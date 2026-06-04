CLI v1.0.0

New CLI for scaffolding a preconfigured HeroUI Native + Expo Router project — Expo SDK 56, React Native 0.85, Uniwind, all peer dependencies wired up, two starter templates (single-screen and tabs).

June 4, 2026

🎉 A new CLI — create-heroui-native-app — is now the fastest way to start a HeroUI Native project. One command scaffolds a complete Expo Router app with HeroUI Native, Uniwind, Tailwind CSS, every required peer dependency, and the provider wiring already in place. No manual setup of global.css , metro.config.js , or app/_layout.tsx .

npm pnpm yarn bun npx create-heroui-native-app@latest my-app pnpm create heroui-native-app@latest my-app yarn create heroui-native-app my-app bun create heroui-native-app@latest my-app

Then start the dev server:

cd my-app npm run start

That's it. Skip ahead to the Quick Start guide for the full walkthrough.

The CLI ships with two templates. Pick one in the interactive picker, or pass a flag to skip the prompt.

Flag Template Description --expo expo Single-screen Expo Router app with a HeroUI Button demo. --expo-tabs expo-tabs Expo Router tabs layout with two tabs ( Button + Card demos).

npx create-heroui-native-app@latest my-app --expo npx create-heroui-native-app@latest my-app --expo-tabs --use-pnpm

Every scaffolded project ships preconfigured with:

Expo SDK 56 + Expo Router with typed routes enabled

+ with typed routes enabled React 19.2 + React Native 0.85.2 + Hermes v1 (default in SDK 56)

+ + Hermes v1 (default in SDK 56) HeroUI Native wrapped in HeroUINativeProvider and GestureHandlerRootView inside app/_layout.tsx

wrapped in and inside Uniwind + Tailwind CSS wired through metro.config.js and global.css

+ wired through and All HeroUI Native mandatory peer dependencies pinned to compatible versions: react-native-reanimated , react-native-gesture-handler , react-native-worklets , react-native-safe-area-context , react-native-svg , tailwind-variants , tailwind-merge

pinned to compatible versions: , , , , , , react-native-screens so HeroUI overlay components ( Dialog , Menu , Popover , Select , BottomSheet , Toast ) work out of the box

so HeroUI overlay components ( , , , , , ) work out of the box @expo/metro-runtime (required peer for Expo Router on SDK 56)

(required peer for Expo Router on SDK 56) A babel.config.js using just babel-preset-expo (worklets handled by the preset)

using just (worklets handled by the preset) TypeScript with strict: true and the @/* path alias

create-heroui-native-app [project-name] [options]

Option Description [project-name] Directory name to create. Prompted if omitted. Must be a valid npm package name. --expo Use the single-screen Expo template. --expo-tabs Use the Expo + tabs template. --template <id> Use the template with the given id ( expo or expo-tabs ). --use-npm / --use-yarn / --use-pnpm / --use-bun Force a specific package manager (otherwise auto-detected). --skip-install Don't run the package manager install step. --skip-git Don't initialize a git repository. -h , --help Print usage and exit.

# Fully interactive — prompts for both project name and template npx create-heroui-native-app@latest # Project name supplied, template picker still shown npx create-heroui-native-app@latest my-app # Fully non-interactive npx create-heroui-native-app@latest my-app --expo # Tabs template, install with pnpm npx create-heroui-native-app@latest my-app --expo-tabs --use-pnpm # Scaffold only, no install, no git npx create-heroui-native-app@latest my-app --expo --skip-install --skip-git

Node.js 20.19.4+ (required by Expo SDK 56 / React Native 0.85)

(required by Expo SDK 56 / React Native 0.85) iOS 16.4+ when building native iOS (Expo SDK 56 deployment target)

when building native iOS (Expo SDK 56 deployment target) macOS, Linux, or Windows