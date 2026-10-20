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DESIGN.mdPreview

Give coding agents HeroUI's default visual language and theme guidance

HeroUI provides a ready-to-use DESIGN.md for coding agents. Add it to your project so generated interfaces follow HeroUI's default theme, semantic tokens, component patterns, and design principles.

Add It to Your Project

Download the latest file to the root of your project:

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/react/DESIGN.md -o DESIGN.md

Or view the complete DESIGN.md and copy the parts your project needs.

DESIGN.md is not a universally auto-discovered instruction file. Link it from your AGENTS.md, CLAUDE.md, or editor rules so your agent knows to read it. AGENTS.md explains how to build with HeroUI, while DESIGN.md defines what the result should look and feel like.

Connect It to Your Agent

Tell your coding agent to use the root-level DESIGN.md in your prompt or project instructions:

Build this interface with HeroUI v3. Follow DESIGN.md for visual decisions and use semantic HeroUI tokens instead of hardcoded values.

For automatic project-wide guidance, add this line to your AGENTS.md or equivalent instructions file:

Follow [DESIGN.md](./DESIGN.md) for all visual and interaction decisions.

What's Included

  • HeroUI's default light and dark color roles
  • Semantic Tailwind utilities and their CSS variable mappings
  • The 4px spacing rhythm and default radius scale
  • Surface, overlay, field, and elevation guidance
  • Component and interaction conventions
  • Practical do's and don'ts for consistent agent-generated UI

The document includes raw theme values for design handoff and visual QA, but instructs agents to implement with semantic utilities such as bg-background, text-foreground, bg-surface, and border-separator. This keeps the same UI correct in both light and dark modes.

Default Theme Principles

PrincipleAgent guidance
Semantic colorUse purpose-based tokens; do not hardcode mode-specific colors
Clear hierarchyPrefer content order, spacing, typography, and surface levels over decoration
Intentional emphasisUse one primary action per context and reserve accent for meaningful emphasis
Accessible interactionPreserve HeroUI focus, keyboard, validation, and disabled behavior
Consistent geometryFollow the 4px spacing rhythm and the shared radius scale
CompositionStart with HeroUI components and compose their exported parts

Source of Truth

The public file describes the current open-source default theme. Its values come from HeroUI's default theme variables and Tailwind token mappings.

If you customize the theme, update your local DESIGN.md alongside your CSS overrides so agents receive the same decisions that users see. See Theming and Colors for the full customization model.

Need a custom design system instead of the default theme? The HeroUI Theme Builder lets you customize the theme and export its CSS.

AGENTS.md

Download HeroUI v3 React documentation for AI coding agents

On this page

Add It to Your ProjectConnect It to Your AgentWhat's IncludedDefault Theme PrinciplesSource of Truth