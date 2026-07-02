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发布说明

Separator 分隔符

用于在视觉上分隔内容的简单线条。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { Separator } from "heroui-native";

结构

<Separator />
  • Separator：简单的分隔线组件，可水平或垂直排列，并支持自定义粗细与变体样式。

用法

基础用法

在内容区块之间创建视觉分隔。

<Separator />

方向

使用 orientation 控制分隔线方向。

<View>
  <Text>水平分隔线</Text>
  <Separator orientation="horizontal" />
  <Text>下方内容</Text>
</View>

<View className="h-24 flex-row">
  <Text>左侧</Text>
  <Separator orientation="vertical" />
  <Text>右侧</Text>
</View>

变体

在细线与粗线之间选择，以强调程度区分。

<Separator variant="thin" />
<Separator variant="thick" />

自定义粗细

使用数值精确控制线条粗细（像素）。

<Separator thickness={1} />
<Separator thickness={5} />
<Separator thickness={10} />

示例

import { Separator, Surface } from 'heroui-native';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';

export default function SeparatorExample() {
  return (
    <Surface variant="secondary" className="px-6 py-7">
      <Text className="text-base font-medium text-foreground">
        HeroUI Native
      </Text>
      <Text className="text-sm text-muted">
        现代化的 React Native 组件库。
      </Text>
      <Separator className="my-4" />
      <View className="flex-row items-center h-5">
        <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">组件</Text>
        <Separator orientation="vertical" className="mx-3" />
        <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">主题</Text>
        <Separator orientation="vertical" className="mx-3" />
        <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">示例</Text>
      </View>
    </Surface>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

Separator

proptypedefaultdescription
variant'thin' | 'thick''thin'分隔线样式变体
orientation'horizontal' | 'vertical''horizontal'分隔线方向
thicknessnumberundefined自定义粗细（像素）；水平时控制高度，垂直时控制宽度
classNamestringundefined额外的 class
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 的全部属性

Select 选择器

通过按钮触发，展示可选列表供用户选择。

Skeleton 骨架屏

展示加载占位，支持微光（shimmer）或脉冲（pulse）等动画效果。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法方向变体自定义粗细示例API 参考Separator