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DESIGN.mdPreview

Give coding agents HeroUI Native's default visual language and mobile guidance

HeroUI Native provides a ready-to-use DESIGN.md for coding agents. Add it to your project so generated screens follow the default theme, semantic tokens, component patterns, and mobile design principles.

Add It to Your Project

Download the latest file to the root of your project:

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/native/DESIGN.md -o DESIGN.md

Or view the complete DESIGN.md and copy the parts your project needs.

DESIGN.md is not a universally auto-discovered instruction file. Link it from your AGENTS.md, CLAUDE.md, or editor rules so your agent knows to read it.

Connect It to Your Agent

Add this line to your AGENTS.md or equivalent project instructions:

Follow [DESIGN.md](./DESIGN.md) for all visual and interaction decisions.

Then prompt your agent normally:

Build this screen with HeroUI Native. Follow the project instructions and preserve native accessibility, safe areas, and reduced-motion behavior.

What's Included

  • HeroUI Native's default light and dark color roles
  • Semantic Uniwind utilities and their CSS variable mappings
  • Mobile layout, safe-area, keyboard, typography, and touch guidance
  • The default radius scale and native elevation model
  • Compound component, portal, and animation conventions
  • Practical do's and don'ts for consistent iOS and Android interfaces

The document includes raw theme values for design handoff and visual QA, but instructs agents to implement with semantic utilities such as bg-background, text-foreground, bg-surface, and border-separator. Uniwind resolves the correct values for the active mode.

Default Theme Principles

PrincipleAgent guidance
Semantic colorUse purpose-based tokens; do not hardcode mode-specific colors
Mobile-first layoutRespect safe areas, keyboards, screen sizes, and platform behavior
Touch accessibilityPreserve press behavior, comfortable targets, and VoiceOver/TalkBack semantics
Intentional motionUse component animation APIs and honor the device Reduce Motion setting
Consistent geometryFollow the shared radius scale and consistent Uniwind spacing
CompositionUse HeroUI Native's compound parts, text slots, portals, and providers

Source of Truth

The public file describes the current open-source default theme. Its values come from HeroUI Native's default theme variables and Uniwind token mappings.

If you customize the theme, update your local DESIGN.md alongside global.css so agents receive the same decisions that users see. See Theming, Colors, and Provider for the complete customization model.

AGENTS.md

Download HeroUI Native documentation for AI coding agents

On this page

Add It to Your ProjectConnect It to Your AgentWhat's IncludedDefault Theme PrinciplesSource of Truth