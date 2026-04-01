April 1, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.1 is a patch release focused on reliability and developer experience. It resolves a race condition in the Toast provider that caused stale animation values, corrects disabled-state styling across seven components to use the native disabled: modifier, and introduces a new --backdrop theme variable for overlay components.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i heroui-native pnpm add heroui-native yarn add heroui-native bun add heroui-native

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A new --backdrop top-level style variable has been added to the theme system, providing a dedicated color token for the dimming layer behind overlay components such as Dialog and Bottom Sheet. The default value is oklch(0% 0 0 / 20%) for a subtle but visible backdrop effect.

New capability:

import { Dialog } from "heroui-native" ; // Dialog and Bottom Sheet overlays now use bg-backdrop automatically < Dialog > < Dialog.Content > { /* Content renders over the themed backdrop */ } </ Dialog.Content > </ Dialog >

The --backdrop variable is included in all built-in themes for both light and dark modes, and the corresponding bg-backdrop Tailwind utility is available for use in custom component styles.

Related PR: #366

Updated disabled-state styling across seven components to use the disabled: modifier prefix instead of applying styles unconditionally. This ensures disabled styles ( opacity-disabled , pointer-events-none ) are only applied when the component is in an actual disabled state, respecting the native disabled modifier from Uniwind.

Affected components:

All isDisabled variant classes now use the disabled: modifier prefix (e.g., disabled:opacity-disabled disabled:pointer-events-none ), ensuring proper scoping to the disabled pseudo-state and eliminating styling conflicts when the disabled state is toggled dynamically.

Related PR: #361

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #359 : Fixed a race condition in the Toast provider where the total SharedValue could drift out of sync with the actual toast count. The manual increment/decrement approach was prone to stale-closure mismatches when hide and show ran in the same tick or when auto-dismiss raced with a manual hide. The total value is now derived from toasts.length via a useEffect , ensuring animated interpolations (opacity, scale, translateY) always reflect the real toast count.

Issue #356: Resolved disabled-state styles being applied unconditionally when isDisabled was true, preventing developers from theming or customizing the disabled appearance. All seven affected components now use the disabled: modifier prefix, correctly scoping styles to the disabled pseudo-state.

Related PRs:

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Colors - Added the new --backdrop variable to the color reference

variable to the color reference Theming - Updated theming guide with the new --backdrop variable documentation

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!