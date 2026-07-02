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Button 按钮

按下时触发操作的交互组件。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { Button } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<Button>
  <Button.Label>...</Button.Label>
</Button>
  • Button：主容器，负责按压交互、动画与变体。字符串子节点会渲染为标签，也可使用复合子组件自定义布局。
  • Button.Label：按钮文字，继承父级 Button 上下文中的尺寸与变体样式。

用法

基础用法

Button 可直接传入字符串子节点，会自动渲染为标签。

<Button>基础按钮</Button>

使用复合子组件

使用 Button.Label 显式控制标签部分。

<Button>
  <Button.Label>点我</Button.Label>
</Button>

与图标组合

将图标与文字组合，增强可读性。

<Button>
  <Icon name="add" size={20} />
  <Button.Label>添加项目</Button.Label>
</Button>

<Button>
  <Button.Label>下载</Button.Label>
  <Icon name="download" size={18} />
</Button>

仅图标

使用 isIconOnly 创建方形纯图标按钮。

<Button isIconOnly>
  <Icon name="heart" size={18} />
</Button>

尺寸

通过三种尺寸控制按钮大小。

<Button size="sm">小</Button>
<Button size="md">中</Button>
<Button size="lg">大</Button>

变体

提供七种视觉变体，用于不同强调层级。

<Button variant="primary">主要</Button>
<Button variant="secondary">次要</Button>
<Button variant="tertiary">第三级</Button>
<Button variant="outline">描边</Button>
<Button variant="ghost">幽灵</Button>
<Button variant="danger">危险</Button>
<Button variant="danger-soft">柔和危险</Button>

反馈变体

feedbackVariant 控制渲染哪些按压反馈效果：

  • 'scale-highlight'（默认）：内置缩放 + 高亮遮罩
  • 'scale-ripple'：内置缩放 + 水波纹遮罩
  • 'scale'：仅内置缩放（无遮罩）
  • 'none'：无任何反馈动画
{/* 缩放 + 高亮（默认） */}
<Button feedbackVariant="scale-highlight">高亮效果</Button>

{/* 缩放 + 水波纹 */}
<Button feedbackVariant="scale-ripple">水波纹效果</Button>

{/* 仅缩放 */}
<Button feedbackVariant="scale">仅缩放</Button>

{/* 无反馈 */}
<Button feedbackVariant="none">无反馈</Button>

自定义动画

animation 控制各子动画，其结构取决于 feedbackVariant

{/* 自定义缩放与高亮（默认 feedbackVariant） */}
<Button
  animation={{
    scale: { value: 0.97 },
    highlight: {
      backgroundColor: { value: '#3b82f6' },
      opacity: { value: [0, 0.2] },
    },
  }}
>
  自定义高亮
</Button>

{/* 自定义缩放与水波纹 */}
<Button
  feedbackVariant="scale-ripple"
  animation={{
    scale: { value: 0.97 },
    ripple: {
      backgroundColor: { value: '#3b82f6' },
      opacity: { value: [0, 0.3, 0] },
    },
  }}
>
  自定义水波纹
</Button>

关闭部分子动画

将某个子动画设为 false 即可单独关闭：

{/* 关闭缩放，保留高亮 */}
<Button animation={{ scale: false }}>无缩放</Button>

{/* 关闭高亮，保留缩放 */}
<Button animation={{ highlight: false }}>无高亮</Button>

{/* 两者都关 */}
<Button animation={{ scale: false, highlight: false }}>无动画</Button>

关闭全部动画

使用 animation={false} 关闭所有反馈，或使用 animation="disable-all" 级联关闭：

<Button animation={false}>已禁用动画</Button>
<Button animation="disable-all">全部禁用（级联）</Button>

加载态与 Spinner

配合 Spinner 展示加载状态。

const themeColorAccentForeground = useThemeColor('accent-foreground');

<Button
  layout={LinearTransition.springify()}
  variant="primary"
  onPress={() => {
    setIsDownloading(true);
    setTimeout(() => {
      setIsDownloading(false);
    }, 3000);
  }}
  isIconOnly={isDownloading}
  className="self-center"
>
  {isDownloading ? (
    <Spinner entering={FadeIn.delay(50)} color={themeColorAccentForeground} />
  ) : (
    '立即下载'
  )}
</Button>;

使用 LinearGradient 自定义背景

通过绝对定位元素添加渐变背景。使用 feedbackVariant="none" 关闭默认高亮遮罩，或使用 feedbackVariant="scale-ripple" 自定义水波纹。

import { Button, PressableFeedback } from 'heroui-native';
import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient';
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';

{/* 无反馈遮罩的渐变 */}
<Button feedbackVariant="none">
  <LinearGradient
    colors={['#9333ea', '#ec4899']}
    start={{ x: 0, y: 0 }}
    end={{ x: 1, y: 0 }}
    style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
  />
  <Button.Label className="text-white font-bold">渐变</Button.Label>
</Button>

{/* 带自定义水波纹的渐变 */}
<Button
  feedbackVariant="scale-ripple"
  animation={{
    ripple: {
      backgroundColor: { value: 'white' },
      opacity: { value: [0, 0.5, 0] },
    },
  }}
>
  <LinearGradient
    colors={['#0d9488', '#ec4899']}
    start={{ x: 0, y: 0 }}
    end={{ x: 1, y: 0 }}
    style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
  />
  <Button.Label className="text-white font-bold" pointerEvents="none">
    带水波纹的渐变
  </Button.Label>
</Button>

示例

import { Button, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native';
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function ButtonExample() {
  const [
    themeColorAccentForeground,
    themeColorAccentSoftForeground,
    themeColorDangerForeground,
    themeColorDefaultForeground,
  ] = useThemeColor([
    'accent-foreground',
    'accent-soft-foreground',
    'danger-foreground',
    'default-foreground',
  ]);

  return (
    <View className="gap-4 p-4">
      <Button variant="primary">
        <Ionicons name="add" size={20} color={themeColorAccentForeground} />
        <Button.Label>添加项目</Button.Label>
      </Button>

      <View className="flex-row gap-4">
        <Button size="sm" isIconOnly>
          <Ionicons name="heart" size={16} color={themeColorAccentForeground} />
        </Button>
        <Button size="sm" variant="secondary" isIconOnly>
          <Ionicons
            name="bookmark"
            size={16}
            color={themeColorAccentSoftForeground}
          />
        </Button>
        <Button size="sm" variant="danger" isIconOnly>
          <Ionicons name="trash" size={16} color={themeColorDangerForeground} />
        </Button>
      </View>

      <Button variant="tertiary">
        <Button.Label>了解更多</Button.Label>
        <Ionicons
          name="chevron-forward"
          size={18}
          color={themeColorDefaultForeground}
        />
      </Button>
    </View>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

Button

Button 继承 PressableFeedback 的全部属性（animation 除外，已重新定义），并增加按钮专用属性。

proptypedefaultdescription
variant'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' | 'danger-soft''primary'按钮视觉变体
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg''md'按钮尺寸
isIconOnlybooleanfalse是否为仅图标按钮（方形比例）
feedbackVariant'scale-highlight' | 'scale-ripple' | 'scale' | 'none''scale-highlight'决定渲染哪些反馈效果
animationButtonAnimation-动画配置（结构取决于 feedbackVariant

继承属性（含 isDisabledclassNamechildren 及所有 Pressable 属性）见 PressableFeedback API 参考

ButtonAnimation

animation 是按 feedbackVariant 区分的联合类型，遵循 AnimationRoot 控制流：

  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • false"disabled"：关闭所有反馈动画
  • "disable-all"：级联关闭所有动画（含子复合部件）
  • object：自定义子动画配置（见下）

feedbackVariant="scale-highlight"（默认）时：

proptypedefaultdescription
scalePressableFeedbackScaleAnimation-缩放动画配置（false 为关闭）
highlightPressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation-高亮遮罩配置（false 为关闭）
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-在保留配置的同时控制动画状态（运行时切换）

feedbackVariant="scale-ripple" 时：

proptypedefaultdescription
scalePressableFeedbackScaleAnimation-缩放动画配置（false 为关闭）
ripplePressableFeedbackRippleAnimation-水波纹遮罩配置（false 为关闭）
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-在保留配置的同时控制动画状态（运行时切换）

feedbackVariant="scale" 时：

proptypedefaultdescription
scalePressableFeedbackScaleAnimation-缩放动画配置（false 为关闭）
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-在保留配置的同时控制动画状态（运行时切换）

feedbackVariant="none" 时：

仅接受字符串 'disable-all'。所有反馈效果均被禁用。

动画子类型（PressableFeedbackScaleAnimationPressableFeedbackHighlightAnimationPressableFeedbackRippleAnimation）详见 PressableFeedback API 参考

Button.Label

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-作为标签渲染的内容
classNamestring-额外 CSS 类
...TextPropsTextProps-支持全部标准 Text 属性

Hooks

useButton

用于读取 Button 上下文，返回尺寸、变体与禁用状态。

import { useButton } from 'heroui-native';

const { size, variant, isDisabled } = useButton();

返回值

propertytypedescription
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'按钮尺寸
variant'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' | 'danger-soft'按钮视觉变体
isDisabledboolean是否禁用

说明： 必须在 Button 内使用；在按钮上下文外调用会抛错。

BottomSheet 底部弹层

自底部滑入的底部表单，带动画与下滑关闭手势。

Card 卡片

卡片容器，提供灵活分区以结构化展示内容。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法使用复合子组件与图标组合仅图标尺寸变体反馈变体自定义动画关闭部分子动画关闭全部动画加载态与 Spinner使用 LinearGradient 自定义背景示例API 参考ButtonButtonAnimationButton.LabelHooksuseButton返回值