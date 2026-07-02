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Composition

Build flexible UI with component composition patterns

HeroUI Native uses composition patterns to create flexible, customizable components. Change the rendered element, compose components together, and maintain full control over markup.

Compound Components

HeroUI Native components use a compound component pattern with dot notation—components export sub-components as properties (e.g., Button.Label, Dialog.Trigger, Accordion.Item) that work together to form complete UI elements.

import { Button, Dialog } from 'heroui-native';

function DialogExample() {
  return (
    <Dialog>
      <Dialog.Trigger>
        Open Dialog
      </Dialog.Trigger>
      <Dialog.Portal>
        <Dialog.Overlay />
        <Dialog.Content>
          <Dialog.Close />
          <Dialog.Title>Dialog Title</Dialog.Title>
          <Dialog.Description>Dialog description</Dialog.Description>
        </Dialog.Content>
      </Dialog.Portal>
    </Dialog>
  );
}

The asChild Prop

The asChild prop lets you change what element a component renders. When asChild is true, HeroUI Native clones the child element and merges props instead of rendering its default element.

import { Button, Dialog } from 'heroui-native';

function DialogExample() {
  return (
    <Dialog>
      {/* With asChild: Button becomes the trigger directly, no wrapper element */}
      <Dialog.Trigger asChild>
        <Button variant="primary">Open Dialog</Button>
      </Dialog.Trigger>
      <Dialog.Portal>
        <Dialog.Overlay />
        <Dialog.Content>
          {/* Dialog.Close can also use asChild */}
          <Dialog.Close asChild>
            <Button variant="ghost" size="sm">Cancel</Button>
          </Dialog.Close>
          <Dialog.Title>Dialog Title</Dialog.Title>
          <Dialog.Description>Dialog description</Dialog.Description>
        </Dialog.Content>
      </Dialog.Portal>
    </Dialog>
  );
}

Custom Components

Create your own components by composing HeroUI Native primitives:

import { Button, Card, Popover } from 'heroui-native';
import { View } from 'react-native';

// Product card component
function ProductCard({ title, description, price, onBuy, ...props }) {
  return (
    <Card {...props}>
      <Card.Body>
        <Card.Title>{price}</Card.Title>
        <Card.Title>{title}</Card.Title>
        <Card.Description>{description}</Card.Description>
      </Card.Body>
      <Card.Footer>
        <Button variant="primary" onPress={onBuy}>
          <Button.Label>Buy now</Button.Label>
        </Button>
      </Card.Footer>
    </Card>
  );
}

// Popover button component
function PopoverButton({ children, popoverContent, ...props }) {
  return (
    <Popover>
      <Popover.Trigger asChild>
        <Button {...props}>
          <Button.Label>{children}</Button.Label>
        </Button>
      </Popover.Trigger>
      <Popover.Portal>
        <Popover.Overlay />
        <Popover.Content>
          <Popover.Close />
          {popoverContent}
        </Popover.Content>
      </Popover.Portal>
    </Popover>
  );
}

// Usage
<ProductCard
  title="Living room Sofa"
  description="Perfect for modern spaces"
  price="$450"
  onBuy={() => console.log('Buy')}
/>

<PopoverButton variant="tertiary" popoverContent={
  <View>
    <Popover.Title>Information</Popover.Title>
    <Popover.Description>Additional details here</Popover.Description>
  </View>
}>
  Show Info
</PopoverButton>

Custom Variants

Create custom variants using tailwind-variants to extend component styling. Note that text color classes must be applied to Button.Label, not the parent Button:

import { Button } from 'heroui-native';
import type { ButtonRootProps } from 'heroui-native';
import { tv, type VariantProps } from 'tailwind-variants';

const customButtonVariants = tv({
  base: 'font-semibold rounded-lg',
  variants: {
    intent: {
      primary: 'bg-blue-500',
      secondary: 'bg-gray-200',
      danger: 'bg-red-500',
    },
  },
  defaultVariants: {
    intent: 'primary',
  },
});

const customLabelVariants = tv({
  base: '',
  variants: {
    intent: {
      primary: 'text-white',
      secondary: 'text-gray-800',
      danger: 'text-white',
    },
  },
  defaultVariants: {
    intent: 'primary',
  },
});

type CustomButtonVariants = VariantProps<typeof customButtonVariants>;

interface CustomButtonProps
  extends Omit<ButtonRootProps, 'className' | 'variant'>,
    CustomButtonVariants {
  className?: string;
  labelClassName?: string;
}

export function CustomButton({
  intent,
  className,
  labelClassName,
  children,
  ...props
}: CustomButtonProps) {
  return (
    <Button
      className={customButtonVariants({ intent, className })}
      {...props}
    >
      <Button.Label
        className={customLabelVariants({ intent, className: labelClassName })}
      >
        {children}
      </Button.Label>
    </Button>
  );
}

Next Steps

Animation

Add smooth animations and transitions to HeroUI Native components

LLMs.txt

Enable AI assistants like Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf to understand HeroUI Native

On this page

Compound ComponentsThe asChild PropCustom ComponentsCustom VariantsNext Steps