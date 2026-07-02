ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
2.3k
快速开始
组件
发布说明

TagGroup 标签组

用于展示与管理可选标签的复合组件，支持可选移除。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { TagGroup } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<TagGroup>
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="tag-1">
      <TagGroup.ItemLabel>...</TagGroup.ItemLabel>
      <TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton />
    </TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>
  • TagGroup：主容器，管理标签选中状态、禁用键与移除能力，并向子组件提供尺寸与变体上下文。
  • TagGroup.List：渲染标签列表的容器，可渲染空状态。
  • TagGroup.Item：组内单个标签。支持字符串子节点（自动包在 TagGroup.ItemLabel）、渲染函数子节点或自定义布局。
  • TagGroup.ItemLabel：标签文字。提供字符串子节点时会自动渲染，也可显式使用。
  • TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton：移除按钮；需要移除能力时需显式放置。仅当 TagGroup 传入 onRemove 时生效。

用法

基础用法

展示一个简单的可选标签组。

<TagGroup selectionMode="single">
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="travel">旅行</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="gaming">游戏</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

单选模式

同一时间只能选中一个标签。

<TagGroup selectionMode="single" defaultSelectedKeys={['news']}>
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="travel">旅行</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="gaming">游戏</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

多选模式

允许多个标签同时选中。

<TagGroup selectionMode="multiple" defaultSelectedKeys={['news', 'travel']}>
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="travel">旅行</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="gaming">游戏</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

受控选中

通过 selectedKeysonSelectionChange 控制选中状态。

const [selected, setSelected] = useState(new Set(['news']));

<TagGroup
  selectionMode="single"
  selectedKeys={selected}
  onSelectionChange={setSelected}
>
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="travel">旅行</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="gaming">游戏</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>;

变体

为标签应用不同视觉变体。

<TagGroup selectionMode="single" variant="default">
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="travel">旅行</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

<TagGroup selectionMode="single" variant="surface">
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="travel">旅行</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

尺寸

控制组内所有标签的尺寸。

<TagGroup selectionMode="single" size="sm">
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

<TagGroup selectionMode="single" size="md">
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

<TagGroup selectionMode="single" size="lg">
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

带移除按钮

提供 onRemove，并在每个条目中放置 TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton 以显示移除按钮。

const [tags, setTags] = useState([
  { id: 'news', name: '新闻' },
  { id: 'travel', name: '旅行' },
]);

const onRemove = (keys) => {
  setTags((prev) => prev.filter((tag) => !keys.has(tag.id)));
};

<TagGroup selectionMode="single" onRemove={onRemove}>
  <TagGroup.List>
    {tags.map((tag) => (
      <TagGroup.Item key={tag.id} id={tag.id}>
        <TagGroup.ItemLabel>{tag.name}</TagGroup.ItemLabel>
        <TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton />
      </TagGroup.Item>
    ))}
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>;

渲染函数子节点

使用渲染函数访问 isSelectedisDisabled 以自定义布局。

<TagGroup selectionMode="single">
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">
      {({ isSelected }) => (
        <>
          <SquareArticleIcon
            size={16}
            colorClassName={
              isSelected
                ? 'accent-accent-soft-foreground'
                : 'accent-field-foreground'
            }
          />
          <TagGroup.ItemLabel>新闻</TagGroup.ItemLabel>
        </>
      )}
    </TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

空状态

列表无标签时渲染自定义内容。

<TagGroup onRemove={onRemove}>
  <TagGroup.List
    renderEmptyState={() => (
      <Text className="text-sm text-muted">暂无分类</Text>
    )}
  >
    {tags.map((tag) => (
      <TagGroup.Item key={tag.id} id={tag.id}>
        <TagGroup.ItemLabel>{tag.name}</TagGroup.ItemLabel>
        <TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton />
      </TagGroup.Item>
    ))}
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

禁用标签

禁用单个标签或整个组。

<TagGroup selectionMode="single" disabledKeys={new Set(['travel'])}>
  <TagGroup.List>
    <TagGroup.Item id="news">新闻</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="travel">旅行</TagGroup.Item>
    <TagGroup.Item id="gaming" isDisabled>
      游戏
    </TagGroup.Item>
  </TagGroup.List>
</TagGroup>

示例

import { TagGroup, Label, Description, FieldError } from 'heroui-native';
import { useState, useMemo } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function TagGroupExample() {
  const [selected, setSelected] = useState(new Set());
  const isInvalid = useMemo(
    () => Array.from(selected).length === 0,
    [selected]
  );

  return (
    <View className="gap-4">
      <TagGroup
        selectedKeys={selected}
        selectionMode="multiple"
        onSelectionChange={setSelected}
        isInvalid={isInvalid}
      >
        <Label isInvalid={false}>设施</Label>
        <TagGroup.List>
          <TagGroup.Item id="laundry">洗衣</TagGroup.Item>
          <TagGroup.Item id="fitness">健身房</TagGroup.Item>
          <TagGroup.Item id="parking">停车</TagGroup.Item>
          <TagGroup.Item id="pool">泳池</TagGroup.Item>
          <TagGroup.Item id="breakfast">早餐</TagGroup.Item>
        </TagGroup.List>
        <Description hideOnInvalid>
          {`已选：${Array.from(selected).join('、')}`}
        </Description>
        <FieldError>请至少选择一个分类</FieldError>
      </TagGroup>
    </View>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

TagGroup

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-渲染在标签组内的子节点
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg''md'组内所有标签的尺寸
variant'default' | 'surface''default'组内所有标签的视觉变体
selectionMode'none' | 'single' | 'multiple''none'允许的选中类型
selectedKeysIterable<TagKey>-当前选中键（受控）
defaultSelectedKeysIterable<TagKey>-初始选中键（非受控）
disabledKeysIterable<TagKey>-应被禁用的标签键
isDisabledbooleanfalse是否禁用整个标签组
isInvalidbooleanfalse是否处于非法状态
isRequiredbooleanfalse是否必填
classNamestring-标签组容器的额外 class
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>-标签组容器的额外样式
animation"disable-all" | undefined-设为 "disable-all" 可禁用全部动画（含子级）
onSelectionChange(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void-选中变化时调用
onRemove(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void-移除标签时调用
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 的全部属性

TagKey

string | number — 在 TagGroup 内标识标签的键类型。

Animation

使用 animation="disable-all" 可禁用全部动画（含子级）。省略或使用 undefined 为默认动画。

TagGroup.List

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-列表内的子节点
classNamestring-列表容器的额外 class
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>-列表容器的额外样式
renderEmptyState() => React.ReactNode-无标签时调用的渲染函数
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 的全部属性

TagGroup.Item

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((renderProps: TagRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)-标签内容：字符串、元素，或接收 TagRenderProps 的渲染函数
idTagKey-该标签的唯一标识
isDisabledboolean-是否禁用该标签
classNamestring-标签的额外 class
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>-标签的额外样式
...PressablePropsPressableProps-支持 React Native Pressable 的全部属性

TagRenderProps

proptypedescription
isSelectedboolean当前是否选中
isDisabledboolean是否禁用（根级、disabledKeys 与条目属性合并后的结果）

TagGroup.ItemLabel

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-要渲染的文字内容
classNamestring-标签文字的额外 class
...TextPropsTextProps-支持 React Native Text 的全部属性

TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-自定义图标或内容；省略时默认为关闭图标
classNamestring-移除按钮的额外 class
iconPropsTagRemoveButtonIconProps-自定义默认关闭图标的属性；仅在没有 children 时生效
hitSlopnumber8扩大可点击区域
...PressablePropsPressableProps-支持 React Native Pressable 的全部属性

TagRemoveButtonIconProps

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber12图标尺寸
colorstring-图标颜色

Hooks

useTagGroup

访问标签组根上下文，必须在 TagGroup 内使用。

import { useTagGroup } from 'heroui-native';

const {
  selectedKeys,
  disabledKeys,
  selectionMode,
  onSelectionChange,
  onRemove,
  isDisabled,
  isInvalid,
  isRequired,
} = useTagGroup();

返回值

propertytypedescription
selectionMode'none' | 'single' | 'multiple'允许的选中类型
selectedKeysSet<TagKey>当前选中的标签键
disabledKeysSet<TagKey>被禁用的标签键
onSelectionChange(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void选中变化回调
onRemove((keys: Set<TagKey>) => void) | undefined移除标签回调
isDisabledboolean是否禁用整个标签组
isInvalidboolean是否处于非法状态
isRequiredboolean是否必填

useTagGroupItem

访问单个标签上下文，必须在 TagGroup.Item 内使用。

import { useTagGroupItem } from 'heroui-native';

const { id, isSelected, isDisabled, allowsRemoving } = useTagGroupItem();

返回值

propertytypedescription
idTagKey该标签的唯一标识
isSelectedboolean当前是否选中
isDisabledboolean是否禁用
allowsRemovingboolean是否允许移除（当 TagGroup 提供 onRemove 时为 true）

Tabs 标签页

使用选项卡视图组织内容，支持动画过渡与指示器。

Typography 文本

用于渲染带语义类型变体的样式化文本的排版基元组件。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法单选模式多选模式受控选中变体尺寸带移除按钮渲染函数子节点空状态禁用标签示例API 参考TagGroupTagKeyAnimationTagGroup.ListTagGroup.ItemTagRenderPropsTagGroup.ItemLabelTagGroup.ItemRemoveButtonTagRemoveButtonIconPropsHooksuseTagGroup返回值useTagGroupItem返回值