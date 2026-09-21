Input and TextArea refs resolve as native TextInput instances, BottomSheet stays hidden during Android handle peek and container resize, Skeleton variant="none" skips default enter/exit animations, and Menu/Popover/Select refresh anchors on window resize

September 21, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.10 types Input, TextArea, SearchField, and InputGroup refs as native TextInput instances for React Native's Strict TypeScript API, fixes two BottomSheet visibility bugs on Android, lets Skeleton variant="none" skip default layout animations, and refreshes Menu/Popover/Select anchor positions when the app window resizes.

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npm pnpm yarn bun npm i heroui-native pnpm add heroui-native yarn add heroui-native bun add heroui-native

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This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #485 : Dismissed bottom sheets could flash back into view during container resize (device rotation or iPad split view) because they stayed mounted at a stale closed offset. A closed sheet now stays aligned with the new container and out of the paint until it is opened again.

: Dismissed bottom sheets could flash back into view during container resize (device rotation or iPad split view) because they stayed mounted at a stale closed offset. A closed sheet now stays aligned with the new container and out of the paint until it is opened again. BottomSheet on Android: a closed sheet's handle could peek above the bottom edge on edge-to-edge devices because Gorhom parks at window.height , which is shorter than the measured container. The closed position is now corrected on first layout and Gorhom's own open animations are ignored while isOpen is still false .

on Android: a closed sheet's handle could peek above the bottom edge on edge-to-edge devices because Gorhom parks at , which is shorter than the measured container. The closed position is now corrected on first layout and Gorhom's own open animations are ignored while is still . Issue #490 (iOS) : Dialog and Select outside taps beside a centered, width-constrained panel were intercepted by internal animated wrappers on iOS. Outer wrappers now use pointerEvents="box-none" so taps pass through to the overlay dismiss handler. The Android portion of #490 remains open.

: Dialog and Select outside taps beside a centered, width-constrained panel were intercepted by internal animated wrappers on iOS. Outer wrappers now use so taps pass through to the overlay dismiss handler. The Android portion of #490 remains open. Issue #497 : Input, TextArea, SearchField, and InputGroup forwarded refs as typeof TextInput , which fails under React Native's Strict TypeScript API (0.87+). Refs now resolve via React.ComponentRef and new InputRef and TextAreaRef types are exported.

: Input, TextArea, SearchField, and InputGroup forwarded refs as , which fails under React Native's Strict TypeScript API (0.87+). Refs now resolve via and new and types are exported. Issue #489 : An open Menu, Popover, or Select could detach from its trigger after iPad rotation or app-window resize. The shared positioning hook now uses useWindowDimensions and remeasures the trigger ref when width or height changes.

: An open Menu, Popover, or Select could detach from its trigger after iPad rotation or app-window resize. The shared positioning hook now uses and remeasures the trigger ref when width or height changes. Switch now preserves a consumer-provided aria-valuetext instead of silently replacing it with the default 'on' / 'off' due to an operator-precedence bug.

now preserves a consumer-provided instead of silently replacing it with the default / due to an operator-precedence bug. Select trigger selectClassNames.trigger() now applies the documented 'default' variant styles without requiring an explicit variant prop, matching the component's own destructuring default.

trigger now applies the documented variant styles without requiring an explicit prop, matching the component's own destructuring default. Input style fix: removed ios:outline-2 in favour of ios:outline to eliminate an extra outline width on iOS.

Related PRs:

Skeleton variant="none" now skips the default FadeIn / FadeOut layout animations unless animation.entering or animation.exiting is set explicitly. This keeps static placeholder bones cheap to mount and recycle in lists. (#495)

Uniwind is pinned to 1.12.0 (previously ^1.10.0 ) to resolve edge-to-edge layout measurement on Android. (#498)

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

CloseButton — Corrects the default icon size from 20 to 18

to Menu — Corrects the SubMenu indicator icon size from 14 to 16

to Skeleton — Notes that variant="none" skips default enter/exit animations

skips default enter/exit animations GlassView (in-repo docs only) — Corrects the default blur intensity from 30 to 25

Related PRs:

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!