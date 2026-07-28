Replaceable background layers via a new background prop, GlassView layer component, blur overlay variant for Dialog and Bottom Sheet, Select trigger field styling, Toast overlay tokens

July 28, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.7 makes component surfaces extensible: components now accept a background prop and expose a matching background compound part, so the layer behind a surface can be replaced with any node. It also adds the GlassView layer component, a blur overlay variant for Dialog and Bottom Sheet, and expo-blur as an optional peer dependency. These are extension points — the default theme registers no background content, so rendering is unchanged.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i heroui-native pnpm add heroui-native yarn add heroui-native bun add heroui-native

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI Native to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI Native MCP Server.

Don't have the HeroUI Native app yet? Download it below. Download on App Store Download on Play Store

Components previously rendered a fixed opaque surface straight from theme tokens. In v1.0.7, the surface-owning part accepts a background prop and exposes a background compound part named after the element it backs. Pass a node to replace the layer, or null to remove it.

import { Button, GlassView } from "heroui-native" ; < Button variant = "secondary" background = { < Button.Background > < GlassView intensity = { 80 } /> </ Button.Background > } > Save changes </ Button > // remove the layer entirely < Button variant = "secondary" background = { null }> Save changes </ Button >

The prop and part pair up predictably — background sits on the root for Button, Avatar, Switch, Chip, Checkbox, Input, and SubMenu, and on the sub-part for Radio.Indicator , Slider.Track , Tabs.List , TagGroup.Item , InputOTP.Slot , and Popover.Content , whose parts are Radio.IndicatorBackground , Slider.TrackBackground , Tabs.ListBackground , TagGroup.ItemBackground , InputOTP.SlotBackground , and Popover.ContentBackground . Each background container is an absolute-fill view that inherits the host element's positioning and clipping, and accepts a fallbackColor theme token for platforms without native blur.

Whether a default layer mounts is decided by the --theme CSS variable, with useIsGlassTheme and useHasDefaultThemeBackground available for detecting that case. The theme shipped with HeroUI Native registers no background content, so nothing renders unless you inject it yourself; the glass theme that activates these layers is provided by heroui-native-pro/themes/glass .

Related PR: #457

.select__trigger--variant-default moves from a surface look to a field look on every theme — this change is not gated behind --theme . If you rely on the Select trigger matching surrounding Surface elements, it will now match your form fields instead.

What changed:

--radius-2xl → --radius-field

→ --color-surface → --color-field

→ --shadow-surface → --shadow-field

→ Adds a --color-field-border border

Migration:

No API changes are required. To restore the previous surface appearance, override the styling on the Select trigger:

// Before — trigger rendered with surface tokens by default < Select.Trigger /> // After — restore the surface look explicitly < Select.Trigger className = "rounded-2xl bg-surface border-0 shadow-surface" />

Related PR: #457

.toast__root moves from --color-surface to --color-overlay , and its default label color moves from --color-foreground to --color-overlay-foreground .

In the shipped theme these tokens resolve to identical values in both light ( --white ) and dark ( oklch(0.2103 0.0059 285.89) ) modes, so there is no visible change out of the box. This only matters if you have overridden --surface and --overlay — or --foreground and --overlay-foreground — to different values, in which case Toast will now pick up your overlay values instead of your surface values.

Migration:

If you customized --surface for Toast, move that customization to --overlay , or override the Toast class directly:

// Before — Toast followed --surface / --foreground // After — Toast follows --overlay / --overlay-foreground < Toast className = "bg-surface" />

Related PR: #457

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!