v1.0.7
Replaceable background layers via a new background prop, GlassView layer component, blur overlay variant for Dialog and Bottom Sheet, Select trigger field styling, Toast overlay tokens
HeroUI Native v1.0.7 makes component surfaces extensible: components now accept a
background prop and expose a matching background compound part, so the layer behind a surface can be replaced with any node. It also adds the
GlassView layer component, a
blur overlay variant for Dialog and Bottom Sheet, and
expo-blur as an optional peer dependency. These are extension points — the default theme registers no background content, so rendering is unchanged.
Installation
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What's New
Replaceable Background Layers
Components previously rendered a fixed opaque surface straight from theme tokens. In v1.0.7, the surface-owning part accepts a
background prop and exposes a background compound part named after the element it backs. Pass a node to replace the layer, or
null to remove it.
The prop and part pair up predictably —
background sits on the root for Button, Avatar, Switch, Chip, Checkbox, Input, and SubMenu, and on the sub-part for
Radio.Indicator,
Slider.Track,
Tabs.List,
TagGroup.Item,
InputOTP.Slot, and
Popover.Content, whose parts are
Radio.IndicatorBackground,
Slider.TrackBackground,
Tabs.ListBackground,
TagGroup.ItemBackground,
InputOTP.SlotBackground, and
Popover.ContentBackground. Each background container is an absolute-fill view that inherits the host element's positioning and clipping, and accepts a
fallbackColor theme token for platforms without native blur.
Whether a default layer mounts is decided by the
--theme CSS variable, with
useIsGlassTheme and
useHasDefaultThemeBackground available for detecting that case. The theme shipped with HeroUI Native registers no background content, so nothing renders unless you inject it yourself; the
glass theme that activates these layers is provided by
heroui-native-pro/themes/glass.
Related PR: #457
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Select Trigger Restyled to a Field Look
.select__trigger--variant-default moves from a surface look to a field look on every theme — this change is not gated behind
--theme. If you rely on the Select trigger matching surrounding
Surface elements, it will now match your form fields instead.
What changed:
--radius-2xl→
--radius-field
--color-surface→
--color-field
--shadow-surface→
--shadow-field
- Adds a
--color-field-borderborder
Migration:
No API changes are required. To restore the previous surface appearance, override the styling on the Select trigger:
Related PR: #457
Toast Overlay Token Swap
.toast__root moves from
--color-surface to
--color-overlay, and its default label color moves from
--color-foreground to
--color-overlay-foreground.
In the shipped theme these tokens resolve to identical values in both light (
--white) and dark (
oklch(0.2103 0.0059 285.89)) modes, so there is no visible change out of the box. This only matters if you have overridden
--surface and
--overlay — or
--foreground and
--overlay-foreground — to different values, in which case Toast will now pick up your overlay values instead of your surface values.
Migration:
If you customized
--surface for Toast, move that customization to
--overlay, or override the Toast class directly:
Related PR: #457
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Dialog - Documented the
bluroverlay variant and
blurViewProps
- Bottom Sheet - Documented the
bluroverlay variant and
blurViewProps
- Background layer documentation added to Button, Avatar, Checkbox, Chip, Input, InputOTP, Menu, Radio Group, Slider, Switch, Tabs, and TagGroup
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!