Quick Start

Get up and running with HeroUI Native

Choose the path that fits your project:

Option 1 — Scaffold a new, preconfigured project with our CLI. Zero setup.

— Scaffold a new, preconfigured project with our CLI. Zero setup. Option 2 — Add HeroUI Native to an existing React Native or Expo project.

The fastest way to start. The CLI scaffolds an Expo project with HeroUI Native, all required peer dependencies, Uniwind / Tailwind CSS, global styles, and the HeroUINativeProvider already wired up — so you can jump straight to building.

npm pnpm yarn bun npx create-heroui-native-app@latest pnpm create heroui-native-app@latest yarn create heroui-native-app bun create heroui-native-app@latest

Follow the interactive prompts, then start the dev server:

cd my-app npm run start

You're ready to build. Skip ahead to Use Your First Component or browse components.

The scaffold includes Expo with TypeScript, Uniwind + Tailwind CSS preconfigured, global.css with the required imports, and the app entry already wrapped in GestureHandlerRootView and HeroUINativeProvider .

If you already have a React Native or Expo app, follow these steps to install and configure HeroUI Native manually.

Prefer to let your AI assistant do it? Install the HeroUI Native MCP Server in your editor, then paste the prompt into your AI assistant — it will analyze your project and handle the entire setup for you. Copy prompt

npm pnpm yarn bun npm install heroui-native pnpm add heroui-native yarn add heroui-native bun add heroui-native

npm pnpm yarn bun npm install react-native-reanimated@^4.1.1 react-native-gesture-handler@^2.28.0 react-native-worklets@^0.5.1 react-native-safe-area-context@^5.6.0 react-native-svg@^15.12.1 tailwind-variants@^3.2.2 tailwind-merge@^3.4.0 pnpm add react-native-reanimated@^4.1.1 react-native-gesture-handler@^2.28.0 react-native-worklets@^0.5.1 react-native-safe-area-context@^5.6.0 react-native-svg@^15.12.1 tailwind-variants@^3.2.2 tailwind-merge@^3.4.0 yarn add react-native-reanimated@^4.1.1 react-native-gesture-handler@^2.28.0 react-native-worklets@^0.5.1 react-native-safe-area-context@^5.6.0 react-native-svg@^15.12.1 tailwind-variants@^3.2.2 tailwind-merge@^3.4.0 bun add react-native-reanimated@^4.1.1 react-native-gesture-handler@^2.28.0 react-native-worklets@^0.5.1 react-native-safe-area-context@^5.6.0 react-native-svg@^15.12.1 tailwind-variants@^3.2.2 tailwind-merge@^3.4.0

It's recommended to use the exact versions specified above to avoid compatibility issues. Version mismatches may cause unexpected bugs.

These packages are only needed if you use specific components or features:

Package Version Required for react-native-screens ^4.16.0 BottomSheet, Dialog, Menu, Popover, Select, Toast @gorhom/bottom-sheet ^5.2.9 BottomSheet, Menu / Popover / Select when presentation="bottom-sheet"

Follow the Uniwind installation guide to set up Tailwind CSS for React Native.

If you're migrating from NativeWind, see the migration guide.

Inside your global.css file add the following imports:

@import 'tailwindcss' ; @import 'uniwind' ; @import 'heroui-native/styles' ; /* Path to the heroui-native lib inside node_modules relative to global.css */ /* Examples: * - If global.css is at project root: ./node_modules/heroui-native/lib * - If global.css is in app/: ../node_modules/heroui-native/lib * - If global.css is in src/styles/: ../../node_modules/heroui-native/lib */ @source './node_modules/heroui-native/lib';

Wrap your application with HeroUINativeProvider . You must wrap it with GestureHandlerRootView :

import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native' ; import { GestureHandlerRootView } from 'react-native-gesture-handler' ; export default function App () { return ( < GestureHandlerRootView style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < HeroUINativeProvider >{ /* Your app content */ }</ HeroUINativeProvider > </ GestureHandlerRootView > ); }

Note: For advanced configuration options including text props, animation settings, and toast configuration, see the Provider documentation.

import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function MyComponent () { return ( < View className = "flex-1 justify-center items-center bg-background" > < Button onPress = {() => console. log ( 'Pressed!' )}>Get Started</ Button > </ View > ); }

If you want to reduce bundle size and import only the components you need, our library provides granular exports for each component:

// Granular imports - use when you need only a few components import { HeroUINativeProvider } from "heroui-native/provider" ; import { Button } from "heroui-native/button" ; import { Card } from "heroui-native/card" ; // General import - imports the whole library, use when you're using many components import { Button, Card } from "heroui-native" ;

Granular imports are ideal when you only need a few components, as they help keep your bundle size smaller. General imports from heroui-native will include the entire library, which is convenient when you're using many components throughout your app.

Available granular exports:

heroui-native/provider - Provider component

- Provider component heroui-native/provider-raw - Lightweight provider (keeps bare minimum to start)

- Lightweight provider (keeps bare minimum to start) heroui-native/[component-name] - Individual components

- Individual components heroui-native/portal - Portal utilities

- Portal utilities heroui-native/toast - Toast provider and utilities

- Toast provider and utilities heroui-native/utils - Utility functions

- Utility functions heroui-native/hooks - Custom hooks

Important: To keep the bundle size under control, you must follow the pattern with granular imports consistently. Even one general import from heroui-native will break this optimization strategy.

Tip: For even more control over your bundle, consider using HeroUINativeProviderRaw — a lightweight provider that excludes ToastProvider and PortalHost .