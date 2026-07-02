v3.0.0-alpha.34
用 Form、TextField、RadioGroup、Label、Input、Fieldset 等简洁 API 构建表单的核心组件。
2025 年 10 月 15 日
此版本引入了一系列基于表单的组件、表单字段 token，重新组织了 Storybook，并对各组件之间的 data-slot 标识做了统一对齐。
安装
升级到最新版本：
新增功能
基于表单的组件
我们引入了一整套基于 React Aria Components 构建的表单类组件，为构建表单提供了无障碍且可组合的基础构件。这些组件包括 Description、FieldError、Fieldset、Form、Input、Label、RadioGroup、TextField 与 TextArea。
Description
FieldError
Fieldset
Form
Input
Label
RadioGroup
TextField
Component demo "text-field-basic" not found. Make sure the demo is registered in the demos index.
TextArea
表单字段 token
引入
--field-* 表单字段 token，确保各表单组件之间样式保持一致。
--field-* 变量的具体说明请参阅 主题。
Storybook 重新组织
按类别重新组织了 Storybook，方便导航与组件查找。
Skeleton 动画 token
🚧 破坏性变更： 为了与其他组件 token 保持一致，Skeleton 中的
--skeleton-default-animation-type 已重命名为
--skeleton-animation。
data-slot 对齐
我们统一了各组件的 data-slot 标识，使样式与定制更加一致。这项标准化让通过 CSS 选择器定位特定组件部件变得更容易，整体上也优化了自定义组件样式时的开发体验。
组件现在使用一致的
data-slot 属性，例如：
data-slot="base"—— 用于根元素
data-slot="label"—— 用于标签文本
data-slot="description"—— 用于描述文本
data-slot="error"—— 用于错误信息
这样在所有表单组件中都能用可预期的方式进行 CSS 定位：
文档改进
组件文档
- Link：新增 anatomy 与带图标的示例，更新了 Link 与 Link.Icon 的 prop 章节。
- Description、FieldError、Fieldset、Form、Input、Label、RadioGroup、TextField，以及 TextArea：附带使用示例的全新文档
迁移指南
Skeleton 组件迁移
- 更新动画 token：
- 将
--skeleton-default-animation-type替换为
--skeleton-animation
- 将
链接
- GitHub PR #5780
- Description 组件
- FieldError 组件
- Fieldset 组件
- Form 组件
- Input 组件
- Label 组件
- RadioGroup 组件
- TextField 组件
- TextArea 组件
- Skeleton 组件
贡献者
感谢每一位为本次发布做出贡献的开发者！