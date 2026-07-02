HeroUI Native uses composition patterns to create flexible, customizable components. Change the rendered element, compose components together, and maintain full control over markup.

HeroUI Native components use a compound component pattern with dot notation—components export sub-components as properties (e.g., Button.Label , Dialog.Trigger , Accordion.Item ) that work together to form complete UI elements.

import { Button, Dialog } from 'heroui-native' ; function DialogExample () { return ( < Dialog > < Dialog.Trigger > Open Dialog </ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < Dialog.Overlay /> < Dialog.Content > < Dialog.Close /> < Dialog.Title >Dialog Title</ Dialog.Title > < Dialog.Description >Dialog description</ Dialog.Description > </ Dialog.Content > </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog > ); }

The asChild prop lets you change what element a component renders. When asChild is true, HeroUI Native clones the child element and merges props instead of rendering its default element.

import { Button, Dialog } from 'heroui-native' ; function DialogExample () { return ( < Dialog > { /* With asChild: Button becomes the trigger directly, no wrapper element */ } < Dialog.Trigger asChild > < Button variant = "primary" >Open Dialog</ Button > </ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < Dialog.Overlay /> < Dialog.Content > { /* Dialog.Close can also use asChild */ } < Dialog.Close asChild > < Button variant = "ghost" size = "sm" >Cancel</ Button > </ Dialog.Close > < Dialog.Title >Dialog Title</ Dialog.Title > < Dialog.Description >Dialog description</ Dialog.Description > </ Dialog.Content > </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog > ); }

Create your own components by composing HeroUI Native primitives:

import { Button, Card, Popover } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; // Product card component function ProductCard ({ title , description , price , onBuy , ... props }) { return ( < Card { ... props}> < Card.Body > < Card.Title >{price}</ Card.Title > < Card.Title >{title}</ Card.Title > < Card.Description >{description}</ Card.Description > </ Card.Body > < Card.Footer > < Button variant = "primary" onPress = {onBuy}> < Button.Label >Buy now</ Button.Label > </ Button > </ Card.Footer > </ Card > ); } // Popover button component function PopoverButton ({ children , popoverContent , ... props }) { return ( < Popover > < Popover.Trigger asChild > < Button { ... props}> < Button.Label >{children}</ Button.Label > </ Button > </ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content > < Popover.Close /> {popoverContent} </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover > ); } // Usage < ProductCard title = "Living room Sofa" description = "Perfect for modern spaces" price = "$450" onBuy = {() => console. log ( 'Buy' )} /> < PopoverButton variant = "tertiary" popoverContent = { < View > < Popover.Title >Information</ Popover.Title > < Popover.Description >Additional details here</ Popover.Description > </ View > }> Show Info </ PopoverButton >

Create custom variants using tailwind-variants to extend component styling. Note that text color classes must be applied to Button.Label , not the parent Button :

import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; import type { ButtonRootProps } from 'heroui-native' ; import { tv, type VariantProps } from 'tailwind-variants' ; const customButtonVariants = tv ({ base: 'font-semibold rounded-lg' , variants: { intent: { primary: 'bg-blue-500' , secondary: 'bg-gray-200' , danger: 'bg-red-500' , }, }, defaultVariants: { intent: 'primary' , }, }); const customLabelVariants = tv ({ base: '' , variants: { intent: { primary: 'text-white' , secondary: 'text-gray-800' , danger: 'text-white' , }, }, defaultVariants: { intent: 'primary' , }, }); type CustomButtonVariants = VariantProps < typeof customButtonVariants>; interface CustomButtonProps extends Omit < ButtonRootProps , 'className' | 'variant' >, CustomButtonVariants { className ?: string ; labelClassName ?: string ; } export function CustomButton ({ intent , className , labelClassName , children , ... props } : CustomButtonProps ) { return ( < Button className = { customButtonVariants ({ intent, className })} { ... props} > < Button.Label className = { customLabelVariants ({ intent, className: labelClassName })} > {children} </ Button.Label > </ Button > ); }