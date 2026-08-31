v1.0.9
Font weights resolve through Uniwind font-* utilities, SearchField pads Input only for composed slots, Toast duration 0 auto-hides, Select dialog swipe-to-dismiss on RNGH 3 Android
HeroUI Native v1.0.9 reworks how font weights resolve in component styles, fixes SearchField padding when optional slots are omitted, corrects Toast auto-dismiss for zero-duration toasts, and restores Select/Dialog swipe-to-dismiss on Android under react-native-gesture-handler 3.
Installation
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⚠️ Breaking Changes
Toast
duration: 0 Now Auto-Hides
duration is typed
number | 'persistent', but
0 was silently treated as persistent because the auto-dismiss guard required
duration > 0. Zero-duration toasts now go through the same
setTimeout path as every other numeric duration and dismiss on the next tick.
Before:
After:
Migration: Replace
duration: 0 with
duration: 'persistent' if you relied on the old behavior.
Related PR: #471
Custom Font Apps Must Define
--font-bold
Component styles now apply font weight through Uniwind
font-normal,
font-medium,
font-semibold, and
font-bold utilities. When
--font-* variables are defined, each utility selects the matching family instead of a numeric
font-weight. This fixes iOS picking the heaviest face in a custom family, but it means all four variables must be defined if any are defined.
Before:
After:
Migration: Add the missing
--font-bold variable pointing at the bold face of your font family. System-font apps require no changes — numeric weights are restored automatically when no
--font-* variables are defined.
Related PR: #473
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
- Issue #465: SearchField.Input reserved leading and trailing padding for SearchIcon and ClearButton even when those parts were omitted. Padding is now applied only when the matching compound part is composed.
- Issue #444: Opening a Select or Dialog with swipe-to-dismiss on Android under react-native-gesture-handler 3 threw because the portal content had no gesture root in its native ancestor chain. An internal
PortalGestureRootnow wraps portal dialog content so swipe-to-dismiss works on RNGH 3 Android.
- LinkButton no longer applies a default border radius (
rounded-none), which previously clipped text at the edges.
- Issue #476:
RadioGroup.Itemwith a nested
Radioexposed two
role="radio"nodes to assistive technology. The nested trigger is now hidden from AT when inside a group item, so each option presents a single radio node.
- Issue #467: Select trigger and item labels collapsed when using
content-fitor compact sizing. Default flex styles are replaced with
flex-shrink: 1so labels contribute intrinsic width while still shrinking when constrained.
- Issue #461: System-font apps lost numeric font weights after the custom-font resolution rework. Weights now fall back to numeric
font-weightvalues when no
--font-*variables are defined.
Related PRs:
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Theming — Documents the
--font-boldvariable requirement and explains how font weights resolve with and without custom fonts
- Typography — Notes that custom
--font-*families change weight resolution and links to the theming guide
- SearchField — Clarifies that SearchIcon and ClearButton are optional and documents the Without Search Icon composition
- Toast — Clarifies
duration: 0behavior versus
'persistent'
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!