Agent Skills
Enable AI assistants to build mobile UIs with HeroUI Native components
HeroUI Native Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI Native components, patterns, and best practices for React Native development.
Installation
Or using the skills package:
Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.
Usage
Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using
/heroui-native command.
Simply ask your AI assistant to:
- Build mobile components using HeroUI Native
- Create screens with HeroUI Native components
- Customize themes and styles
- Access component documentation
For more complex use cases, use the MCP Server which provides real-time access to component documentation and source code.
What's Included
- HeroUI Native installation guide
- All HeroUI Native components with props, examples, and usage patterns
- Theming and styling guidelines with Uniwind
- Design principles and composition patterns
Structure
Related Documentation
- Agent Skills Specification - Learn about the Agent Skills format
- Claude Agent Skills - Claude's Skills documentation
- Cursor Skills - Using Skills in Cursor
- OpenCode Skills - Using Skills in OpenCode