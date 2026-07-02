Select 选择器更新
通过按钮触发，展示可选列表供用户选择。
导入
结构
- Select：根容器，管理打开/关闭、选中值，并向子组件提供上下文。
- Select.Trigger：可点击的触发器，用于切换选择器显示。为任意子元素包裹按压处理，支持
variant（
'default'或
'unstyled'）。
- Select.Value：显示当前选中值或占位符；选中变化时自动更新，样式随是否有选中值变化。
- Select.TriggerIndicator：可选的视觉指示器，表示开/关状态；默认渲染带动画的双角标，随打开/关闭旋转。
- Select.Portal：在Portal层渲染内容，保证正确的层级与定位。
- Select.Overlay：可选的背景遮罩，可透明或半透明，用于捕获外部点击。
- Select.Content：内容容器，支持三种呈现：气泡（浮动定位）、底部抽屉或对话框。
- Select.Close：关闭按钮；可传入自定义子节点，否则使用默认关闭图标。
- Select.ListLabel：列表标题，使用预设排版样式。
- Select.Item：可选中的选项，处理选中态与按压。
- Select.ItemLabel：选项主文案。
- Select.ItemDescription：可选的说明文字，弱化样式。
- Select.ItemIndicator：选中项的可选指示器，默认渲染对勾图标。
用法
基础用法
Select 通过复合子组件构建下拉选择界面。
在触发器显示选中值
使用 Value 在触发器区域展示当前选中项。
气泡（Popover）呈现
使用
presentation="popover" 获得带自动定位的浮动内容。
宽度控制
通过
width 控制内容宽度；仅对气泡呈现生效。
底部抽屉呈现
使用底部抽屉以获得更贴近移动端的体验。
对话框呈现
使用对话框呈现居中模态式选择。
自定义选项内容
通过自定义子节点与指示器定制选项外观。
使用渲染函数
在
Select.Item 上使用渲染函数，根据选中态等自定义内容。
带选项说明
为选项添加说明以提供更多上下文。
带触发器指示器
添加视觉指示器表示开/关状态；打开/关闭时会旋转。
无样式触发器与自定义组合
使用
unstyled 变体，将触发器与 Button 等组件组合。
受控模式
以编程方式控制打开状态与选中值。
示例
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
API 参考
Select
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|选择器子内容
value
SelectOption | SelectOption[]
|-
|当前选中值（受控）
onValueChange
(value: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void
|-
|选中值变化时的回调
defaultValue
SelectOption | SelectOption[]
|-
|默认选中值（非受控）
isOpen
boolean
|-
|是否打开（受控）
isDefaultOpen
boolean
|-
|初始是否打开（非受控）
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|打开状态变化时的回调
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog'
'popover'
|内容呈现方式
animation
SelectRootAnimation
|-
|动画配置
asChild
boolean
false
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
SelectRootAnimation
Select 根级动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：仅禁用根动画
"disable-all"：禁用根与子级全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
entering.value
SpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig
|-
|打开时的动画配置
exiting.value
SpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig
|-
|关闭时的动画配置
SpringAnimationConfig
|prop
|type
|default
|description
type
'spring'
|-
|动画类型（须为
'spring'）
config
WithSpringConfig
|-
|Reanimated 弹簧动画配置
TimingAnimationConfig
|prop
|type
|default
|description
type
'timing'
|-
|动画类型（须为
'timing'）
config
WithTimingConfig
|-
|Reanimated 时长动画配置
Select.Trigger
|prop
|type
|default
|description
variant
'default' | 'unstyled'
'default'
|触发器变体：
'default' 应用预设容器样式，
'unstyled' 移除默认样式
children
ReactNode
|-
|触发器内容
className
string
|-
|触发器额外 class
asChild
boolean
true
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|是否禁用触发器
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Pressable 属性
Select.Value
|prop
|type
|default
|description
placeholder
string
|-
|未选中时的占位文案
className
string
|-
|值区域额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Text 属性
说明： 值组件会根据是否有选中项自动应用不同文字颜色：
- 已选中：
text-foreground
- 未选中（占位）：
text-field-placeholder
Select.TriggerIndicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|自定义指示器内容；默认带动画的双角标
className
string
|-
|指示器额外 class
style
ViewStyle
|-
|指示器自定义样式
iconProps
SelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps
|-
|双角标图标配置
animation
SelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
说明： 以下样式属性由动画占用，不能通过
className 设置：
transform（尤其是
rotate）— 用于开/关旋转过渡
若要自定义，请使用
animation。若需完全关闭动画样式并自行用
className 或
style 控制，请设置
isAnimatedStyleActive={false}。
SelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
16
|图标尺寸
color
string
|-
|图标颜色（默认同前景主题色）
SelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation
Select.TriggerIndicator 的动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画（0° 到 -180° 旋转）
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
rotation.value
[number, number]
[0, -180]
|旋转角度 [关闭, 打开]，单位度
rotation.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 }
|旋转弹簧动画配置
Select.Portal
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Portal内容（必填）
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
|在 iOS 为
true 时使用
View 代替
FullWindowOverlay，便于元素检查器；遮罩将无法叠在原生模态之上
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
|控制 VoiceOver 是否将遮罩窗口视为模态容器。为
true 时，VoiceOver 仅聚焦遮罩内元素。仅 iOS；API 不稳定，可能随 react-native-screens 变更
className
string
|-
|Portal容器额外 class
hostName
string
|-
|Portal宿主元素的可选名称
forceMount
boolean
|-
|是否强制挂载到 DOM
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
Select.Overlay
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|遮罩额外 class
animation
SelectOverlayAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
closeOnPress
boolean
true
|点击遮罩是否关闭选择器
forceMount
boolean
|-
|是否强制挂载到 DOM
asChild
boolean
false
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|支持 Reanimated
Animated.View 的全部属性
SelectOverlayAnimation
Select.Overlay 的动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画（底部抽屉/对话框为基于进度的透明度；气泡为关键帧动画）
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
opacity.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 1, 0]
|透明度 [空闲, 打开, 关闭]（用于底部抽屉/对话框呈现）
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|进入过渡自定义关键帧（用于气泡呈现）
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|退出过渡自定义关键帧（用于气泡呈现）
Select.Content（气泡呈现）
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|选择器内容
width
number | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full'
'content-fit'
|内容宽度策略
presentation
'popover'
'popover'
|呈现模式
placement
'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
'bottom'
|相对触发器的方位
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end'
'center'
|沿放置轴的对齐方式
avoidCollisions
boolean
true
|靠近视口边缘时是否翻转 placement
offset
number
8
|与触发器的间距（像素）
alignOffset
number
0
|沿对齐轴的偏移（像素）
className
string
|-
|内容容器额外 class
animation
SelectContentPopoverAnimation
|-
|动画配置
forceMount
boolean
|-
|是否强制挂载到 DOM
insets
Insets
|-
|定位时需遵守的屏幕边距
asChild
boolean
false
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|支持 Reanimated
Animated.View 的全部属性
SelectContentPopoverAnimation
Select.Content（气泡呈现）的动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认关键帧（按 placement 的 translateY/translateX、scale、opacity）
object：自定义
entering和/或
exiting关键帧
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|进入过渡关键帧（默认：按 placement 的 translateY/translateX、scale、opacity，200ms）
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|退出过渡关键帧（默认：与进入镜像，150ms）
Select.Content（底部抽屉呈现）
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|底部抽屉内容
presentation
'bottom-sheet'
|-
|呈现模式
contentContainerClassName
string
|-
|内容容器额外 class
...BottomSheetProps
BottomSheetProps
|-
|支持
@gorhom/bottom-sheet 的全部属性
Select.Content（对话框呈现）
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|对话框内容
presentation
'dialog'
|-
|呈现模式
classNames
{ wrapper?: string; content?: string }
|-
|包裹层与内容区额外 class
styles
Partial<Record<DialogContentFallbackSlots, ViewStyle>>
|-
|对话框各部分的样式
animation
SelectContentAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isSwipeable
boolean
true
|是否允许滑动关闭
forceMount
boolean
|-
|是否强制挂载到 DOM
asChild
boolean
false
|是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
styles
|prop
|type
|description
wrapper
ViewStyle
|外层包裹容器样式
content
ViewStyle
|对话框内容区样式
SelectContentAnimation
Select.Content（对话框呈现）的动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认关键帧（scale 与 opacity）
object：自定义
entering和/或
exiting关键帧
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|进入过渡关键帧（默认：scale 与 opacity，200ms）
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|退出过渡关键帧（默认：与进入镜像，150ms）
Select.Close
Select.Close 继承 CloseButton，按下时自动关闭选择器。
Select.ListLabel
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|列表标题文案
className
string
|-
|列表标题额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Text 属性
Select.Item
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode | ((props: SelectItemRenderProps) => ReactNode)
|-
|自定义选项内容；默认可为标签+指示器，或渲染函数
value
any
|-
|选项关联的值（必填）
label
string
|-
|选项标签文案（必填）
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用该选项
className
string
|-
|选项额外 class
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Pressable 属性
SelectItemRenderProps
使用渲染函数作为
children 时，会传入以下属性：
|property
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|当前项是否选中
value
string
|当前项的值
isDisabled
boolean
|当前项是否禁用
Select.ItemLabel
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|选项标签额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Text 属性
Select.ItemDescription
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|说明文案
className
string
|-
|说明额外 class
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Text 属性
Select.ItemIndicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|自定义指示器；默认对勾图标
className
string
|-
|指示器额外 class
iconProps
SelectItemIndicatorIconProps
|-
|对勾图标配置
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
SelectItemIndicatorIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
16
|图标尺寸
color
string
|主题 accent-soft-foreground 颜色
|图标颜色
Hooks
useSelect
用于读取 Select 根上下文，返回状态与控制方法。
返回值
|property
|type
|description
isOpen
boolean
|当前是否打开
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|修改打开状态的回调
isDefaultOpen
boolean | undefined
|默认是否打开（非受控）
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
|是否禁用
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog'
|内容呈现方式
triggerPosition
LayoutPosition | null
|触发器相对视口的位置
setTriggerPosition
(position: LayoutPosition | null) => void
|更新触发器位置
contentLayout
LayoutRectangle | null
|选择器内容的布局测量
setContentLayout
(layout: LayoutRectangle | null) => void
|更新内容布局测量
nativeID
string
|当前实例的唯一标识
value
SelectOption | SelectOption[]
|当前选中项
onValueChange
(option: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void
|选中值变化时的回调
说明： 必须在
Select 内使用；在上下文外调用将抛错。
useSelectAnimation
用于在自定义或复合子组件中读取 Select 动画相关共享值。
返回值
|property
|type
|description
progress
SharedValue<number>
|动画进度（0=空闲，1=打开，2=关闭）
isDragging
SharedValue<boolean>
|内容是否正在被拖拽
isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning
SharedValue<boolean>
|手势释放后的动画是否正在运行
说明： 必须在
Select 内使用；在动画上下文外调用将抛错。
SelectOption
|property
|type
|description
value
string
|选项值
label
string
|选项显示标签
useSelectItem
用于读取 Select Item 上下文，返回当前项的值与标签。
返回值
|property
|type
|description
itemValue
string
|当前项的值
label
string
|当前项的标签文案
特别说明
元素检查器（iOS）
Select 在 iOS 上使用
FullWindowOverlay。开发时若需启用 React Native 元素检查器，请在
Select.Portal 上设置
disableFullWindowOverlay={true}。代价是下拉层将无法叠在原生模态之上。
原生模态（iOS）
当
Select 位于以原生模态形式呈现的页面内时（
presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'），下拉层可能会向上偏移渲染。在新架构（Fabric）中，
react-native-screens 将
RNSModalScreen 标记为 Fabric 根节点，因此触发器的坐标是相对于模态原点上报的，而
FullWindowOverlay（下拉层挂载点）锚定在 iOS 应用窗口上。可通过将
safeAreaInsets.top 加到
offset 来补偿：