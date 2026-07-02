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FieldError 字段错误

展示校验错误信息，并带有平滑动画。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { FieldError } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<FieldError>错误信息内容</FieldError>
  • FieldError：展示错误信息的主容器，带动画。字符串子节点会自动用 Text 包裹，也可传入自定义 React 节点。通过 isInvalid 控制显隐，并支持自定义进入/退出动画。

用法

基础用法

校验失败时展示错误信息。

<FieldError isInvalid={true}>此字段为必填</FieldError>

受控显隐

使用 isInvalid 控制何时显示。放在 TextField 等表单项内时，会自动消费 form-item-state 上下文。

const [isInvalid, setIsInvalid] = useState(false);

<FieldError isInvalid={isInvalid}>请输入有效的邮箱地址</FieldError>;

与表单字段配合

FieldError 会通过 form-item-state 上下文自动读取 TextField 的表单状态。

import { FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField isRequired isInvalid={true}>
  <Label>邮箱</Label>
  <Input placeholder="请输入邮箱" />
  <FieldError>请输入有效的邮箱地址</FieldError>
</TextField>

自定义内容

子节点可传入自定义 React 组件而非纯字符串。

<FieldError isInvalid={true}>
  <View className="flex-row items-center">
    <Icon name="alert-circle" />
    <Text className="ml-2 text-danger">输入无效</Text>
  </View>
</FieldError>

自定义动画

使用 animation 覆盖默认进入/退出动画。

import { SlideInDown, SlideOutUp } from 'react-native-reanimated';

<FieldError
  isInvalid={true}
  animation={{
    entering: { value: SlideInDown.duration(200) },
    exiting: { value: SlideOutUp.duration(150) },
  }}
>
  字段校验未通过
</FieldError>;

完全禁用动画：

<FieldError isInvalid={true} animation={false}>
  字段校验未通过
</FieldError>

自定义样式

为容器与文字应用自定义样式。

<FieldError
  isInvalid={true}
  className="mt-2"
  classNames={{
    container: 'bg-danger/10 p-2 rounded',
    text: 'text-xs font-medium',
  }}
>
  密码至少 8 位
</FieldError>

自定义 Text 属性

当子节点为字符串时，可通过 textProps 传给内部 Text

<FieldError
  isInvalid={true}
  textProps={{
    numberOfLines: 1,
    ellipsizeMode: 'tail',
    style: { letterSpacing: 0.5 },
  }}
>
  这是一段可能很长需要截断的错误提示文案示例
</FieldError>

示例

import { Description, FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';
import { useState } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function FieldErrorExample() {
  const [email, setEmail] = useState('');
  const [isInvalid, setIsInvalid] = useState(false);

  const isValidEmail = /^[^\s@]+@[^\s@]+\.[^\s@]+$/.test(email);

  const handleBlur = () => {
    setIsInvalid(email !== '' && !isValidEmail);
  };

  return (
    <View className="p-4">
      <TextField isInvalid={isInvalid}>
        <Label>邮箱地址</Label>
        <Input
          placeholder="请输入邮箱"
          value={email}
          onChangeText={setEmail}
          onBlur={handleBlur}
          keyboardType="email-address"
          autoCapitalize="none"
        />
        <Description>
          我们将通过此邮箱与您联系
        </Description>
        <FieldError>请输入有效的邮箱地址</FieldError>
      </TextField>
    </View>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

FieldError

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNodeundefined错误内容；字符串子节点会用 Text 包裹
isInvalidbooleanundefined控制是否显示（可覆盖 form-item-state）。置于 TextField 内时会自动消费表单状态
animationFieldErrorRootAnimation-动画配置
classNamestringundefined容器的额外 class
classNamesElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots>undefined各部分的额外 class
styles{ container?: ViewStyle; text?: TextStyle }undefined容器与文字的样式
textPropsTextPropsundefined子节点为字符串时传给 Text 的额外属性
...AnimatedViewPropsAnimatedProps<ViewProps>-支持 Reanimated Animated.View 的全部属性

classNames： ElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots> 为各部分提供类型安全的 class。可用插槽：containertext

styles

proptypedescription
containerViewStyle容器样式
textTextStyle文字样式

FieldErrorRootAnimation

根组件动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：仅禁用根级动画
  • "disable-all"：禁用全部动画（含子级）
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-在自定义属性时禁用动画
entering.valueEntryOrExitLayoutTypeFadeIn
.duration(150)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))		自定义进入动画
exiting.valueEntryOrExitLayoutTypeFadeOut
.duration(100)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))		自定义退出动画

Dialog 对话框

模态浮层，带动画过渡并支持手势关闭。

Input 输入框

单行文本输入，带样式边框与背景，用于收集用户输入。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法受控显隐与表单字段配合自定义内容自定义动画自定义样式自定义 Text 属性示例API 参考FieldErrorstylesFieldErrorRootAnimation