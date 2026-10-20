HeroUI provides a ready-to-use DESIGN.md for coding agents. Add it to your project so generated interfaces follow HeroUI's default theme, semantic tokens, component patterns, and design principles.

Add It to Your Project Copy Anchor Link

Download the latest file to the root of your project:

curl -fsSL https://heroui.com/react/DESIGN.md -o DESIGN.md

Or view the complete DESIGN.md and copy the parts your project needs.

DESIGN.md is not a universally auto-discovered instruction file. Link it from your AGENTS.md , CLAUDE.md , or editor rules so your agent knows to read it. AGENTS.md explains how to build with HeroUI, while DESIGN.md defines what the result should look and feel like.

Connect It to Your Agent Copy Anchor Link

Tell your coding agent to use the root-level DESIGN.md in your prompt or project instructions:

Build this interface with HeroUI v3. Follow DESIGN.md for visual decisions and use semantic HeroUI tokens instead of hardcoded values.

For automatic project-wide guidance, add this line to your AGENTS.md or equivalent instructions file:

Follow [ DESIGN.md ]( ./DESIGN.md ) for all visual and interaction decisions.

What's Included Copy Anchor Link

HeroUI's default light and dark color roles

Semantic Tailwind utilities and their CSS variable mappings

The 4px spacing rhythm and default radius scale

Surface, overlay, field, and elevation guidance

Component and interaction conventions

Practical do's and don'ts for consistent agent-generated UI

The document includes raw theme values for design handoff and visual QA, but instructs agents to implement with semantic utilities such as bg-background , text-foreground , bg-surface , and border-separator . This keeps the same UI correct in both light and dark modes.

Default Theme Principles Copy Anchor Link

Principle Agent guidance Semantic color Use purpose-based tokens; do not hardcode mode-specific colors Clear hierarchy Prefer content order, spacing, typography, and surface levels over decoration Intentional emphasis Use one primary action per context and reserve accent for meaningful emphasis Accessible interaction Preserve HeroUI focus, keyboard, validation, and disabled behavior Consistent geometry Follow the 4px spacing rhythm and the shared radius scale Composition Start with HeroUI components and compose their exported parts

Source of Truth Copy Anchor Link

The public file describes the current open-source default theme. Its values come from HeroUI's default theme variables and Tailwind token mappings.

If you customize the theme, update your local DESIGN.md alongside your CSS overrides so agents receive the same decisions that users see. See Theming and Colors for the full customization model.