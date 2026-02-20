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RC 2

SearchField, ListGroup, and Slider components, Select multi-selection mode, Button feedback API refactor, peer dependency relaxation

February 20, 2026

RC 2 continues the march toward production readiness with three new components—SearchField, ListGroup, and Slider—and a powerful multi-selection mode for Select backed by type-safe generics. The Button feedback API has been refactored into a cleaner unified feedbackVariant + animation prop pattern, and peer dependency constraints are relaxed for broader compatibility with Expo SDK 55. Several Select and Avatar bug fixes round out the release.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i heroui-native
pnpm add heroui-native
yarn add heroui-native
bun add heroui-native

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI Native to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI Native MCP Server.

Try It on Your Device

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What's New

New Components

This release introduces 3 new components:

  • Slider: Slider component with single-value and range modes, horizontal/vertical orientation, custom number formatting, and spring-animated thumb feedback.
  • ListGroup: Surface-based grouped list component with pressable items, prefix/suffix slots, and default chevron navigation indicator.
  • SearchField: Compound component for filtering and querying content with built-in search icon, clearable input, and auto-hide clear button.

Slider

The Slider component supports single-value and range (multi-thumb) modes, horizontal and vertical orientation, custom number formatting via Intl.NumberFormat, and spring-animated thumb feedback. The primitive layer handles all gesture and value logic independently, making it reusable for alternative styled implementations.

Features:

  • Compound sub-components: Slider.Output, Slider.Track, Slider.Fill, Slider.Thumb
  • Range slider: pass an array as defaultValue/value and use a render-function on Slider.Track to render multiple thumbs
  • Vertical orientation via orientation="vertical"
  • Custom formatting with formatOptions accepting Intl.NumberFormatOptions (currency, percent, unit, etc.)
  • Gesture-handler-based drag and tap-to-position on track
  • Value clamping, stepping, and multi-thumb support
  • Spring-animated thumb scale via configurable animation prop
  • Accessibility: each thumb receives role="slider" with full accessibilityValue (min, max, now, text)
  • useSlider hook exposes slider context for advanced use cases

Usage:

import { Slider } from "heroui-native";

export function BasicSlider() {
  return (
    <Slider defaultValue={50} minValue={0} maxValue={100}>
      <Slider.Output />
      <Slider.Track>
        <Slider.Fill />
        <Slider.Thumb />
      </Slider.Track>
    </Slider>
  );
}

export function RangeSlider() {
  return (
    <Slider defaultValue={[20, 80]} minValue={0} maxValue={100}>
      <Slider.Output />
      <Slider.Track>
        {({ thumbs }) => (
          <>
            <Slider.Fill />
            {thumbs.map((_, i) => (
              <Slider.Thumb key={i} index={i} />
            ))}
          </>
        )}
      </Slider.Track>
    </Slider>
  );
}

For complete documentation and examples, see the Slider component page.

Related PR: #305

ListGroup

The ListGroup component renders grouped list items inside a Surface container, providing a polished navigation-list pattern commonly used in settings screens, menus, and content browsers. Each item supports prefix, content (title + description), and suffix slots with a default chevron-right navigation indicator.

Features:

  • Surface-based container with rounded corners and consistent spacing
  • Compound sub-components: ListGroup.Item, ListGroup.ItemPrefix, ListGroup.ItemContent, ListGroup.ItemTitle, ListGroup.ItemDescription, ListGroup.ItemSuffix
  • Default chevron-right icon in ItemSuffix via internal ChevronRightIcon
  • Pressable items with PressableFeedback integration
  • Fully customizable slots for icons, badges, and other content

Usage:

import { ListGroup } from "heroui-native";

export function Example() {
  return (
    <ListGroup>
      <ListGroup.Item onPress={() => console.log("Profile")}>
        <ListGroup.ItemContent>
          <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Profile</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
          <ListGroup.ItemDescription>Manage your account</ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        </ListGroup.ItemContent>
        <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
      </ListGroup.Item>
      <ListGroup.Item onPress={() => console.log("Settings")}>
        <ListGroup.ItemContent>
          <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Settings</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
          <ListGroup.ItemDescription>App preferences</ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        </ListGroup.ItemContent>
        <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
      </ListGroup.Item>
    </ListGroup>
  );
}

For complete documentation and examples, see the ListGroup component page.

Related PR: #302

SearchField

The SearchField component provides a dedicated input for search and filtering scenarios, built with the same compound-component pattern used by TextField. It includes a search icon, clearable input, and an auto-hiding clear button that disappears when the input is empty.

Features:

  • Compound sub-components: SearchField.Group, SearchField.SearchIcon, SearchField.Input, SearchField.ClearButton
  • ClearButton auto-hides when value is empty and clears search text on press
  • SearchIcon supports custom children to replace the default magnifying glass SVG
  • Validation state support with visual feedback
  • Disabled state support
  • Seamless integration with Label, Description, and FieldError

Usage:

import { Label, SearchField } from "heroui-native";

export function Example() {
  return (
    <SearchField>
      <Label>Search</Label>
      <SearchField.Group>
        <SearchField.SearchIcon />
        <SearchField.Input placeholder="Search components..." />
        <SearchField.ClearButton />
      </SearchField.Group>
    </SearchField>
  );
}

For complete documentation and examples, see the SearchField component page.

Related PR: #299

Select Multi-Selection Mode

The Select component now supports multi-item selection via a new selectionMode prop. The RootProps type is now generic on SelectionMode, so TypeScript correctly resolves value and onValueChange types per mode—SelectOption for single, SelectOption[] for multiple.

Features:

  • selectionMode="multiple" enables toggling multiple items; closeOnPress defaults to false in multiple mode
  • Type-safe generics: RootProps<M> resolves value and onValueChange types via SelectValueType<M>
  • Select.Value formats multiple labels as "Apple, Banana and Cherry" using formatSelectedLabels
  • Single mode remains fully backward-compatible (default)

Usage:

import { Select } from "heroui-native";

export function MultiSelect() {
  return (
    <Select selectionMode="multiple">
      <Select.Trigger>
        <Select.Value placeholder="Select fruits..." />
        <Select.TriggerIndicator />
      </Select.Trigger>
      <Select.Portal>
        <Select.Content>
          <Select.Item value="apple" label="Apple" />
          <Select.Item value="banana" label="Banana" />
          <Select.Item value="cherry" label="Cherry" />
        </Select.Content>
      </Select.Portal>
    </Select>
  );
}

Related PR: #298

New Subcomponents

PressableFeedback.Scale

A new compound sub-component for opt-in scale animation composability. PressableFeedback.Scale lets you add scale press animations to any pressable element—such as ListGroup.Item—without needing the root PressableFeedback to manage scale.

Usage:

import { PressableFeedback } from "heroui-native";

<PressableFeedback.Scale>
  <ListGroup.Item onPress={handlePress}>
    {/* item content */}
  </ListGroup.Item>
</PressableFeedback.Scale>

Related PR: #302

Component Improvements

Select Trigger and State Fixes

The Select component has been improved with several targeted fixes to the trigger and controllable state system.

Improvements:

  • Custom className is now correctly forwarded to the trigger's style computation, resolving cases where user-provided classes were silently dropped
  • useControllableState now resets internal state when transitioning from controlled to uncontrolled, preventing stale selections from persisting
  • Trigger measures position via onLayout to properly support isDefaultOpen
  • Updated trigger styles to use gap-3, py-3.5 padding, and flex-1 on the value text for improved layout

Related PR: #298

Avatar asChild Image Fix

The Avatar component's AvatarImage now correctly separates source, style, and asChild from rest props when forwarding to the underlying primitive, fixing an issue where all props were incorrectly spread to the image component when using asChild.

Related PR: #298

API Enhancements

Button Feedback API Refactor

The Button component's pressable feedback API has been refactored into a unified, type-safe feedbackVariant + animation prop pattern, replacing the previous multi-prop approach.

New Capability:

import { Button } from "heroui-native";

// Scale + highlight (default)
<Button feedbackVariant="scale-highlight">Press me</Button>

// Scale + ripple
<Button feedbackVariant="scale-ripple">Press me</Button>

// Scale only
<Button feedbackVariant="scale">Press me</Button>

// Custom animation configuration
<Button
  feedbackVariant="scale-highlight"
  animation={{ scale: 0.95, highlight: { color: "rgba(0,0,0,0.1)" } }}
>
  Press me
</Button>

The animation prop is a discriminated union typed per variant, providing full type-safety for each feedback configuration.

New utility helpers resolveAnimationObject and isAnimationDisabled in button.utils.ts centralise animation prop resolution.

Related PR: #302

Dependencies

Relaxed Peer Dependency Constraints

Peer dependency version constraints have been relaxed to use caret (^) and range (>=) specifiers instead of restrictive tilde (~) or pinned versions. This improves compatibility for consumers on newer dependency versions, particularly those using Expo SDK 55.

Changes:

  • react-native-reanimated: ~4.1.1^4.1.1 (allows minor updates)
  • react-native-safe-area-context: ~5.6.0^5.6.0 (allows minor updates)
  • react-native-svg: 15.12.1^15.12.1 (allows patch/minor updates)
  • react-native-worklets: 0.5.1>=0.5.1 (allows any version 0.5.1+)

No runtime code changes are included—existing projects with previously valid versions continue to work without modification.

Related PR: #306

⚠️ Breaking Changes

Button Feedback API

The pressableFeedbackVariant, pressableFeedbackHighlightProps, and pressableFeedbackRippleProps props on Button have been removed. Consumers must migrate to feedbackVariant and the unified animation prop.

Migration:

Update all Button feedback prop usages:

// Before
<Button
  pressableFeedbackVariant="highlight"
  pressableFeedbackHighlightProps={{ color: "rgba(0,0,0,0.1)" }}
>
  Press me
</Button>

// After
<Button
  feedbackVariant="scale-highlight"
  animation={{ scale: 0.95, highlight: { color: "rgba(0,0,0,0.1)" } }}
>
  Press me
</Button>

Variant mapping:

  • "highlight""scale-highlight" (default)
  • "ripple""scale-ripple"
  • "none""scale" or "none"

Available options:

  • "scale-highlight" - Scale down with highlight overlay (default)
  • "scale-ripple" - Scale down with ripple effect
  • "scale" - Scale down only
  • "none" - No feedback animation

Related PR: #302

Bug Fixes

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

  • Issue #291: Fixed Select.Trigger variant prop being overwritten by className. Custom class names passed to the trigger are now correctly forwarded to the style computation instead of being silently dropped.

  • Issue #294: Resolved compatibility with react-native-worklets 0.7.x and react-native-reanimated 4.2.x (Expo SDK 55). Peer dependency constraints have been relaxed to accept these newer versions without producing resolution warnings.

Related PRs:

Updated Documentation

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

  • SearchField - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference
  • ListGroup - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference
  • Slider - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference
  • Select - Multi-selection mode, trigger className fix, and controllable state improvements
  • Button - Updated feedback API documentation with new feedbackVariant and animation props
  • Avatar - Fixed asChild image prop spreading documentation
  • PressableFeedback - New PressableFeedback.Scale subcomponent documentation

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

RC 3

TagGroup, Menu, and InputGroup components, Bottom Sheet Android back press fix, Expo 55 compatibility

RC 1

Alert component, standalone Radio component, Select TriggerIndicator, HeroUINativeProviderRaw, disableFullWindowOverlay prop, styles prop expansion, theme surface refactor

On this page

InstallationTry It on Your DeviceWhat's NewNew ComponentsSliderListGroupSearchFieldSelect Multi-Selection ModeNew SubcomponentsPressableFeedback.ScaleComponent ImprovementsSelect Trigger and State FixesAvatar asChild Image FixAPI EnhancementsButton Feedback API RefactorDependenciesRelaxed Peer Dependency Constraints⚠️ Breaking ChangesButton Feedback APIBug FixesUpdated DocumentationLinksContributors