import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { Button, Popover, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function PopoverExample () { const themeColorMuted = useThemeColor ( 'muted' ); return ( < Popover > < Popover.Trigger asChild > < Button variant = "tertiary" size = "sm" > < Ionicons name = "information-circle" size = { 20 } color = {themeColorMuted} /> < Button.Label >查看说明</ Button.Label > </ Button > </ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 320 } className = "gap-1 rounded-xl px-6 py-4" > < Popover.Close className = "absolute top-3 right-3 z-50" /> < Popover.Title >说明</ Popover.Title > < Popover.Description > 此浮层包含标题与描述，用于向用户提供更有层次的信息。 </ Popover.Description > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover > ); }