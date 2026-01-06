Enhanced Bottom Sheet close coordination, Dialog swipe-to-dismiss fixes, TextField improvements, and PortalHost export for advanced use cases

January 6, 2026

Beta 11 focuses on improving component reliability and developer experience across several key areas. This release enhances Bottom Sheet close coordination to ensure consistent behavior across all close mechanisms, fixes Dialog swipe-to-dismiss gesture handling issues, resolves TextField styling and functionality problems, and introduces a new PortalHost export for advanced portal mounting scenarios. These improvements make interactions smoother and provide developers with more control over component behavior.

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The Bottom Sheet component has been enhanced with improved close coordination across all close mechanisms.

Improvements:

Enhanced synchronization between swipe-to-dismiss, overlay press, close button, and programmatic close actions

Improved state management to prevent race conditions during close operations

More reliable onOpenChange callback firing across all close scenarios

callback firing across all close scenarios Better coordination between animation progress and close state transitions

The Bottom Sheet component supports multiple ways to close: swiping down, pressing the overlay, clicking the close button, or programmatically calling close. Previously, these mechanisms could sometimes conflict or produce inconsistent behavior. This update ensures all close mechanisms work harmoniously together, providing a smoother and more predictable user experience.

Related PR: #201

The Dialog component has been fixed to properly handle swipe-to-dismiss gestures.

Improvements:

Fixed gesture detection and handling for swipe-to-dismiss functionality

Improved gesture state management during swipe interactions

Enhanced animation coordination during gesture release

More reliable dismissal when swiping beyond the threshold

The Dialog component supports swipe-to-dismiss functionality, allowing users to dismiss dialogs by swiping down. This fix resolves issues where gesture handling could become unresponsive or produce unexpected behavior during swipe interactions.

Related PR: #193

The TextField component has been fixed to resolve styling and functionality issues.

Improvements:

Fixed input styling inconsistencies

Resolved animation state management issues

Improved focus and blur state handling

Enhanced error state visual feedback

Fixed placeholder and selection color application

These fixes ensure the TextField component displays correctly across all states (focused, blurred, invalid) and provides consistent visual feedback to users.

Related PR: #202

The PortalHost component is now exported from the main provider module, enabling advanced portal host mounting scenarios.

New Capability:

import { HeroUINativeProvider, PortalHost } from "@heroui/native" ; export function CustomLayout () { return ( <> < HeroUINativeProvider > { /* Your app content */ } </ HeroUINativeProvider > { /* Manually mount PortalHost in a custom location */ } < PortalHost name = "custom-host" /> </> ); }

This enhancement allows developers to manually mount portal hosts in custom layouts, which is particularly useful for scenarios where you need portals to render in specific locations (e.g., within BottomSheet, Modal, or other overlay components). By default, HeroUINativeProvider includes a PortalHost for standard use cases, but now you can create additional hosts with custom names for advanced scenarios.

Use Cases:

Mounting portals within BottomSheet components

Creating portal hosts in Modal components

Custom overlay rendering scenarios

Multi-host portal architectures

Related PR: #185

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #187 : Fixed an issue where multiple presses were required to re-open a bottom sheet or dialog after it was dismissed via swipe gesture. The internal state now properly synchronizes with the close animation, allowing immediate reopening regardless of how the component was closed.

Issue #189 : Fixed app freezing when swiping to dismiss dialogs containing text inputs.

Issue #196 : Fixed TextField multiline input behavior to match React Native's TextInput multiline functionality.

Issue #199: Fixed placeholder text positioning within TextField Input component.

Related PRs:

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!