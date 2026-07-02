import { Select, Separator } from 'heroui-native' ; import React, { useState } from 'react' ; type SelectOption = { value : string ; label : string ; }; const US_STATES : SelectOption [] = [ { value: 'CA' , label: '加利福尼亚' }, { value: 'NY' , label: '纽约' }, { value: 'TX' , label: '得克萨斯' }, { value: 'FL' , label: '佛罗里达' }, ]; export default function SelectExample () { const [ value , setValue ] = useState < SelectOption | undefined >(); return ( < Select value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue}> < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value placeholder = "请选择一项" /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" width = "trigger" > < Select.ListLabel className = "mb-2" >选择州/省</ Select.ListLabel > { US_STATES . map (( state , index ) => ( < React.Fragment key = {state.value}> < Select.Item value = {state.value} label = {state.label} /> {index < US_STATES . length - 1 && < Separator />} </ React.Fragment > ))} </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select > ); }