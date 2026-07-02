ScrollShadow 滚动阴影

import { ScrollShadow, Surface } from 'heroui-native' ; import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient' ; import { FlatList, ScrollView, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function ScrollShadowExample () { const horizontalData = Array. from ({ length: 10 }, ( _ , i ) => ({ id: i, title: `Card ${ i + 1 }` , })); return ( < View className = "flex-1 bg-background" > < Text className = "px-5 py-3 text-lg font-semibold" >Horizontal List</ Text > < ScrollShadow LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient}> < FlatList data = {horizontalData} horizontal renderItem = {({ item }) => ( < Surface variant = "2" className = "w-32 h-24 justify-center px-4" > < Text >{item.title}</ Text > </ Surface > )} showsHorizontalScrollIndicator = { false } contentContainerClassName = "p-5 gap-4" /> </ ScrollShadow > < Text className = "px-5 py-3 text-lg font-semibold" >Vertical Content</ Text > < ScrollShadow size = { 80 } className = "h-48" LinearGradientComponent = {LinearGradient} > < ScrollView contentContainerClassName = "p-5" showsVerticalScrollIndicator = { false } > < Text className = "mb-4 text-2xl font-bold" >Long Content</ Text > < Text className = "mb-4 text-base leading-6" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris. </ Text > < Text className = "mb-4 text-base leading-6" > Sed ut perspiciatis unde omnis iste natus error sit voluptatem accusantium doloremque laudantium, totam rem aperiam, eaque ipsa quae ab illo inventore veritatis et quasi architecto beatae vitae. </ Text > </ ScrollView > </ ScrollShadow > </ View > ); }