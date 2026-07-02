Separator 分隔符

Separator 分隔符复制 Markdown用于在视觉上分隔内容的简单线条。源代码样式源代码扫码预览 导入 import { Separator } from "heroui-native"; 结构 <Separator /> Separator：简单的分隔线组件，可水平或垂直排列，并支持自定义粗细与变体样式。 用法 基础用法 在内容区块之间创建视觉分隔。 <Separator /> 方向 使用 orientation 控制分隔线方向。 <View> <Text>水平分隔线</Text> <Separator orientation="horizontal" /> <Text>下方内容</Text> </View> <View className="h-24 flex-row"> <Text>左侧</Text> <Separator orientation="vertical" /> <Text>右侧</Text> </View> 变体 在细线与粗线之间选择，以强调程度区分。 <Separator variant="thin" /> <Separator variant="thick" /> 自定义粗细 使用数值精确控制线条粗细（像素）。 <Separator thickness={1} /> <Separator thickness={5} /> <Separator thickness={10} /> 示例 import { Separator, Surface } from 'heroui-native'; import { Text, View } from 'react-native'; export default function SeparatorExample() { return ( <Surface variant="secondary" className="px-6 py-7"> <Text className="text-base font-medium text-foreground"> HeroUI Native </Text> <Text className="text-sm text-muted"> 现代化的 React Native 组件库。 </Text> <Separator className="my-4" /> <View className="flex-row items-center h-5"> <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">组件</Text> <Separator orientation="vertical" className="mx-3" /> <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">主题</Text> <Separator orientation="vertical" className="mx-3" /> <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">示例</Text> </View> </Surface> ); } 更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。 API 参考 Separator proptypedefaultdescriptionvariant'thin' | 'thick''thin'分隔线样式变体orientation'horizontal' | 'vertical''horizontal'分隔线方向thicknessnumberundefined自定义粗细（像素）；水平时控制高度，垂直时控制宽度classNamestringundefined额外的 class...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 的全部属性Select 选择器通过按钮触发，展示可选列表供用户选择。Skeleton 骨架屏展示加载占位，支持微光（shimmer）或脉冲（pulse）等动画效果。