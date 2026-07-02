Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to build mobile UIs with HeroUI Native components

HeroUI Native Skills give your AI assistant comprehensive knowledge of HeroUI Native components, patterns, and best practices for React Native development.

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/install | bash -s heroui-native

Or using the skills package:

npx skills add heroui-inc/heroui

Support Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode and more.

Skills are automatically discovered by your AI assistant, or call it directly using /heroui-native command.

Simply ask your AI assistant to:

Build mobile components using HeroUI Native

Create screens with HeroUI Native components

Customize themes and styles

Access component documentation

For more complex use cases, use the MCP Server which provides real-time access to component documentation and source code.

HeroUI Native installation guide

All HeroUI Native components with props, examples, and usage patterns

Theming and styling guidelines with Uniwind

Design principles and composition patterns