v1.0.2
asChild slot pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface, Portal accessibility modal prop, Button Android variant fix, Input and Select style refinements
HeroUI Native v1.0.2 introduces the
asChild slot pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface components, adds VoiceOver modal containment support across all portal-based overlay components, and fixes an Android-specific Button variant styling issue. This release also refines Input and Select visual styles and improves RadioGroup documentation with inline API references.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI Native to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI Native MCP Server.
Try It on Your Device
API Enhancements
asChild Slot Pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface
The PressableFeedback and Surface components now support the
asChild prop, enabling the Slot pattern for polymorphic rendering. When
asChild is
true, each component merges its behavior and styling onto a single child element instead of wrapping it in an additional node.
PressableFeedback uses
Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Slot.Pressable) to merge press handling and animated styles onto the child element. Surface uses
Slot.View to merge surface styling (elevation, background, className) onto the child element.
New capability:
The
asChild prop defaults to
false, preserving existing behavior. No migration is required. The child must be a single React element when
asChild is enabled. Both implementations follow the established Slot primitive pattern already used in the codebase.
Related PR: #380
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal for Portal Components
A new
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal prop has been added to all portal-based overlay components, giving consumers control over whether iOS VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When enabled, VoiceOver focus is restricted to elements inside the overlay, preventing navigation to content behind it.
Supported components:
- BottomSheet (
BottomSheet.Portal)
- Dialog (
Dialog.Portal)
- Menu (
Menu.Portal)
- Popover (
Popover.Portal)
- Select (
Select.Portal)
- Toast (
ToastProvider)
New capability:
The prop defaults to
false, preserving existing behavior. It is marked
unstable because it maps directly to the native
accessibilityViewIsModal on
FullWindowOverlay from
react-native-screens and may change with future releases of that library.
Related PR: #383
Style Fixes
Input and Select Visual Refinements
Refined the visual styling of the Input and Select components for a cleaner, more balanced appearance.
Fixes:
- Input: Border width reduced from
border-2(2px) to
border-[1.5px]for a subtler, less heavy border appearance
- Select: Trigger vertical padding reduced from
py-3.5to
py-3for tighter, more compact spacing
These are purely cosmetic adjustments with no API or behavioral changes. Visual regression testing is recommended to confirm the updated styles render as expected across iOS and Android.
Related PR: #381
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
-
Issue #363: Fixed the Button outline variant on Android where the border would persist when switching to another variant via a conditional prop. React Native on Android sometimes retains the
borderWidthproperty during variant transitions. All button variants except
outlinenow include explicit
border-0classes to ensure
borderWidthis reset to
0whenever the variant changes.
-
Issue #357: Resolved the request for
asChildsupport on Card for pressable card patterns. The new
asChildslot pattern on PressableFeedback and Surface enables developers to compose pressable card layouts by merging press handling and surface styling onto a single child element without additional wrapper nodes.
Related PRs:
Documentation
RadioGroup Inline API Reference
The RadioGroup documentation now embeds full API reference tables for
Radio,
Radio.Indicator, and
Radio.IndicatorThumb directly within the page. This removes the need for readers to navigate to a separate Radio doc file to understand the props available when composing radios inside a
RadioGroup.Item.
Improvements:
- Full prop tables for
Radio,
Radio.Indicator, and
Radio.IndicatorThumbembedded inline
- Added documentation for
RadioRenderProps,
RadioRootAnimation, and
RadioIndicatorThumbAnimationtypes
- Replaced external markdown links with inline code formatting for consistency
Related PR: #384
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- RadioGroup - Inline API reference tables for Radio, Radio.Indicator, and Radio.IndicatorThumb
- PressableFeedback - Added
asChildprop documentation
- Surface - Added
asChildprop documentation
- BottomSheet - Added
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalprop documentation
- Dialog - Added
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalprop documentation
- Menu - Added
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalprop documentation
- Popover - Added
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalprop documentation
- Select - Added
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalprop documentation
- Toast - Added
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalprop documentation
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!