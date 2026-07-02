ScrollShadow 滚动阴影

根据滚动位置与溢出情况，为可滚动内容添加动态渐变边缘阴影。
- ScrollShadow：包裹可滚动组件，按滚动位置与内容溢出在边缘显示动态渐变阴影；自动识别横向/纵向滚动并管理阴影显隐。
- LinearGradientComponent：必填，传入兼容库的
LinearGradient（如 expo-linear-gradient、react-native-linear-gradient）以绘制渐变阴影。
包裹任意可滚动组件，自动在边缘添加阴影。
根据子组件的
horizontal 属性自动识别横向滚动。
用
size 控制渐变阴影的高度或宽度（像素）。
用
visibility 指定显示哪些边的阴影。
覆盖默认使用主题背景的阴影颜色。
重要： ScrollShadow 内部会将子节点转为 Reanimated 动画组件。若需使用
onScroll，必须使用
react-native-reanimated 的
useAnimatedScrollHandler，而不能使用普通的
onScroll。
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactElement
|-
|需要增强阴影的可滚动组件，须为单一 React 元素（ScrollView、FlatList 等）
LinearGradientComponent
ComponentType<
LinearGradientProps>
|必填
|来自任意兼容库的 LinearGradient 组件
size
number
50
|渐变阴影高度或宽度（像素）
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
|自动检测
|阴影方向；未提供时根据子组件
horizontal 自动检测
visibility
'auto' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'both' | 'none'
'auto'
|阴影显隐模式；
auto 根据滚动位置与溢出自动显示
color
string
|主题色
|渐变阴影自定义颜色；未提供时使用主题背景色
isEnabled
boolean
true
|是否启用阴影效果
animation
ScrollShadowRootAnimation
|-
|动画配置
className
string
|-
|容器额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
ScrollShadow 动画配置，可为：
-
false 或
"disabled"：仅关闭根动画
-
"disable-all"：关闭所有动画（含子级）
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
-
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 1]
|不透明度 [初始, 激活]；底部/右侧阴影时顺序相反
LinearGradientComponent 应接受以下属性：
|prop
|type
|description
colors
any
|渐变颜色数组
locations
any（可选）
|各颜色停靠位置
start
any（可选）
|渐变起点，如
{ x: 0, y: 0 }
end
any（可选）
|渐变终点，如
{ x: 1, y: 0 }
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>（可选）
|应用于渐变视图的样式
重要： ScrollShadow 内部会将子节点转为 Reanimated 动画组件。若需在可滚动组件上使用滚动回调，必须使用
react-native-reanimated 的
useAnimatedScrollHandler，不能使用标准
onScroll。