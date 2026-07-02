Popover 弹出框更新
锚定在触发器上的浮动内容面板，支持方位与对齐选项。
导入
结构
- Popover：根容器，管理展开/收起、定位，并为子组件提供上下文。
- Popover.Trigger：可点击的触发器，切换浮层可见性；为子元素包裹按压处理。
- Popover.Portal：在Portal层渲染内容，保证层级与定位正确。
- Popover.Overlay：可选背景遮罩；可透明或半透明，用于捕获外部点击。
- Popover.Content：内容容器，含定位、样式与碰撞检测；支持
popover与底部抽屉呈现。
- Popover.Arrow：可选箭头，指向触发器；随
placement自动定位。
- Popover.Close：关闭按钮；可自定义子节点，默认关闭图标。
- Popover.Title：可选标题，使用预设排版。
- Popover.Description：可选说明文字，弱化样式。
用法
基础用法
通过组合子部件创建浮动内容面板。
标题与说明
使用标题与说明组织内容层级。
带箭头
添加指向触发器的箭头以增强视觉关联。
说明： 使用
<Popover.Arrow />时，需要为
Popover.Content添加边框，例如
border border-border，以便箭头与内容边框视觉衔接。
宽度控制
通过
width 控制浮层内容宽度。
底部抽屉呈现
在移动端使用底部抽屉交互。
重要：
Popover.Content的
presentation必须与
Popover根上的
presentation一致。开发模式下不一致会抛错。
方位选项
控制浮层相对触发器出现的位置。
对齐选项
沿放置轴微调内容对齐。
自定义动画
在
Popover 根上使用
animation 配置展开/收起过渡。
编程式控制
示例
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
API 参考
Popover
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|浮层内的子节点
isOpen
boolean
|-
|是否展开（受控）
isDefaultOpen
boolean
|-
|初始是否展开（非受控）
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|展开状态变化时的回调
animation
AnimationRootDisableAll
|-
|动画配置，可为
false、
"disabled"、
"disable-all"、
true 或
undefined
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet'
'popover'
|内容呈现方式
asChild
boolean
false
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
AnimationRootDisableAll
根级动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：仅禁用根动画
"disable-all"：禁用根与子级全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
Popover.Trigger
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|触发器内容
className
string
|-
|触发器额外 class
asChild
boolean
true
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Pressable 属性
Popover.Portal
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Portal内容（必填）
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
|在 iOS 为
true 时使用
View 代替
FullWindowOverlay，便于元素检查器；遮罩将无法叠在原生模态之上
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
|控制 VoiceOver 是否将遮罩窗口视为模态容器。为
true 时，VoiceOver 仅聚焦遮罩内元素。仅 iOS；API 不稳定，可能随 react-native-screens 变更
hostName
string
|-
|Portal宿主元素的可选名称
forceMount
boolean
|-
|是否强制挂载
className
string
|-
|Portal容器额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
Popover.Overlay
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|遮罩额外 class
closeOnPress
boolean
true
|点击遮罩是否关闭
forceMount
boolean
|-
|是否强制挂载
animation
PopoverOverlayAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
asChild
boolean
false
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|支持 Reanimated
Animated.View 的全部属性
PopoverOverlayAnimation
遮罩动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
opacity.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 1, 0]
|透明度 [空闲, 打开, 关闭]，用于底部抽屉等呈现
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|默认淡入 200ms
|自定义进入关键帧，用于
popover 呈现
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|默认淡出 150ms
|自定义退出关键帧，用于
popover 呈现
Popover.Content（Popover 呈现）
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|浮层内容
presentation
'popover'
'popover'
|呈现模式，须与
Popover 根一致；未传时默认为
popover
width
number | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full'
'content-fit'
|内容宽度策略
placement
'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
'bottom'
|相对触发器的方位
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end'
'center'
|沿放置轴的对齐
avoidCollisions
boolean
true
|靠近视口边缘时是否翻转 placement
offset
number
9
|与触发器的间距（像素）
alignOffset
number
0
|沿对齐轴的偏移（像素）
disablePositioningStyle
boolean
false
|是否禁用自动定位样式
forceMount
boolean
|-
|是否强制挂载
insets
Insets
|-
|定位时需遵守的屏幕边距
className
string
|-
|内容容器额外 class
animation
PopupPopoverContentAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
asChild
boolean
false
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|支持 Reanimated
Animated.View 的全部属性
Popover.Content（底部抽屉呈现）
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|底部抽屉内容
presentation
'bottom-sheet'
|-
|呈现模式，须为
bottom-sheet 并与根一致（必填）
contentContainerClassName
string
|-
|内容容器额外 class
contentContainerProps
BottomSheetViewProps
|-
|内容容器属性
enablePanDownToClose
boolean
true
|是否允许下滑关闭
backgroundStyle
ViewStyle
|-
|底部抽屉背景样式
handleIndicatorStyle
ViewStyle
|-
|把手指示器样式
...BottomSheetProps
BottomSheetProps
|-
|支持
@gorhom/bottom-sheet 的全部属性
PopupPopoverContentAnimation
内容（
popover 呈现）动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|默认关键帧：translateY/translateX、scale、opacity（200ms）
|自定义进入关键帧
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|默认与进入镜像（150ms）
|自定义退出关键帧
Popover.Arrow
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|箭头额外 class
height
number
12
|箭头高度（像素）
width
number
20
|箭头宽度（像素）
fill
string
|-
|填充色（默认与内容背景一致）
stroke
string
|-
|描边色（默认与内容边框色一致）
strokeWidth
number
1
|描边宽度（像素）
strokeBaselineInset
number
1
|描边基线内缩（像素）
placement
'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
|-
|浮层方位（自内容继承）
children
ReactNode
|-
|自定义箭头内容（替换默认 SVG）
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|箭头容器额外样式
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
Popover.Close
Popover.Close 继承 CloseButton，按下时自动关闭浮层。
Popover.Title
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|标题文案
className
string
|-
|标题额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Text 属性
Popover.Description
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|说明文案
className
string
|-
|说明额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Text 属性
Hooks
usePopover
在自定义或复合子组件中读取浮层上下文。
返回值
|property
|type
|description
isOpen
boolean
|当前是否打开
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|修改展开状态的回调
isDefaultOpen
boolean | undefined
|默认是否打开（非受控）
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
|是否禁用
triggerPosition
LayoutPosition | null
|触发器相对视口的位置
setTriggerPosition
(triggerPosition: LayoutPosition | null) => void
|更新触发器位置
contentLayout
LayoutRectangle | null
|浮层内容的布局测量
setContentLayout
(contentLayout: LayoutRectangle | null) => void
|更新内容布局测量
nativeID
string
|当前实例唯一标识
说明： 必须在
Popover 内使用；在上下文外调用将抛错。
usePopoverAnimation
在自定义或复合子组件中读取浮层动画共享值。
返回值
|property
|type
|description
progress
SharedValue<number>
|动画进度（0=空闲，1=打开，2=关闭）
isDragging
SharedValue<boolean>
|是否正在拖拽
说明： 必须在
Popover 内使用；在动画上下文外调用将抛错。
特别说明
元素检查器（iOS）
Popover 在 iOS 使用
FullWindowOverlay。开发时若需启用 React Native 元素检查器，可在
Popover.Portal 设置
disableFullWindowOverlay={true}。代价：浮层将无法叠在原生系统模态之上。
原生模态（iOS）
当
Popover 位于以原生模态形式呈现的页面内时（
presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'），浮层内容可能会向上偏移渲染。在新架构（Fabric）中，
react-native-screens 将
RNSModalScreen 标记为 Fabric 根节点，因此触发器的坐标是相对于模态原点上报的，而
FullWindowOverlay（浮层挂载点）锚定在 iOS 应用窗口上。可通过将
safeAreaInsets.top 加到
offset 来补偿：