v1.0.10
Input and TextArea refs resolve as native TextInput instances, BottomSheet stays hidden during Android handle peek and container resize, Skeleton variant="none" skips default enter/exit animations, and Menu/Popover/Select refresh anchors on window resize
HeroUI Native v1.0.10 types Input, TextArea, SearchField, and InputGroup refs as native
TextInput instances for React Native's Strict TypeScript API, fixes two BottomSheet visibility bugs on Android, lets Skeleton
variant="none" skip default layout animations, and refreshes Menu/Popover/Select anchor positions when the app window resizes.
Installation
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Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
- Issue #485: Dismissed bottom sheets could flash back into view during container resize (device rotation or iPad split view) because they stayed mounted at a stale closed offset. A closed sheet now stays aligned with the new container and out of the paint until it is opened again.
- BottomSheet on Android: a closed sheet's handle could peek above the bottom edge on edge-to-edge devices because Gorhom parks at
window.height, which is shorter than the measured container. The closed position is now corrected on first layout and Gorhom's own open animations are ignored while
isOpenis still
false.
- Issue #490 (iOS): Dialog and Select outside taps beside a centered, width-constrained panel were intercepted by internal animated wrappers on iOS. Outer wrappers now use
pointerEvents="box-none"so taps pass through to the overlay dismiss handler. The Android portion of #490 remains open.
- Issue #497: Input, TextArea, SearchField, and InputGroup forwarded refs as
typeof TextInput, which fails under React Native's Strict TypeScript API (0.87+). Refs now resolve via
React.ComponentRefand new
InputRefand
TextAreaReftypes are exported.
- Issue #489: An open Menu, Popover, or Select could detach from its trigger after iPad rotation or app-window resize. The shared positioning hook now uses
useWindowDimensionsand remeasures the trigger ref when width or height changes.
- Switch now preserves a consumer-provided
aria-valuetextinstead of silently replacing it with the default
'on'/
'off'due to an operator-precedence bug.
- Select trigger
selectClassNames.trigger()now applies the documented
'default'variant styles without requiring an explicit
variantprop, matching the component's own destructuring default.
- Input style fix: removed
ios:outline-2in favour of
ios:outlineto eliminate an extra outline width on iOS.
Related PRs:
Component Improvements
- Skeleton
variant="none"now skips the default
FadeIn/
FadeOutlayout animations unless
animation.enteringor
animation.exitingis set explicitly. This keeps static placeholder bones cheap to mount and recycle in lists. (#495)
Dependencies
- Uniwind is pinned to
1.12.0(previously
^1.10.0) to resolve edge-to-edge layout measurement on Android. (#498)
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- CloseButton — Corrects the default icon size from
20to
18
- Menu — Corrects the SubMenu indicator icon size from
14to
16
- Skeleton — Notes that
variant="none"skips default enter/exit animations
- GlassView (in-repo docs only) — Corrects the default blur
intensityfrom
30to
25
Related PRs:
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!