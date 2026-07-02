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HeroUI
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发布说明
迁移

v3.0.0-alpha.34

用 Form、TextField、RadioGroup、Label、Input、Fieldset 等简洁 API 构建表单的核心组件。

2025 年 10 月 15 日

此版本引入了一系列基于表单的组件、表单字段 token，重新组织了 Storybook，并对各组件之间的 data-slot 标识做了统一对齐。

安装

升级到最新版本：

npm i @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
pnpm add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
yarn add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
bun add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha

正在使用 AI 助手？ 只需对它说一句「Hey Cursor，把 HeroUI 升级到最新版本」，AI 助手就会自动对比版本并应用必要的变更。了解更多请参阅 HeroUI MCP 服务器

新增功能

基于表单的组件

我们引入了一整套基于 React Aria Components 构建的表单类组件，为构建表单提供了无障碍且可组合的基础构件。这些组件包括 DescriptionFieldErrorFieldsetFormInputLabelRadioGroupTextFieldTextArea

Description

FieldError

Fieldset

Form

Input

Label

RadioGroup

TextField

Component demo "text-field-basic" not found. Make sure the demo is registered in the demos index.

TextArea

表单字段 token

引入 --field-* 表单字段 token，确保各表单组件之间样式保持一致。--field-* 变量的具体说明请参阅 主题

Storybook 重新组织

按类别重新组织了 Storybook，方便导航与组件查找。

Skeleton 动画 token

🚧 破坏性变更： 为了与其他组件 token 保持一致，Skeleton 中的 --skeleton-default-animation-type 已重命名为 --skeleton-animation

data-slot 对齐

我们统一了各组件的 data-slot 标识，使样式与定制更加一致。这项标准化让通过 CSS 选择器定位特定组件部件变得更容易，整体上也优化了自定义组件样式时的开发体验。

组件现在使用一致的 data-slot 属性，例如：

  • data-slot="base" —— 用于根元素
  • data-slot="label" —— 用于标签文本
  • data-slot="description" —— 用于描述文本
  • data-slot="error" —— 用于错误信息

这样在所有表单组件中都能用可预期的方式进行 CSS 定位：

.radio {
  [data-slot="label"] {
    /* Styles apply to radio labels */
  }
}

文档改进

组件文档

迁移指南

Skeleton 组件迁移

  1. 更新动画 token：
    • --skeleton-default-animation-type 替换为 --skeleton-animation

链接

贡献者

感谢每一位为本次发布做出贡献的开发者！

v3.0.0-alpha.35

复合组件支持 React Server Components、面向 React 19 的改进，以及关键 bug 修复。

v3.0.0-alpha.33

升级 RAC、重新设计 Tabs 指示器、新增 Switch 尺寸变体，以及相关示例展示。

本页目录

安装新增功能基于表单的组件DescriptionFieldErrorFieldsetFormInputLabelRadioGroupTextFieldTextArea表单字段 tokenStorybook 重新组织Skeleton 动画 tokendata-slot 对齐文档改进组件文档迁移指南Skeleton 组件迁移链接贡献者