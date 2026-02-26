RC 3
TagGroup, Menu, and InputGroup components, Bottom Sheet Android back press fix, Expo 55 compatibility
RC 3 delivers three new components—TagGroup for selectable tag management, Menu for popover/bottom-sheet-based dropdown menus, and InputGroup for decorated text inputs with auto-measuring prefix/suffix slots. This release also brings Android hardware back button support for all bottom-sheet-based overlays, Expo 55 compatibility with a critical
combineStyles fix that preserves Reanimated animated style bindings, and several dependency upgrades.
Installation
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What's New
New Components
This release introduces 3 new components:
- TagGroup: Compound component for displaying and managing selectable tags with optional removal, single/multiple selection, and form field integration.
- Menu: Dropdown menu system with popover and bottom-sheet presentation modes, single/multiple selection, item variants, and animated press feedback.
- InputGroup: Decorated text input with absolutely-positioned prefix/suffix slots that auto-measure widths and apply matching padding to the input.
TagGroup
The TagGroup component provides a compound component pattern for rendering selectable tag groups with optional removal support. It supports single and multiple selection modes, controlled and uncontrolled APIs, two visual variants (default and surface), three sizes, disabled states, and full form field integration with Label, Description, and FieldError.
Features:
- Compound sub-components:
TagGroup.List,
TagGroup.Item,
TagGroup.ItemLabel,
TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton
- Single and multiple selection modes with controlled/uncontrolled APIs
- Two visual variants:
defaultand
surface
- Three sizes:
sm,
md,
lg
- Per-item disabled state and
disabledKeyssupport
- Remove functionality via
onRemovecallback and
TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton
- Empty state rendering via
renderEmptyStateon
TagGroup.List
- Form field integration with Label, Description, FieldError,
isInvalid, and
isRequired
useTagGroupand
useTagGroupItemhooks for advanced use cases
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the TagGroup component page.
Related PR: #309
Menu
The Menu component provides a dropdown menu system built on a compound component pattern, supporting both popover and bottom-sheet presentation modes. It includes full Reanimated-based press animations, single and multiple selection modes, item variants (default and danger), indicator styles, and configurable placement.
Features:
- Compound sub-components:
Menu.Trigger,
Menu.Portal,
Menu.Overlay,
Menu.Content,
Menu.Label,
Menu.Group,
Menu.Item,
Menu.ItemTitle,
Menu.ItemDescription,
Menu.ItemIndicator
- Two presentation modes:
popoverand
bottom-sheetwith configurable placement (
top,
bottom,
left,
right)
- Single and multiple selection via
Menu.Groupwith
selectedKeys/
onSelectionChange
- Item press animations (scale + background color) via Reanimated with full customization through the
animationprop
- Item variants:
defaultand
danger
- Indicator variants:
checkmark,
dot, and custom content
Menu.Labelfor section headings
shouldCloseOnSelectcontrol per group
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the Menu component page.
Related PR: #312
InputGroup
The InputGroup component provides a decorated text input with absolutely-positioned
Prefix and
Suffix sub-components that automatically measure their widths via
onLayout and apply matching padding to the Input. It features a convenient
isDecorative prop that handles accessibility and pointer-event boilerplate for decorative addons in a single boolean, and a root
isDisabled prop that cascades disabled state to all children via context.
Features:
- Compound sub-components:
InputGroup.Prefix,
InputGroup.Suffix,
InputGroup.Input
- Auto-padding: Prefix/Suffix widths are measured via
onLayoutand automatically applied as
paddingLeft/
paddingRighton the Input
isDecorativeprop on Prefix/Suffix handles
pointerEvents="none",
accessibilityElementsHidden, and
importantForAccessibilityin a single boolean
- Root
isDisabledcascades to all children via context (Prefix/Suffix opacity + pointer-events, Input editability)
InputGroup.Inputis a direct pass-through — consumers manage
value/
onChangeTextdirectly on the Input
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the InputGroup component page.
Related PR: #313
Component Improvements
Bottom Sheet Android Back Press Support
The Bottom Sheet shared container now handles the Android hardware back button, dismissing any open bottom sheet when pressed. The
BackHandler listener is only active while the sheet is open, preventing closed instances from consuming the event. This fix applies globally to all bottom-sheet-based components.
Supported components:
The fix uses React Native's
BackHandler API which is a no-op on iOS, so no platform-specific handling is needed.
Related PR: #308
Slot
combineStyles Fix
The Slot primitive's
combineStyles function now returns style arrays instead of using
StyleSheet.flatten, which was destroying Reanimated
SharedValue and
useAnimatedStyle bindings by deep-copying style objects into plain objects.
Improvements:
combineStylespreserves Reanimated animated style bindings by returning arrays
- React Native handles nested style arrays natively, so consumer behavior is unchanged
- Fixes animation breakages across components that compose via the Slot primitive
Related PR: #314
Dependencies
Expo 55 Compatibility
Dependency versions have been updated for Expo SDK 55 compatibility:
uniwind: 1.2.7 → 1.3.2
@gorhom/bottom-sheet: ^5 → ^5.2.8
The
combineStyles fix described above is the primary code change enabling Expo 55 support, as the previous
StyleSheet.flatten approach broke Reanimated style bindings in the new SDK.
Related PR: #314
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
-
Issue #272: Resolved
FullWindowOverlayinterfering with the React Native element inspector.
-
Issue #280: Fixed Avatar component and other Reanimated-dependent components breaking under Expo 55. The
combineStylesfunction was destroying Reanimated animated style bindings via
StyleSheet.flatten; it now returns style arrays to preserve
SharedValueand
useAnimatedStylebindings.
Related PRs:
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- TagGroup - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference
- Menu - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference
- InputGroup - New component documentation with usage examples and API reference
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!