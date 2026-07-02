HeroUI Native uses CSS variables for theming. Customize everything from colors to component styles using standard CSS.

HeroUI Native's theming system is built on top of Tailwind CSS v4's theme via Uniwind. When you import heroui-native/styles , it uses Tailwind's built-in color palettes, maps them to semantic variables, automatically switches between light and dark themes, and uses CSS layers and the @theme directive for organization.

Naming pattern:

Colors without a suffix are backgrounds (e.g., --accent )

) Colors with -foreground are for text on that background (e.g., --accent-foreground )

Apply colors in your components:

import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; < View className = "bg-background flex-1" > < Text className = "text-foreground" >Your app content</ Text > </ View >;

Switch themes:

HeroUI Native automatically supports dark mode through Uniwind. The theme switches between light and dark variants based on system preferences or manual selection:

import { Uniwind, useUniwind } from 'uniwind' ; import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; function ThemeToggle () { const { theme } = useUniwind (); return ( < Button onPress = {() => Uniwind. setTheme (theme === 'light' ? 'dark' : 'light' )} > < Button.Label > Toggle {theme === 'light' ? 'Dark' : 'Light' } Mode </ Button.Label > </ Button > ); }

Override colors:

/* global.css */ @layer theme { @variant light { /* Override any color variable */ --accent: oklch(0 .65 0 .25 270); /* Custom indigo accent */ --success: oklch(0 .65 0 .15 155); } @variant dark { --accent: oklch(0 .65 0 .25 270); --success: oklch(0 .75 0 .12 155); } }

Note: See Colors for the complete color palette and visual reference.

Create your own theme:

Create multiple themes using Uniwind's variant system. For complete custom theme documentation, see the Uniwind Custom Themes Guide.

Important: All themes must define the same variables. See the Default Theme section for a complete list of all required variables.

/* global.css */ @layer theme { :root { @ variant ocean-light { /* Base Colors */ --background : oklch ( 0.95 0.02 230 ); --foreground : oklch ( 0.25 0.04 230 ); /* Surface: Used for non-overlay components (cards, accordions, disclosure groups) */ --surface : oklch ( 0.98 0.01 230 ); --surface-foreground : oklch ( 0.3 0.045 230 ); --surface-secondary : oklch ( 0.96 0.012 230 ); --surface-secondary-foreground : oklch ( 0.3 0.045 230 ); --surface-tertiary : oklch ( 0.94 0.015 230 ); --surface-tertiary-foreground : oklch ( 0.3 0.045 230 ); /* Overlay: Used for floating/overlay components (dialogs, popovers, modals, menus) */ --overlay : oklch ( 0.998 0.003 230 ); --overlay-foreground : oklch ( 0.3 0.045 230 ); --backdrop : oklch ( 0 % 0 0 / 20 % ); --muted : oklch ( 0.55 0.035 230 ); --default : oklch ( 0.94 0.018 230 ); --default-foreground : oklch ( 0.4 0.05 230 ); /* Accent */ --accent : oklch ( 0.6 0.2 230 ); --accent-foreground : oklch ( 0.98 0.005 230 ); /* Form Field Defaults - Colors */ --field-background : oklch ( 0.98 0.01 230 ); --field-foreground : oklch ( 0.25 0.04 230 ); --field-placeholder : var ( --muted ); --field-border : transparent ; /* Status Colors */ --success : oklch ( 0.72 0.14 165 ); --success-foreground : oklch ( 0.25 0.08 165 ); --warning : oklch ( 0.78 0.12 85 ); --warning-foreground : oklch ( 0.3 0.08 85 ); --danger : oklch ( 0.68 0.18 15 ); --danger-foreground : oklch ( 0.98 0.005 15 ); /* Component Colors */ --segment : oklch ( 0.98 0.01 230 ); --segment-foreground : oklch ( 0.25 0.04 230 ); /* Misc Colors */ --border : oklch ( 0 0 0 / 0 % ); --separator : oklch ( 0.91 0.015 230 ); --focus : var ( --accent ); --link : oklch ( 0.62 0.17 230 ); /* Shadows */ --surface-shadow : 0 2 px 4 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.04 ), 0 1 px 2 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.06 ), 0 0 1 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.06 ); --overlay-shadow : 0 2 px 8 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.02 ), 0 -6 px 12 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.01 ), 0 14 px 28 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.03 ); --field-shadow : 0 2 px 4 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.04 ), 0 1 px 2 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.06 ), 0 0 1 px 0 rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.06 ); } @variant ocean-dark { /* Base Colors */ --background: oklch(0 .15 0 .04 230); --foreground: oklch(0 .94 0 .01 230); /* Surface: Used for non-overlay components (cards, accordions, disclosure groups) */ --surface: oklch(0 .2 0 .048 230); --surface-foreground: oklch(0 .9 0 .015 230); --surface-secondary: oklch(0 .24 0 .046 230); --surface-secondary-foreground: oklch(0 .9 0 .015 230); --surface-tertiary: oklch(0 .27 0 .044 230); --surface-tertiary-foreground: oklch(0 .9 0 .015 230); /* Overlay: Used for floating/overlay components (dialogs, popovers, modals, menus) */ --overlay: oklch(0 .23 0 .045 230); --overlay-foreground: oklch(0 .9 0 .015 230); --backdrop: oklch(0% 0 0 / 20%); --muted: oklch(0 .5 0 .04 230); --default: oklch(0 .25 0 .05 230); --default-foreground: oklch(0 .88 0 .018 230); /* Accent */ --accent: oklch(0 .72 0 .21 230); --accent-foreground: oklch(0 .15 0 .04 230); /* Form Field Defaults - Colors */ --field-background: var(--default); --field-foreground: var(--foreground); --field-placeholder: var(--muted); --field-border: transparent; /* Status Colors */ --success: oklch(0 .68 0 .16 165); --success-foreground: oklch(0 .95 0 .008 165); --warning: oklch(0 .75 0 .14 90); --warning-foreground: oklch(0 .2 0 .04 90); --danger: oklch(0 .65 0 .2 20); --danger-foreground: oklch(0 .95 0 .008 20); /* Component Colors */ --segment: oklch(0 .22 0 .046 230); --segment-foreground: oklch(0 .9 0 .015 230); /* Misc Colors */ --border: oklch(0 0 0 / 0%); --separator: oklch(0 .28 0 .045 230); --focus: var(--accent); --link: oklch(0 .75 0 .18 230); /* Shadows */ --surface-shadow: 0 0 0 0 transparent inset; /* No shadow on dark mode */ --overlay-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0 .3 ) inset; --field-shadow: 0 0 0 0 transparent inset; /* Transparent shadow to allow ring utilities to work */ } } }

Important: When adding custom themes, you must register them in your Metro config:

// metro.config.js const { withUniwindConfig } = require ( 'uniwind/metro' ); const { wrapWithReanimatedMetroConfig , } = require ( 'react-native-reanimated/metro-config' ); const config = { // ... your existing config }; module . exports = withUniwindConfig ( wrapWithReanimatedMetroConfig (config), { cssEntryFile: './global.css' , dtsFile: './src/uniwind.d.ts' , extraThemes: [ 'ocean-light' , 'ocean-dark' ], });

Apply themes in your app:

import { Uniwind } from 'uniwind' ; import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; function App () { return ( < Button onPress = {() => Uniwind. setTheme ( 'ocean-light' )}> < Button.Label >Ocean Theme</ Button.Label > </ Button > ); }

Add your own semantic colors to the theme:

@layer theme { @variant light { --info: oklch(0 .6 0 .15 210); --info-foreground: oklch(0 .98 0 0); } @variant dark { --info: oklch(0 .7 0 .12 210); --info-foreground: oklch(0 .15 0 0); } } /* Make the color available to Tailwind */ @theme inline { --color-info: var(--info); --color-info-foreground: var(--info-foreground); }

Now use it in your components:

import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; < View className = "bg-info p-4 rounded-lg" > < Text className = "text-info-foreground" >Info message</ Text > </ View >;

To use a custom font family in your app, you need to load the fonts and then override the font CSS variables.

First, load your custom fonts (using Expo's useFonts hook for example):

import { useFonts } from 'expo-font' ; import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native' ; import { YourFont_400Regular, YourFont_500Medium, YourFont_600SemiBold, } from '@expo-google-fonts/your-font' ; export default function App () { const [ fontsLoaded ] = useFonts ({ YourFont_400Regular, YourFont_500Medium, YourFont_600SemiBold, }); if ( ! fontsLoaded) { return null ; // Or return a loading screen } return < HeroUINativeProvider >{ /* Your app content */ }</ HeroUINativeProvider >; }

After loading the fonts, override the font CSS variables in your global.css file:

@theme { --font-normal: 'YourFont-400Regular'; --font-medium: 'YourFont-500Medium'; --font-semibold: 'YourFont-600SemiBold'; }

Note: The font names in CSS variables should match the PostScript names of your loaded fonts. Check your font package documentation or use the font names exactly as they appear in your useFonts hook.

All HeroUI Native components automatically use these font variables, ensuring consistent typography throughout your app.

HeroUI defines three types of variables:

Base Variables — Non-changing values like --white , --black Theme Variables — Colors that change between light/dark themes Calculated Variables — Automatically generated hover (pressed) states and size variants

For a complete reference, see: Colors Documentation, Default Theme Variables, Shared Theme Utilities

Calculated variables (Tailwind):

We use Tailwind's @theme directive to automatically create calculated variables for hover (pressed) states and radius variants. These are defined in theme.css:

@theme inline static { --color-background: var(--background); --color-foreground: var(--foreground); --color-surface: var(--surface); Expand code

Field border utilities: Use border-field-width for the field border width and border-field-border for the field border color. Pair them together ( border-field-width border-field-border ) when you need both. The border-field class remains a border-color utility from --color-field only; do not use it for width. If you previously used border-field for width, migrate to border-field-width . Customize the width via the --field-border-width primitive.

Form controls now rely on the --field-* variables and their calculated hover/focus variants. Update them in your theme to restyle inputs, checkboxes, radios, and OTP slots without impacting surfaces like buttons or cards.

By default, HeroUI Native uses accessible soft foreground colors that mix the semantic color with the foreground for better contrast on soft backgrounds. If you prefer more saturated, vibrant soft foreground colors, import the optional heroui-native/styles/vibrant stylesheet alongside the base styles:

/* global.css */ @import "heroui-native/styles" ; @import "heroui-native/styles/vibrant" ;

This switches all *-soft-foreground variables (accent, success, warning, danger) to use 92% of the semantic color with only 8% foreground mixed in — closer to the raw color but with a slight contrast boost. Components such as Alert, Avatar, Button, Chip, and Toast automatically pick up the new soft foreground colors on their soft variants — no component prop changes are required.

Mode Accessible (default) Vibrant Soft foreground color-mix(color 70-80%, foreground 30-40%) color-mix(color 92%, foreground 8%)

The vibrant palette prioritizes visual saturation over contrast. It may not meet WCAG accessibility guidelines for some color combinations, especially with lighter accent colors.