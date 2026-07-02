浮动上下文菜单，支持定位、选择分组与多种呈现方式。
- Menu：主容器，管理开闭状态与定位，并向子组件提供上下文。
- Menu.Trigger：可点击元素，用于切换菜单显隐。
- Menu.Portal：在 Portal 层渲染菜单内容，叠于其他内容之上。
- Menu.Overlay：可选背景遮罩，用于捕获外部点击并关闭菜单。
- Menu.Content：菜单内容容器；两种呈现：带定位与碰撞检测的浮动 Popover，或底部抽屉式 Bottom Sheet。
- Menu.Close：关闭按钮，按下后关闭菜单。
- Menu.Label：菜单内的非交互分区标题。
- Menu.Group：对菜单项分组，可选选择模式（无 / 单选 / 多选）。
- Menu.Item：可按压菜单项，带按压动画反馈；可独立使用或置于 Group 内参与选择。
- Menu.ItemTitle：菜单项主标题文本。
- Menu.ItemDescription：菜单项次要说明文本。
- Menu.ItemIndicator：菜单项选中指示（对勾或圆点）。
- SubMenu：子菜单根容器，管理展开/收起状态并为子级提供动画上下文。
- SubMenu.Trigger：可按压行，切换子菜单开闭；样式与普通菜单项一致。
- SubMenu.TriggerIndicator：动画 V 形图标（默认 chevron-right），随子菜单开闭旋转；放在
SubMenu.Trigger 内。
- SubMenu.Content：绝对定位容器，子菜单开闭时带动画高度变化；其内放置
Menu.Item 等。
Menu 通过复合部件组成浮动上下文菜单。
在标题旁为菜单项添加次要说明文字。
使用
Menu.Group 并设置
selectionMode="single"，同一时间仅允许选中一项。
使用
selectionMode="multiple" 可同时选中多项。
在
Menu.Content 内嵌套
SubMenu，按压后展开更多项。
对破坏性操作在菜单项上使用
variant="danger"。
控制菜单相对触发器出现的位置。
使用
presentation="bottom-sheet" 以底部抽屉形式展示菜单内容。
在
Menu.ItemIndicator 上使用
variant="dot" 显示实心圆点，而非对勾。
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|菜单内容
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet'
'popover'
|菜单内容的呈现方式
isOpen
boolean
|-
|受控开闭状态
isDefaultOpen
boolean
|-
|非受控：首次渲染时是否打开
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|是否禁用菜单
animation
MenuRootAnimation
|-
|菜单根级动画配置
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|-
|开闭状态变化时触发
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
菜单根组件的动画配置，可为：
-
"disable-all"：关闭所有动画（含子级）
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|触发器内容
className
string
|-
|触发器额外 class
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用触发器
asChild
boolean
|-
|使用 Slot 模式将行为合并到单个子元素
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Pressable 的全部标准属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Portal 内容
className
string
|-
|Portal 容器额外 class
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
|在 iOS 上使用普通
View 替代
FullWindowOverlay
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
|控制 VoiceOver 是否将遮罩窗口视为模态容器。为
true 时焦点限制在遮罩内。仅 iOS。不稳定：可能随
react-native-screens 更新变化
hostName
string
|-
|Portal 宿主元素的可选名称
forceMount
boolean
|-
|无论开闭状态是否强制挂载 Portal
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|遮罩额外 class
closeOnPress
boolean
true
|点击遮罩时是否关闭菜单
animation
MenuOverlayAnimation
|-
|遮罩动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
forceMount
boolean
|-
|无论开闭是否强制挂载遮罩
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Pressable 的全部标准属性
菜单遮罩的动画配置，可为：
-
false 或
"disabled"：关闭所有动画
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
-
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
opacity.entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn.duration(200)
|遮罩进入动画
opacity.exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut.duration(150)
|遮罩退出动画
当
presentation="popover" 时的属性。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|菜单内容
presentation
'popover'
|-
|呈现方式（须与 Menu 根一致）
placement
'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
'bottom'
|相对触发器的弹出方位
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end'
'center'
|沿对齐轴相对触发器的对齐方式
avoidCollisions
boolean
true
|是否自动避让屏幕边缘
offset
number
9
|与触发器的间距（像素）
alignOffset
number
0
|沿对齐轴的偏移（像素）
width
'content-fit' | 'trigger' | 'full' | number
'content-fit'
|内容宽度策略
className
string
|-
|内容容器额外 class
animation
MenuContentAnimation
|-
|内容动画配置
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
Popover 内容动画配置，可为：
-
false 或
"disabled"：关闭所有动画
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
-
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|Scale + fade entering animation
|自定义进入动画
exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|Scale + fade exiting animation
|自定义退出动画
当
presentation="bottom-sheet" 时的属性。继承
@gorhom/bottom-sheet 的 BottomSheet 属性。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|底部抽屉内容
presentation
'bottom-sheet'
|-
|呈现方式（须与 Menu 根一致）
className
string
|-
|底部抽屉额外 class
backgroundClassName
string
|-
|背景额外 class
handleIndicatorClassName
string
|-
|把手指示条额外 class
contentContainerClassName
string
|-
|内容容器额外 class
contentContainerProps
Omit<BottomSheetViewProps, 'children'>
|-
|内容容器属性
animation
AnimationDisabled
|-
|设为
false 或
"disabled" 可关闭动画
...BottomSheetProps
Partial<BottomSheetProps>
|-
|支持
@gorhom/bottom-sheet 的全部属性
继承
CloseButtonProps。按下后自动关闭菜单。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
iconProps
CloseButtonIconProps
|-
|自定义关闭图标属性
...ButtonProps
ButtonRootProps
|-
|支持 Button 根级全部属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|分组内容（
Menu.Item 等）
selectionMode
'none' | 'single' | 'multiple'
'none'
|分组内允许的选择类型
selectedKeys
Iterable<MenuKey>
|-
|当前选中键（受控）
defaultSelectedKeys
Iterable<MenuKey>
|-
|初始选中键（非受控）
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用整个分组
disabledKeys
Iterable<MenuKey>
|-
|应禁用的项键集合
shouldCloseOnSelect
boolean
|-
|选中项时是否关闭菜单
className
string
|-
|分组容器额外 class
onSelectionChange
(keys: Set<MenuKey>) => void
|-
|选中变化时回调
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|标签文本内容
className
string
|-
|标签额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Text 的全部标准属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: MenuItemRenderProps) => ReactNode)
|-
|子元素或渲染函数
id
MenuKey
|-
|唯一标识；在
Menu.Group 内时必填
variant
'default' | 'danger'
'default'
|菜单项视觉变体
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用该项
isSelected
boolean
|-
|独立项时的受控选中状态
shouldCloseOnSelect
boolean
true
|按压该项是否关闭菜单
className
string
|-
|菜单项额外 class
animation
MenuItemAnimation
|-
|按压反馈动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
onSelectedChange
(selected: boolean) => void
|-
|独立项选中状态变化时回调
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Pressable 的全部标准属性
当
children 为函数时传入渲染函数的参数。
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|当前项是否选中
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
isPressed
SharedValue<boolean>
|是否处于按压中
variant
'default' | 'danger'
|项的视觉变体
菜单项按压反馈动画配置，可为：
-
false 或
"disabled"：关闭项动画
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
-
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale.value
number
0.98
|按压时的缩放值
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 150 }
|缩放的动画配置
backgroundColor.value
string
useThemeColor('default')
|按压时背景色
backgroundColor.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 150 }
|背景色过渡时间配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|标题文本内容
className
string
|-
|标题额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Text 的全部标准属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|说明文本内容
className
string
|-
|说明额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Text 的全部标准属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|自定义指示内容；默认为对勾或圆点
variant
'checkmark' | 'dot'
'checkmark'
|指示器视觉变体
iconProps
MenuItemIndicatorIconProps
|-
|图标配置（对勾变体）
forceMount
boolean
true
|无论是否选中都强制挂载指示器
className
string
|-
|指示器额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
16
|指示图标尺寸（圆点变体为 8）
color
string
muted
|指示图标颜色
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|子菜单内容（触发器、内容区等）
isOpen
boolean
|-
|受控开闭状态
isDefaultOpen
boolean
|-
|非受控：首次渲染时是否打开
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用子菜单
className
string
|-
|根容器额外 class
animation
SubMenuRootAnimation
|-
|子菜单动画配置
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|-
|开闭状态变化时回调
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
SubMenu 根组件动画配置，可为：
-
"disable-all"：关闭所有动画（含子级）
-
false 或
"disabled"：仅关闭根级动画
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
-
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
rootContent.marginHorizontal
number
-16
|子菜单打开时水平外边距
rootContent.marginVertical
number
-16
|子菜单打开时垂直外边距
rootContent.paddingHorizontal
number
6
|子菜单打开时水平内边距
rootContent.paddingTop
number
12
|子菜单打开时顶部内边距
rootContent.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 100, stiffness: 950, mass: 3 }
|展开/收起的弹簧配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|触发器内容（标题、图标、指示器等）
textValue
string
|-
|读屏播报的无障碍文本
className
string
|-
|触发器额外 class
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用
asChild
boolean
|-
|使用 Slot 模式合并到单个子元素
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Pressable 的全部标准属性
子菜单开闭时旋转的指示图标，默认为向右 V 形（chevron-right）。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|自定义指示内容（替换默认 V 形）
className
string
|-
|指示器额外 class
iconProps
SubMenuTriggerIndicatorIconProps
|-
|默认 V 形的图标配置
animation
SubMenuTriggerIndicatorAnimation
|-
|指示器旋转动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
14
|指示图标尺寸
color
string
muted
|指示图标颜色
触发器指示旋转的动画配置，可为：
-
false 或
"disabled"：关闭所有动画
-
true 或
undefined：使用默认动画
-
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
rotation.value
[number, number]
[0, 90]
|旋转角度 [收起, 展开]，单位度
rotation.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 }
|旋转弹簧配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|子菜单项（
Menu.Item、
Menu.Group 等）
className
string
|-
|内容容器额外 class
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Pressable 的全部标准属性
访问菜单根上下文，须在
Menu 内使用。
|property
|type
|description
isOpen
boolean
|菜单是否打开
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|修改开闭状态的回调
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet'
|当前呈现模式
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
|是否禁用
nativeID
string
|菜单实例唯一标识
访问菜单项上下文，须在
Menu.Item 内使用。
|property
|type
|description
id
MenuKey | undefined
|项标识
isSelected
boolean
|是否选中
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
variant
'default' | 'danger'
|项的视觉变体
访问菜单动画上下文，须在
Menu 内使用。
|property
|type
|description
progress
SharedValue<number>
|动画进度（0=空闲，1=打开，2=关闭）
isDragging
SharedValue<boolean>
|Bottom Sheet 是否正在被拖拽
访问子菜单上下文，须在
SubMenu 内使用。
|property
|type
|description
isOpen
boolean
|子菜单是否打开
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|修改开闭状态的回调
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
nativeID
string
|子菜单实例唯一标识
Menu 在 iOS 上使用
FullWindowOverlay。开发时若需启用 React Native 元素检查器，请在
Menu.Portal 上设置
disableFullWindowOverlay={true}。代价是菜单将无法叠在原生模态之上。
当
Menu 位于以原生模态形式呈现的页面内时（
presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'），菜单内容可能会向上偏移渲染。在新架构（Fabric）中，
react-native-screens 将
RNSModalScreen 标记为 Fabric 根节点，因此触发器的坐标是相对于模态原点上报的，而
FullWindowOverlay（菜单挂载点）锚定在 iOS 应用窗口上。可通过将
safeAreaInsets.top 加到
offset 来补偿：