- Chip：主容器，展示紧凑元素
- Chip.Label：芯片上的文字内容
Chip 以胶囊形态展示文字或自定义内容。
使用
size 控制尺寸。
使用
variant 切换视觉风格。
使用
color 应用不同主题色。
通过复合组件在文字旁添加图标或自定义内容。
通过
className 或
style 传入样式。
将
animation 设为
"disable-all" 可禁用自身及子级的全部动画。
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|芯片内要渲染的内容
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|芯片尺寸
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft'
'primary'
|视觉变体
color
'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
'accent'
|颜色主题
className
string
|-
|额外的 class
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|动画配置；
"disable-all" 可禁用自身及子级的全部动画
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持
Pressable 的全部属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|作为标签渲染的文字或内容
className
string
|-
|额外的 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Text 的全部属性
访问 Chip 上下文，返回尺寸、变体与颜色。
|property
|type
|description
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
|芯片尺寸
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft'
|视觉变体
color
'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|颜色主题
说明： 必须在
Chip 内使用；在上下文外调用将抛出错误。