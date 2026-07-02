import type { MenuKey } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Button, Menu, Separator } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function MenuExample () { const [ textStyles , setTextStyles ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>( () => new Set ([ 'bold' , 'italic' ]) ); const [ alignment , setAlignment ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>( () => new Set ([ 'left' ]) ); return ( < Menu > < Menu.Trigger asChild > < Button variant = "secondary" >Styles</ Button > </ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 250 }> < Menu.Label className = "mb-1" >Text Style</ Menu.Label > < Menu.Group selectionMode = "multiple" selectedKeys = {textStyles} onSelectionChange = {setTextStyles} > < Menu.Item id = "bold" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Bold</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ B</ Text > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "italic" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Italic</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ I</ Text > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "underline" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Underline</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ U</ Text > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > < Separator className = "mx-2 my-2 opacity-75" /> < Menu.Label className = "mb-1" >Text Alignment</ Menu.Label > < Menu.Group selectionMode = "single" selectedKeys = {alignment} onSelectionChange = {setAlignment} > < Menu.Item id = "left" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Left</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "center" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Center</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "right" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Right</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu > ); }