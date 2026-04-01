v1.0.1
Toast race condition fix, disabled state styling with disabled modifier, backdrop style variable
HeroUI Native v1.0.1 is a patch release focused on reliability and developer experience. It resolves a race condition in the Toast provider that caused stale animation values, corrects disabled-state styling across seven components to use the native
disabled: modifier, and introduces a new
--backdrop theme variable for overlay components.
Installation
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API Enhancements
--backdrop Theme Variable
A new
--backdrop top-level style variable has been added to the theme system, providing a dedicated color token for the dimming layer behind overlay components such as Dialog and Bottom Sheet. The default value is
oklch(0% 0 0 / 20%) for a subtle but visible backdrop effect.
New capability:
The
--backdrop variable is included in all built-in themes for both light and dark modes, and the corresponding
bg-backdrop Tailwind utility is available for use in custom component styles.
Related PR: #366
Style Fixes
Disabled State Modifier
Updated disabled-state styling across seven components to use the
disabled: modifier prefix instead of applying styles unconditionally. This ensures disabled styles (
opacity-disabled,
pointer-events-none) are only applied when the component is in an actual disabled state, respecting the native
disabled modifier from Uniwind.
Affected components:
All
isDisabled variant classes now use the
disabled: modifier prefix (e.g.,
disabled:opacity-disabled disabled:pointer-events-none), ensuring proper scoping to the disabled pseudo-state and eliminating styling conflicts when the disabled state is toggled dynamically.
Related PR: #361
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
-
Issue #359: Fixed a race condition in the Toast provider where the
totalSharedValue could drift out of sync with the actual toast count. The manual increment/decrement approach was prone to stale-closure mismatches when
hideand
showran in the same tick or when auto-dismiss raced with a manual hide. The
totalvalue is now derived from
toasts.lengthvia a
useEffect, ensuring animated interpolations (opacity, scale, translateY) always reflect the real toast count.
-
Issue #356: Resolved disabled-state styles being applied unconditionally when
isDisabledwas true, preventing developers from theming or customizing the disabled appearance. All seven affected components now use the
disabled:modifier prefix, correctly scoping styles to the disabled pseudo-state.
Related PRs:
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Colors - Added the new
--backdropvariable to the color reference
- Theming - Updated theming guide with the new
--backdropvariable documentation
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!