Patch release that stops the Autocomplete popover from clipping its last options, restores backdrop dismissal for modals with outside scrolling, clamps Tabs.ListContainer chevron scrolling to the scrollable range, upgrades tailwind-variants to 3.3.1 to fix variant classes falling back after a re-render, upgrades React Aria to 1.20.0, and adds a behavioral test suite to @heroui/react.

August 4, 2026

Patch release: the Autocomplete popover no longer clips its last options, backdrop clicks dismiss a Modal with scroll="outside" again, Tabs chevron scrolling lands flush on the edges, tailwind-variants is upgraded to 3.3.1 to fix variant modifiers falling back to the wrong class after a re-render, React Aria is upgraded to 1.20.0 ( react-aria@3.51.0 ), and @heroui/react gains a behavioral test suite.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

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Variants : Fix variant modifiers falling back to the wrong class after a re-render — a controlled Checkbox no longer switches from checkbox--primary to checkbox--secondary when it is deselected, and secondary Tabs no longer revert to the primary variant (#6760).

: Fix variant modifiers falling back to the wrong class after a re-render — a controlled no longer switches from to when it is deselected, and secondary no longer revert to the primary variant (#6760). Autocomplete : Lay the popover out as a flex column and let the list shrink below its 320px cap so the last options stay reachable when the popover is shorter than its content — most often when the trigger sits mid-viewport inside a Modal (#6766).

: Lay the popover out as a flex column and let the list shrink below its cap so the last options stay reachable when the popover is shorter than its content — most often when the trigger sits mid-viewport inside a (#6766). Modal : Move outside scrolling onto the backdrop so a scroll="outside" modal stays dismissible — the full-height container no longer absorbs backdrop clicks and classifies them as inside the dialog (#6770).

: Move outside scrolling onto the backdrop so a modal stays dismissible — the full-height container no longer absorbs backdrop clicks and classifies them as inside the dialog (#6770). Tooltip : Keep the enter and exit animations when moving from one tooltip to an adjacent one. React Aria's warmup timer suppresses data-entering / data-exiting on the tooltip being replaced, unmounting it before HeroUI's CSS keyframes can run — pass the new shouldSkipAnimation prop to opt back into React Aria's instant swap (#6772).

: Keep the enter and exit animations when moving from one tooltip to an adjacent one. React Aria's warmup timer suppresses / on the tooltip being replaced, unmounting it before HeroUI's CSS keyframes can run — pass the new prop to opt back into React Aria's instant swap (#6772). Tabs : Clamp Tabs.ListContainer chevron scrolling to the scrollable range so a press near an edge lands flush on it instead of overshooting, and a press while already at an edge is now a no-op (#6749).

: Clamp chevron scrolling to the scrollable range so a press near an edge lands flush on it instead of overshooting, and a press while already at an edge is now a no-op (#6749). Badge : Clip the background to the padding box so it no longer bleeds past the 1px border, which surfaced as a thin colored fringe on the rounded corners in Firefox (#6768).

: Clip the background to the padding box so it no longer bleeds past the border, which surfaced as a thin colored fringe on the rounded corners in Firefox (#6768). Link : Expose data-slot="link" on the link root (#6754).

: Expose on the link root (#6754). Exports: Order the ./styles export conditions with style before default so the style condition is reachable (#6754).

@heroui/react now ships a behavioral test suite built on a shared @heroui/testing harness — Vitest configs, setup, and helpers ( render , setupUser , ssrSmoke , timers, scroll-lock). Suites live in packages/react/tests/components/ and split across two Vitest projects: react-jsdom for behavior and client-SSR smoke tests, and react-browser for Playwright checks. A QA CI job runs both, with coverage floors enforced on jsdom only.

Behavioral tests: Add the testing harness, per-component suites, dual Vitest projects, and the QA job (#6754).

React Aria : Upgrade to React Aria 1.20.0 — react-aria-components@1.20.0 , react-aria@3.51.0 , @react-types/shared@3.36.1 , and @internationalized/date@3.12.3 (#6752).

: Upgrade to React Aria 1.20.0 — , , , and (#6752). tailwind-variants: Upgrade @heroui/react and @heroui/styles to tailwind-variants@3.3.1 (#6760).

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!