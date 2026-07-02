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HeroUI
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Quick Start

Get up and running with HeroUI Native

Choose the path that fits your project:

  • Option 1 — Scaffold a new, preconfigured project with our CLI. Zero setup.
  • Option 2 — Add HeroUI Native to an existing React Native or Expo project.

Option 1: Create a New Project

The fastest way to start. The CLI scaffolds an Expo project with HeroUI Native, all required peer dependencies, Uniwind / Tailwind CSS, global styles, and the HeroUINativeProvider already wired up — so you can jump straight to building.

npx create-heroui-native-app@latest
pnpm create heroui-native-app@latest
yarn create heroui-native-app
bun create heroui-native-app@latest

Follow the interactive prompts, then start the dev server:

cd my-app
npm run start

You're ready to build. Skip ahead to Use Your First Component or browse components.

The scaffold includes Expo with TypeScript, Uniwind + Tailwind CSS preconfigured, global.css with the required imports, and the app entry already wrapped in GestureHandlerRootView and HeroUINativeProvider.

Option 2: Add to an Existing Project

If you already have a React Native or Expo app, follow these steps to install and configure HeroUI Native manually.

Prefer to let your AI assistant do it? Install the HeroUI Native MCP Server in your editor, then paste the prompt into your AI assistant — it will analyze your project and handle the entire setup for you.

1. Install HeroUI Native

npm install heroui-native
pnpm add heroui-native
yarn add heroui-native
bun add heroui-native

2. Install Mandatory Peer Dependencies

npm install react-native-reanimated@^4.1.1 react-native-gesture-handler@^2.28.0 react-native-worklets@^0.5.1 react-native-safe-area-context@^5.6.0 react-native-svg@^15.12.1 tailwind-variants@^3.2.2 tailwind-merge@^3.4.0
pnpm add react-native-reanimated@^4.1.1 react-native-gesture-handler@^2.28.0 react-native-worklets@^0.5.1 react-native-safe-area-context@^5.6.0 react-native-svg@^15.12.1 tailwind-variants@^3.2.2 tailwind-merge@^3.4.0
yarn add react-native-reanimated@^4.1.1 react-native-gesture-handler@^2.28.0 react-native-worklets@^0.5.1 react-native-safe-area-context@^5.6.0 react-native-svg@^15.12.1 tailwind-variants@^3.2.2 tailwind-merge@^3.4.0
bun add react-native-reanimated@^4.1.1 react-native-gesture-handler@^2.28.0 react-native-worklets@^0.5.1 react-native-safe-area-context@^5.6.0 react-native-svg@^15.12.1 tailwind-variants@^3.2.2 tailwind-merge@^3.4.0

It's recommended to use the exact versions specified above to avoid compatibility issues. Version mismatches may cause unexpected bugs.

3. Optional Dependencies

These packages are only needed if you use specific components or features:

PackageVersionRequired for
react-native-screens^4.16.0BottomSheet, Dialog, Menu, Popover, Select, Toast
@gorhom/bottom-sheet^5.2.9BottomSheet, Menu / Popover / Select when presentation="bottom-sheet"

4. Set Up Uniwind

Follow the Uniwind installation guide to set up Tailwind CSS for React Native.

If you're migrating from NativeWind, see the migration guide.

5. Configure global.css

Inside your global.css file add the following imports:

@import 'tailwindcss';
@import 'uniwind';

@import 'heroui-native/styles';

/* Path to the heroui-native lib inside node_modules relative to global.css */
/* Examples:
 *   - If global.css is at project root: ./node_modules/heroui-native/lib
 *   - If global.css is in app/: ../node_modules/heroui-native/lib
 *   - If global.css is in src/styles/: ../../node_modules/heroui-native/lib
 */
@source './node_modules/heroui-native/lib';

6. Wrap Your App with Provider

Wrap your application with HeroUINativeProvider. You must wrap it with GestureHandlerRootView:

import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native';
import { GestureHandlerRootView } from 'react-native-gesture-handler';

export default function App() {
  return (
    <GestureHandlerRootView style={{ flex: 1 }}>
      <HeroUINativeProvider>{/* Your app content */}</HeroUINativeProvider>
    </GestureHandlerRootView>
  );
}

Note: For advanced configuration options including text props, animation settings, and toast configuration, see the Provider documentation.

Use Your First Component

import { Button } from 'heroui-native';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <View className="flex-1 justify-center items-center bg-background">
      <Button onPress={() => console.log('Pressed!')}>Get Started</Button>
    </View>
  );
}

Reduce Bundle Size with Granular Exports

If you want to reduce bundle size and import only the components you need, our library provides granular exports for each component:

// Granular imports - use when you need only a few components
import { HeroUINativeProvider } from "heroui-native/provider";
import { Button } from "heroui-native/button";
import { Card } from "heroui-native/card";

// General import - imports the whole library, use when you're using many components
import { Button, Card } from "heroui-native";

Granular imports are ideal when you only need a few components, as they help keep your bundle size smaller. General imports from heroui-native will include the entire library, which is convenient when you're using many components throughout your app.

Available granular exports:

  • heroui-native/provider - Provider component
  • heroui-native/provider-raw - Lightweight provider (keeps bare minimum to start)
  • heroui-native/[component-name] - Individual components
  • heroui-native/portal - Portal utilities
  • heroui-native/toast - Toast provider and utilities
  • heroui-native/utils - Utility functions
  • heroui-native/hooks - Custom hooks

Important: To keep the bundle size under control, you must follow the pattern with granular imports consistently. Even one general import from heroui-native will break this optimization strategy.

Tip: For even more control over your bundle, consider using HeroUINativeProviderRaw — a lightweight provider that excludes ToastProvider and PortalHost.

What's Next?

Running on Web (Expo)

HeroUI Native is currently not recommended for web use. We are focusing on mobile platforms (iOS and Android) at this time. For web development, please use HeroUI React instead.

Introduction

An open-source UI component library for building beautiful and accessible user interfaces.

Design Principles

Core principles that guide HeroUI v3's design and development

On this page

Option 1: Create a New ProjectOption 2: Add to an Existing Project1. Install HeroUI Native2. Install Mandatory Peer Dependencies3. Optional Dependencies4. Set Up Uniwind5. Configure global.css6. Wrap Your App with ProviderUse Your First ComponentReduce Bundle Size with Granular ExportsWhat's Next?Running on Web (Expo)