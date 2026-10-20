DESIGN.mdPreview
Give coding agents HeroUI Native's default visual language and mobile guidance
HeroUI Native provides a ready-to-use
DESIGN.md for coding agents. Add it to your project so generated screens follow the default theme, semantic tokens, component patterns, and mobile design principles.
Add It to Your Project
Download the latest file to the root of your project:
Or view the complete DESIGN.md and copy the parts your project needs.
DESIGN.md is not a universally auto-discovered instruction file. Link it from your
AGENTS.md,
CLAUDE.md, or editor rules so your agent knows to read it.
Connect It to Your Agent
Add this line to your
AGENTS.md or equivalent project instructions:
Then prompt your agent normally:
What's Included
- HeroUI Native's default light and dark color roles
- Semantic Uniwind utilities and their CSS variable mappings
- Mobile layout, safe-area, keyboard, typography, and touch guidance
- The default radius scale and native elevation model
- Compound component, portal, and animation conventions
- Practical do's and don'ts for consistent iOS and Android interfaces
The document includes raw theme values for design handoff and visual QA, but instructs agents to implement with semantic utilities such as
bg-background,
text-foreground,
bg-surface, and
border-separator. Uniwind resolves the correct values for the active mode.
Default Theme Principles
|Principle
|Agent guidance
|Semantic color
|Use purpose-based tokens; do not hardcode mode-specific colors
|Mobile-first layout
|Respect safe areas, keyboards, screen sizes, and platform behavior
|Touch accessibility
|Preserve press behavior, comfortable targets, and VoiceOver/TalkBack semantics
|Intentional motion
|Use component animation APIs and honor the device Reduce Motion setting
|Consistent geometry
|Follow the shared radius scale and consistent Uniwind spacing
|Composition
|Use HeroUI Native's compound parts, text slots, portals, and providers
Source of Truth
The public file describes the current open-source default theme. Its values come from HeroUI Native's default theme variables and Uniwind token mappings.
If you customize the theme, update your local
DESIGN.md alongside
global.css so agents receive the same decisions that users see. See Theming, Colors, and Provider for the complete customization model.