February 20, 2026

RC 2 continues the march toward production readiness with three new components—SearchField, ListGroup, and Slider—and a powerful multi-selection mode for Select backed by type-safe generics. The Button feedback API has been refactored into a cleaner unified feedbackVariant + animation prop pattern, and peer dependency constraints are relaxed for broader compatibility with Expo SDK 55. Several Select and Avatar bug fixes round out the release.

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This release introduces 3 new components:

Slider : Slider component with single-value and range modes, horizontal/vertical orientation, custom number formatting, and spring-animated thumb feedback.

: Slider component with single-value and range modes, horizontal/vertical orientation, custom number formatting, and spring-animated thumb feedback. ListGroup : Surface-based grouped list component with pressable items, prefix/suffix slots, and default chevron navigation indicator.

: Surface-based grouped list component with pressable items, prefix/suffix slots, and default chevron navigation indicator. SearchField: Compound component for filtering and querying content with built-in search icon, clearable input, and auto-hide clear button.

The Slider component supports single-value and range (multi-thumb) modes, horizontal and vertical orientation, custom number formatting via Intl.NumberFormat , and spring-animated thumb feedback. The primitive layer handles all gesture and value logic independently, making it reusable for alternative styled implementations.

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Features:

Compound sub-components: Slider.Output , Slider.Track , Slider.Fill , Slider.Thumb

, , , Range slider: pass an array as defaultValue / value and use a render-function on Slider.Track to render multiple thumbs

/ and use a render-function on to render multiple thumbs Vertical orientation via orientation="vertical"

Custom formatting with formatOptions accepting Intl.NumberFormatOptions (currency, percent, unit, etc.)

accepting (currency, percent, unit, etc.) Gesture-handler-based drag and tap-to-position on track

Value clamping, stepping, and multi-thumb support

Spring-animated thumb scale via configurable animation prop

prop Accessibility: each thumb receives role="slider" with full accessibilityValue (min, max, now, text)

with full (min, max, now, text) useSlider hook exposes slider context for advanced use cases

Usage:

import { Slider } from "heroui-native" ; export function BasicSlider () { return ( < Slider defaultValue = { 50 } minValue = { 0 } maxValue = { 100 }> < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > ); } export function RangeSlider () { return ( < Slider defaultValue = {[ 20 , 80 ]} minValue = { 0 } maxValue = { 100 }> < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > {({ thumbs }) => ( <> < Slider.Fill /> {thumbs. map (( _ , i ) => ( < Slider.Thumb key = {i} index = {i} /> ))} </> )} </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the Slider component page.

Related PR: #305

The ListGroup component renders grouped list items inside a Surface container, providing a polished navigation-list pattern commonly used in settings screens, menus, and content browsers. Each item supports prefix, content (title + description), and suffix slots with a default chevron-right navigation indicator.

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Features:

Surface-based container with rounded corners and consistent spacing

Compound sub-components: ListGroup.Item , ListGroup.ItemPrefix , ListGroup.ItemContent , ListGroup.ItemTitle , ListGroup.ItemDescription , ListGroup.ItemSuffix

, , , , , Default chevron-right icon in ItemSuffix via internal ChevronRightIcon

via internal Pressable items with PressableFeedback integration

Fully customizable slots for icons, badges, and other content

Usage:

import { ListGroup } from "heroui-native" ; export function Example () { return ( < ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item onPress = {() => console. log ( "Profile" )}> < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Profile</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription >Manage your account</ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.Item onPress = {() => console. log ( "Settings" )}> < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Settings</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription >App preferences</ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the ListGroup component page.

Related PR: #302

The SearchField component provides a dedicated input for search and filtering scenarios, built with the same compound-component pattern used by TextField. It includes a search icon, clearable input, and an auto-hiding clear button that disappears when the input is empty.

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Features:

Compound sub-components: SearchField.Group , SearchField.SearchIcon , SearchField.Input , SearchField.ClearButton

, , , ClearButton auto-hides when value is empty and clears search text on press

auto-hides when value is empty and clears search text on press SearchIcon supports custom children to replace the default magnifying glass SVG

supports custom children to replace the default magnifying glass SVG Validation state support with visual feedback

Disabled state support

Seamless integration with Label, Description, and FieldError

Usage:

import { Label, SearchField } from "heroui-native" ; export function Example () { return ( < SearchField > < Label >Search</ Label > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input placeholder = "Search components..." /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the SearchField component page.

Related PR: #299

The Select component now supports multi-item selection via a new selectionMode prop. The RootProps type is now generic on SelectionMode , so TypeScript correctly resolves value and onValueChange types per mode— SelectOption for single, SelectOption[] for multiple.

Features:

selectionMode="multiple" enables toggling multiple items; closeOnPress defaults to false in multiple mode

enables toggling multiple items; defaults to in multiple mode Type-safe generics: RootProps<M> resolves value and onValueChange types via SelectValueType<M>

resolves and types via Select.Value formats multiple labels as "Apple, Banana and Cherry" using formatSelectedLabels

formats multiple labels as "Apple, Banana and Cherry" using Single mode remains fully backward-compatible (default)

Usage:

import { Select } from "heroui-native" ; export function MultiSelect () { return ( < Select selectionMode = "multiple" > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value placeholder = "Select fruits..." /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Content > < Select.Item value = "apple" label = "Apple" /> < Select.Item value = "banana" label = "Banana" /> < Select.Item value = "cherry" label = "Cherry" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select > ); }

Related PR: #298

A new compound sub-component for opt-in scale animation composability. PressableFeedback.Scale lets you add scale press animations to any pressable element—such as ListGroup.Item —without needing the root PressableFeedback to manage scale.

Usage:

import { PressableFeedback } from "heroui-native" ; < PressableFeedback.Scale > < ListGroup.Item onPress = {handlePress}> { /* item content */ } </ ListGroup.Item > </ PressableFeedback.Scale >

Related PR: #302

The Select component has been improved with several targeted fixes to the trigger and controllable state system.

Improvements:

Custom className is now correctly forwarded to the trigger's style computation, resolving cases where user-provided classes were silently dropped

is now correctly forwarded to the trigger's style computation, resolving cases where user-provided classes were silently dropped useControllableState now resets internal state when transitioning from controlled to uncontrolled, preventing stale selections from persisting

now resets internal state when transitioning from controlled to uncontrolled, preventing stale selections from persisting Trigger measures position via onLayout to properly support isDefaultOpen

to properly support Updated trigger styles to use gap-3 , py-3.5 padding, and flex-1 on the value text for improved layout

Related PR: #298

The Avatar component's AvatarImage now correctly separates source , style , and asChild from rest props when forwarding to the underlying primitive, fixing an issue where all props were incorrectly spread to the image component when using asChild .

Related PR: #298

The Button component's pressable feedback API has been refactored into a unified, type-safe feedbackVariant + animation prop pattern, replacing the previous multi-prop approach.

New Capability:

import { Button } from "heroui-native" ; // Scale + highlight (default) < Button feedbackVariant = "scale-highlight" >Press me</ Button > // Scale + ripple < Button feedbackVariant = "scale-ripple" >Press me</ Button > // Scale only < Button feedbackVariant = "scale" >Press me</ Button > // Custom animation configuration < Button feedbackVariant = "scale-highlight" animation = {{ scale: 0.95 , highlight: { color: "rgba(0,0,0,0.1)" } }} > Press me </ Button >

The animation prop is a discriminated union typed per variant, providing full type-safety for each feedback configuration.

New utility helpers resolveAnimationObject and isAnimationDisabled in button.utils.ts centralise animation prop resolution.

Related PR: #302

Peer dependency version constraints have been relaxed to use caret ( ^ ) and range ( >= ) specifiers instead of restrictive tilde ( ~ ) or pinned versions. This improves compatibility for consumers on newer dependency versions, particularly those using Expo SDK 55.

Changes:

react-native-reanimated : ~4.1.1 → ^4.1.1 (allows minor updates)

: → (allows minor updates) react-native-safe-area-context : ~5.6.0 → ^5.6.0 (allows minor updates)

: → (allows minor updates) react-native-svg : 15.12.1 → ^15.12.1 (allows patch/minor updates)

: → (allows patch/minor updates) react-native-worklets : 0.5.1 → >=0.5.1 (allows any version 0.5.1+)

No runtime code changes are included—existing projects with previously valid versions continue to work without modification.

Related PR: #306

The pressableFeedbackVariant , pressableFeedbackHighlightProps , and pressableFeedbackRippleProps props on Button have been removed. Consumers must migrate to feedbackVariant and the unified animation prop.

Migration:

Update all Button feedback prop usages:

// Before < Button pressableFeedbackVariant = "highlight" pressableFeedbackHighlightProps = {{ color: "rgba(0,0,0,0.1)" }} > Press me </ Button > // After < Button feedbackVariant = "scale-highlight" animation = {{ scale: 0.95 , highlight: { color: "rgba(0,0,0,0.1)" } }} > Press me </ Button >

Variant mapping:

"highlight" → "scale-highlight" (default)

→ (default) "ripple" → "scale-ripple"

→ "none" → "scale" or "none"

Available options:

"scale-highlight" - Scale down with highlight overlay (default)

- Scale down with highlight overlay (default) "scale-ripple" - Scale down with ripple effect

- Scale down with ripple effect "scale" - Scale down only

- Scale down only "none" - No feedback animation

Related PR: #302

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #291 : Fixed Select.Trigger variant prop being overwritten by className . Custom class names passed to the trigger are now correctly forwarded to the style computation instead of being silently dropped.

Issue #294: Resolved compatibility with react-native-worklets 0.7.x and react-native-reanimated 4.2.x (Expo SDK 55). Peer dependency constraints have been relaxed to accept these newer versions without producing resolution warnings.

Related PRs:

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

SearchField - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference

ListGroup - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference

Slider - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference

Select - Multi-selection mode, trigger className fix, and controllable state improvements

Button - Updated feedback API documentation with new feedbackVariant and animation props

and props Avatar - Fixed asChild image prop spreading documentation

image prop spreading documentation PressableFeedback - New PressableFeedback.Scale subcomponent documentation

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!