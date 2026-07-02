The HeroUINativeProvider is the root provider component that configures and initializes HeroUI Native in your React Native application. It provides global configuration and portal management for your application.

The provider serves as the main entry point for HeroUI Native, wrapping your application with essential contexts and configurations:

Safe Area Insets : Automatically handles safe area insets updates via SafeAreaListener and syncs them with Uniwind for use in Tailwind classes (e.g., pb-safe-offset-3 )

: Automatically handles safe area insets updates via and syncs them with Uniwind for use in Tailwind classes (e.g., ) Text Configuration : Global text component settings for consistency across all HeroUI components

: Global text component settings for consistency across all HeroUI components Text Input Configuration : Global text input settings for consistency across all HeroUI input components

: Global text input settings for consistency across all HeroUI input components Animation Configuration : Global animation control to disable all animations across the application

: Global animation control to disable all animations across the application Toast Configuration : Global toast system configuration including insets, default props, and wrapper components

: Global toast system configuration including insets, default props, and wrapper components Portal Management: Handles overlays, modals, and other components that render on top of the app hierarchy

Wrap your application root with the provider:

import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native' ; import { GestureHandlerRootView } from 'react-native-gesture-handler' ; export default function App () { return ( < GestureHandlerRootView style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < HeroUINativeProvider >{ /* Your app content */ }</ HeroUINativeProvider > </ GestureHandlerRootView > ); }

The provider accepts a config prop with the following options:

Global settings for all Text components within HeroUI Native. These props are carefully selected to include only those that make sense to configure globally across all Text components in the application:

import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native' ; import type { HeroUINativeConfig } from 'heroui-native' ; const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { textProps: { // Disable font scaling for accessibility allowFontScaling: false , // Auto-adjust font size to fit container adjustsFontSizeToFit: false , // Maximum font size multiplier when scaling maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , // Minimum font scale (iOS only, 0.01-1.0) minimumFontScale: 0.5 , }, }; export default function App () { return ( < HeroUINativeProvider config = {config}> { /* Your app content */ } </ HeroUINativeProvider > ); }

Global settings for all TextInput-based components within HeroUI Native (e.g. Input, TextArea, SearchField, InputGroup, InputOTP). These props are carefully selected to include only those that make sense to configure globally across all inputs in the application:

import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native' ; import type { HeroUINativeConfig } from 'heroui-native' ; const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { textInputProps: { // Respect Text Size accessibility settings allowFontScaling: false , // Maximum font size multiplier when allowFontScaling is enabled maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, }; export default function App () { return ( < HeroUINativeProvider config = {config}> { /* Your app content */ } </ HeroUINativeProvider > ); }

Note: These props are applied as defaults. Any prop passed directly to an individual input component overrides the corresponding global value.

Global animation configuration for the entire application:

const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { // Disable all animations across the application (cascades to all children) animation: 'disable-all' , };

Note: When set to 'disable-all' , all animations across the application will be disabled. This is useful for accessibility or performance optimization.

Control developer-facing informational messages displayed in the console:

const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { devInfo: { // Disable styling principles information message stylingPrinciples: false , }, };

Note: By default, informational messages are enabled. Set stylingPrinciples: false to disable the styling principles message that appears in the console during development.

Configure the global toast system including insets, default props, and wrapper components. You can also disable the toast provider entirely:

Option 1: Disable Toast Provider

const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { // Disable toast provider entirely toast: false , // or toast: 'disabled' , };

Note: When toast is disabled ( false or 'disabled' ), the ToastProvider will not be rendered, and toast functionality will not be available in your application.

Option 2: Configure Toast Provider

import { KeyboardAvoidingView } from 'react-native' ; const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { toast: { // Global toast configuration (used as defaults for all toasts) defaultProps: { variant: 'default' , placement: 'top' , isSwipeable: true , animation: true , }, // Insets for spacing from screen edges (added to safe area insets) insets: { top: 0 , // Default: iOS = 0, Android = 12 bottom: 6 , // Default: iOS = 6, Android = 12 left: 12 , // Default: 12 right: 12 , // Default: 12 }, // Maximum number of visible toasts before opacity starts fading maxVisibleToasts: 3 , // Custom wrapper function to wrap the toast content contentWrapper : ( children ) => ( < KeyboardAvoidingView behavior = "padding" keyboardVerticalOffset = { 24 } className = "flex-1" > {children} </ KeyboardAvoidingView > ), }, };

Here's a comprehensive example showing all configuration options:

import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native' ; import type { HeroUINativeConfig } from 'heroui-native' ; import { GestureHandlerRootView } from 'react-native-gesture-handler' ; const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { // Global text configuration textProps: { minimumFontScale: 0.5 , maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , allowFontScaling: true , adjustsFontSizeToFit: false , }, // Global text input configuration textInputProps: { allowFontScaling: true , maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, // Global animation configuration animation: 'disable-all' , // Optional: disable all animations // Developer information messages configuration devInfo: { stylingPrinciples: true , // Optional: disable styling principles message }, // Global toast configuration // Option 1: Configure toast with custom settings toast: { defaultProps: { variant: 'default' , placement: 'top' , }, insets: { top: 0 , bottom: 6 , left: 12 , right: 12 , }, maxVisibleToasts: 3 , }, // Option 2: Disable toast entirely // toast: false, // or // toast: 'disabled', }; export default function App () { return ( < GestureHandlerRootView style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < HeroUINativeProvider config = {config}> < YourApp /> </ HeroUINativeProvider > </ GestureHandlerRootView > ); }

When using Expo Router, wrap your root layout:

// app/_layout.tsx import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native' ; import type { HeroUINativeConfig } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Stack } from 'expo-router' ; const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { textProps: { minimumFontScale: 0.5 , maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, }; export default function RootLayout () { return ( < HeroUINativeProvider config = {config}> < Stack /> </ HeroUINativeProvider > ); }

The HeroUINativeProvider internally composes multiple providers:

HeroUINativeProvider ├── SafeAreaListener (handles safe area insets updates) │ └── GlobalAnimationSettingsProvider (animation configuration) │ └── TextComponentProvider (text configuration) │ └── TextInputComponentProvider (text input configuration) │ └── ToastProvider (toast configuration, conditionally rendered) │ └── Your App │ └── PortalHost (for overlays)

Note: The ToastProvider is conditionally rendered based on the toast configuration. If toast is set to false or 'disabled' , the ToastProvider will not be rendered, and the app content and PortalHost will be rendered directly under TextInputComponentProvider .

The provider automatically wraps your application with SafeAreaListener from react-native-safe-area-context . This component listens to safe area insets and frame changes without triggering re-renders, and automatically updates Uniwind with the latest insets via the onChange callback.

HeroUINativeProviderRaw is a lightweight variant of HeroUINativeProvider designed for bundle optimization. It excludes ToastProvider and PortalHost , giving you a bare minimum starting point where you only install and add what you actually need.

Use HeroUINativeProviderRaw when you want full control over which dependencies are included in your bundle. With the raw provider imported from heroui-native/provider-raw , the following dependencies are optional and only required if you use the corresponding components:

react-native-screens -- required for overlay components (Popover, Dialog)

-- required for overlay components (Popover, Dialog) @gorhom/bottom-sheet -- required for BottomSheet component

-- required for BottomSheet component react-native-svg -- required for components that use icons (Accordion, Alert, Checkbox, etc.)

import { HeroUINativeProviderRaw, type HeroUINativeConfigRaw, } from 'heroui-native/provider-raw' ; import { GestureHandlerRootView } from 'react-native-gesture-handler' ; const config : HeroUINativeConfigRaw = { textProps: { maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, }; export default function App () { return ( < GestureHandlerRootView style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < HeroUINativeProviderRaw config = {config}> { /* Your app content */ } </ HeroUINativeProviderRaw > </ GestureHandlerRootView > ); }

If you need toast or portal functionality with the raw provider, add them yourself:

import { HeroUINativeProviderRaw } from 'heroui-native/provider-raw' ; import { PortalHost } from 'heroui-native/portal' ; import { ToastProvider } from 'heroui-native/toast' ; export default function App () { return ( < GestureHandlerRootView style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < HeroUINativeProviderRaw > < ToastProvider > { /* Your app content */ } < PortalHost /> </ ToastProvider > </ HeroUINativeProviderRaw > </ GestureHandlerRootView > ); }

HeroUINativeProviderRaw ├── SafeAreaListener (handles safe area insets updates) │ └── GlobalAnimationSettingsProvider (animation configuration) │ └── TextComponentProvider (text configuration) │ └── TextInputComponentProvider (text input configuration) │ └── Your App

Always use a single HeroUINativeProvider at the root of your app. Don't nest multiple providers:

// ❌ Bad < HeroUINativeProvider > < SomeComponent > < HeroUINativeProvider > { /* Don't do this */ } < AnotherComponent /> </ HeroUINativeProvider > </ SomeComponent > </ HeroUINativeProvider > // ✅ Good < HeroUINativeProvider > < SomeComponent > < AnotherComponent /> </ SomeComponent > </ HeroUINativeProvider >

Define your configuration outside the component to prevent recreating on each render:

// ❌ Bad function App () { return ( < HeroUINativeProvider config = {{ textProps: { /* inline config */ }, }} > { /* ... */ } </ HeroUINativeProvider > ); } // ✅ Good const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { textProps: { maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, }; function App () { return ( < HeroUINativeProvider config = {config}>{ /* ... */ }</ HeroUINativeProvider > ); }

Consider accessibility when configuring text props:

const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { textProps: { // Allow font scaling for accessibility allowFontScaling: true , // But limit maximum scale maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, };

The provider is fully typed. Import types for better IDE support:

import { HeroUINativeProvider, type HeroUINativeConfig } from 'heroui-native' ; const config : HeroUINativeConfig = { // Full type safety and autocomplete textProps: { allowFontScaling: true , maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, textInputProps: { allowFontScaling: true , maxFontSizeMultiplier: 1.5 , }, animation: 'disable-all' , // Optional: disable all animations devInfo: { stylingPrinciples: true , // Optional: disable styling principles message }, // Toast configuration options: // - false or 'disabled': Disable toast provider // - ToastProviderProps object: Configure toast settings toast: { defaultProps: { variant: 'default' , placement: 'top' , }, insets: { top: 0 , bottom: 6 , left: 12 , right: 12 , }, }, };