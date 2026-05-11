May 11, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.3 introduces the new Text typography primitive with a compound API for headings, paragraphs, and inline code, while delivering important fixes for ScrollShadow with inverted lists, Tabs indicator alignment in RTL layouts, and Select.TriggerIndicator animation when using custom children. This release also refines visual styles across Button , Chip , and Input , makes the Avatar alt prop optional, and corrects inner padding behavior for TextField and SearchField .

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This release introduces 1 new typography component:

Text: Primitive typography component with semantic type variants and Heading , Paragraph , and Code sub-components. (Documentation)

The Text component is a typography primitive that renders styled text via semantic presets. It exposes a compound API with Text.Heading , Text.Paragraph , and Text.Code sub-components, and layers orthogonal align , color , weight , and truncate props on top of tailwind-variants so typography can be composed without bespoke styles on every call site.

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Features:

Semantic type variants: h1 – h6 , body , body-sm , body-xs , and code

variants: – , , , , and Text.Heading automatically sets accessibilityRole="header" and narrows type to heading levels

automatically sets and narrows to heading levels Text.Paragraph narrows type to body variants for readable copy

narrows to body variants for readable copy Text.Code renders chip-styled, inline monospaced text with a platform-appropriate fontFamily (Menlo on iOS, monospace elsewhere)

renders chip-styled, inline monospaced text with a platform-appropriate (Menlo on iOS, elsewhere) RTL-aware align prop with start , center , end , and justify (iOS-only justification)

prop with , , , and (iOS-only justification) Semantic color presets ( default , muted ) with className escape hatch for other theme colors

presets ( , ) with escape hatch for other theme colors weight override that wins over type 's implied weight via tailwind-merge

override that wins over 's implied weight via truncate boolean shortcut for numberOfLines={1} ; an explicit numberOfLines always takes precedence

Usage:

import { Text } from "heroui-native" ; import { View } from "react-native" ; export function Example () { return ( < View className = "flex-1 justify-center px-5 gap-4" > < Text.Heading type = "h1" >Welcome</ Text.Heading > < Text.Heading type = "h3" >Getting Started</ Text.Heading > < Text.Paragraph > This is a body paragraph rendered with the Text component. </ Text.Paragraph > < Text.Paragraph color = "muted" type = "body-sm" > Smaller supporting text for captions or footnotes. </ Text.Paragraph > < Text.Code >npm install heroui-native</ Text.Code > </ View > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the Text component page.

Related PR: #400

The ScrollShadow component now correctly handles inverted scrollable children such as <FlatList inverted> or <FlashList inverted> .

Improvements:

ScrollShadowRoot now reads the inverted prop from its scrollable child, mirroring the existing childHorizontal auto-detection pattern

now reads the prop from its scrollable child, mirroring the existing auto-detection pattern Swaps which animated style drives each visual edge so shadows render at the correct side

No public API changes — the fix activates only when the child has inverted={true} , which previously rendered the gradients on the wrong edges

Previously, wrapping an inverted list would render the gradient shadow on the top edge while scrollable content was below, and omit the bottom shadow even when more content was available. Indicators now point in the correct visual direction for inverted feeds, chat lists, and similar reverse-ordered scroll surfaces.

Related PR: #398

The Tabs component's indicator now positions correctly when React Native is running in RTL mode.

Improvements:

Tab strip width is now tracked through the tabs measurements context

Tabs.List layout width is used for fixed tab layouts

layout width is used for fixed tab layouts Tabs.ScrollView content width is used for scrollable tab layouts

content width is used for scrollable tab layouts The indicator's translateX is mirrored only when I18nManager.isRTL is enabled

The indicator uses an absolute left anchor combined with a measured translateX . In RTL, React Native swaps the absolute anchor automatically, but the measured transform still needed to be mirrored — this is now handled internally. Both fixed and scrollable tab lists are fixed, and the public API is unchanged.

Related PR: #396

The Select component's Select.TriggerIndicator now applies the open/close rotation animation consistently, regardless of whether the default icon or custom children are rendered.

Improvements:

Custom children now receive the same animated container style as the default icon

now receive the same animated container style as the default icon ChevronDownIcon is rendered as a fallback via children ?? <ChevronDownIcon />

is rendered as a fallback via Collapsed the previously separate render branches into a single, unified render path

Previously, passing custom children to Select.TriggerIndicator bypassed the animated rotation transform, leaving the indicator static on open/close. The unified branch ensures the rotation animation always plays without changing the public API.

Related PR: #409

The Avatar component's alt prop is now optional and defaults to 'Avatar' , reducing boilerplate for decorative or contextually obvious avatars while preserving accessibility support.

New Capability:

import { Avatar } from "heroui-native" ; < Avatar > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" }} /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >;

Existing code that passes an explicit alt continues to work unchanged — the prop simply gains a sensible default when omitted. The RootProps type now reflects alt?: string with a JSDoc @default 'Avatar' , and the component documentation has been updated to match.

Related PR: #404

Refined sizing and color styling across Button, Chip, and Input to standardize on Tailwind utility classes and semantic soft color tokens.

Fixes:

Button : Sizes now use Tailwind height utilities ( h-10 , h-12 , h-14 ) instead of arbitrary pixel values; the sm height is adjusted from 36px to 40px for better tap-target ergonomics

: Sizes now use Tailwind height utilities ( , , ) instead of arbitrary pixel values; the height is adjusted from 36px to 40px for better tap-target ergonomics Chip : Vertical padding for md / lg refined ( py-[3px] → py-1 , py-1 → py-1.5 ) for more balanced spacing

: Vertical padding for / refined ( → , → ) for more balanced spacing Chip : Soft variants now use semantic bg-{color}-soft tokens instead of opacity-based bg-{color}/15 backgrounds

: Soft variants now use semantic tokens instead of opacity-based backgrounds Input : Switched from py-3.5 to min-h-12 so the field maintains consistent height regardless of content

: Switched from to so the field maintains consistent height regardless of content Input: Primary variant border now correctly uses the border-field-border token instead of border-field

Minor pixel-level differences in Button sm size (+4px) and Chip md / lg paddings should be reviewed visually. No API changes were made — only style tokens in button.styles.ts , chip.styles.ts , and input.styles.ts were updated.

Related PR: #406

The TextField and SearchField components no longer apply extra horizontal padding to nested Label , Description , and FieldError components.

Fixes:

TextField now provides hasFieldPadding: false to its FormFieldContext

now provides to its SearchField now provides hasFieldPadding: false to its FormFieldContext

now provides to its Label , Description , and FieldError rendered inside these fields no longer pick up the extra px-1.5 side padding

, , and rendered inside these fields no longer pick up the extra side padding Visual alignment is now consistent across all form field containers ( ControlField , RadioGroup , TagGroup already used hasFieldPadding: false )

The change is isolated to two useMemo values that provide FormFieldContext . Consumers that previously relied on the unintended inner padding can restore the spacing by adding className="px-1.5" to the affected child components.

Related PR: #407

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #334 : Resolved Tabs.Indicator mispositioning in RTL layouts. The indicator combines an absolute left anchor with a measured translateX ; React Native swaps the anchor automatically in RTL but the transform still needed to be mirrored. The tabs measurements context now tracks the tab strip width and mirrors translateX only when I18nManager.isRTL is enabled, fixing both fixed and scrollable tab lists.

: Resolved mispositioning in RTL layouts. The indicator combines an absolute anchor with a measured ; React Native swaps the anchor automatically in RTL but the transform still needed to be mirrored. The tabs measurements context now tracks the tab strip width and mirrors only when is enabled, fixing both fixed and scrollable tab lists. Issue #393: Fixed ScrollShadow ignoring its child's inverted prop. ScrollShadowRoot now reads inverted from the scrollable child (mirroring the existing childHorizontal auto-detection) and swaps which animated style drives each visual edge so the gradients render on the correct sides for inverted feeds and chat-style lists.

Related PRs:

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Text - New component documentation, anatomy, usage, and full API reference

Avatar - alt prop documented as optional with default 'Avatar'

prop documented as optional with default All Components - Added the new Typography category alongside the existing categories

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!