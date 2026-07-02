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AGENTS.mdPreview

Download HeroUI Native documentation for AI coding agents

Download HeroUI Native documentation directly into your project for AI assistants to reference.

Note: The agents-md command is specifically for HeroUI React v3 and HeroUI Native. Other CLI commands (like add, init, upgrade, etc.) are for HeroUI v2 (for now).

HeroUI Native AGENTS.md

Usage

npx heroui-cli@latest agents-md --native

Or specify output file:

npx heroui-cli@latest agents-md --native --output AGENTS.md

What It Does

  • Downloads latest HeroUI Native docs to .heroui-docs/native/
  • Generates an index in AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md
  • Adds .heroui-docs/ to .gitignore automatically

Options

  • --native - Download Native docs only
  • --output <files...> - Target file(s) (e.g., AGENTS.md or AGENTS.md CLAUDE.md)
  • --ssh - Use SSH for git clone

Requirements

  • Tailwind CSS >= v4 (via Uniwind)

Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to build mobile UIs with HeroUI Native components

On this page

UsageWhat It DoesOptionsRequirementsRelated Documentation