May 26, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.4 renames the Text typography primitive to Typography to free up React Native's Text name and align with semantic typography usage, while keeping the existing Text exports as deprecated aliases for a seamless upgrade. This release also refines soft-foreground color tokens across Alert, Avatar, Button, Chip, and Toast for better contrast on soft backgrounds, ships a new optional heroui-native/styles/vibrant palette, documents the iOS native-modal offset workaround for Menu, Popover, and Select, and upgrades the example app to Expo 56 / React Native 0.85.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i heroui-native pnpm add heroui-native yarn add heroui-native bun add heroui-native

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The library's typography primitive has been renamed from Text to Typography to avoid clashing with React Native's built-in Text and to better describe its purpose as a semantic typography system. The component's API, variants, and behavior are unchanged — only the public name moves.

import { Typography } from "heroui-native" ; import { View } from "react-native" ; export function Example () { return ( < View className = "flex-1 justify-center px-5 gap-4" > < Typography.Heading type = "h1" >Welcome</ Typography.Heading > < Typography.Heading type = "h3" >Getting Started</ Typography.Heading > < Typography.Paragraph > This is a body paragraph rendered with the Typography component. </ Typography.Paragraph > < Typography.Paragraph color = "muted" type = "body-sm" > Smaller supporting text for captions or footnotes. </ Typography.Paragraph > < Typography.Code >npm install heroui-native</ Typography.Code > </ View > ); }

What changed:

Primary export is now Typography , with sub-components Typography.Heading , Typography.Paragraph , and Typography.Code

, with sub-components , , and New typographyClassNames style API and Typography* type aliases replace the prior Text* naming

style API and type aliases replace the prior naming The existing Text , textClassNames , and Text* types are kept as deprecated re-exports for backward compatibility

, , and types are kept as re-exports for backward compatibility Example screen renamed from text to typography in the component catalog

to in the component catalog JSDoc and component docs updated to reference Typography and the new docs URL

No migration required. Existing import { Text } from "heroui-native" continues to work via deprecated re-exports. Migrate to Typography at your convenience before a future major release removes the deprecated aliases.

Related PR: #417

A new optional heroui-native/styles/vibrant stylesheet is available for apps that prefer more saturated brand colors on soft variants. It keeps the readability improvements from the refined soft-foreground tokens while preserving high color saturation for icons and text on soft backgrounds.

Usage:

// Default refined soft-foreground palette import "heroui-native/styles" ; // Or, opt into the vibrant palette import "heroui-native/styles" ; import "heroui-native/styles/vibrant" ;

Import heroui-native/styles/vibrant after the base styles to override soft-foreground tokens with the more saturated values. No component code changes are required to opt in.

Related PR: #420

The Alert, Avatar, Button, Chip, and Toast components now use the new *-soft-foreground theme tokens for labels and icons on soft backgrounds, producing better contrast and a more cohesive look across light and dark themes.

Improvements:

Soft foreground tokens ( accent-soft-foreground , success-soft-foreground , warning-soft-foreground , danger-soft-foreground , default-soft-foreground ) are computed via color-mix in theme.css for improved readability on soft backgrounds

, , , , ) are computed via in for improved readability on soft backgrounds Alert, Avatar, Button, Chip, and Toast styles (and their internal hooks) consume the new soft-foreground tokens instead of raw semantic colors like text-accent or text-success

or A new optional heroui-native/styles/vibrant export preserves saturated brand colors on soft variants for apps that want a more vivid look

export preserves saturated brand colors on soft variants for apps that want a more vivid look Example app demos for Alert, Avatar, Button, Chip, and Toast were updated to match the refined color usage

Component props and public APIs are unchanged — only the color values applied to soft variants. Apps relying on the default theme will see softer, more legible icon and label colors on soft variants out of the box.

Related PR: #420

The TextArea component now applies proper inner vertical padding so multiline content no longer hugs the top edge of the field.

Improvements:

TextArea now uses h-32 py-2 for consistent inner spacing

now uses for consistent inner spacing No API changes — the fix is a styling-only update inside the component

Related PR: #421

The useThemeColor hook now exposes additional surface and soft tokens, and renames the overlay backdrop token for clarity.

New Capability:

import { useThemeColor } from "heroui-native" ; const colors = useThemeColor ([ "default-soft" , "default-soft-foreground" , "surface-foreground" , "backdrop" , ]);

Changes:

Added default-soft and default-soft-foreground tokens

and tokens Added surface foreground tokens (e.g. surface-foreground ) for explicit access to surface text colors

) for explicit access to surface text colors Renamed overlay-backdrop to backdrop for consistency with the underlying CSS variable name

Apps using removed useThemeColor keys ( on-surface-* ) or the previous overlay-backdrop key should migrate to the updated token names. Component props and visual defaults are unchanged.

Related PR: #420

The peer dependency range for @gorhom/bottom-sheet has been bumped from ^5.2.8 to ^5.2.9 . Apps that use HeroUI Native's BottomSheet component (or any of Menu / Popover / Select with presentation="bottom-sheet" ) should ensure they are on a compatible version:

npm i @gorhom/bottom-sheet@^5.2.9

This is the only peer-dep change affecting consumers. The library's react ( >=19.0.0 ) and react-native ( >=0.81.0 ) peer ranges are unchanged.

Related PR: #421

The example app shipped in the repository has been upgraded to the latest Expo and React Native toolchain. This does not affect consumers of the library directly, but contributors running the example will benefit from the upgrades:

Expo 56

React Native 0.85.3

React 19.2.3

React Native Reanimated 4.3.1

react-native-worklets 0.8.3

Uniwind ^1.6.3

Additional housekeeping included in this upgrade:

metro.config.js rewritten to pin peer-dep resolution to the example's node_modules , fixing Hermes "Maximum call stack size exceeded" crashes when uniwind or react resolved to two copies from the workspace root

rewritten to pin peer-dep resolution to the example's , fixing Hermes "Maximum call stack size exceeded" crashes when or resolved to two copies from the workspace root Replaced deprecated StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject with StyleSheet.absoluteFill in input-otp and showcases

with in input-otp and showcases Migrated useFocusEffect / useHeaderHeight imports to expo-router

/ imports to Removed unused example/src/components/safe-area-view.tsx , eas.json , and stale newArchEnabled / edgeToEdgeEnabled flags

, , and stale / flags Example app slug/bundle renamed to heroui-native-oss ; Android WithStateToggle padding adjusted

Related PR: #421

The Menu, Popover, and Select documentation now includes a Native Modal (iOS) section that explains why overlay content can render shifted upward when a trigger lives inside a screen presented as a native modal ( presentation: "modal" | "formSheet" | "pageSheet" ), and how to compensate.

Improvements:

Each component's docs now describe the Fabric / FullWindowOverlay coordinate mismatch: trigger coordinates are modal-relative while the overlay is window-anchored

coordinate mismatch: trigger coordinates are modal-relative while the overlay is window-anchored Documents the recommended offset={insets.top} workaround using useSafeAreaInsets from react-native-safe-area-context

workaround using from Links to the example app files ( popover-native-modal.tsx , select-native-modal.tsx ) for full usage patterns

Usage example:

import { useSafeAreaInsets } from "react-native-safe-area-context" ; import { Popover } from "heroui-native" ; const insets = useSafeAreaInsets (); < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" offset = {insets.top + 20 }> { /* ... */ } </ Popover.Content >;

This is a documentation-only change — no API or runtime behavior was modified.

Related PR: #419

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #405 : Documented the workaround for Menu rendering misaligned when opened inside a React Navigation native modal. The new Native Modal (iOS) section in the Menu docs explains the Fabric / FullWindowOverlay coordinate mismatch and shows how to compensate via offset={insets.top} with useSafeAreaInsets .

: Documented the workaround for rendering misaligned when opened inside a React Navigation native modal. The new section in the Menu docs explains the Fabric / coordinate mismatch and shows how to compensate via with . Issue #418: Resolved Hermes crashes ("Maximum call stack size exceeded") and the invisible BottomSheet content seen after upgrading the example app to Expo 56. The example's metro.config.js now pins peer-dep resolution ( react , react-native , uniwind , etc.) to the example's local node_modules , preventing duplicate copies from being loaded from the workspace root.

Related PRs:

The Text component and related exports are now deprecated in favor of Typography . Existing imports continue to work and will not produce runtime errors — only TypeScript / IDE deprecation hints are emitted. Plan to migrate before a future major release removes the deprecated aliases.

Deprecated → Recommended:

// Deprecated (still works) import { Text, textClassNames, type TextProps } from "heroui-native" ; < Text.Heading type = "h1" >Welcome</ Text.Heading >; // Recommended import { Typography, typographyClassNames, type TypographyProps, } from "heroui-native" ; < Typography.Heading type = "h1" >Welcome</ Typography.Heading >;

Related PR: #417

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Typography - Component renamed from Text; full API, anatomy, and usage reference updated

Menu - Added Native Modal (iOS) section with offset={insets.top} workaround

section with workaround Popover - Added Native Modal (iOS) section with offset={insets.top} workaround

section with workaround Select - Added Native Modal (iOS) section with offset={insets.top} workaround

section with workaround Quick Start - Updated @gorhom/bottom-sheet optional peer dependency to ^5.2.9

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!