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v1.0.3

New Text typography component, ScrollShadow inverted support, Tabs RTL indicator fix, optional Avatar alt prop, Select indicator unification, and form field style refinements

May 11, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.3 introduces the new Text typography primitive with a compound API for headings, paragraphs, and inline code, while delivering important fixes for ScrollShadow with inverted lists, Tabs indicator alignment in RTL layouts, and Select.TriggerIndicator animation when using custom children. This release also refines visual styles across Button, Chip, and Input, makes the Avatar alt prop optional, and corrects inner padding behavior for TextField and SearchField.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i heroui-native
pnpm add heroui-native
yarn add heroui-native
bun add heroui-native

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI Native to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI Native MCP Server.

Try It on Your Device

Don't have the HeroUI Native app yet? Download it below.
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What's New

New Components

This release introduces 1 new typography component:

  • Text: Primitive typography component with semantic type variants and Heading, Paragraph, and Code sub-components. (Documentation)

Text

The Text component is a typography primitive that renders styled text via semantic presets. It exposes a compound API with Text.Heading, Text.Paragraph, and Text.Code sub-components, and layers orthogonal align, color, weight, and truncate props on top of tailwind-variants so typography can be composed without bespoke styles on every call site.

Features:

  • Semantic type variants: h1h6, body, body-sm, body-xs, and code
  • Text.Heading automatically sets accessibilityRole="header" and narrows type to heading levels
  • Text.Paragraph narrows type to body variants for readable copy
  • Text.Code renders chip-styled, inline monospaced text with a platform-appropriate fontFamily (Menlo on iOS, monospace elsewhere)
  • RTL-aware align prop with start, center, end, and justify (iOS-only justification)
  • Semantic color presets (default, muted) with className escape hatch for other theme colors
  • weight override that wins over type's implied weight via tailwind-merge
  • truncate boolean shortcut for numberOfLines={1}; an explicit numberOfLines always takes precedence

Usage:

import { Text } from "heroui-native";
import { View } from "react-native";

export function Example() {
  return (
    <View className="flex-1 justify-center px-5 gap-4">
      <Text.Heading type="h1">Welcome</Text.Heading>
      <Text.Heading type="h3">Getting Started</Text.Heading>
      <Text.Paragraph>
        This is a body paragraph rendered with the Text component.
      </Text.Paragraph>
      <Text.Paragraph color="muted" type="body-sm">
        Smaller supporting text for captions or footnotes.
      </Text.Paragraph>
      <Text.Code>npm install heroui-native</Text.Code>
    </View>
  );
}

For complete documentation and examples, see the Text component page.

Related PR: #400

Component Improvements

ScrollShadow Inverted Child Support

The ScrollShadow component now correctly handles inverted scrollable children such as <FlatList inverted> or <FlashList inverted>.

Improvements:

  • ScrollShadowRoot now reads the inverted prop from its scrollable child, mirroring the existing childHorizontal auto-detection pattern
  • Swaps which animated style drives each visual edge so shadows render at the correct side
  • No public API changes — the fix activates only when the child has inverted={true}, which previously rendered the gradients on the wrong edges

Previously, wrapping an inverted list would render the gradient shadow on the top edge while scrollable content was below, and omit the bottom shadow even when more content was available. Indicators now point in the correct visual direction for inverted feeds, chat lists, and similar reverse-ordered scroll surfaces.

Related PR: #398

Tabs RTL Indicator Alignment

The Tabs component's indicator now positions correctly when React Native is running in RTL mode.

Improvements:

  • Tab strip width is now tracked through the tabs measurements context
  • Tabs.List layout width is used for fixed tab layouts
  • Tabs.ScrollView content width is used for scrollable tab layouts
  • The indicator's translateX is mirrored only when I18nManager.isRTL is enabled

The indicator uses an absolute left anchor combined with a measured translateX. In RTL, React Native swaps the absolute anchor automatically, but the measured transform still needed to be mirrored — this is now handled internally. Both fixed and scrollable tab lists are fixed, and the public API is unchanged.

Related PR: #396

Select Trigger Indicator Unified Rendering

The Select component's Select.TriggerIndicator now applies the open/close rotation animation consistently, regardless of whether the default icon or custom children are rendered.

Improvements:

  • Custom children now receive the same animated container style as the default icon
  • ChevronDownIcon is rendered as a fallback via children ?? <ChevronDownIcon />
  • Collapsed the previously separate render branches into a single, unified render path

Previously, passing custom children to Select.TriggerIndicator bypassed the animated rotation transform, leaving the indicator static on open/close. The unified branch ensures the rotation animation always plays without changing the public API.

Related PR: #409

API Enhancements

Optional alt Prop on Avatar

The Avatar component's alt prop is now optional and defaults to 'Avatar', reducing boilerplate for decorative or contextually obvious avatars while preserving accessibility support.

New Capability:

import { Avatar } from "heroui-native";

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" }} />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>;

Existing code that passes an explicit alt continues to work unchanged — the prop simply gains a sensible default when omitted. The RootProps type now reflects alt?: string with a JSDoc @default 'Avatar', and the component documentation has been updated to match.

Related PR: #404

Style Fixes

Button, Chip, and Input Style Refinements

Refined sizing and color styling across Button, Chip, and Input to standardize on Tailwind utility classes and semantic soft color tokens.

Fixes:

  • Button: Sizes now use Tailwind height utilities (h-10, h-12, h-14) instead of arbitrary pixel values; the sm height is adjusted from 36px to 40px for better tap-target ergonomics
  • Chip: Vertical padding for md/lg refined (py-[3px]py-1, py-1py-1.5) for more balanced spacing
  • Chip: Soft variants now use semantic bg-{color}-soft tokens instead of opacity-based bg-{color}/15 backgrounds
  • Input: Switched from py-3.5 to min-h-12 so the field maintains consistent height regardless of content
  • Input: Primary variant border now correctly uses the border-field-border token instead of border-field

Minor pixel-level differences in Button sm size (+4px) and Chip md/lg paddings should be reviewed visually. No API changes were made — only style tokens in button.styles.ts, chip.styles.ts, and input.styles.ts were updated.

Related PR: #406

TextField and SearchField Inner Padding Fix

The TextField and SearchField components no longer apply extra horizontal padding to nested Label, Description, and FieldError components.

Fixes:

  • TextField now provides hasFieldPadding: false to its FormFieldContext
  • SearchField now provides hasFieldPadding: false to its FormFieldContext
  • Label, Description, and FieldError rendered inside these fields no longer pick up the extra px-1.5 side padding
  • Visual alignment is now consistent across all form field containers (ControlField, RadioGroup, TagGroup already used hasFieldPadding: false)

The change is isolated to two useMemo values that provide FormFieldContext. Consumers that previously relied on the unintended inner padding can restore the spacing by adding className="px-1.5" to the affected child components.

Related PR: #407

Bug Fixes

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

  • Issue #334: Resolved Tabs.Indicator mispositioning in RTL layouts. The indicator combines an absolute left anchor with a measured translateX; React Native swaps the anchor automatically in RTL but the transform still needed to be mirrored. The tabs measurements context now tracks the tab strip width and mirrors translateX only when I18nManager.isRTL is enabled, fixing both fixed and scrollable tab lists.
  • Issue #393: Fixed ScrollShadow ignoring its child's inverted prop. ScrollShadowRoot now reads inverted from the scrollable child (mirroring the existing childHorizontal auto-detection) and swaps which animated style drives each visual edge so the gradients render on the correct sides for inverted feeds and chat-style lists.

Related PRs:

Updated Documentation

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

  • Text - New component documentation, anatomy, usage, and full API reference
  • Avatar - alt prop documented as optional with default 'Avatar'
  • All Components - Added the new Typography category alongside the existing categories

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

v1.0.4

Typography component renames Text, refined soft-foreground theme tokens with optional vibrant palette, iOS native modal offset guidance, Expo 56 / React Native 0.85 example upgrade

v1.0.2

asChild slot pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface, Portal accessibility modal prop, Button Android variant fix, Input and Select style refinements

On this page

InstallationTry It on Your DeviceWhat's NewNew ComponentsTextComponent ImprovementsScrollShadow Inverted Child SupportTabs RTL Indicator AlignmentSelect Trigger Indicator Unified RenderingAPI EnhancementsOptional alt Prop on AvatarStyle FixesButton, Chip, and Input Style RefinementsTextField and SearchField Inner Padding FixBug FixesUpdated DocumentationLinksContributors