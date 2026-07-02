TagGroup 标签组

- TagGroup：主容器，管理标签选中状态、禁用键与移除能力，并向子组件提供尺寸与变体上下文。
- TagGroup.List：渲染标签列表的容器，可渲染空状态。
- TagGroup.Item：组内单个标签。支持字符串子节点（自动包在
TagGroup.ItemLabel）、渲染函数子节点或自定义布局。
- TagGroup.ItemLabel：标签文字。提供字符串子节点时会自动渲染，也可显式使用。
- TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton：移除按钮；需要移除能力时需显式放置。仅当
TagGroup 传入
onRemove 时生效。
展示一个简单的可选标签组。
同一时间只能选中一个标签。
允许多个标签同时选中。
通过
selectedKeys 与
onSelectionChange 控制选中状态。
为标签应用不同视觉变体。
控制组内所有标签的尺寸。
提供
onRemove，并在每个条目中放置
TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton 以显示移除按钮。
使用渲染函数访问
isSelected、
isDisabled 以自定义布局。
列表无标签时渲染自定义内容。
禁用单个标签或整个组。
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|渲染在标签组内的子节点
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|组内所有标签的尺寸
variant
'default' | 'surface'
'default'
|组内所有标签的视觉变体
selectionMode
'none' | 'single' | 'multiple'
'none'
|允许的选中类型
selectedKeys
Iterable<TagKey>
|-
|当前选中键（受控）
defaultSelectedKeys
Iterable<TagKey>
|-
|初始选中键（非受控）
disabledKeys
Iterable<TagKey>
|-
|应被禁用的标签键
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用整个标签组
isInvalid
boolean
false
|是否处于非法状态
isRequired
boolean
false
|是否必填
className
string
|-
|标签组容器的额外 class
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|标签组容器的额外样式
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
|-
|设为
"disable-all" 可禁用全部动画（含子级）
onSelectionChange
(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void
|-
|选中变化时调用
onRemove
(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void
|-
|移除标签时调用
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部属性
string | number — 在
TagGroup 内标识标签的键类型。
使用
animation="disable-all" 可禁用全部动画（含子级）。省略或使用
undefined 为默认动画。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|列表内的子节点
className
string
|-
|列表容器的额外 class
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|列表容器的额外样式
renderEmptyState
() => React.ReactNode
|-
|无标签时调用的渲染函数
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((renderProps: TagRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|标签内容：字符串、元素，或接收
TagRenderProps 的渲染函数
id
TagKey
|-
|该标签的唯一标识
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|是否禁用该标签
className
string
|-
|标签的额外 class
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|标签的额外样式
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Pressable 的全部属性
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|当前是否选中
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用（根级、
disabledKeys 与条目属性合并后的结果）
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|要渲染的文字内容
className
string
|-
|标签文字的额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Text 的全部属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|自定义图标或内容；省略时默认为关闭图标
className
string
|-
|移除按钮的额外 class
iconProps
TagRemoveButtonIconProps
|-
|自定义默认关闭图标的属性；仅在没有
children 时生效
hitSlop
number
8
|扩大可点击区域
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Pressable 的全部属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
12
|图标尺寸
color
string
|-
|图标颜色
访问标签组根上下文，必须在
TagGroup 内使用。
|property
|type
|description
selectionMode
'none' | 'single' | 'multiple'
|允许的选中类型
selectedKeys
Set<TagKey>
|当前选中的标签键
disabledKeys
Set<TagKey>
|被禁用的标签键
onSelectionChange
(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void
|选中变化回调
onRemove
((keys: Set<TagKey>) => void) | undefined
|移除标签回调
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用整个标签组
isInvalid
boolean
|是否处于非法状态
isRequired
boolean
|是否必填
访问单个标签上下文，必须在
TagGroup.Item 内使用。
|property
|type
|description
id
TagKey
|该标签的唯一标识
isSelected
boolean
|当前是否选中
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
allowsRemoving
boolean
|是否允许移除（当
TagGroup 提供
onRemove 时为 true）