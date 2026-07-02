FieldError 字段错误

import { Description, FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function FieldErrorExample () { const [ email , setEmail ] = useState ( '' ); const [ isInvalid , setIsInvalid ] = useState ( false ); const isValidEmail = / ^ [ ^ \s@] + @ [ ^ \s@] + \. [ ^ \s@] +$ / . test (email); const handleBlur = () => { setIsInvalid (email !== '' && ! isValidEmail); }; return ( < View className = "p-4" > < TextField isInvalid = {isInvalid}> < Label >邮箱地址</ Label > < Input placeholder = "请输入邮箱" value = {email} onChangeText = {setEmail} onBlur = {handleBlur} keyboardType = "email-address" autoCapitalize = "none" /> < Description > 我们将通过此邮箱与您联系 </ Description > < FieldError >请输入有效的邮箱地址</ FieldError > </ TextField > </ View > ); }