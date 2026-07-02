v3.0.0-alpha.34

2025 年 10 月 15 日

此版本引入了一系列基于表单的组件、表单字段 token，重新组织了 Storybook，并对各组件之间的 data-slot 标识做了统一对齐。

升级到最新版本：

我们引入了一整套基于 React Aria Components 构建的表单类组件，为构建表单提供了无障碍且可组合的基础构件。这些组件包括 Description、FieldError、Fieldset、Form、Input、Label、RadioGroup、TextField 与 TextArea。

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