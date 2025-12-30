ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
2.3k
Getting Started
Components
Releases

Beta 10

Bottom Sheet component, PressableFeedback refactor, Animation API State Prop extension, use-theme-color multiple colors selection, and bug fixes.

December 30, 2025

This release introduces the new Bottom Sheet component, refactors PressableFeedback with improved API, extends the Animation API with State Prop support, enhances the use-theme-color hook to handle multiple colors selection, and includes various bug fixes and documentation improvements.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i heroui-native@beta
pnpm add heroui-native@beta
yarn add heroui-native@beta
bun add heroui-native@beta

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI Native to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI Native MCP Server.

What's New

New Components

Bottom Sheet

This release introduces the Bottom Sheet component, a versatile overlay component that slides up from the bottom of the screen with animated transitions and swipe-to-dismiss gestures.

Features:

  • Smooth animated transitions with gesture support
  • Multiple snap points for flexible sizing
  • Detached mode for custom positioning
  • Customizable overlay with blur effects
  • Full accessibility support
  • Built on @gorhom/bottom-sheet

Usage:

import { BottomSheet, Button } from 'heroui-native';

<BottomSheet>
  <BottomSheet.Trigger asChild>
    <Button>Open Bottom Sheet</Button>
  </BottomSheet.Trigger>
  <BottomSheet.Portal>
    <BottomSheet.Overlay />
    <BottomSheet.Content>
      <BottomSheet.Close />
      <BottomSheet.Title>Title</BottomSheet.Title>
      <BottomSheet.Description>Description</BottomSheet.Description>
    </BottomSheet.Content>
  </BottomSheet.Portal>
</BottomSheet>

For complete documentation and examples, see the Bottom Sheet component page.

Related PR: #174

Component Improvements

PressableFeedback Refactor

The PressableFeedback component has been refactored with an improved API and better animation control.

Improvements:

  • Enhanced animation configuration API
  • Better support for custom animation states
  • Improved performance and smoother animations
  • More flexible feedback positioning options

The component maintains backward compatibility while providing more control over press feedback animations.

Related PR: #182

API Enhancements

Animation API State Prop Extension

The Animation API has been extended with a new state prop that allows you to disable animations while customizing properties. This provides more granular control over animation behavior.

New Capability:

<Component
  animation={{
    state: 'disabled', // or 'disable-all' or boolean
    // ... other animation properties
  }}
/>

The state prop can be:

  • 'disabled': Disable animations while still allowing property customization
  • 'disable-all': Disable all animations including children
  • boolean: Simple enable/disable control

This enhancement makes it easier to customize animation properties without enabling animations, useful for fine-tuning component behavior.

Related PR: #176

use-theme-color Multiple Colors Selection

The use-theme-color hook has been refactored to handle multiple colors selection, making it more flexible and powerful for theme customization.

Enhancement:

  • Support for selecting multiple colors at once
  • Improved color selection logic
  • Better performance when working with multiple color values

This improvement makes it easier to work with complex theming scenarios where multiple colors need to be selected and applied together.

Related PR: #170

Documentation

Animated Styles Guide Comments

Added comprehensive comments and documentation to the Animated Styles Guide, making it easier for developers to understand and use animation features effectively.

Improvements:

  • Enhanced code examples with detailed comments
  • Better explanation of animation patterns
  • Clearer guidance on when to use different animation approaches

Related PR: #179

Bug Fixes

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

  • Issue #173: Fixed issue where classNames={{container:"bg-x"}} was not working for styling the backgroundColor of TextField.Input container
  • Issue #177: Fixed button scale animation issue where the scale would sometimes stay at 0.9x and not bounce back after being pressed
  • Issue #178: Fixed bug affecting component functionality

Updated Documentation

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

Beta 11

Enhanced Bottom Sheet close coordination, Dialog swipe-to-dismiss fixes, TextField improvements, and PortalHost export for advanced use cases

On this page

InstallationWhat's NewNew ComponentsBottom SheetComponent ImprovementsPressableFeedback RefactorAPI EnhancementsAnimation API State Prop Extensionuse-theme-color Multiple Colors SelectionDocumentationAnimated Styles Guide CommentsBug FixesUpdated DocumentationLinksContributors