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Popover 弹出框更新

锚定在触发器上的浮动内容面板，支持方位与对齐选项。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { Popover } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content>
      <Popover.Arrow />
      <Popover.Close />
      <Popover.Title>...</Popover.Title>
      <Popover.Description>...</Popover.Description>
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>
  • Popover：根容器，管理展开/收起、定位，并为子组件提供上下文。
  • Popover.Trigger：可点击的触发器，切换浮层可见性；为子元素包裹按压处理。
  • Popover.Portal：在Portal层渲染内容，保证层级与定位正确。
  • Popover.Overlay：可选背景遮罩；可透明或半透明，用于捕获外部点击。
  • Popover.Content：内容容器，含定位、样式与碰撞检测；支持 popover 与底部抽屉呈现。
  • Popover.Arrow：可选箭头，指向触发器；随 placement 自动定位。
  • Popover.Close：关闭按钮；可自定义子节点，默认关闭图标。
  • Popover.Title：可选标题，使用预设排版。
  • Popover.Description：可选说明文字，弱化样式。

用法

基础用法

通过组合子部件创建浮动内容面板。

<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover">...</Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>

标题与说明

使用标题与说明组织内容层级。

<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover">
      <Popover.Close />
      <Popover.Title>...</Popover.Title>
      <Popover.Description>...</Popover.Description>
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>

带箭头

添加指向触发器的箭头以增强视觉关联。

<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover" placement="top">
      <Popover.Arrow />
      ...
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>

说明： 使用 <Popover.Arrow /> 时，需要为 Popover.Content 添加边框，例如 border border-border，以便箭头与内容边框视觉衔接。

宽度控制

通过 width 控制浮层内容宽度。

{
  /* 固定像素宽度 */
}
<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover" width={320}>
      ...
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>;

{
  /* 与触发器同宽 */
}
<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover" width="trigger">
      ...
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>;

{
  /* 全宽（100%） */
}
<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover" width="full">
      ...
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>;

{
  /* 随内容自适应（默认） */
}
<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover" width="content-fit">
      ...
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>;

底部抽屉呈现

在移动端使用底部抽屉交互。

重要： Popover.Contentpresentation 必须与 Popover 根上的 presentation 一致。开发模式下不一致会抛错。

<Popover presentation="bottom-sheet">
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="bottom-sheet">
      <Popover.Title>...</Popover.Title>
      <Popover.Description>...</Popover.Description>
      <Button>关闭</Button>
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>

方位选项

控制浮层相对触发器出现的位置。

<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover" placement="left">
      ...
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>

对齐选项

沿放置轴微调内容对齐。

<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover" placement="top" align="start">
      ...
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>

自定义动画

Popover 根上使用 animation 配置展开/收起过渡。

<Popover
  animation={{
    entering: {
      type: 'spring',
      config: { damping: 15, stiffness: 300 },
    },
    exiting: {
      type: 'timing',
      config: { duration: 200 },
    },
  }}
>
  <Popover.Trigger>...</Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover">...</Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>

编程式控制

// 通过 ref 编程式打开/关闭
const popoverRef = useRef<PopoverTriggerRef>(null);

// 打开
popoverRef.current?.open();

// 关闭
popoverRef.current?.close();

// 完整示例
<Popover>
  <Popover.Trigger ref={popoverRef} asChild>
    <Button>触发器</Button>
  </Popover.Trigger>
  <Popover.Portal>
    <Popover.Overlay />
    <Popover.Content presentation="popover">
      <Text>内容</Text>
      <Button onPress={() => popoverRef.current?.close()}>关闭</Button>
    </Popover.Content>
  </Popover.Portal>
</Popover>;

示例

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
import { Button, Popover, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';

export default function PopoverExample() {
  const themeColorMuted = useThemeColor('muted');

  return (
    <Popover>
      <Popover.Trigger asChild>
        <Button variant="tertiary" size="sm">
          <Ionicons
            name="information-circle"
            size={20}
            color={themeColorMuted}
          />
          <Button.Label>查看说明</Button.Label>
        </Button>
      </Popover.Trigger>
      <Popover.Portal>
        <Popover.Overlay />
        <Popover.Content
          presentation="popover"
          width={320}
          className="gap-1 rounded-xl px-6 py-4"
        >
          <Popover.Close className="absolute top-3 right-3 z-50" />
          <Popover.Title>说明</Popover.Title>
          <Popover.Description>
            此浮层包含标题与描述，用于向用户提供更有层次的信息。
          </Popover.Description>
        </Popover.Content>
      </Popover.Portal>
    </Popover>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

Popover

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-浮层内的子节点
isOpenboolean-是否展开（受控）
isDefaultOpenboolean-初始是否展开（非受控）
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-展开状态变化时的回调
animationAnimationRootDisableAll-动画配置，可为 false"disabled""disable-all"trueundefined
presentation'popover' | 'bottom-sheet''popover'内容呈现方式
asChildbooleanfalse是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持全部标准 React Native View 属性

AnimationRootDisableAll

根级动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：仅禁用根动画
  • "disable-all"：禁用根与子级全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画

Popover.Trigger

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-触发器内容
classNamestring-触发器额外 class
asChildbooleantrue是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...PressablePropsPressableProps-支持全部标准 React Native Pressable 属性

Popover.Portal

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-Portal内容（必填）
disableFullWindowOverlaybooleanfalse在 iOS 为 true 时使用 View 代替 FullWindowOverlay，便于元素检查器；遮罩将无法叠在原生模态之上
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalbooleanfalse控制 VoiceOver 是否将遮罩窗口视为模态容器。为 true 时，VoiceOver 仅聚焦遮罩内元素。仅 iOS；API 不稳定，可能随 react-native-screens 变更
hostNamestring-Portal宿主元素的可选名称
forceMountboolean-是否强制挂载
classNamestring-Portal容器额外 class
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持全部标准 React Native View 属性

Popover.Overlay

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-遮罩额外 class
closeOnPressbooleantrue点击遮罩是否关闭
forceMountboolean-是否强制挂载
animationPopoverOverlayAnimation-动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrue是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
asChildbooleanfalse是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...Animated.ViewPropsAnimated.ViewProps-支持 Reanimated Animated.View 的全部属性

PopoverOverlayAnimation

遮罩动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：禁用全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
opacity.value[number, number, number][0, 1, 0]透明度 [空闲, 打开, 关闭]，用于底部抽屉等呈现
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutType默认淡入 200ms自定义进入关键帧，用于 popover 呈现
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutType默认淡出 150ms自定义退出关键帧，用于 popover 呈现

Popover.Content（Popover 呈现）

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-浮层内容
presentation'popover''popover'呈现模式，须与 Popover 根一致；未传时默认为 popover
widthnumber | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full''content-fit'内容宽度策略
placement'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right''bottom'相对触发器的方位
align'start' | 'center' | 'end''center'沿放置轴的对齐
avoidCollisionsbooleantrue靠近视口边缘时是否翻转 placement
offsetnumber9与触发器的间距（像素）
alignOffsetnumber0沿对齐轴的偏移（像素）
disablePositioningStylebooleanfalse是否禁用自动定位样式
forceMountboolean-是否强制挂载
insetsInsets-定位时需遵守的屏幕边距
classNamestring-内容容器额外 class
animationPopupPopoverContentAnimation-动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrue是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
asChildbooleanfalse是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...Animated.ViewPropsAnimated.ViewProps-支持 Reanimated Animated.View 的全部属性

Popover.Content（底部抽屉呈现）

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-底部抽屉内容
presentation'bottom-sheet'-呈现模式，须为 bottom-sheet 并与根一致（必填）
contentContainerClassNamestring-内容容器额外 class
contentContainerPropsBottomSheetViewProps-内容容器属性
enablePanDownToClosebooleantrue是否允许下滑关闭
backgroundStyleViewStyle-底部抽屉背景样式
handleIndicatorStyleViewStyle-把手指示器样式
...BottomSheetPropsBottomSheetProps-支持 @gorhom/bottom-sheet 的全部属性

PopupPopoverContentAnimation

内容（popover 呈现）动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：禁用全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutType默认关键帧：translateY/translateX、scale、opacity（200ms）自定义进入关键帧
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutType默认与进入镜像（150ms）自定义退出关键帧

Popover.Arrow

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-箭头额外 class
heightnumber12箭头高度（像素）
widthnumber20箭头宽度（像素）
fillstring-填充色（默认与内容背景一致）
strokestring-描边色（默认与内容边框色一致）
strokeWidthnumber1描边宽度（像素）
strokeBaselineInsetnumber1描边基线内缩（像素）
placement'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'-浮层方位（自内容继承）
childrenReactNode-自定义箭头内容（替换默认 SVG）
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>-箭头容器额外样式
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持全部标准 React Native View 属性

Popover.Close

Popover.Close 继承 CloseButton，按下时自动关闭浮层。

Popover.Title

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-标题文案
classNamestring-标题额外 class
...TextPropsTextProps-支持全部标准 React Native Text 属性

Popover.Description

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-说明文案
classNamestring-说明额外 class
...TextPropsTextProps-支持全部标准 React Native Text 属性

Hooks

usePopover

在自定义或复合子组件中读取浮层上下文。

import { usePopover } from 'heroui-native';

const CustomContent = () => {
  const { isOpen, onOpenChange, triggerPosition } = usePopover();
  // …实现
};

返回值

propertytypedescription
isOpenboolean当前是否打开
onOpenChange(open: boolean) => void修改展开状态的回调
isDefaultOpenboolean | undefined默认是否打开（非受控）
isDisabledboolean | undefined是否禁用
triggerPositionLayoutPosition | null触发器相对视口的位置
setTriggerPosition(triggerPosition: LayoutPosition | null) => void更新触发器位置
contentLayoutLayoutRectangle | null浮层内容的布局测量
setContentLayout(contentLayout: LayoutRectangle | null) => void更新内容布局测量
nativeIDstring当前实例唯一标识

说明： 必须在 Popover 内使用；在上下文外调用将抛错。

usePopoverAnimation

在自定义或复合子组件中读取浮层动画共享值。

import { usePopoverAnimation } from 'heroui-native';

const CustomContent = () => {
  const { progress, isDragging } = usePopoverAnimation();
  // …实现
};

返回值

propertytypedescription
progressSharedValue<number>动画进度（0=空闲，1=打开，2=关闭）
isDraggingSharedValue<boolean>是否正在拖拽

说明： 必须在 Popover 内使用；在动画上下文外调用将抛错。

特别说明

元素检查器（iOS）

Popover 在 iOS 使用 FullWindowOverlay。开发时若需启用 React Native 元素检查器，可在 Popover.Portal 设置 disableFullWindowOverlay={true}。代价：浮层将无法叠在原生系统模态之上。

原生模态（iOS）

Popover 位于以原生模态形式呈现的页面内时（presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'），浮层内容可能会向上偏移渲染。在新架构（Fabric）中，react-native-screensRNSModalScreen 标记为 Fabric 根节点，因此触发器的坐标是相对于模态原点上报的，而 FullWindowOverlay（浮层挂载点）锚定在 iOS 应用窗口上。可通过将 safeAreaInsets.top 加到 offset 来补偿：

import { useSafeAreaInsets } from 'react-native-safe-area-context';

const insets = useSafeAreaInsets();

<Popover.Content presentation="popover" offset={insets.top + 20}>
  ...
</Popover.Content>;

Menu 菜单

浮动上下文菜单，支持定位、选择分组与多种呈现方式。

PressableFeedback 按压反馈

为按压交互提供视觉反馈的容器组件，内置缩放动画。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法标题与说明带箭头宽度控制底部抽屉呈现方位选项对齐选项自定义动画编程式控制示例API 参考PopoverAnimationRootDisableAllPopover.TriggerPopover.PortalPopover.OverlayPopoverOverlayAnimationPopover.Content（Popover 呈现）Popover.Content（底部抽屉呈现）PopupPopoverContentAnimationPopover.ArrowPopover.ClosePopover.TitlePopover.DescriptionHooksusePopover返回值usePopoverAnimation返回值特别说明元素检查器（iOS）原生模态（iOS）