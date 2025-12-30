Beta 10
Bottom Sheet component, PressableFeedback refactor, Animation API State Prop extension, use-theme-color multiple colors selection, and bug fixes.
This release introduces the new Bottom Sheet component, refactors PressableFeedback with improved API, extends the Animation API with State Prop support, enhances the
use-theme-color hook to handle multiple colors selection, and includes various bug fixes and documentation improvements.
Installation
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What's New
New Components
Bottom Sheet
This release introduces the Bottom Sheet component, a versatile overlay component that slides up from the bottom of the screen with animated transitions and swipe-to-dismiss gestures.
Features:
- Smooth animated transitions with gesture support
- Multiple snap points for flexible sizing
- Detached mode for custom positioning
- Customizable overlay with blur effects
- Full accessibility support
- Built on @gorhom/bottom-sheet
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the Bottom Sheet component page.
Related PR: #174
Component Improvements
PressableFeedback Refactor
The PressableFeedback component has been refactored with an improved API and better animation control.
Improvements:
- Enhanced animation configuration API
- Better support for custom animation states
- Improved performance and smoother animations
- More flexible feedback positioning options
The component maintains backward compatibility while providing more control over press feedback animations.
Related PR: #182
API Enhancements
Animation API State Prop Extension
The Animation API has been extended with a new
state prop that allows you to disable animations while customizing properties. This provides more granular control over animation behavior.
New Capability:
The
state prop can be:
'disabled': Disable animations while still allowing property customization
'disable-all': Disable all animations including children
boolean: Simple enable/disable control
This enhancement makes it easier to customize animation properties without enabling animations, useful for fine-tuning component behavior.
Related PR: #176
use-theme-color Multiple Colors Selection
The
use-theme-color hook has been refactored to handle multiple colors selection, making it more flexible and powerful for theme customization.
Enhancement:
- Support for selecting multiple colors at once
- Improved color selection logic
- Better performance when working with multiple color values
This improvement makes it easier to work with complex theming scenarios where multiple colors need to be selected and applied together.
Related PR: #170
Documentation
Animated Styles Guide Comments
Added comprehensive comments and documentation to the Animated Styles Guide, making it easier for developers to understand and use animation features effectively.
Improvements:
- Enhanced code examples with detailed comments
- Better explanation of animation patterns
- Clearer guidance on when to use different animation approaches
Related PR: #179
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
- Issue #173: Fixed issue where
classNames={{container:"bg-x"}}was not working for styling the backgroundColor of TextField.Input container
- Issue #177: Fixed button scale animation issue where the scale would sometimes stay at 0.9x and not bounce back after being pressed
- Issue #178: Fixed bug affecting component functionality
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Animation Guide - Updated with Animation API State Prop documentation
- Colors Guide - Updated with use-theme-color multiple colors selection information
- PressableFeedback Component - Updated with refactored API documentation
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!