- Button：主容器，负责按压交互、动画与变体。字符串子节点会渲染为标签，也可使用复合子组件自定义布局。
- Button.Label：按钮文字，继承父级 Button 上下文中的尺寸与变体样式。
Button 可直接传入字符串子节点，会自动渲染为标签。
使用
Button.Label 显式控制标签部分。
将图标与文字组合，增强可读性。
使用
isIconOnly 创建方形纯图标按钮。
通过三种尺寸控制按钮大小。
提供七种视觉变体，用于不同强调层级。
feedbackVariant 控制渲染哪些按压反馈效果：
-
'scale-highlight'（默认）：内置缩放 + 高亮遮罩
-
'scale-ripple'：内置缩放 + 水波纹遮罩
-
'scale'：仅内置缩放（无遮罩）
-
'none'：无任何反馈动画
animation 控制各子动画，其结构取决于
feedbackVariant。
将某个子动画设为
false 即可单独关闭：
使用
animation={false} 关闭所有反馈，或使用
animation="disable-all" 级联关闭：
配合 Spinner 展示加载状态。
通过绝对定位元素添加渐变背景。使用
feedbackVariant="none" 关闭默认高亮遮罩，或使用
feedbackVariant="scale-ripple" 自定义水波纹。
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
Button 继承 PressableFeedback 的全部属性（
animation 除外，已重新定义），并增加按钮专用属性。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' | 'danger-soft'
'primary'
|按钮视觉变体
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|按钮尺寸
isIconOnly
boolean
false
|是否为仅图标按钮（方形比例）
feedbackVariant
'scale-highlight' | 'scale-ripple' | 'scale' | 'none'
'scale-highlight'
|决定渲染哪些反馈效果
animation
ButtonAnimation
|-
|动画配置（结构取决于
feedbackVariant）
继承属性（含
isDisabled、
className、
children 及所有 Pressable 属性）见 PressableFeedback API 参考。
animation 是按
feedbackVariant 区分的联合类型，遵循
AnimationRoot 控制流：
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
-
false 或
"disabled"：关闭所有反馈动画
-
"disable-all"：级联关闭所有动画（含子复合部件）
-
object：自定义子动画配置（见下）
当
feedbackVariant="scale-highlight"（默认）时：
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|缩放动画配置（
false 为关闭）
highlight
PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation
|-
|高亮遮罩配置（
false 为关闭）
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|在保留配置的同时控制动画状态（运行时切换）
当
feedbackVariant="scale-ripple" 时：
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|缩放动画配置（
false 为关闭）
ripple
PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation
|-
|水波纹遮罩配置（
false 为关闭）
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|在保留配置的同时控制动画状态（运行时切换）
当
feedbackVariant="scale" 时：
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|缩放动画配置（
false 为关闭）
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|在保留配置的同时控制动画状态（运行时切换）
当
feedbackVariant="none" 时：
仅接受字符串
'disable-all'。所有反馈效果均被禁用。
动画子类型（
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation、
PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation、
PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation）详见 PressableFeedback API 参考。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|作为标签渲染的内容
className
string
|-
|额外 CSS 类
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 Text 属性
用于读取 Button 上下文，返回尺寸、变体与禁用状态。
|property
|type
|description
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
|按钮尺寸
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' | 'danger-soft'
|按钮视觉变体
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
说明： 必须在
Button 内使用；在按钮上下文外调用会抛错。