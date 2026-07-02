TagGroup 标签组

import { TagGroup, Label, Description, FieldError } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState, useMemo } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function TagGroupExample () { const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ( new Set ()); const isInvalid = useMemo ( () => Array. from (selected). length === 0 , [selected] ); return ( < View className = "gap-4" > < TagGroup selectedKeys = {selected} selectionMode = "multiple" onSelectionChange = {setSelected} isInvalid = {isInvalid} > < Label isInvalid = { false }>设施</ Label > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "laundry" >洗衣</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "fitness" >健身房</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "parking" >停车</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "pool" >泳池</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "breakfast" >早餐</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > < Description hideOnInvalid > { `已选：${ Array . from ( selected ). join ( '、' ) }` } </ Description > < FieldError >请至少选择一个分类</ FieldError > </ TagGroup > </ View > ); }