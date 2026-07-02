AGENTS.mdPreview
Download HeroUI Native documentation for AI coding agents
Download HeroUI Native documentation directly into your project for AI assistants to reference.
Note: The
agents-md command is specifically for HeroUI React v3 and HeroUI Native. Other CLI commands (like
add,
init,
upgrade, etc.) are for HeroUI v2 (for now).
Usage
Or specify output file:
What It Does
- Downloads latest HeroUI Native docs to
.heroui-docs/native/
- Generates an index in
AGENTS.mdor
CLAUDE.md
- Adds
.heroui-docs/to
.gitignoreautomatically
Options
--native- Download Native docs only
--output <files...>- Target file(s) (e.g.,
AGENTS.mdor
AGENTS.md CLAUDE.md)
--ssh- Use SSH for git clone
Requirements
- Tailwind CSS >= v4 (via Uniwind)
Related Documentation
- AGENTS.md - Learn about the AGENTS.md format for coding agents
- CLAUDE.md - Claude equivalent of AGENTS.md
- AGENTS.md vs Skills - AGENTS.md performance