import { Chip } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; export default function ChipExample () { return ( < View className = "gap-4 p-4" > < View className = "flex-row flex-wrap gap-2" > < Chip size = "sm" >小</ Chip > < Chip size = "md" >中</ Chip > < Chip size = "lg" >大</ Chip > </ View > < View className = "flex-row flex-wrap gap-2" > < Chip variant = "primary" color = "accent" > 主要 </ Chip > < Chip variant = "secondary" color = "success" > < View className = "size-1.5 rounded-full bg-success" /> < Chip.Label >成功</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > < Chip variant = "tertiary" color = "warning" > < Ionicons name = "star" size = { 12 } color = "#F59E0B" /> < Chip.Label >高级</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > </ View > < View className = "flex-row gap-2" > < Chip variant = "secondary" > < Chip.Label >移除</ Chip.Label > < Ionicons name = "close" size = { 14 } color = "#6B7280" /> </ Chip > < Chip className = "bg-purple-600" > < Chip.Label className = "text-white font-semibold" >自定义</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > </ View > </ View > ); }