Patch release that stacks Toast notifications with expand-on-hover, adds Select.ClearButton and a Tabs align variant, re-exports Pressable, Focusable, OverlayTriggerStateContext, and DisclosureStateContext from @heroui/react, and upgrades React Aria to 1.21.0, plus fixes for nested data-theme tokens, shadow DOM theming, native :focus-visible rings, overlay stacking, ScrollShadow, Table, Drawer, NumberField, Accordion, Label, and Tag.

September 8, 2026

Patch release: Toast collapses notifications into a stack that expands on hover, Select gains a ClearButton , Tabs adds an align variant, @heroui/react re-exports Pressable , Focusable , OverlayTriggerStateContext , and DisclosureStateContext , and React Aria is upgraded to 1.21.0 ( react-aria@3.52.0 ). Also fixes theme tokens in nested data-theme scopes and shadow DOM, native :focus-visible rings on exported variants, and modal-level overlays being covered by closing popovers, plus ScrollShadow, Table, Drawer, NumberField, Accordion, Label, and Tag.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Peer dependencies changed. This release requires react-aria-components@^1.21.0 and react-aria@^3.52.0 . If you pin either package, update it in the same install or your package manager will report a peer dependency conflict.

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Toast now collapses into a stacked layout: the newest toast sits at full size in front, while older ones scale down and stay offset by a gap. Hovering or focusing the stack expands every visible toast; leaving it collapses the stack again. Auto-dismiss timers pause while the stack is hovered or focused, and when the page is in a background tab.

Stacking: Collapse older toasts behind the frontmost one, with expand-on-hover/focus, an isExpanded override, toast.update() to replace content in place, exitDuration for exit animations, and Alt+T / Escape / F6 keyboard support (#6773).

Select adds a clear affordance without nesting buttons inside Select.Trigger . Compose Select.ClearButton next to the value and indicator, and listen with the root onClear prop. The control renders as a pointer-only span ( aria-hidden ); keyboard and screen reader users clear with Backspace or Delete when the clear button is composed and the popover is closed.

Clear button: Add Select.ClearButton and root onClear so selections can be cleared without invalid nested buttons (#6796).

Tabs can align tab content for the whole list with align="start" | "center" | "end" . The default remains center , so existing tabs are unchanged. Alignment uses logical properties ( text-start / justify-start ) for RTL, and is scoped to the list so nested tabs keep their own alignment.

Align: Set align on Tabs to control tab text and content alignment without repeating a className on every tab (#6813).

Libraries built on @heroui/react can import RAC primitives from HeroUI instead of react-aria-components directly. That keeps a single Vite-optimized instance so contexts stay shared and SSR markup matches the client.

RAC primitives: Re-export Pressable , Focusable , OverlayTriggerStateContext , and DisclosureStateContext from @heroui/react (#6828).

Theming : Resolve theme tokens inside Shadow DOM by declaring them on :root, :host so radii, colors, and dark mode still apply when the stylesheet is adopted into a shadow tree (#6841).

: Resolve theme tokens inside Shadow DOM by declaring them on so radii, colors, and dark mode still apply when the stylesheet is adopted into a shadow tree (#6841). Toast : Keep omitted timeout and onClose on toast.update , restart a running countdown on reset , require an exact hotkey modifier match, drop unused viewTransitionName , and re-measure stacked height when a toast's width changes (#6829, #6830, #6831, #6834, #6832).

: Keep omitted and on , restart a running countdown on , require an exact hotkey modifier match, drop unused , and re-measure stacked height when a toast's width changes (#6829, #6830, #6831, #6834, #6832). Accordion : Require both :hover and data-hovered for the default trigger hover background so a custom hover:bg-* no longer flashes the default color on mouse leave (#6817).

: Require both and for the default trigger hover background so a custom no longer flashes the default color on mouse leave (#6817). Theming : Define missing nested data-theme tokens ( --surface-*-foreground , --field-placeholder ) and point overlay shadows at --overlay-shadow so scoped dark or light sections cascade into components (#6803).

: Define missing nested tokens ( , ) and point overlay shadows at so scoped dark or light sections cascade into components (#6803). Focus : Replace the impossible :focus-visible:not(:focus) selector with native :focus-visible so keyboard focus rings apply to native anchors and buttons using HeroUI variants, while React Aria still uses [data-focus-visible="true"] (#6805).

: Replace the impossible selector with native so keyboard focus rings apply to native anchors and buttons using HeroUI variants, while React Aria still uses (#6805). Label : Render Label as a span inside Checkbox.Content , Switch.Content , and Radio.Content so it no longer nests <label> elements or reuse the group label id (#6807).

: Render as a inside , , and so it no longer nests elements or reuse the group label (#6807). Overlays : Raise Modal , AlertDialog , and Drawer to the shared overlay z-index and disable pointer events on exiting popover-level overlays so closing Dropdown / Select / Popover layers no longer cover or intercept clicks on a newly opened modal (#6798).

: Raise , , and to the shared overlay z-index and disable pointer events on exiting popover-level overlays so closing / / layers no longer cover or intercept clicks on a newly opened modal (#6798). Tag : Expand the remove-button pressable area to 24×24 while keeping the 12×12 glyph, so taps on multi-select Autocomplete chips land reliably (#6797).

: Expand the remove-button pressable area to 24×24 while keeping the 12×12 glyph, so taps on multi-select chips land reliably (#6797). ScrollShadow : Derive the fade from a CSS scroll timeline where supported so it is correct on first paint without a post-hydration measurement flicker, keep attribute-driven fades for unsupported engines and controlled modes, and merge consumer style props so --scroll-shadow-size / --scroll-shadow-offset are preserved (#6800).

: Derive the fade from a CSS scroll timeline where supported so it is correct on first paint without a post-hydration measurement flicker, keep attribute-driven fades for unsupported engines and controlled modes, and merge consumer props so / are preserved (#6800). ScrollShadow : Re-measure overflow after content resizes so data-*-scroll stays in sync (including Tabs chevrons), and fire onVisibilityChange only on real transitions instead of every render (#6812).

: Re-measure overflow after content resizes so stays in sync (including Tabs chevrons), and fire only on real transitions instead of every render (#6812). ScrollShadow : Observe content mutations instead of measuring overflow on every render (#6833).

: Observe content mutations instead of measuring overflow on every render (#6833). Calendar / RangeCalendar : Memoize default minValue and maxValue so calendar state is not invalidated on every render (#6812).

: Memoize default and so calendar state is not invalidated on every render (#6812). Button, Menu, and Dropdown : Scope will-change compositor hints to pressed and enter/exit animation states so static labels remain sharp inside transformed overlays, including after a Modal closes and reopens (#6779).

: Scope compositor hints to pressed and enter/exit animation states so static labels remain sharp inside transformed overlays, including after a closes and reopens (#6779). Drawer : Scope drag gestures to the nearest owning Drawer.Dialog so a nested drawer handle closes only its own drawer while the parent stays open and unshifted (#6780).

: Scope drag gestures to the nearest owning so a nested drawer handle closes only its own drawer while the parent stays open and unshifted (#6780). Table : Keep typeahead from stealing keystrokes and focus from nested editable controls. keyboardNavigationBehavior is now exposed as a prop and defaults to "tab" , while typeahead remains available in non-editable cells (#6781).

: Keep typeahead from stealing keystrokes and focus from nested editable controls. is now exposed as a prop and defaults to , while typeahead remains available in non-editable cells (#6781). NumberField : Size the input grid from the stepper slots that are present, so fields without increment or decrement buttons no longer reserve empty side columns (#6778).

: Size the input grid from the stepper slots that are present, so fields without increment or decrement buttons no longer reserve empty side columns (#6778). Toast: Merge custom style props with region CSS variables and toast stacking styles so passing styles such as zIndex no longer drops --toast-width and collapses the toast (#6794).

React Aria: Upgrade to React Aria 1.21.0 — react-aria-components@1.21.0 , react-aria@3.52.0 , and @internationalized/date@3.12.4 (#6819).

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!