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Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to build mobile UIs with HeroUI Native components

HeroUI Native Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI Native components, patterns, and best practices for React Native development.

HeroUI Native Agent Skills

Installation

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/install | bash -s heroui-native

Or using the skills package:

npx skills add heroui-inc/heroui

Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.

Usage

Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using /heroui-native command.

Simply ask your AI assistant to:

  • Build mobile components using HeroUI Native
  • Create screens with HeroUI Native components
  • Customize themes and styles
  • Access component documentation

For more complex use cases, use the MCP Server which provides real-time access to component documentation and source code.

What's Included

  • HeroUI Native installation guide
  • All HeroUI Native components with props, examples, and usage patterns
  • Theming and styling guidelines with Uniwind
  • Design principles and composition patterns

Structure

skills/heroui-native/
├── SKILL.md              # Main skill documentation
├── LICENSE.txt           # Apache License 2.0
└── scripts/              # Utility scripts
    ├── list_components.mjs
    ├── get_component_docs.mjs
    ├── get_theme.mjs
    └── get_docs.mjs

MCP Server

Access HeroUI Native documentation directly in your AI assistant

AGENTS.md

Download HeroUI Native documentation for AI coding agents

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InstallationUsageWhat's IncludedStructureRelated Documentation