March 19, 2026

🎉 HeroUI Native reaches v1.0.0 — the first stable release, marking the library's graduation from beta and release candidate stages into a production-ready foundation for React Native apps. Alongside this milestone, the release includes the new LinkButton component, sub-menu conflict resolution, an optional @gorhom/bottom-sheet peer dependency, and improved type safety for useThemeColor .

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i heroui-native pnpm add heroui-native yarn add heroui-native bun add heroui-native

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The new LinkButton compound component renders a ghost-variant button with no highlight feedback, designed for inline link-style interactions such as "Terms of Service" or "Privacy Policy" links. It delegates entirely to the existing Button infrastructure while enforcing ghost variant and disabled highlight internally.

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Features:

Compound sub-component: LinkButton.Label for styled text content

for styled text content Ghost variant enforced internally — no variant prop exposed

prop exposed Highlight feedback disabled by default via resolveAnimationObject

h-auto p-0 base class removes default button height and padding for inline use

base class removes default button height and padding for inline use Consumer animation config merged while preserving highlight: false

Usage:

import { LinkButton } from "heroui-native" ; export function TermsLink () { return ( < LinkButton onPress = {() => openURL ( "https://example.com/terms" )}> < LinkButton.Label >Terms of Service</ LinkButton.Label > </ LinkButton > ); }

Related PR: #341

The Menu sub-menu system has been refactored to track the active sub-menu by ID instead of a simple boolean, enforcing single-open behavior across sibling sub-menus. A backdrop pressable overlay now renders over the menu content area when a sub-menu is open, allowing users to dismiss it by tapping outside.

Improvements:

openSubMenuId replaces the boolean flag — only one sub-menu can be active at a time; opening a new one automatically closes the previous

replaces the boolean flag — only one sub-menu can be active at a time; opening a new one automatically closes the previous A Pressable overlay renders over the menu content when a sub-menu is open, allowing tap-to-dismiss

overlay renders over the menu content when a sub-menu is open, allowing tap-to-dismiss Non-active sub-menu triggers receive opacity-40 and pointer-events-none via the new isOtherSubMenuOpen style variant

and via the new style variant Open sub-menu content uses z-50 ; closed uses z-40 to avoid stacking issues

; closed uses to avoid stacking issues New "Two Sub Menus" example added to the demo app showcasing multiple sub-menus in a single menu

Related PR: #343

The ButtonLabel ref type has been corrected from View to TextRef , and an unused View import has been removed from button.tsx . This fix aligns the ref type with the actual rendered element.

Related PR: #341

The useThemeColor hook now returns a ThemeColorValue branded type for single-color calls, making misuse of array destructuring immediately visible as a never type in the IDE. The non-null assertion operator ( ! ) has also been replaced with a safe nullish coalescing fallback.

New behavior:

import { useThemeColor } from "heroui-native" ; // Correct — direct assignment const mutedColor = useThemeColor ( "muted" ); // Incorrect — IDE immediately surfaces `never` type const [ color ] = useThemeColor ( "muted" ); // color: never

ThemeColorValue extends string , so it is assignable everywhere a string is expected. Existing call sites are unaffected at runtime. The _colorValueBrand symbol is declared with declare const so it has zero runtime footprint.

Related PR: #337

The useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook is now exported as a public API, giving consumers explicit control over keyboard avoidance wiring inside bottom sheets. This replaces the implicit isBottomSheetAware prop that was previously available on Input and InputOTP .

Usage:

import { useBottomSheetAwareHandlers, Input } from "heroui-native" ; export function BottomSheetInput () { const { onFocus , onBlur } = useBottomSheetAwareHandlers (); return < Input onFocus = {onFocus} onBlur = {onBlur} placeholder = "Type here..." />; }

Related PR: #347

The isBottomSheetAware prop has been removed from Input and InputOTP . Previously, keyboard avoidance inside bottom sheets was handled automatically under the hood. Now you must explicitly use the useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook and pass the handlers yourself. This change keeps the Input component lighter by removing the implicit @gorhom/bottom-sheet import, allowing the package to be an optional peer dependency for projects that don't use bottom sheet features.

Migration:

// Before < Input isBottomSheetAware placeholder = "Type here..." /> // After import { useBottomSheetAwareHandlers } from "heroui-native" ; const { onFocus , onBlur } = useBottomSheetAwareHandlers (); < Input onFocus = {onFocus} onBlur = {onBlur} placeholder = "Type here..." />

This applies to any Input or InputOTP rendered inside a BottomSheet . Components used outside of bottom sheets are unaffected.

Related PR: #347

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #330 : Resolved Input unconditionally importing @gorhom/bottom-sheet at the module level even when isBottomSheetAware was false . The package is now loaded lazily via an optional try/catch wrapper, so projects that don't use bottom sheet features no longer need it installed.

Issue #340: Fixed sub-menu content appearing behind sibling sub-menu triggers. The sub-menu system now tracks the active sub-menu by ID, enforces single-open behavior, and applies correct z-index layering ( z-50 for open, z-40 for closed).

Related PRs:

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

LinkButton - LinkButton compound component documentation with anatomy, usage examples, and API reference

Menu - Updated sub-menu documentation with single-open enforcement and backdrop close behavior

Input - Updated bottom sheet usage examples with useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook pattern

hook pattern InputOTP - Updated bottom sheet usage examples with useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook pattern

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!