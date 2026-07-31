v1.0.8
RTL layout support across components via provider isRTL config and LayoutDirectionScope, self-declared @source in the shipped stylesheet, Card.Header and TagGroup.List layout changes
HeroUI Native v1.0.8 adds right-to-left layout support across the library. Component styles move from physical
left/
right to Yoga logical properties, and the JS-driven logic Yoga cannot cover — gesture deltas, animation offsets, popover alignment — now resolves direction through a new
isRTL provider config, with a
LayoutDirectionScope escape hatch for subtrees. This release also makes
heroui-native/styles declare its own
@source, so class scanning no longer depends on a hardcoded
node_modules path in your app.
Installation
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What's New
RTL Layout Support
Components now mirror correctly when your app runs in a right-to-left locale. Component CSS uses logical properties throughout (
inset-inline-*,
padding-inline-*,
start/
end) so Yoga handles positioning in both directions, and the behavior Yoga cannot express — gesture deltas, animation offsets, overlay alignment — reads the effective direction from the provider.
Telling components which direction they render in:
HeroUINativeProvider accepts
config.isRTL, defaulting to
I18nManager.isRTL:
Because the default already follows
I18nManager.isRTL, apps that rely on the native RTL flag need no changes. Set it explicitly when direction comes from somewhere else — for example a runtime locale switcher that changes direction without a reload.
Scoping a subtree to a different direction:
The new
LayoutDirectionScope export overrides direction for the components beneath it, which is what you want for a demo or preview area that must stay left-to-right inside a right-to-left app. It covers only the JavaScript side, so pair it with Uniwind's
LayoutDirection for the
rtl: variants and a
direction style for Yoga layout:
The scope drives the direction reads that happen in JavaScript: gesture inversion in Slider, animation offsets in Skeleton and
SubMenu, and
start/
end alignment for Popover and Menu. Your own components can read the same value with the newly exported
useIsRTL hook.
Portals escape the scope. Content rendered through a
Portal mounts at the app root, so overlays fall back to the app-level direction. To keep them scoped, render a PortalHost with a custom
name inside the scope — as above — and pass the matching
hostName to the overlay.
Direction-aware behavior:
- Slider: tap and drag deltas are inverted, and the fill and thumb anchor to logical edges
- Skeleton: the shimmer sweeps along the reading direction
- Switch: thumb travel is anchored on
start
- Tabs: indicator re-basing is keyed off the actual anchor swap rather than assuming a left anchor
- Popover and Menu:
start/
endalignment resolves per direction
- InputGroup: measured affix widths are applied as
paddingStart/
paddingEnd
- SearchField, ListGroup, and
SubMenu: default chevron and magnifier icons mirror
Text alignment:
Text-based parts across Card, Dialog, Menu, Select, Toast, Label, Description, FieldError, and others align to the leading edge in both directions.
TextInput parts get an explicit
rtl:text-right, since React Native resolves
TextInput alignment physically rather than logically.
The example app now ships
en,
ar, and
he catalogs via Lingui with a runtime locale switcher, plus an
eslint-plugin-lingui guard against untranslated strings. The release was verified manually on iOS and Android across all three locales, including scoped left-to-right previews inside a right-to-left app shell.
Related PR: #459
Styling
The Shipped Stylesheet Declares Its Own
@source
heroui-native/styles now points Tailwind at its own files:
Tailwind v4 resolves
@source relative to the CSS file that contains it, so in the published package
lib/module/styles/index.css resolves the scan path to
lib/module — wherever the package manager installed it.
Previously every app had to hardcode a filesystem path into
node_modules:
The two directives never behaved the same way.
@import goes through package exports and finds the package anywhere;
@source is a filesystem glob that only works if the package sits at that literal path. Those agree in a single-package app and disagree in a workspace, where the installer — not the project layout — decides which
node_modules holds the package. Bun's isolated linker puts it in the app, its hoisted linker puts it at the workspace root, and pnpm and yarn split the same way depending on hoisting.
The failure was also silent: a missing
@source directory is a no-op in Tailwind, with no warning or error. App-level classes kept working while classes used only inside HeroUI's shipped components disappeared, so Avatar lost its sizing, Switch rendered invisible, and Popover backgrounds went transparent.
Existing app-level
@source lines keep working — they are simply redundant now and can be removed.
Related PR: #455
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Card.Header Aligns Children to the Leading Edge
.card__header now sets
align-items: flex-start instead of inheriting the default
stretch. Cross-axis
flex-start follows layout direction, which is what makes header content sit on the leading edge in RTL — but it also changes LTR rendering: header children that previously stretched to the full header width now shrink-wrap to their content.
Migration:
The change lives in CSS, so
items-stretch restores the previous behavior:
Related PR: #459
TagGroup.List Applies an Inline Layout Style
TagGroup.List now receives an inline style (
width: '100%',
alignItems: 'flex-start') merged ahead of the
style you pass, which works around a Yoga wrap-measurement problem. Inline styles win over class-resolved ones, so
className overrides for
width or
alignItems on this part no longer take effect.
Migration:
Move those two properties from
className to
style, which is merged after the internal values and therefore still wins:
Other
className overrides on TagGroup are unaffected.
Related PR: #459
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
- Issue #454: Fixed class scanning breaking in monorepo layouts.
heroui-native/stylesdid not declare an
@sourcefor its own files, so apps had to hardcode a path into
node_modulesthat only resolved under some package-manager layouts — and when it was wrong, Tailwind scanned nothing and failed silently, leaving HeroUI components rendering without their styles. The shipped stylesheet now declares its own scan path relative to itself.
Related PRs:
Internal Changes
This release also removes circular module dependencies: the
Surface context is split into a leaf module, and shared
Toast configuration is extracted into
toast.base-types. Only internal import paths change — no public API is affected.
Related PR: #459
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Quick Start - The
global.csssetup no longer includes an
@sourceline, with the path-based instructions kept for v1.0.7 and earlier
- Provider - Documents the
isRTLconfig option, the
LayoutDirectionScopeoverride, and the
useIsRTLhook
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!