Build flexible UI with component composition patterns
HeroUI Native uses composition patterns to create flexible, customizable components. Change the rendered element, compose components together, and maintain full control over markup.
HeroUI Native components use a compound component pattern with dot notation—components export sub-components as properties (e.g.,
Button.Label,
Dialog.Trigger,
Accordion.Item) that work together to form complete UI elements.
import { Button, Dialog } from 'heroui-native' ;
function DialogExample () {
return (
< Dialog >
< Dialog.Trigger >
Open Dialog
</ Dialog.Trigger >
< Dialog.Portal >
< Dialog.Overlay />
< Dialog.Content >
< Dialog.Close />
< Dialog.Title >Dialog Title</ Dialog.Title >
< Dialog.Description >Dialog description</ Dialog.Description >
</ Dialog.Content >
</ Dialog.Portal >
</ Dialog >
); }
The
asChild prop lets you change what element a component renders. When
asChild is true, HeroUI Native clones the child element and merges props instead of rendering its default element.
import { Button, Dialog } from 'heroui-native' ;
function DialogExample () {
return (
< Dialog >
{ /* With asChild: Button becomes the trigger directly, no wrapper element */ }
< Dialog.Trigger asChild >
< Button variant = "primary" >Open Dialog</ Button >
</ Dialog.Trigger >
< Dialog.Portal >
< Dialog.Overlay />
< Dialog.Content >
{ /* Dialog.Close can also use asChild */ }
< Dialog.Close asChild >
< Button variant = "ghost" size = "sm" >Cancel</ Button >
</ Dialog.Close >
< Dialog.Title >Dialog Title</ Dialog.Title >
< Dialog.Description >Dialog description</ Dialog.Description >
</ Dialog.Content >
</ Dialog.Portal >
</ Dialog >
); }
Create your own components by composing HeroUI Native primitives:
import { Button, Card, Popover } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { View } from 'react-native' ;
// Product card component
function ProductCard ({ title , description , price , onBuy , ... props }) {
return (
< Card { ... props}>
< Card.Body >
< Card.Title >{price}</ Card.Title >
< Card.Title >{title}</ Card.Title >
< Card.Description >{description}</ Card.Description >
</ Card.Body >
< Card.Footer >
< Button variant = "primary" onPress = {onBuy}>
< Button.Label >Buy now</ Button.Label >
</ Button >
</ Card.Footer >
</ Card >
);
}
// Popover button component
function PopoverButton ({ children , popoverContent , ... props }) {
return (
< Popover >
< Popover.Trigger asChild >
< Button { ... props}>
< Button.Label >{children}</ Button.Label >
</ Button >
</ Popover.Trigger >
< Popover.Portal >
< Popover.Overlay />
< Popover.Content >
< Popover.Close />
{popoverContent}
</ Popover.Content >
</ Popover.Portal >
</ Popover >
);
}
// Usage
< ProductCard
title = "Living room Sofa"
description = "Perfect for modern spaces"
price = "$450"
onBuy = {() => console. log ( 'Buy' )}
/>
< PopoverButton variant = "tertiary" popoverContent = {
< View >
< Popover.Title >Information</ Popover.Title >
< Popover.Description >Additional details here</ Popover.Description >
</ View >
}>
Show Info </ PopoverButton >
Create custom variants using
tailwind-variants to extend component styling. Note that text color classes must be applied to
Button.Label, not the parent
Button:
import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ;
import type { ButtonRootProps } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { tv, type VariantProps } from 'tailwind-variants' ;
const customButtonVariants = tv ({
base: 'font-semibold rounded-lg' ,
variants: {
intent: {
primary: 'bg-blue-500' ,
secondary: 'bg-gray-200' ,
danger: 'bg-red-500' ,
},
},
defaultVariants: {
intent: 'primary' ,
},
});
const customLabelVariants = tv ({
base: '' ,
variants: {
intent: {
primary: 'text-white' ,
secondary: 'text-gray-800' ,
danger: 'text-white' ,
},
},
defaultVariants: {
intent: 'primary' ,
},
});
type CustomButtonVariants = VariantProps < typeof customButtonVariants>;
interface CustomButtonProps
extends Omit < ButtonRootProps , 'className' | 'variant' >,
CustomButtonVariants {
className ?: string ;
labelClassName ?: string ;
}
export function CustomButton ({
intent ,
className ,
labelClassName ,
children ,
... props
} : CustomButtonProps ) {
return (
< Button
className = { customButtonVariants ({ intent, className })}
{ ... props}
>
< Button.Label
className = { customLabelVariants ({ intent, className: labelClassName })}
>
{children}
</ Button.Label >
</ Button >
); }