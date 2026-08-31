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HeroUI
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v1.0.9

Font weights resolve through Uniwind font-* utilities, SearchField pads Input only for composed slots, Toast duration 0 auto-hides, Select dialog swipe-to-dismiss on RNGH 3 Android

August 31, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.9 reworks how font weights resolve in component styles, fixes SearchField padding when optional slots are omitted, corrects Toast auto-dismiss for zero-duration toasts, and restores Select/Dialog swipe-to-dismiss on Android under react-native-gesture-handler 3.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i heroui-native
pnpm add heroui-native
yarn add heroui-native
bun add heroui-native

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI Native to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI Native MCP Server.

Try It on Your Device

Don't have the HeroUI Native app yet? Download it below.
Download on App StoreDownload on Play Store

⚠️ Breaking Changes

Toast duration: 0 Now Auto-Hides

duration is typed number | 'persistent', but 0 was silently treated as persistent because the auto-dismiss guard required duration > 0. Zero-duration toasts now go through the same setTimeout path as every other numeric duration and dismiss on the next tick.

Before:

toast.show({ label: 'Quick flash', duration: 0 });
// Toast stayed on screen indefinitely — same as 'persistent'

After:

toast.show({ label: 'Quick flash', duration: 0 });
// Toast auto-hides on the next tick

// To keep a toast on screen indefinitely, use 'persistent':
toast.show({ label: 'Sticky', duration: 'persistent' });

Migration: Replace duration: 0 with duration: 'persistent' if you relied on the old behavior.

Related PR: #471

Custom Font Apps Must Define --font-bold

Component styles now apply font weight through Uniwind font-normal, font-medium, font-semibold, and font-bold utilities. When --font-* variables are defined, each utility selects the matching family instead of a numeric font-weight. This fixes iOS picking the heaviest face in a custom family, but it means all four variables must be defined if any are defined.

Before:

@theme {
  --font-normal: 'YourFont-400Regular';
  --font-medium: 'YourFont-500Medium';
  --font-semibold: 'YourFont-600SemiBold';
}

After:

@theme {
  --font-normal: 'YourFont-400Regular';
  --font-medium: 'YourFont-500Medium';
  --font-semibold: 'YourFont-600SemiBold';
  --font-bold: 'YourFont-700Bold';
}

Migration: Add the missing --font-bold variable pointing at the bold face of your font family. System-font apps require no changes — numeric weights are restored automatically when no --font-* variables are defined.

Related PR: #473

Bug Fixes

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

  • Issue #465: SearchField.Input reserved leading and trailing padding for SearchIcon and ClearButton even when those parts were omitted. Padding is now applied only when the matching compound part is composed.
  • Issue #444: Opening a Select or Dialog with swipe-to-dismiss on Android under react-native-gesture-handler 3 threw because the portal content had no gesture root in its native ancestor chain. An internal PortalGestureRoot now wraps portal dialog content so swipe-to-dismiss works on RNGH 3 Android.
  • LinkButton no longer applies a default border radius (rounded-none), which previously clipped text at the edges.
  • Issue #476: RadioGroup.Item with a nested Radio exposed two role="radio" nodes to assistive technology. The nested trigger is now hidden from AT when inside a group item, so each option presents a single radio node.
  • Issue #467: Select trigger and item labels collapsed when using content-fit or compact sizing. Default flex styles are replaced with flex-shrink: 1 so labels contribute intrinsic width while still shrinking when constrained.
  • Issue #461: System-font apps lost numeric font weights after the custom-font resolution rework. Weights now fall back to numeric font-weight values when no --font-* variables are defined.

Related PRs:

Updated Documentation

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

  • Theming — Documents the --font-bold variable requirement and explains how font weights resolve with and without custom fonts
  • Typography — Notes that custom --font-* families change weight resolution and links to the theming guide
  • SearchField — Clarifies that SearchIcon and ClearButton are optional and documents the Without Search Icon composition
  • Toast — Clarifies duration: 0 behavior versus 'persistent'

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

All Releases

All updates and changes to HeroUI Native, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.

v1.0.8

RTL layout support across components via provider isRTL config and LayoutDirectionScope, self-declared @source in the shipped stylesheet, Card.Header and TagGroup.List layout changes

On this page

InstallationTry It on Your Device⚠️ Breaking ChangesToast duration: 0 Now Auto-HidesCustom Font Apps Must Define --font-boldBug FixesUpdated DocumentationLinksContributors