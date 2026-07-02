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发布说明

Chip 标签

以胶囊形态展示的小型元素。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { Chip } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<Chip>
  <Chip.Label>...</Chip.Label>
</Chip>
  • Chip：主容器，展示紧凑元素
  • Chip.Label：芯片上的文字内容

用法

基础用法

Chip 以胶囊形态展示文字或自定义内容。

<Chip>基础芯片</Chip>

尺寸

使用 size 控制尺寸。

<Chip size="sm">小</Chip>
<Chip size="md">中</Chip>
<Chip size="lg">大</Chip>

变体

使用 variant 切换视觉风格。

<Chip variant="primary">主要</Chip>
<Chip variant="secondary">次要</Chip>
<Chip variant="tertiary">第三级</Chip>
<Chip variant="soft">柔和</Chip>

颜色

使用 color 应用不同主题色。

<Chip color="accent">强调</Chip>
<Chip color="default">默认</Chip>
<Chip color="success">成功</Chip>
<Chip color="warning">警告</Chip>
<Chip color="danger">危险</Chip>

搭配图标

通过复合组件在文字旁添加图标或自定义内容。

<Chip>
  <Icon name="star" size={12} />
  <Chip.Label>精选</Chip.Label>
</Chip>

<Chip>
  <Chip.Label>关闭</Chip.Label>
  <Icon name="close" size={12} />
</Chip>

自定义样式

通过 classNamestyle 传入样式。

<Chip className="bg-purple-600 px-6">
  <Chip.Label className="text-white">自定义</Chip.Label>
</Chip>

禁用全部动画

animation 设为 "disable-all" 可禁用自身及子级的全部动画。

{
  /* 禁用自身及子级的全部动画 */
}
<Chip animation="disable-all">无动画</Chip>;

示例

import { Chip } from 'heroui-native';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';

export default function ChipExample() {
  return (
    <View className="gap-4 p-4">
      <View className="flex-row flex-wrap gap-2">
        <Chip size="sm">小</Chip>
        <Chip size="md">中</Chip>
        <Chip size="lg">大</Chip>
      </View>

      <View className="flex-row flex-wrap gap-2">
        <Chip variant="primary" color="accent">
          主要
        </Chip>
        <Chip variant="secondary" color="success">
          <View className="size-1.5 rounded-full bg-success" />
          <Chip.Label>成功</Chip.Label>
        </Chip>
        <Chip variant="tertiary" color="warning">
          <Ionicons name="star" size={12} color="#F59E0B" />
          <Chip.Label>高级</Chip.Label>
        </Chip>
      </View>

      <View className="flex-row gap-2">
        <Chip variant="secondary">
          <Chip.Label>移除</Chip.Label>
          <Ionicons name="close" size={14} color="#6B7280" />
        </Chip>
        <Chip className="bg-purple-600">
          <Chip.Label className="text-white font-semibold">自定义</Chip.Label>
        </Chip>
      </View>
    </View>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

Chip

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-芯片内要渲染的内容
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg''md'芯片尺寸
variant'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft''primary'视觉变体
color'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger''accent'颜色主题
classNamestring-额外的 class
animation"disable-all" | undefinedundefined动画配置；"disable-all" 可禁用自身及子级的全部动画
...PressablePropsPressableProps-支持 Pressable 的全部属性

Chip.Label

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-作为标签渲染的文字或内容
classNamestring-额外的 class
...TextPropsTextProps-支持 React Native Text 的全部属性

Hooks

useChip

访问 Chip 上下文，返回尺寸、变体与颜色。

import { useChip } from 'heroui-native';

const { size, variant, color } = useChip();

返回值

propertytypedescription
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'芯片尺寸
variant'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft'视觉变体
color'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'颜色主题

说明： 必须在 Chip 内使用；在上下文外调用将抛出错误。

Checkbox 复选框

可在选中与未选中之间切换的可选控件。

CloseButton 关闭按钮

用于关闭对话框、模态框或收起内容的按钮组件。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法尺寸变体颜色搭配图标自定义样式禁用全部动画示例API 参考ChipChip.LabelHooksuseChip返回值