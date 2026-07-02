import { Button, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function ButtonExample () { const [ themeColorAccentForeground , themeColorAccentSoftForeground , themeColorDangerForeground , themeColorDefaultForeground , ] = useThemeColor ([ 'accent-foreground' , 'accent-soft-foreground' , 'danger-foreground' , 'default-foreground' , ]); return ( < View className = "gap-4 p-4" > < Button variant = "primary" > < Ionicons name = "add" size = { 20 } color = {themeColorAccentForeground} /> < Button.Label >添加项目</ Button.Label > </ Button > < View className = "flex-row gap-4" > < Button size = "sm" isIconOnly > < Ionicons name = "heart" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorAccentForeground} /> </ Button > < Button size = "sm" variant = "secondary" isIconOnly > < Ionicons name = "bookmark" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorAccentSoftForeground} /> </ Button > < Button size = "sm" variant = "danger" isIconOnly > < Ionicons name = "trash" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorDangerForeground} /> </ Button > </ View > < Button variant = "tertiary" > < Button.Label >了解更多</ Button.Label > < Ionicons name = "chevron-forward" size = { 18 } color = {themeColorDefaultForeground} /> </ Button > </ View > ); }