Animation
Add smooth animations and transitions to HeroUI Native components
All animations in HeroUI Native are built with react-native-reanimated and gesture control is handled by react-native-gesture-handler. It's worth familiarizing yourself with these libraries if you want more control over animations.
The
animation Prop
Every animated component in HeroUI Native exposes a single
animation prop that controls all animations for that component. This prop allows you to modify animation values, timing configurations, layout animations, or completely disable animations.
Approach: If you're working with animations, first look for the
animation prop on the component you're using.
Modifying Animations
You can customize animations by passing an object to the
animation prop. Each component exposes different animation properties that you can modify. The approach is simple: if you want to slightly change the animation behavior of already written animations in components, we provide all necessary values for modification. If you want to write your own animations without relying on our written ones, you must create your own custom components with animations.
Example 1: Simple Value Modification
Modify animation values like scale, opacity, or colors:
Example 2: Timing Configuration
Customize animation timing and easing:
Example 3: Layout Animations (Entering/Exiting)
Customize entering and exiting animations using Reanimated's layout animations:
Example 4: State Prop for Granular Control
The
state prop allows you to disable animations while still customizing animation properties. This is useful when you want to fine-tune component behavior without enabling animations:
The
state prop accepts:
'disabled': Disable animations while allowing property customization
'disable-all': Disable all animations including children (only available at root level)
boolean: Simple enable/disable control (
trueenables,
falsedisables)
This provides more granular control over animation behavior, allowing you to customize properties without enabling animations.
Disabling Animations
You can disable animations at different levels using the
animation prop.
Disable Options
animation={false}or
animation="disabled": Disable animations for the specific component only
animation="disable-all": Disable all animations including children (only available at root level)
animation={true}or
animation={undefined}: Use default animations
Component-Level Disabling
Disable animations for a specific component:
Root-Level Disabling (
disable-all)
The
"disable-all" option is only available at the root level of compound components. When used, it disables all animations including children, even if those children are not part of the compound component structure:
Important:
"disable-all" cascades down to all child components, including standalone components like
Button,
Spinner, etc., not just compound component parts.
Global Animation Configuration
You can disable all HeroUI Native animations globally using the
HeroUINativeProvider:
This will disable all animations across your entire application, regardless of individual component
animation prop settings.
Accessibility
Reduce motion is handled automatically under the hood. When a user enables "Reduce Motion" in their device accessibility settings, all animations are automatically disabled globally. This is handled by the
GlobalAnimationSettingsProvider which checks
useReducedMotion() from react-native-reanimated.
You don't need to do anything - the library respects the user's accessibility preferences automatically.
Animation State Management
We keep disabled state of animations under control internally to ensure they look nice without unpredictable lags or jumps. When animations are disabled, components immediately jump to their final state rather than animating, preventing visual glitches or intermediate states.
Children Render Function
Many components support a render function pattern for children, which is particularly handy when working with state like
isSelected:
This pattern allows you to conditionally render content based on component state, making it easy to create dynamic UIs that respond to selection, disabled states, and other component properties.