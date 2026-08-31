Font weights resolve through Uniwind font-* utilities, SearchField pads Input only for composed slots, Toast duration 0 auto-hides, Select dialog swipe-to-dismiss on RNGH 3 Android

August 31, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.9 reworks how font weights resolve in component styles, fixes SearchField padding when optional slots are omitted, corrects Toast auto-dismiss for zero-duration toasts, and restores Select/Dialog swipe-to-dismiss on Android under react-native-gesture-handler 3.

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duration is typed number | 'persistent' , but 0 was silently treated as persistent because the auto-dismiss guard required duration > 0 . Zero-duration toasts now go through the same setTimeout path as every other numeric duration and dismiss on the next tick.

Before:

toast. show ({ label: 'Quick flash' , duration: 0 }); // Toast stayed on screen indefinitely — same as ' persistent '

After:

toast. show ({ label: 'Quick flash' , duration: 0 }); // Toast auto-hides on the next tick // To keep a toast on screen indefinitely, use 'persistent': toast. show ({ label: 'Sticky' , duration: 'persistent' });

Migration: Replace duration: 0 with duration: 'persistent' if you relied on the old behavior.

Related PR: #471

Component styles now apply font weight through Uniwind font-normal , font-medium , font-semibold , and font-bold utilities. When --font-* variables are defined, each utility selects the matching family instead of a numeric font-weight . This fixes iOS picking the heaviest face in a custom family, but it means all four variables must be defined if any are defined.

Before:

@theme { --font-normal: 'YourFont-400Regular'; --font-medium: 'YourFont-500Medium'; --font-semibold: 'YourFont-600SemiBold'; }

After:

@theme { --font-normal: 'YourFont-400Regular'; --font-medium: 'YourFont-500Medium'; --font-semibold: 'YourFont-600SemiBold'; --font-bold: 'YourFont-700Bold'; }

Migration: Add the missing --font-bold variable pointing at the bold face of your font family. System-font apps require no changes — numeric weights are restored automatically when no --font-* variables are defined.

Related PR: #473

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #465 : SearchField.Input reserved leading and trailing padding for SearchIcon and ClearButton even when those parts were omitted. Padding is now applied only when the matching compound part is composed.

: SearchField.Input reserved leading and trailing padding for SearchIcon and ClearButton even when those parts were omitted. Padding is now applied only when the matching compound part is composed. Issue #444 : Opening a Select or Dialog with swipe-to-dismiss on Android under react-native-gesture-handler 3 threw because the portal content had no gesture root in its native ancestor chain. An internal PortalGestureRoot now wraps portal dialog content so swipe-to-dismiss works on RNGH 3 Android.

: Opening a Select or Dialog with swipe-to-dismiss on Android under react-native-gesture-handler 3 threw because the portal content had no gesture root in its native ancestor chain. An internal now wraps portal dialog content so swipe-to-dismiss works on RNGH 3 Android. LinkButton no longer applies a default border radius ( rounded-none ), which previously clipped text at the edges.

no longer applies a default border radius ( ), which previously clipped text at the edges. Issue #476 : RadioGroup.Item with a nested Radio exposed two role="radio" nodes to assistive technology. The nested trigger is now hidden from AT when inside a group item, so each option presents a single radio node.

: with a nested exposed two nodes to assistive technology. The nested trigger is now hidden from AT when inside a group item, so each option presents a single radio node. Issue #467 : Select trigger and item labels collapsed when using content-fit or compact sizing. Default flex styles are replaced with flex-shrink: 1 so labels contribute intrinsic width while still shrinking when constrained.

: Select trigger and item labels collapsed when using or compact sizing. Default flex styles are replaced with so labels contribute intrinsic width while still shrinking when constrained. Issue #461: System-font apps lost numeric font weights after the custom-font resolution rework. Weights now fall back to numeric font-weight values when no --font-* variables are defined.

Related PRs:

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Theming — Documents the --font-bold variable requirement and explains how font weights resolve with and without custom fonts

variable requirement and explains how font weights resolve with and without custom fonts Typography — Notes that custom --font-* families change weight resolution and links to the theming guide

families change weight resolution and links to the theming guide SearchField — Clarifies that SearchIcon and ClearButton are optional and documents the Without Search Icon composition

Toast — Clarifies duration: 0 behavior versus 'persistent'

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!