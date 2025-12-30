December 30, 2025

This release introduces the new Bottom Sheet component, refactors PressableFeedback with improved API, extends the Animation API with State Prop support, enhances the use-theme-color hook to handle multiple colors selection, and includes various bug fixes and documentation improvements.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i heroui-native@beta pnpm add heroui-native@beta yarn add heroui-native@beta bun add heroui-native@beta

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This release introduces the Bottom Sheet component, a versatile overlay component that slides up from the bottom of the screen with animated transitions and swipe-to-dismiss gestures.

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Features:

Smooth animated transitions with gesture support

Multiple snap points for flexible sizing

Detached mode for custom positioning

Customizable overlay with blur effects

Full accessibility support

Built on @gorhom/bottom-sheet

Usage:

import { BottomSheet, Button } from 'heroui-native' ; < BottomSheet > < BottomSheet.Trigger asChild > < Button >Open Bottom Sheet</ Button > </ BottomSheet.Trigger > < BottomSheet.Portal > < BottomSheet.Overlay /> < BottomSheet.Content > < BottomSheet.Close /> < BottomSheet.Title >Title</ BottomSheet.Title > < BottomSheet.Description >Description</ BottomSheet.Description > </ BottomSheet.Content > </ BottomSheet.Portal > </ BottomSheet >

For complete documentation and examples, see the Bottom Sheet component page.

Related PR: #174

The PressableFeedback component has been refactored with an improved API and better animation control.

Improvements:

Enhanced animation configuration API

Better support for custom animation states

Improved performance and smoother animations

More flexible feedback positioning options

The component maintains backward compatibility while providing more control over press feedback animations.

Related PR: #182

The Animation API has been extended with a new state prop that allows you to disable animations while customizing properties. This provides more granular control over animation behavior.

New Capability:

< Component animation = {{ state: 'disabled' , // or 'disable-all' or boolean // ... other animation properties }} />

The state prop can be:

'disabled' : Disable animations while still allowing property customization

: Disable animations while still allowing property customization 'disable-all' : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children boolean : Simple enable/disable control

This enhancement makes it easier to customize animation properties without enabling animations, useful for fine-tuning component behavior.

Related PR: #176

The use-theme-color hook has been refactored to handle multiple colors selection, making it more flexible and powerful for theme customization.

Enhancement:

Support for selecting multiple colors at once

Improved color selection logic

Better performance when working with multiple color values

This improvement makes it easier to work with complex theming scenarios where multiple colors need to be selected and applied together.

Related PR: #170

Added comprehensive comments and documentation to the Animated Styles Guide, making it easier for developers to understand and use animation features effectively.

Improvements:

Enhanced code examples with detailed comments

Better explanation of animation patterns

Clearer guidance on when to use different animation approaches

Related PR: #179

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #173 : Fixed issue where classNames={{container:"bg-x"}} was not working for styling the backgroundColor of TextField.Input container

: Fixed issue where was not working for styling the backgroundColor of TextField.Input container Issue #177 : Fixed button scale animation issue where the scale would sometimes stay at 0.9x and not bounce back after being pressed

: Fixed button scale animation issue where the scale would sometimes stay at 0.9x and not bounce back after being pressed Issue #178: Fixed bug affecting component functionality

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Animation Guide - Updated with Animation API State Prop documentation

Colors Guide - Updated with use-theme-color multiple colors selection information

PressableFeedback Component - Updated with refactored API documentation

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!