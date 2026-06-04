CLI v1.0.0
New CLI for scaffolding a preconfigured HeroUI Native + Expo Router project — Expo SDK 56, React Native 0.85, Uniwind, all peer dependencies wired up, two starter templates (single-screen and tabs).
🎉 A new CLI —
create-heroui-native-app — is now the fastest way to start a HeroUI Native project. One command scaffolds a complete Expo Router app with HeroUI Native, Uniwind, Tailwind CSS, every required peer dependency, and the provider wiring already in place. No manual setup of
global.css,
metro.config.js, or
app/_layout.tsx.
Quick Start
Then start the dev server:
That's it. Skip ahead to the Quick Start guide for the full walkthrough.
Starter Templates
The CLI ships with two templates. Pick one in the interactive picker, or pass a flag to skip the prompt.
|Flag
|Template
|Description
--expo
expo
|Single-screen Expo Router app with a HeroUI
Button demo.
--expo-tabs
expo-tabs
|Expo Router tabs layout with two tabs (
Button +
Card demos).
What You Get
Every scaffolded project ships preconfigured with:
- Expo SDK 56 + Expo Router with typed routes enabled
- React 19.2 + React Native 0.85.2 + Hermes v1 (default in SDK 56)
- HeroUI Native wrapped in
HeroUINativeProviderand
GestureHandlerRootViewinside
app/_layout.tsx
- Uniwind + Tailwind CSS wired through
metro.config.jsand
global.css
- All HeroUI Native mandatory peer dependencies pinned to compatible versions:
react-native-reanimated,
react-native-gesture-handler,
react-native-worklets,
react-native-safe-area-context,
react-native-svg,
tailwind-variants,
tailwind-merge
react-native-screensso HeroUI overlay components (
Dialog,
Menu,
Popover,
Select,
BottomSheet,
Toast) work out of the box
@expo/metro-runtime(required peer for Expo Router on SDK 56)
- A
babel.config.jsusing just
babel-preset-expo(worklets handled by the preset)
- TypeScript with
strict: trueand the
@/*path alias
CLI Reference
|Option
|Description
[project-name]
|Directory name to create. Prompted if omitted. Must be a valid npm package name.
--expo
|Use the single-screen Expo template.
--expo-tabs
|Use the Expo + tabs template.
--template <id>
|Use the template with the given id (
expo or
expo-tabs).
--use-npm /
--use-yarn /
--use-pnpm /
--use-bun
|Force a specific package manager (otherwise auto-detected).
--skip-install
|Don't run the package manager install step.
--skip-git
|Don't initialize a git repository.
-h,
--help
|Print usage and exit.
Examples
Requirements
- Node.js 20.19.4+ (required by Expo SDK 56 / React Native 0.85)
- iOS 16.4+ when building native iOS (Expo SDK 56 deployment target)
- macOS, Linux, or Windows
Already have an app? The CLI is for new projects. To add HeroUI Native to an existing React Native or Expo app, follow Option 2 in the Quick Start.
Links
v1.0.5
Split border-field token fixes width/color merge conflict, Typography Dynamic Type support, provider text input configuration, single-mount popover animations, Select icon color fix, Expo 57 / RN 0.86 upgrade
v1.0.4
Typography component renames Text, refined soft-foreground theme tokens with optional vibrant palette, iOS native modal offset guidance, Expo 56 / React Native 0.85 example upgrade