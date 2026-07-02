Quick Start
Get up and running with HeroUI Native
Choose the path that fits your project:
- Option 1 — Scaffold a new, preconfigured project with our CLI. Zero setup.
- Option 2 — Add HeroUI Native to an existing React Native or Expo project.
Option 1: Create a New Project
The fastest way to start. The CLI scaffolds an Expo project with HeroUI Native, all required peer dependencies, Uniwind / Tailwind CSS, global styles, and the
HeroUINativeProvider already wired up — so you can jump straight to building.
Follow the interactive prompts, then start the dev server:
You're ready to build. Skip ahead to Use Your First Component or browse components.
The scaffold includes Expo with TypeScript, Uniwind + Tailwind CSS preconfigured,
global.css with the required imports, and the app entry already wrapped in
GestureHandlerRootView and
HeroUINativeProvider.
Option 2: Add to an Existing Project
If you already have a React Native or Expo app, follow these steps to install and configure HeroUI Native manually.
Prefer to let your AI assistant do it? Install the HeroUI Native MCP Server in your editor, then paste the prompt into your AI assistant — it will analyze your project and handle the entire setup for you.
1. Install HeroUI Native
2. Install Mandatory Peer Dependencies
It's recommended to use the exact versions specified above to avoid compatibility issues. Version mismatches may cause unexpected bugs.
3. Optional Dependencies
These packages are only needed if you use specific components or features:
|Package
|Version
|Required for
react-native-screens
^4.16.0
|BottomSheet, Dialog, Menu, Popover, Select, Toast
@gorhom/bottom-sheet
^5.2.9
|BottomSheet, Menu / Popover / Select when
presentation="bottom-sheet"
4. Set Up Uniwind
Follow the Uniwind installation guide to set up Tailwind CSS for React Native.
If you're migrating from NativeWind, see the migration guide.
5. Configure global.css
Inside your
global.css file add the following imports:
6. Wrap Your App with Provider
Wrap your application with
HeroUINativeProvider. You must wrap it with
GestureHandlerRootView:
Note: For advanced configuration options including text props, animation settings, and toast configuration, see the Provider documentation.
Use Your First Component
Reduce Bundle Size with Granular Exports
If you want to reduce bundle size and import only the components you need, our library provides granular exports for each component:
Granular imports are ideal when you only need a few components, as they help keep your bundle size smaller. General imports from
heroui-native will include the entire library, which is convenient when you're using many components throughout your app.
Available granular exports:
heroui-native/provider- Provider component
heroui-native/provider-raw- Lightweight provider (keeps bare minimum to start)
heroui-native/[component-name]- Individual components
heroui-native/portal- Portal utilities
heroui-native/toast- Toast provider and utilities
heroui-native/utils- Utility functions
heroui-native/hooks- Custom hooks
Important: To keep the bundle size under control, you must follow the pattern with granular imports consistently. Even one general import from
heroui-native will break this optimization strategy.
Tip: For even more control over your bundle, consider using
HeroUINativeProviderRaw— a lightweight provider that excludes
ToastProviderand
PortalHost.
What's Next?
Running on Web (Expo)
HeroUI Native is currently not recommended for web use. We are focusing on mobile platforms (iOS and Android) at this time. For web development, please use HeroUI React instead.