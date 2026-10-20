HeroUI Native provides a ready-to-use DESIGN.md for coding agents. Add it to your project so generated screens follow the default theme, semantic tokens, component patterns, and mobile design principles.

Add It to Your Project Copy Anchor Link

Download the latest file to the root of your project:

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/native/DESIGN.md -o DESIGN.md

Or view the complete DESIGN.md and copy the parts your project needs.

DESIGN.md is not a universally auto-discovered instruction file. Link it from your AGENTS.md , CLAUDE.md , or editor rules so your agent knows to read it.

Connect It to Your Agent Copy Anchor Link

Add this line to your AGENTS.md or equivalent project instructions:

Follow [ DESIGN.md ]( ./DESIGN.md ) for all visual and interaction decisions.

Then prompt your agent normally:

Build this screen with HeroUI Native. Follow the project instructions and preserve native accessibility, safe areas, and reduced-motion behavior.

What's Included Copy Anchor Link

HeroUI Native's default light and dark color roles

Semantic Uniwind utilities and their CSS variable mappings

Mobile layout, safe-area, keyboard, typography, and touch guidance

The default radius scale and native elevation model

Compound component, portal, and animation conventions

Practical do's and don'ts for consistent iOS and Android interfaces

The document includes raw theme values for design handoff and visual QA, but instructs agents to implement with semantic utilities such as bg-background , text-foreground , bg-surface , and border-separator . Uniwind resolves the correct values for the active mode.

Default Theme Principles Copy Anchor Link

Principle Agent guidance Semantic color Use purpose-based tokens; do not hardcode mode-specific colors Mobile-first layout Respect safe areas, keyboards, screen sizes, and platform behavior Touch accessibility Preserve press behavior, comfortable targets, and VoiceOver/TalkBack semantics Intentional motion Use component animation APIs and honor the device Reduce Motion setting Consistent geometry Follow the shared radius scale and consistent Uniwind spacing Composition Use HeroUI Native's compound parts, text slots, portals, and providers

Source of Truth Copy Anchor Link

The public file describes the current open-source default theme. Its values come from HeroUI Native's default theme variables and Uniwind token mappings.