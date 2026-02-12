February 12, 2026

RC 1 marks the first Release Candidate for HeroUI Native, signaling that the library is approaching production readiness. This release introduces the Alert compound component with accessibility-first design and status variants, extracts Radio into a standalone component with dual-mode operation, and adds the animated Select.TriggerIndicator subcomponent. It also delivers a lightweight HeroUINativeProviderRaw for bundle optimization, a new disableFullWindowOverlay prop for iOS debugging, unified styles prop support across six components, and a theme refactor that replaces calculated surface colors with explicit theme-defined variables. Several critical bug fixes—including InputOTP in BottomSheet, toast text clipping, and element inspector compatibility—round out the release.

Update to the latest version:

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This release introduces 1 new component:

Alert: Accessible alert component with five status variants and compound sub-components for flexible content composition.

The Alert component provides accessible alert messaging with built-in support for five status variants: default, accent, success, warning, and danger. It follows the compound component pattern with Alert.Indicator , Alert.Content , Alert.Title , and Alert.Description sub-components, giving developers full control over layout and customization. The primitive layer provides role="alert" , aria-labelledby , and aria-describedby accessibility associations automatically.

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Features:

Five status variants: default, accent, success, warning, and danger

Default SVG status icons with theme-aware colors via useStatusColor hook

hook Compound component architecture with Indicator, Content, Title, and Description sub-components

Custom indicator support (e.g., replace default icon with a Spinner)

Accessibility primitives with role="alert" , aria-labelledby , and aria-describedby

, , and asChild slot support on all sub-components

slot support on all sub-components Ref forwarding and className prop support on all parts

Usage:

import { Alert } from "heroui-native" ; export function Example () { return ( < Alert status = "success" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Payment successful</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description > Your payment has been processed successfully. </ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the Alert component page.

Related PR: #284

The Select component now includes a TriggerIndicator subcomponent that displays an animated chevron icon to visually indicate the open/close state. The indicator rotates smoothly when the select opens or closes, using React Native Reanimated spring physics.

Features:

Animated chevron icon that rotates on open/close transitions

Customizable animation configuration via animation prop with rotation values and spring config

prop with rotation values and spring config Icon customization through iconProps (size, color)

(size, color) Support for custom children to replace the default chevron

Automatic state synchronization with Select open/close state

Usage:

import { Select } from "heroui-native" ; < Select > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value placeholder = "Select an option" /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Content > { /* Select items */ } </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Related PR: #274

The Toast component styling has been refactored to replace the border-based padding approach with proper padding and vertical placeholder views, improving content visibility when toasts stack.

Improvements:

Replaced border-[16px] padding workaround with proper p-4 padding

padding workaround with proper padding Added useVerticalPlaceholderStyles hook for placeholder view styling

hook for placeholder view styling Added absolute positioned placeholder Views at top and bottom to prevent content visibility when toasts stack

Updated shadow system to use shadow-overlay token

token Standardized overlay shadow values across all themes (alpha, mint, sky) with lighter opacity

This refactor ensures content remains properly hidden when toasts of different heights stack together, while providing a more maintainable and predictable styling approach.

Related PR: #229

The Dialog component's popup animation timing has been fixed when closing via gesture. The progress value is now properly sequenced with delays to ensure the closing animation completes before resetting.

Improvements:

Progress value now transitions to 2 after a 300ms delay when closing via gesture

Progress resets to 0 after 350ms to ensure animation completion

Removed immediate progress.set(2) call when isOpen becomes false

call when becomes false Smooth closing animations now play correctly when dismissing popups via swipe gestures

Related PR: #277

The theme system has been refactored to replace calculated surface colors with explicit theme-defined variables, providing more control and consistency across themes.

Improvements:

surface-secondary and surface-tertiary (with foregrounds) are now defined explicitly in each theme (alpha, lavender, mint, sky, variables.css)

and (with foregrounds) are now defined explicitly in each theme (alpha, lavender, mint, sky, variables.css) Base theme uses var(--surface-secondary) and var(--surface-tertiary) instead of color-mix calculations

and instead of calculations Removed on-surface , on-surface-secondary , and on-surface-tertiary palettes from theme.css

, , and palettes from theme.css Updated theming documentation with the new variable structure and examples

This change gives theme authors direct control over surface color values rather than relying on color-mix calculations, resulting in more predictable and consistent surface styling across all themes.

Related PR: #281

Six components now support the unified styles prop for slot-based styling, providing a consistent pattern for applying styles to component internals.

Supported components:

Accordion : container and separator slots

: and slots AvatarFallback : container and text slots

: and slots FieldError : container and text slots

: and slots Label : text and asterisk slots (also fixed style prop handling)

: and slots (also fixed prop handling) PressableFeedback Ripple : container and ripple slots (replaces containerStyle and rippleStyle )

: and slots (replaces and ) SelectContentDialog: wrapper and content slots

New Capability:

import { Accordion, Label } from "heroui-native" ; // Apply styles to specific slots < Label styles = {{ text: { fontSize: 18 }, asterisk: { color: "red" } }} isRequired > Username </ Label > < Accordion styles = {{ container: { borderRadius: 12 }, separator: { backgroundColor: "gray" }, }} > { /* Accordion items */ } </ Accordion >

All changes maintain backward compatibility with existing style props and properly merge styles when both are provided.

Related PR: #271

Portal-based components now support a disableFullWindowOverlay prop that enables React Native element inspector support on iOS during development.

Supported components:

BottomSheet.Portal

Dialog.Portal

Popover.Portal

Select.Portal

ToastProvider

New Capability:

import { Dialog } from "heroui-native" ; // Enable element inspector support on iOS < Dialog > < Dialog.Portal disableFullWindowOverlay > < Dialog.Overlay /> < Dialog.Content > { /* content */ } </ Dialog.Content > </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog >

On iOS, FullWindowOverlay uses a separate native window that blocks the React Native element inspector. Setting disableFullWindowOverlay to true renders content in the main window instead, enabling the inspector during development. The tradeoff is that overlays will no longer appear above native modals or the keyboard. This prop has no effect on Android.

For Toast, the prop is passed via config.toast when using HeroUINativeProvider .

Related PR: #283

A new lightweight provider variant, HeroUINativeProviderRaw , excludes ToastProvider and PortalHost to give consumers full control over which dependencies are bundled.

New Capability:

import { HeroUINativeProviderRaw } from "heroui-native/provider-raw" ; // Lightweight provider without Toast and Portal dependencies export function App () { return ( < HeroUINativeProviderRaw > { /* Your app content */ } </ HeroUINativeProviderRaw > ); }

This makes react-native-screens , @gorhom/bottom-sheet , and react-native-svg fully optional dependencies. The raw provider includes only SafeAreaListener , GlobalAnimationSettingsProvider , and TextComponentProvider . Consumers who need toast or portal features can compose them manually.

Related PR: #285

The Select.Trigger component now supports a variant prop with "default" and "unstyled" options, enabling better composition with custom trigger components like Button.

New Capability:

import { Button, Select } from "heroui-native" ; // Default variant (pre-styled trigger) < Select > < Select.Trigger variant = "default" > < Select.Value placeholder = "Choose..." /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > </ Select > // Unstyled variant for custom compositions < Select > < Select.Trigger variant = "unstyled" > < Button > < Select.Value placeholder = "Choose..." /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Button > </ Select.Trigger > </ Select >

Related PR: #274

The ControlField component now supports a "radio" variant in ControlField.Indicator , rendering a standalone Radio component alongside the existing "switch" and "checkbox" variants.

New Capability:

import { ControlField } from "heroui-native" ; < ControlField > < ControlField.Indicator variant = "radio" /> < ControlField.Label >Radio option</ ControlField.Label > </ ControlField >

Related PR: #286

The PressableFeedback Ripple component's individual style props ( containerStyle and rippleStyle ) have been replaced with a unified styles prop.

Migration:

Update all instances of individual style props to the unified styles prop:

// Before < PressableFeedback.Ripple containerStyle = {{ borderRadius: 8 }} rippleStyle = {{ backgroundColor: "blue" }} /> // After < PressableFeedback.Ripple styles = {{ container: { borderRadius: 8 }, ripple: { backgroundColor: "blue" }, }} />

Related PR: #271

Select.Trigger now defaults to variant="default" , which applies default container styles ( flex-row items-center justify-between h-12 px-4 rounded-2xl bg-surface shadow-surface ). Users with custom styled triggers need to add variant="unstyled" to prevent default styles from being applied.

Migration:

// Before (custom styled trigger) < Select.Trigger className = "custom-trigger-styles" > { /* content */ } </ Select.Trigger > // After (add variant="unstyled" to preserve custom styling) < Select.Trigger variant = "unstyled" className = "custom-trigger-styles" > { /* content */ } </ Select.Trigger >

Related PR: #274

The on-surface , on-surface-secondary , and on-surface-tertiary CSS variables and their hover/focus variants have been removed from the base theme. Surface secondary and tertiary colors are now defined explicitly in each theme file.

Migration:

If you reference on-surface , on-surface-secondary , or on-surface-tertiary variables in custom styles, replace them with the appropriate surface foreground variables defined in your theme.

/* Before */ color: var(--on-surface); color: var(--on-surface-secondary); /* After */ color: var(--surface-foreground); color: var(--surface-secondary-foreground);

Related PR: #281

RadioGroup.Indicator and RadioGroup.IndicatorThumb have been removed in favor of the new standalone Radio component. The related types RadioGroupIndicatorProps , RadioGroupIndicatorThumbProps , and RadioGroupIndicatorThumbAnimation are also removed from exports.

Migration:

Replace all RadioGroup.Indicator and RadioGroup.IndicatorThumb usages with the Radio component:

// Before import { RadioGroup } from "heroui-native" ; < RadioGroup > < RadioGroup.Item value = "option1" > < RadioGroup.Indicator > < RadioGroup.IndicatorThumb /> </ RadioGroup.Indicator > < RadioGroup.Label >Option 1</ RadioGroup.Label > </ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup > // After import { Radio, RadioGroup } from "heroui-native" ; < RadioGroup > < RadioGroup.Item value = "option1" > < Radio > < Radio.Indicator > < Radio.IndicatorThumb /> </ Radio.Indicator > </ Radio > < RadioGroup.Label >Option 1</ RadioGroup.Label > </ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup >

Related PR: #286

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #229 : Fixed InputOTP not working inside BottomSheet. The InputOTP component now functions correctly when rendered within a BottomSheet overlay, resolving input focus and interaction issues that previously prevented OTP entry in bottom sheet contexts.

Issue #265 : Fixed the first letter of Toast description text being clipped. The toast styling refactor replaces the border-based padding approach with proper padding and placeholder views, ensuring all text content is fully visible regardless of toast stacking configuration.

Issue #272: Fixed FullWindowOverlay blocking the React Native element inspector on iOS. The new disableFullWindowOverlay prop on portal components allows developers to render overlay content in the main window during development, restoring element inspector functionality.

Related PRs:

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Alert - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference

Radio - New standalone Radio component documentation

Radio Group - Updated to reflect RadioGroup.Indicator removal and Radio integration

Control Field - Updated with new radio variant documentation

Select - TriggerIndicator subcomponent and Trigger variant documentation

Toast - Updated styling approach documentation

Bottom Sheet - Added disableFullWindowOverlay documentation

Dialog - Added disableFullWindowOverlay documentation

Popover - Added disableFullWindowOverlay documentation

Provider - HeroUINativeProviderRaw documentation and provider hierarchy

Theming - Updated surface variable structure and examples

Accordion - Added styles prop documentation

Avatar - Added styles prop documentation

Label - Added styles prop documentation

Field Error - Added styles prop documentation

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!