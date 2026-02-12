RC 1
Alert component, standalone Radio component, Select TriggerIndicator, HeroUINativeProviderRaw, disableFullWindowOverlay prop, styles prop expansion, theme surface refactor
RC 1 marks the first Release Candidate for HeroUI Native, signaling that the library is approaching production readiness. This release introduces the Alert compound component with accessibility-first design and status variants, extracts Radio into a standalone component with dual-mode operation, and adds the animated Select.TriggerIndicator subcomponent. It also delivers a lightweight HeroUINativeProviderRaw for bundle optimization, a new
disableFullWindowOverlay prop for iOS debugging, unified
styles prop support across six components, and a theme refactor that replaces calculated surface colors with explicit theme-defined variables. Several critical bug fixes—including InputOTP in BottomSheet, toast text clipping, and element inspector compatibility—round out the release.
Installation
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What's New
New Components
This release introduces 1 new component:
- Alert: Accessible alert component with five status variants and compound sub-components for flexible content composition.
Alert
The Alert component provides accessible alert messaging with built-in support for five status variants: default, accent, success, warning, and danger. It follows the compound component pattern with
Alert.Indicator,
Alert.Content,
Alert.Title, and
Alert.Description sub-components, giving developers full control over layout and customization. The primitive layer provides
role="alert",
aria-labelledby, and
aria-describedby accessibility associations automatically.
Features:
- Five status variants: default, accent, success, warning, and danger
- Default SVG status icons with theme-aware colors via
useStatusColorhook
- Compound component architecture with Indicator, Content, Title, and Description sub-components
- Custom indicator support (e.g., replace default icon with a Spinner)
- Accessibility primitives with
role="alert",
aria-labelledby, and
aria-describedby
asChildslot support on all sub-components
- Ref forwarding and
classNameprop support on all parts
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the Alert component page.
Related PR: #284
New Subcomponents
Select.TriggerIndicator
The Select component now includes a
TriggerIndicator subcomponent that displays an animated chevron icon to visually indicate the open/close state. The indicator rotates smoothly when the select opens or closes, using React Native Reanimated spring physics.
Features:
- Animated chevron icon that rotates on open/close transitions
- Customizable animation configuration via
animationprop with rotation values and spring config
- Icon customization through
iconProps(size, color)
- Support for custom children to replace the default chevron
- Automatic state synchronization with Select open/close state
Usage:
Related PR: #274
Component Improvements
Toast Styling and Stacking Refactor
The Toast component styling has been refactored to replace the border-based padding approach with proper padding and vertical placeholder views, improving content visibility when toasts stack.
Improvements:
- Replaced
border-[16px]padding workaround with proper
p-4padding
- Added
useVerticalPlaceholderStyleshook for placeholder view styling
- Added absolute positioned placeholder Views at top and bottom to prevent content visibility when toasts stack
- Updated shadow system to use
shadow-overlaytoken
- Standardized overlay shadow values across all themes (alpha, mint, sky) with lighter opacity
This refactor ensures content remains properly hidden when toasts of different heights stack together, while providing a more maintainable and predictable styling approach.
Related PR: #229
Dialog Overlay Animation Fix
The Dialog component's popup animation timing has been fixed when closing via gesture. The progress value is now properly sequenced with delays to ensure the closing animation completes before resetting.
Improvements:
- Progress value now transitions to 2 after a 300ms delay when closing via gesture
- Progress resets to 0 after 350ms to ensure animation completion
- Removed immediate
progress.set(2)call when
isOpenbecomes false
- Smooth closing animations now play correctly when dismissing popups via swipe gestures
Related PR: #277
Theme Surface Variables Refactor
The theme system has been refactored to replace calculated surface colors with explicit theme-defined variables, providing more control and consistency across themes.
Improvements:
surface-secondaryand
surface-tertiary(with foregrounds) are now defined explicitly in each theme (alpha, lavender, mint, sky, variables.css)
- Base theme uses
var(--surface-secondary)and
var(--surface-tertiary)instead of
color-mixcalculations
- Removed
on-surface,
on-surface-secondary, and
on-surface-tertiarypalettes from theme.css
- Updated theming documentation with the new variable structure and examples
This change gives theme authors direct control over surface color values rather than relying on
color-mix calculations, resulting in more predictable and consistent surface styling across all themes.
Related PR: #281
API Enhancements
Unified
styles Prop for Multiple Components
Six components now support the unified
styles prop for slot-based styling, providing a consistent pattern for applying styles to component internals.
Supported components:
- Accordion:
containerand
separatorslots
- AvatarFallback:
containerand
textslots
- FieldError:
containerand
textslots
- Label:
textand
asteriskslots (also fixed
styleprop handling)
- PressableFeedback Ripple:
containerand
rippleslots (replaces
containerStyleand
rippleStyle)
- SelectContentDialog:
wrapperand
contentslots
New Capability:
All changes maintain backward compatibility with existing
style props and properly merge styles when both are provided.
Related PR: #271
disableFullWindowOverlay Prop
Portal-based components now support a
disableFullWindowOverlay prop that enables React Native element inspector support on iOS during development.
Supported components:
BottomSheet.Portal
Dialog.Portal
Popover.Portal
Select.Portal
ToastProvider
New Capability:
On iOS,
FullWindowOverlay uses a separate native window that blocks the React Native element inspector. Setting
disableFullWindowOverlay to
true renders content in the main window instead, enabling the inspector during development. The tradeoff is that overlays will no longer appear above native modals or the keyboard. This prop has no effect on Android.
For Toast, the prop is passed via
config.toast when using
HeroUINativeProvider.
Related PR: #283
HeroUINativeProviderRaw
A new lightweight provider variant,
HeroUINativeProviderRaw, excludes
ToastProvider and
PortalHost to give consumers full control over which dependencies are bundled.
New Capability:
This makes
react-native-screens,
@gorhom/bottom-sheet, and
react-native-svg fully optional dependencies. The raw provider includes only
SafeAreaListener,
GlobalAnimationSettingsProvider, and
TextComponentProvider. Consumers who need toast or portal features can compose them manually.
Related PR: #285
Select.Trigger
variant Prop
The
Select.Trigger component now supports a
variant prop with
"default" and
"unstyled" options, enabling better composition with custom trigger components like Button.
New Capability:
Related PR: #274
ControlField Radio Variant
The ControlField component now supports a
"radio" variant in
ControlField.Indicator, rendering a standalone Radio component alongside the existing
"switch" and
"checkbox" variants.
New Capability:
Related PR: #286
⚠️ Breaking Changes
PressableFeedback Ripple: Unified
styles Prop
The PressableFeedback Ripple component's individual style props (
containerStyle and
rippleStyle) have been replaced with a unified
styles prop.
Migration:
Update all instances of individual style props to the unified
styles prop:
Related PR: #271
Select.Trigger Default Styles
Select.Trigger now defaults to
variant="default", which applies default container styles (
flex-row items-center justify-between h-12 px-4 rounded-2xl bg-surface shadow-surface). Users with custom styled triggers need to add
variant="unstyled" to prevent default styles from being applied.
Migration:
Related PR: #274
Surface Theme Variables Restructured
The
on-surface,
on-surface-secondary, and
on-surface-tertiary CSS variables and their hover/focus variants have been removed from the base theme. Surface secondary and tertiary colors are now defined explicitly in each theme file.
Migration:
If you reference
on-surface,
on-surface-secondary, or
on-surface-tertiary variables in custom styles, replace them with the appropriate surface foreground variables defined in your theme.
Related PR: #281
RadioGroup Indicator Removed
RadioGroup.Indicator and
RadioGroup.IndicatorThumb have been removed in favor of the new standalone
Radio component. The related types
RadioGroupIndicatorProps,
RadioGroupIndicatorThumbProps, and
RadioGroupIndicatorThumbAnimation are also removed from exports.
Migration:
Replace all
RadioGroup.Indicator and
RadioGroup.IndicatorThumb usages with the
Radio component:
Related PR: #286
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
-
Issue #229: Fixed InputOTP not working inside BottomSheet. The InputOTP component now functions correctly when rendered within a BottomSheet overlay, resolving input focus and interaction issues that previously prevented OTP entry in bottom sheet contexts.
-
Issue #265: Fixed the first letter of Toast description text being clipped. The toast styling refactor replaces the border-based padding approach with proper padding and placeholder views, ensuring all text content is fully visible regardless of toast stacking configuration.
-
Issue #272: Fixed FullWindowOverlay blocking the React Native element inspector on iOS. The new
disableFullWindowOverlayprop on portal components allows developers to render overlay content in the main window during development, restoring element inspector functionality.
Related PRs:
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Alert - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference
- Radio - New standalone Radio component documentation
- Radio Group - Updated to reflect RadioGroup.Indicator removal and Radio integration
- Control Field - Updated with new radio variant documentation
- Select - TriggerIndicator subcomponent and Trigger variant documentation
- Toast - Updated styling approach documentation
- Bottom Sheet - Added disableFullWindowOverlay documentation
- Dialog - Added disableFullWindowOverlay documentation
- Popover - Added disableFullWindowOverlay documentation
- Provider - HeroUINativeProviderRaw documentation and provider hierarchy
- Theming - Updated surface variable structure and examples
- Accordion - Added styles prop documentation
- Avatar - Added styles prop documentation
- Label - Added styles prop documentation
- Field Error - Added styles prop documentation
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
RC 2
SearchField, ListGroup, and Slider components, Select multi-selection mode, Button feedback API refactor, peer dependency relaxation
Beta 13
TextArea component, Button outline variant, Tabs improvements, form component decomposition, popup animation refactor, style class exports, and critical bug fixes