developers to compose pressable card layouts by merging press handling and surface styling onto a single child element without additional wrapper nodes.

Related PRs:

Documentation

RadioGroup Inline API Reference

The RadioGroup documentation now embeds full API reference tables for Radio, Radio.Indicator, and Radio.IndicatorThumb directly within the page. This removes the need for readers to navigate to a separate Radio doc file to understand the props available when composing radios inside a RadioGroup.Item.

Improvements:

  • Full prop tables for Radio, Radio.Indicator, and Radio.IndicatorThumb embedded inline
  • Added documentation for RadioRenderProps, RadioRootAnimation, and RadioIndicatorThumbAnimation types
  • Replaced external markdown links with inline code formatting for consistency

Related PR: #384

Updated Documentation

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

  • RadioGroup - Inline API reference tables for Radio, Radio.Indicator, and Radio.IndicatorThumb
  • PressableFeedback - Added asChild prop documentation
  • Surface - Added asChild prop documentation
  • BottomSheet - Added unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal prop documentation
  • Dialog - Added unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal prop documentation
  • Menu - Added unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal prop documentation
  • Popover - Added unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal prop documentation
  • Select - Added unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal prop documentation
  • Toast - Added unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal prop documentation

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

v1.0.3

New Text typography component, ScrollShadow inverted support, Tabs RTL indicator fix, optional Avatar alt prop, Select indicator unification, and form field style refinements

v1.0.1

Toast race condition fix, disabled state styling with disabled modifier, backdrop style variable

On this page

InstallationTry It on Your DeviceAPI EnhancementsasChild Slot Pattern for PressableFeedback and Surfaceunstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal for Portal ComponentsStyle FixesInput and Select Visual RefinementsBug FixesDocumentationRadioGroup Inline API ReferenceUpdated DocumentationLinksContributors