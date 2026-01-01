Access HeroUI Native documentation directly in your AI assistant

The HeroUI MCP Server gives AI assistants direct access to HeroUI Native component documentation, making it easier to build with HeroUI in AI-powered development environments.

The MCP server currently supports heroui-native and stdio transport. Published at @heroui/native-mcp on npm. View the source code on GitHub.

As we add more components to HeroUI Native, they'll be available in the MCP server too.

Cursor:

Or manually add to Cursor Settings → Tools → MCP Servers:

.cursor/mcp.json { "mcpServers" : { "heroui-native" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@heroui/native-mcp@latest" ] } } }

Alternatively, add the following to your ~/.cursor/mcp.json file. To learn more, see the Cursor documentation.

Claude Code: Run this command in your terminal:

claude mcp add heroui-native -- npx -y @heroui/native-mcp@latest

Or manually add to your project's .mcp.json file:

.mcp.json { "mcpServers" : { "heroui-native" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@heroui/native-mcp@latest" ] } } }

After adding the configuration, restart Claude Code and run /mcp to see the HeroUI MCP server in the list. If you see Connected, you're ready to use it.

See the Claude Code MCP documentation for more details.

Windsurf: Add the HeroUI server to your project's .windsurf/mcp.json configuration file:

.windsurf/mcp.json { "mcpServers" : { "heroui-native" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@heroui/native-mcp@latest" ] } } }

After adding the configuration, restart Windsurf to activate the MCP server.

See the Windsurf MCP documentation for more details.

Zed: Add the HeroUI server to your settings.json configuration file. Open settings via Command Palette ( zed: open settings ) or use Cmd-, (Mac) / Ctrl-, (Linux):

settings.json { "context_servers" : { "heroui-native" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@heroui/native-mcp@latest" ], "env" : {} } } }

After adding the configuration, restart Zed and open the Agent Panel settings view. Check that the indicator dot next to the heroui-native server is green with "Server is active" tooltip.

See the Zed MCP documentation for more details.

VS Code: To configure MCP in VS Code with GitHub Copilot, add the HeroUI server to your project's .vscode/mcp.json configuration file:

.vscode/mcp.json { "servers" : { "heroui-native" : { "type" : "stdio" , "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@heroui/native-mcp@latest" ] } } }

After adding the configuration, open .vscode/mcp.json and click Start next to the heroui-native server.

See the VS Code MCP documentation for more details.

Codex: Add the HeroUI server to your ~/.codex/config.toml (or a project-scoped .codex/config.toml ):

config.toml [ mcp_servers . heroui-native ] command = "npx" args = [ "-y" , "@heroui/native-mcp@latest" ]

After adding the configuration, restart Codex and run /mcp in the TUI to verify the server is active.

See the Codex MCP documentation for more details.

OpenCode: Add the HeroUI server to your project's opencode.json configuration file:

opencode.json { "$schema" : "https://opencode.ai/config.json" , "mcp" : { "heroui-native" : { "type" : "local" , "command" : [ "npx" , "-y" , "@heroui/native-mcp@latest" ] } } }

After adding the configuration, restart OpenCode to activate the MCP server.

See the OpenCode MCP documentation for more details.

Once configured, ask your AI assistant questions like:

"Help me install HeroUI Native in my Expo app"

"Show me all HeroUI Native components"

"What props does the Button component have?"

"Give me an example of using the Card component"

"What are the theme variables for dark mode?"

The MCP server can help you upgrade to the latest HeroUI Native version:

"Hey Cursor, update HeroUI Native to the latest version"

Your AI assistant will automatically:

Compare your current version with the latest release

Review the changelog for breaking changes

Apply the necessary code updates to your project

This works for any version upgrade, whether you're updating to the latest stable or pre-release version.

The MCP server provides these tools to AI assistants:

Tool Description list_components List all available HeroUI Native components get_component_docs Get complete component documentation including anatomy, props, examples, and usage patterns for one or more components get_theme_variables Access theme variables for colors, typography, spacing with light/dark mode support get_docs Browse the full HeroUI Native documentation including guides and principles (use path /docs/native/getting-started/quick-start for installation instructions)

Requirements: Node.js 22 or higher. The package will be automatically downloaded when using npx .

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