FieldError 字段错误

- FieldError：展示错误信息的主容器，带动画。字符串子节点会自动用
Text 包裹，也可传入自定义 React 节点。通过
isInvalid 控制显隐，并支持自定义进入/退出动画。
校验失败时展示错误信息。
使用
isInvalid 控制何时显示。放在
TextField 等表单项内时，会自动消费 form-item-state 上下文。
FieldError 会通过 form-item-state 上下文自动读取
TextField 的表单状态。
子节点可传入自定义 React 组件而非纯字符串。
使用
animation 覆盖默认进入/退出动画。
完全禁用动画：
为容器与文字应用自定义样式。
当子节点为字符串时，可通过
textProps 传给内部
Text。
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|错误内容；字符串子节点会用
Text 包裹
isInvalid
boolean
undefined
|控制是否显示（可覆盖 form-item-state）。置于
TextField 内时会自动消费表单状态
animation
FieldErrorRootAnimation
|-
|动画配置
className
string
undefined
|容器的额外 class
classNames
ElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots>
undefined
|各部分的额外 class
styles
{ container?: ViewStyle; text?: TextStyle }
undefined
|容器与文字的样式
textProps
TextProps
undefined
|子节点为字符串时传给
Text 的额外属性
...AnimatedViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|支持 Reanimated
Animated.View 的全部属性
classNames：
ElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots> 为各部分提供类型安全的 class。可用插槽：
container、
text。
|prop
|type
|description
container
ViewStyle
|容器样式
text
TextStyle
|文字样式
根组件动画配置，可为：
-
false 或
"disabled"：仅禁用根级动画
-
"disable-all"：禁用全部动画（含子级）
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
-
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时禁用动画
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn
.duration(150)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))
|自定义进入动画
exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut
.duration(100)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))
|自定义退出动画