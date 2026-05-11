v1.0.3
New Text typography component, ScrollShadow inverted support, Tabs RTL indicator fix, optional Avatar alt prop, Select indicator unification, and form field style refinements
HeroUI Native v1.0.3 introduces the new
Text typography primitive with a compound API for headings, paragraphs, and inline code, while delivering important fixes for
ScrollShadow with inverted lists,
Tabs indicator alignment in RTL layouts, and
Select.TriggerIndicator animation when using custom children. This release also refines visual styles across
Button,
Chip, and
Input, makes the
Avatar
alt prop optional, and corrects inner padding behavior for
TextField and
SearchField.
Installation
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What's New
New Components
This release introduces 1 new typography component:
- Text: Primitive typography component with semantic
typevariants and
Heading,
Paragraph, and
Codesub-components. (Documentation)
Text
The
Text component is a typography primitive that renders styled text via semantic presets. It exposes a compound API with
Text.Heading,
Text.Paragraph, and
Text.Code sub-components, and layers orthogonal
align,
color,
weight, and
truncate props on top of
tailwind-variants so typography can be composed without bespoke styles on every call site.
Features:
- Semantic
typevariants:
h1–
h6,
body,
body-sm,
body-xs, and
code
Text.Headingautomatically sets
accessibilityRole="header"and narrows
typeto heading levels
Text.Paragraphnarrows
typeto body variants for readable copy
Text.Coderenders chip-styled, inline monospaced text with a platform-appropriate
fontFamily(Menlo on iOS,
monospaceelsewhere)
- RTL-aware
alignprop with
start,
center,
end, and
justify(iOS-only justification)
- Semantic
colorpresets (
default,
muted) with
classNameescape hatch for other theme colors
weightoverride that wins over
type's implied weight via
tailwind-merge
truncateboolean shortcut for
numberOfLines={1}; an explicit
numberOfLinesalways takes precedence
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the Text component page.
Related PR: #400
Component Improvements
ScrollShadow Inverted Child Support
The ScrollShadow component now correctly handles inverted scrollable children such as
<FlatList inverted> or
<FlashList inverted>.
Improvements:
ScrollShadowRootnow reads the
invertedprop from its scrollable child, mirroring the existing
childHorizontalauto-detection pattern
- Swaps which animated style drives each visual edge so shadows render at the correct side
- No public API changes — the fix activates only when the child has
inverted={true}, which previously rendered the gradients on the wrong edges
Previously, wrapping an inverted list would render the gradient shadow on the top edge while scrollable content was below, and omit the bottom shadow even when more content was available. Indicators now point in the correct visual direction for inverted feeds, chat lists, and similar reverse-ordered scroll surfaces.
Related PR: #398
Tabs RTL Indicator Alignment
The Tabs component's indicator now positions correctly when React Native is running in RTL mode.
Improvements:
- Tab strip width is now tracked through the tabs measurements context
Tabs.Listlayout width is used for fixed tab layouts
Tabs.ScrollViewcontent width is used for scrollable tab layouts
- The indicator's
translateXis mirrored only when
I18nManager.isRTLis enabled
The indicator uses an absolute
left anchor combined with a measured
translateX. In RTL, React Native swaps the absolute anchor automatically, but the measured transform still needed to be mirrored — this is now handled internally. Both fixed and scrollable tab lists are fixed, and the public API is unchanged.
Related PR: #396
Select Trigger Indicator Unified Rendering
The Select component's
Select.TriggerIndicator now applies the open/close rotation animation consistently, regardless of whether the default icon or custom
children are rendered.
Improvements:
- Custom
childrennow receive the same animated container style as the default icon
ChevronDownIconis rendered as a fallback via
children ?? <ChevronDownIcon />
- Collapsed the previously separate render branches into a single, unified render path
Previously, passing custom
children to
Select.TriggerIndicator bypassed the animated rotation transform, leaving the indicator static on open/close. The unified branch ensures the rotation animation always plays without changing the public API.
Related PR: #409
API Enhancements
Optional
alt Prop on Avatar
The Avatar component's
alt prop is now optional and defaults to
'Avatar', reducing boilerplate for decorative or contextually obvious avatars while preserving accessibility support.
New Capability:
Existing code that passes an explicit
alt continues to work unchanged — the prop simply gains a sensible default when omitted. The
RootProps type now reflects
alt?: string with a JSDoc
@default 'Avatar', and the component documentation has been updated to match.
Related PR: #404
Style Fixes
Button, Chip, and Input Style Refinements
Refined sizing and color styling across Button, Chip, and Input to standardize on Tailwind utility classes and semantic soft color tokens.
Fixes:
- Button: Sizes now use Tailwind height utilities (
h-10,
h-12,
h-14) instead of arbitrary pixel values; the
smheight is adjusted from 36px to 40px for better tap-target ergonomics
- Chip: Vertical padding for
md/
lgrefined (
py-[3px]→
py-1,
py-1→
py-1.5) for more balanced spacing
- Chip: Soft variants now use semantic
bg-{color}-softtokens instead of opacity-based
bg-{color}/15backgrounds
- Input: Switched from
py-3.5to
min-h-12so the field maintains consistent height regardless of content
- Input: Primary variant border now correctly uses the
border-field-bordertoken instead of
border-field
Minor pixel-level differences in Button
sm size (+4px) and Chip
md/
lg paddings should be reviewed visually. No API changes were made — only style tokens in
button.styles.ts,
chip.styles.ts, and
input.styles.ts were updated.
Related PR: #406
TextField and SearchField Inner Padding Fix
The TextField and SearchField components no longer apply extra horizontal padding to nested
Label,
Description, and
FieldError components.
Fixes:
TextFieldnow provides
hasFieldPadding: falseto its
FormFieldContext
SearchFieldnow provides
hasFieldPadding: falseto its
FormFieldContext
Label,
Description, and
FieldErrorrendered inside these fields no longer pick up the extra
px-1.5side padding
- Visual alignment is now consistent across all form field containers (
ControlField,
RadioGroup,
TagGroupalready used
hasFieldPadding: false)
The change is isolated to two
useMemo values that provide
FormFieldContext. Consumers that previously relied on the unintended inner padding can restore the spacing by adding
className="px-1.5" to the affected child components.
Related PR: #407
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
- Issue #334: Resolved
Tabs.Indicatormispositioning in RTL layouts. The indicator combines an absolute
leftanchor with a measured
translateX; React Native swaps the anchor automatically in RTL but the transform still needed to be mirrored. The tabs measurements context now tracks the tab strip width and mirrors
translateXonly when
I18nManager.isRTLis enabled, fixing both fixed and scrollable tab lists.
- Issue #393: Fixed
ScrollShadowignoring its child's
invertedprop.
ScrollShadowRootnow reads
invertedfrom the scrollable child (mirroring the existing
childHorizontalauto-detection) and swaps which animated style drives each visual edge so the gradients render on the correct sides for inverted feeds and chat-style lists.
Related PRs:
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Text - New component documentation, anatomy, usage, and full API reference
- Avatar -
altprop documented as optional with default
'Avatar'
- All Components - Added the new Typography category alongside the existing categories
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
v1.0.4
Typography component renames Text, refined soft-foreground theme tokens with optional vibrant palette, iOS native modal offset guidance, Expo 56 / React Native 0.85 example upgrade
v1.0.2
asChild slot pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface, Portal accessibility modal prop, Button Android variant fix, Input and Select style refinements