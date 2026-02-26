February 26, 2026

RC 3 delivers three new components—TagGroup for selectable tag management, Menu for popover/bottom-sheet-based dropdown menus, and InputGroup for decorated text inputs with auto-measuring prefix/suffix slots. This release also brings Android hardware back button support for all bottom-sheet-based overlays, Expo 55 compatibility with a critical combineStyles fix that preserves Reanimated animated style bindings, and several dependency upgrades.

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This release introduces 3 new components:

TagGroup : Compound component for displaying and managing selectable tags with optional removal, single/multiple selection, and form field integration.

: Compound component for displaying and managing selectable tags with optional removal, single/multiple selection, and form field integration. Menu : Dropdown menu system with popover and bottom-sheet presentation modes, single/multiple selection, item variants, and animated press feedback.

: Dropdown menu system with popover and bottom-sheet presentation modes, single/multiple selection, item variants, and animated press feedback. InputGroup: Decorated text input with absolutely-positioned prefix/suffix slots that auto-measure widths and apply matching padding to the input.

The TagGroup component provides a compound component pattern for rendering selectable tag groups with optional removal support. It supports single and multiple selection modes, controlled and uncontrolled APIs, two visual variants (default and surface), three sizes, disabled states, and full form field integration with Label, Description, and FieldError.

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Features:

Compound sub-components: TagGroup.List , TagGroup.Item , TagGroup.ItemLabel , TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton

, , , Single and multiple selection modes with controlled/uncontrolled APIs

Two visual variants: default and surface

and Three sizes: sm , md , lg

, , Per-item disabled state and disabledKeys support

support Remove functionality via onRemove callback and TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton

callback and Empty state rendering via renderEmptyState on TagGroup.List

on Form field integration with Label, Description, FieldError, isInvalid , and isRequired

, and useTagGroup and useTagGroupItem hooks for advanced use cases

Usage:

import { TagGroup } from "heroui-native" ; export function BasicTagGroup () { return ( < TagGroup > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "react" > < TagGroup.ItemLabel >React</ TagGroup.ItemLabel > </ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "vue" > < TagGroup.ItemLabel >Vue</ TagGroup.ItemLabel > </ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "svelte" > < TagGroup.ItemLabel >Svelte</ TagGroup.ItemLabel > </ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup > ); } export function RemovableTagGroup () { const [ items , setItems ] = useState ([ "React" , "Vue" , "Svelte" ]); return ( < TagGroup onRemove = {( keys ) => setItems (( prev ) => prev. filter (( i ) => ! keys. has (i)))}> < TagGroup.List > {items. map (( item ) => ( < TagGroup.Item key = {item} id = {item}> < TagGroup.ItemLabel >{item}</ TagGroup.ItemLabel > < TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton /> </ TagGroup.Item > ))} </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the TagGroup component page.

Related PR: #309

The Menu component provides a dropdown menu system built on a compound component pattern, supporting both popover and bottom-sheet presentation modes. It includes full Reanimated-based press animations, single and multiple selection modes, item variants (default and danger), indicator styles, and configurable placement.

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Features:

Compound sub-components: Menu.Trigger , Menu.Portal , Menu.Overlay , Menu.Content , Menu.Label , Menu.Group , Menu.Item , Menu.ItemTitle , Menu.ItemDescription , Menu.ItemIndicator

, , , , , , , , , Two presentation modes: popover and bottom-sheet with configurable placement ( top , bottom , left , right )

and with configurable placement ( , , , ) Single and multiple selection via Menu.Group with selectedKeys / onSelectionChange

with / Item press animations (scale + background color) via Reanimated with full customization through the animation prop

prop Item variants: default and danger

and Indicator variants: checkmark , dot , and custom content

, , and custom content Menu.Label for section headings

for section headings shouldCloseOnSelect control per group

Usage:

import { Menu } from "heroui-native" ; export function BasicMenu () { return ( < Menu > < Menu.Trigger > < Button >Open Menu</ Button > </ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Edit</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Duplicate</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item variant = "danger" > < Menu.ItemTitle >Delete</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu > ); } export function MenuWithSections () { return ( < Menu > < Menu.Trigger > < Button >Actions</ Button > </ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content > < Menu.Group selectionMode = "single" selectedKeys = {selected} onSelectionChange = {setSelected}> < Menu.Label >View</ Menu.Label > < Menu.Item id = "list" > < Menu.ItemTitle >List View</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "grid" > < Menu.ItemTitle >Grid View</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the Menu component page.

Related PR: #312

The InputGroup component provides a decorated text input with absolutely-positioned Prefix and Suffix sub-components that automatically measure their widths via onLayout and apply matching padding to the Input. It features a convenient isDecorative prop that handles accessibility and pointer-event boilerplate for decorative addons in a single boolean, and a root isDisabled prop that cascades disabled state to all children via context.

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Features:

Compound sub-components: InputGroup.Prefix , InputGroup.Suffix , InputGroup.Input

, , Auto-padding: Prefix/Suffix widths are measured via onLayout and automatically applied as paddingLeft / paddingRight on the Input

and automatically applied as / on the Input isDecorative prop on Prefix/Suffix handles pointerEvents="none" , accessibilityElementsHidden , and importantForAccessibility in a single boolean

prop on Prefix/Suffix handles , , and in a single boolean Root isDisabled cascades to all children via context (Prefix/Suffix opacity + pointer-events, Input editability)

cascades to all children via context (Prefix/Suffix opacity + pointer-events, Input editability) InputGroup.Input is a direct pass-through — consumers manage value / onChangeText directly on the Input

Usage:

import { InputGroup } from "heroui-native" ; export function SearchInput () { return ( < InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix isDecorative > < SearchIcon /> </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "Search..." /> < InputGroup.Suffix isDecorative > < ChevronIcon /> </ InputGroup.Suffix > </ InputGroup > ); } export function DisabledInput () { return ( < InputGroup isDisabled > < InputGroup.Prefix isDecorative > < LockIcon /> </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "Disabled input" /> </ InputGroup > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the InputGroup component page.

Related PR: #313

The Bottom Sheet shared container now handles the Android hardware back button, dismissing any open bottom sheet when pressed. The BackHandler listener is only active while the sheet is open, preventing closed instances from consuming the event. This fix applies globally to all bottom-sheet-based components.

Supported components:

The fix uses React Native's BackHandler API which is a no-op on iOS, so no platform-specific handling is needed.

Related PR: #308

The Slot primitive's combineStyles function now returns style arrays instead of using StyleSheet.flatten , which was destroying Reanimated SharedValue and useAnimatedStyle bindings by deep-copying style objects into plain objects.

Improvements:

combineStyles preserves Reanimated animated style bindings by returning arrays

preserves Reanimated animated style bindings by returning arrays React Native handles nested style arrays natively, so consumer behavior is unchanged

Fixes animation breakages across components that compose via the Slot primitive

Related PR: #314

Dependency versions have been updated for Expo SDK 55 compatibility:

uniwind : 1.2.7 → 1.3.2

: 1.2.7 → 1.3.2 @gorhom/bottom-sheet : ^5 → ^5.2.8

The combineStyles fix described above is the primary code change enabling Expo 55 support, as the previous StyleSheet.flatten approach broke Reanimated style bindings in the new SDK.

Related PR: #314

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #272 : Resolved FullWindowOverlay interfering with the React Native element inspector.

Issue #280: Fixed Avatar component and other Reanimated-dependent components breaking under Expo 55. The combineStyles function was destroying Reanimated animated style bindings via StyleSheet.flatten ; it now returns style arrays to preserve SharedValue and useAnimatedStyle bindings.

Related PRs:

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

TagGroup - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference

Menu - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference

InputGroup - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!