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ScrollShadow 滚动阴影

根据滚动位置与溢出情况，为可滚动内容添加动态渐变边缘阴影。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { ScrollShadow } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>
  • ScrollShadow：包裹可滚动组件，按滚动位置与内容溢出在边缘显示动态渐变阴影；自动识别横向/纵向滚动并管理阴影显隐。
  • LinearGradientComponent：必填，传入兼容库的 LinearGradient（如 expo-linear-gradient、react-native-linear-gradient）以绘制渐变阴影。

用法

基础用法

包裹任意可滚动组件，自动在边缘添加阴影。

<ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

横向滚动

根据子组件的 horizontal 属性自动识别横向滚动。

<ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <FlatList horizontal data={data} renderItem={...} />
</ScrollShadow>

自定义阴影尺寸

size 控制渐变阴影的高度或宽度（像素）。

<ScrollShadow size={100} LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

显隐控制

visibility 指定显示哪些边的阴影。

<ScrollShadow visibility="top" LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

<ScrollShadow visibility="bottom" LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

<ScrollShadow visibility="none" LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

自定义阴影颜色

覆盖默认使用主题背景的阴影颜色。

<ScrollShadow color="#ffffff" LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>

自定义滚动处理

重要： ScrollShadow 内部会将子节点转为 Reanimated 动画组件。若需使用 onScroll，必须使用 react-native-reanimateduseAnimatedScrollHandler，而不能使用普通的 onScroll

import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient';
import Animated, { useAnimatedScrollHandler } from 'react-native-reanimated';

const scrollHandler = useAnimatedScrollHandler({
  onScroll: (event) => {
    console.log(event.contentOffset.y);
  },
});

<ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
  <Animated.ScrollView onScroll={scrollHandler}>...</Animated.ScrollView>
</ScrollShadow>;

示例

import { ScrollShadow, Surface } from 'heroui-native';
import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient';
import { FlatList, ScrollView, Text, View } from 'react-native';

export default function ScrollShadowExample() {
  const horizontalData = Array.from({ length: 10 }, (_, i) => ({
    id: i,
    title: `Card ${i + 1}`,
  }));

  return (
    <View className="flex-1 bg-background">
      <Text className="px-5 py-3 text-lg font-semibold">Horizontal List</Text>
      <ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}>
        <FlatList
          data={horizontalData}
          horizontal
          renderItem={({ item }) => (
            <Surface variant="2" className="w-32 h-24 justify-center px-4">
              <Text>{item.title}</Text>
            </Surface>
          )}
          showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false}
          contentContainerClassName="p-5 gap-4"
        />
      </ScrollShadow>

      <Text className="px-5 py-3 text-lg font-semibold">Vertical Content</Text>
      <ScrollShadow
        size={80}
        className="h-48"
        LinearGradientComponent={LinearGradient}
      >
        <ScrollView
          contentContainerClassName="p-5"
          showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}
        >
          <Text className="mb-4 text-2xl font-bold">Long Content</Text>
          <Text className="mb-4 text-base leading-6">
            Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do
            eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim
            ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris.
          </Text>
          <Text className="mb-4 text-base leading-6">
            Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem
            accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa
            quae ab illo inventore veritatis et quasi architecto beatae vitae.
          </Text>
        </ScrollView>
      </ScrollShadow>
    </View>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

ScrollShadow

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactElement-需要增强阴影的可滚动组件，须为单一 React 元素（ScrollView、FlatList 等）
LinearGradientComponentComponentType<
LinearGradientProps>		必填来自任意兼容库的 LinearGradient 组件
sizenumber50渐变阴影高度或宽度（像素）
orientation'horizontal' | 'vertical'自动检测阴影方向；未提供时根据子组件 horizontal 自动检测
visibility'auto' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'both' | 'none''auto'阴影显隐模式；auto 根据滚动位置与溢出自动显示
colorstring主题色渐变阴影自定义颜色；未提供时使用主题背景色
isEnabledbooleantrue是否启用阴影效果
animationScrollShadowRootAnimation-动画配置
classNamestring-容器额外 class
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 的全部标准属性

ScrollShadowRootAnimation

ScrollShadow 动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：仅关闭根动画
  • "disable-all"：关闭所有动画（含子级）
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
opacity.value[number, number][0, 1]不透明度 [初始, 激活]；底部/右侧阴影时顺序相反

LinearGradientProps

LinearGradientComponent 应接受以下属性：

proptypedescription
colorsany渐变颜色数组
locationsany（可选）各颜色停靠位置
startany（可选）渐变起点，如 { x: 0, y: 0 }
endany（可选）渐变终点，如 { x: 1, y: 0 }
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>（可选）应用于渐变视图的样式

特别说明

重要： ScrollShadow 内部会将子节点转为 Reanimated 动画组件。若需在可滚动组件上使用滚动回调，必须使用 react-native-reanimateduseAnimatedScrollHandler，不能使用标准 onScroll

RadioGroup 单选框组

单选按钮组，同一时间只能选中一个选项。

Slider 滑块

在有限区间内通过拖拽选择单个值或区间的输入控件。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法横向滚动自定义阴影尺寸显隐控制自定义阴影颜色自定义滚动处理示例API 参考ScrollShadowScrollShadowRootAnimationLinearGradientProps特别说明