Beta 12
InputOTP, Label, and Description components, Popover close fixes, controlled state improvements, border radius fixes, and variant style prop support
Beta 12 introduces three essential form components—InputOTP, Label, and Description—that enhance form building capabilities in React Native applications. This release also includes critical fixes for Popover close behavior, popup controlled state management, border radius configuration, and adds variant style prop support across multiple form components. These improvements provide developers with more robust form components and better control over component styling and behavior.
Installation
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What's New
New Components
This release introduces 3 new essential form components:
- InputOTP: Input component for entering one-time passwords (OTP) with individual character slots, animations, and validation support.
- Label: Text component for labeling form fields and other UI elements with support for required indicators and validation states.
- Description: Text component for providing accessible descriptions and helper text for form fields and other UI elements.
InputOTP
The InputOTP component provides a complete solution for one-time password input scenarios, such as two-factor authentication, verification codes, and PIN entry. It features individual character slots with smooth animations, customizable grouping, separators, and comprehensive validation support.
Features:
- Individual character slots with smooth animations and caret indicators
- Flexible grouping with separators for visual organization
- Pattern-based input restriction (digits, characters, or custom regex)
- Controlled and uncontrolled value management
- Validation state support with visual feedback
- Customizable placeholder characters per slot position
- Paste support with transformer function
- Complete accessibility support
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the InputOTP component page.
Related PR: #214
Label
The Label component provides accessible labeling for form fields with built-in support for required indicators, validation states, and disabled states. It automatically displays an asterisk for required fields and adapts its styling based on the field's validation state.
Features:
- Automatic required field indicator (asterisk)
- Invalid state styling for validation errors
- Disabled state support
- Compound component architecture for custom layouts
- Full accessibility support with nativeID linking
- Customizable styling via className, classNames, and styles props
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the Label component page.
Related PR: #214
Description
The Description component provides accessible helper text and descriptions for form fields. It features muted styling by default and supports linking to form fields via nativeID for screen reader support.
Features:
- Muted text styling optimized for helper text
- Accessibility linking via nativeID and aria-describedby
- Seamless integration with form components
- Customizable styling support
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the Description component page.
Related PR: #214
Component Improvements
Popover Close via Ref Fix
The Popover component has been fixed to properly handle programmatic close operations via ref.
Improvements:
- Fixed ref-based close method to properly trigger close animations
- Improved state synchronization between ref calls and component state
- Enhanced reliability of programmatic close operations
This fix ensures that when developers call
popoverRef.current?.close(), the popover closes reliably with proper animation and state management.
Related PR: #207
Popup Controlled State Fix
Popup components (including Dialog, Bottom Sheet, and Popover) have been fixed to properly handle controlled state via the
isOpen prop.
Improvements:
- Fixed controlled state synchronization for popup components
- Improved handling of external state changes
- Enhanced reliability when using controlled mode
This fix ensures that popup components correctly respond to external state changes when using controlled mode, providing developers with more predictable behavior when managing popup state externally.
Related PR: #215
Button, Chip, and Tabs Border Radius Fix
The Button, Chip, and Tabs components have been fixed to properly respect global border radius configuration.
Improvements:
- Fixed border radius configuration application for Button component
- Fixed border radius configuration application for Chip component
- Fixed border radius configuration application for Tabs component
- Improved consistency across components using global theme configuration
These fixes ensure that global border radius settings defined in the theme configuration are properly applied to Button, Chip, and Tabs components, providing consistent styling across the application.
Related PR: #218
TextField.Input Props Cleanup
The TextField component's Input subcomponent has been cleaned up by removing the
animation and
isAnimatedStyleActive props.
Changes:
- Removed
animationprop from TextField.Input
- Removed
isAnimatedStyleActiveprop from TextField.Input
- Simplified component API for better maintainability
These props were removed to streamline the TextField.Input API and reduce complexity. Animation behavior is now handled internally by the component, providing a more consistent and predictable experience without requiring manual animation configuration.
Related PR: #220
API Enhancements
HeroUINativeProvider devInfo Configuration
The
HeroUINativeProvider component now supports
devInfo configuration options for enhanced development experience.
New Capability:
This enhancement provides developers with additional configuration options for development and debugging scenarios, making it easier to troubleshoot and optimize applications during development.
Related PR: #217
Variant Style Prop Support
The Checkbox, Radio, TextField, and InputOTP components now support the
variant style prop for easier variant customization.
New Capability:
This enhancement provides developers with more flexibility when customizing component variants, allowing variant changes to be applied via the style prop in addition to the component's variant prop.
Related PR: #220
Style Fixes
Border Radius Configuration
Fixed global border radius configuration not applying correctly to certain components.
Fixes:
- Fixed Button component not respecting global border radius configuration
- Fixed Chip component border radius application
- Fixed Tabs component border radius application
Style Optimizations
- Border Radius Consistency: Improved consistency of border radius application across Button, Chip, and Tabs components
- Theme Configuration: Enhanced theme configuration propagation to ensure all components respect global settings
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
-
Issue #93: Fixed global border radius configuration not applying to Button component in hero-ui-native using Unwind. The Button component now properly respects border radius settings defined in the global theme configuration, ensuring consistent styling across the application.
-
Issue #213: Fixed Select controlled mode (
isOpen) not working. The Select component now properly handles controlled state when the
isOpenprop is provided, allowing developers to manage Select open/close state externally with predictable behavior.
Related PRs:
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
Beta 13
TextArea component, Button outline variant, Tabs improvements, form component decomposition, popup animation refactor, style class exports, and critical bug fixes
Beta 11
Enhanced Bottom Sheet close coordination, Dialog swipe-to-dismiss fixes, TextField improvements, and PortalHost export for advanced use cases