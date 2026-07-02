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Select 选择器更新

通过按钮触发，展示可选列表供用户选择。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { Select } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value />
    <Select.TriggerIndicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content>
      <Select.Close />
      <Select.ListLabel>...</Select.ListLabel>
      <Select.Item>
        <Select.ItemLabel />
        <Select.ItemDescription>...</Select.ItemDescription>
        <Select.ItemIndicator />
      </Select.Item>
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>
  • Select：根容器，管理打开/关闭、选中值，并向子组件提供上下文。
  • Select.Trigger：可点击的触发器，用于切换选择器显示。为任意子元素包裹按压处理，支持 variant'default''unstyled'）。
  • Select.Value：显示当前选中值或占位符；选中变化时自动更新，样式随是否有选中值变化。
  • Select.TriggerIndicator：可选的视觉指示器，表示开/关状态；默认渲染带动画的双角标，随打开/关闭旋转。
  • Select.Portal：在Portal层渲染内容，保证正确的层级与定位。
  • Select.Overlay：可选的背景遮罩，可透明或半透明，用于捕获外部点击。
  • Select.Content：内容容器，支持三种呈现：气泡（浮动定位）、底部抽屉或对话框。
  • Select.Close：关闭按钮；可传入自定义子节点，否则使用默认关闭图标。
  • Select.ListLabel：列表标题，使用预设排版样式。
  • Select.Item：可选中的选项，处理选中态与按压。
  • Select.ItemLabel：选项主文案。
  • Select.ItemDescription：可选的说明文字，弱化样式。
  • Select.ItemIndicator：选中项的可选指示器，默认渲染对勾图标。

用法

基础用法

Select 通过复合子组件构建下拉选择界面。

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="选项 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="选项 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

在触发器显示选中值

使用 Value 在触发器区域展示当前选中项。

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value placeholder="请选择一项" />
    <Select.TriggerIndicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="apple" label="苹果" />
      <Select.Item value="orange" label="橙子" />
      <Select.Item value="banana" label="香蕉" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

气泡（Popover）呈现

使用 presentation="popover" 获得带自动定位的浮动内容。

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" placement="bottom" align="center">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="项 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="项 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

宽度控制

通过 width 控制内容宽度；仅对气泡呈现生效。

{
  /* 固定像素宽度 */
}
<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" width={280}>
      <Select.Item value="1" label="项 1" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

{
  /* 与触发器同宽 */
}
<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" width="trigger">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="项 1" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

{
  /* 全宽（100%） */
}
<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" width="full">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="项 1" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

{
  /* 随内容自适应（默认） */
}
<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" width="content-fit">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="项 1" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

底部抽屉呈现

使用底部抽屉以获得更贴近移动端的体验。

<Select presentation="bottom-sheet">
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="bottom-sheet" snapPoints={['35%']}>
      <Select.Item value="1" label="项 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="项 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

对话框呈现

使用对话框呈现居中模态式选择。

<Select presentation="dialog">
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="dialog">
      <Select.Close />
      <Select.ListLabel>请选择一项</Select.ListLabel>
      <Select.Item value="1" label="项 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="项 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

自定义选项内容

通过自定义子节点与指示器定制选项外观。

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="us" label="美国">
        <View className="flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1">
          <Text>🇺🇸</Text>
          <Select.ItemLabel />
        </View>
        <Select.ItemIndicator />
      </Select.Item>
      <Select.Item value="uk" label="英国">
        <View className="flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1">
          <Text>🇬🇧</Text>
          <Select.ItemLabel />
        </View>
        <Select.ItemIndicator />
      </Select.Item>
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

使用渲染函数

Select.Item 上使用渲染函数，根据选中态等自定义内容。

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="us" label="美国">
        {({ isSelected, value, isDisabled }) => (
          <>
            <View className="flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1">
              <Text>🇺🇸</Text>
              <Select.ItemLabel
                className={
                  isSelected ? 'text-accent font-medium' : 'text-foreground'
                }
              />
            </View>
            <Select.ItemIndicator />
          </>
        )}
      </Select.Item>
      <Select.Item value="uk" label="英国">
        {({ isSelected }) => (
          <>
            <View className="flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1">
              <Text>🇬🇧</Text>
              <Select.ItemLabel
                className={
                  isSelected ? 'text-accent font-medium' : 'text-foreground'
                }
              />
            </View>
            <Select.ItemIndicator />
          </>
        )}
      </Select.Item>
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

带选项说明

为选项添加说明以提供更多上下文。

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="basic" label="基础版">
        <View className="flex-1">
          <Select.ItemLabel />
          <Select.ItemDescription>
            面向个人使用的必备功能
          </Select.ItemDescription>
        </View>
        <Select.ItemIndicator />
      </Select.Item>
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

带触发器指示器

添加视觉指示器表示开/关状态；打开/关闭时会旋转。

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value placeholder="请选择一项" />
    <Select.TriggerIndicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="选项 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="选项 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

无样式触发器与自定义组合

使用 unstyled 变体，将触发器与 Button 等组件组合。

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger variant="unstyled" asChild>
    <Button variant="secondary">
      <Select.Value placeholder="请选择…" />
      <Select.TriggerIndicator />
    </Button>
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="选项 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="选项 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

受控模式

以编程方式控制打开状态与选中值。

const [value, setValue] = useState();
const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false);

<Select
  value={value}
  onValueChange={setValue}
  isOpen={isOpen}
  onOpenChange={setIsOpen}
>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value placeholder="请选择…" />
    <Select.TriggerIndicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="选项 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="选项 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

示例

import { Select, Separator } from 'heroui-native';
import React, { useState } from 'react';

type SelectOption = {
  value: string;
  label: string;
};

const US_STATES: SelectOption[] = [
  { value: 'CA', label: '加利福尼亚' },
  { value: 'NY', label: '纽约' },
  { value: 'TX', label: '得克萨斯' },
  { value: 'FL', label: '佛罗里达' },
];

export default function SelectExample() {
  const [value, setValue] = useState<SelectOption | undefined>();

  return (
    <Select value={value} onValueChange={setValue}>
      <Select.Trigger>
        <Select.Value placeholder="请选择一项" />
        <Select.TriggerIndicator />
      </Select.Trigger>
      <Select.Portal>
        <Select.Overlay />
        <Select.Content presentation="popover" width="trigger">
          <Select.ListLabel className="mb-2">选择州/省</Select.ListLabel>
          {US_STATES.map((state, index) => (
            <React.Fragment key={state.value}>
              <Select.Item value={state.value} label={state.label} />
              {index < US_STATES.length - 1 && <Separator />}
            </React.Fragment>
          ))}
        </Select.Content>
      </Select.Portal>
    </Select>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

Select

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-选择器子内容
valueSelectOption | SelectOption[]-当前选中值（受控）
onValueChange(value: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void-选中值变化时的回调
defaultValueSelectOption | SelectOption[]-默认选中值（非受控）
isOpenboolean-是否打开（受控）
isDefaultOpenboolean-初始是否打开（非受控）
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-打开状态变化时的回调
isDisabledbooleanfalse是否禁用
presentation'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog''popover'内容呈现方式
animationSelectRootAnimation-动画配置
asChildbooleanfalse是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持全部标准 React Native View 属性

SelectRootAnimation

Select 根级动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：仅禁用根动画
  • "disable-all"：禁用根与子级全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
entering.valueSpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig-打开时的动画配置
exiting.valueSpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig-关闭时的动画配置

SpringAnimationConfig

proptypedefaultdescription
type'spring'-动画类型（须为 'spring'
configWithSpringConfig-Reanimated 弹簧动画配置

TimingAnimationConfig

proptypedefaultdescription
type'timing'-动画类型（须为 'timing'
configWithTimingConfig-Reanimated 时长动画配置

Select.Trigger

proptypedefaultdescription
variant'default' | 'unstyled''default'触发器变体：'default' 应用预设容器样式，'unstyled' 移除默认样式
childrenReactNode-触发器内容
classNamestring-触发器额外 class
asChildbooleantrue是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
isDisabledboolean-是否禁用触发器
...PressablePropsPressableProps-支持全部标准 React Native Pressable 属性

Select.Value

proptypedefaultdescription
placeholderstring-未选中时的占位文案
classNamestring-值区域额外 class
...TextPropsTextProps-支持全部标准 React Native Text 属性

说明： 值组件会根据是否有选中项自动应用不同文字颜色：

  • 已选中：text-foreground
  • 未选中（占位）：text-field-placeholder

Select.TriggerIndicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-自定义指示器内容；默认带动画的双角标
classNamestring-指示器额外 class
styleViewStyle-指示器自定义样式
iconPropsSelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps-双角标图标配置
animationSelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation-动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrue是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持全部标准 React Native View 属性

说明： 以下样式属性由动画占用，不能通过 className 设置：

  • transform（尤其是 rotate）— 用于开/关旋转过渡

若要自定义，请使用 animation。若需完全关闭动画样式并自行用 classNamestyle 控制，请设置 isAnimatedStyleActive={false}

SelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber16图标尺寸
colorstring-图标颜色（默认同前景主题色）

SelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation

Select.TriggerIndicator 的动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：禁用全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画（0° 到 -180° 旋转）
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
rotation.value[number, number][0, -180]旋转角度 [关闭, 打开]，单位度
rotation.springConfigWithSpringConfig{ damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 }旋转弹簧动画配置

Select.Portal

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-Portal内容（必填）
disableFullWindowOverlaybooleanfalse在 iOS 为 true 时使用 View 代替 FullWindowOverlay，便于元素检查器；遮罩将无法叠在原生模态之上
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalbooleanfalse控制 VoiceOver 是否将遮罩窗口视为模态容器。为 true 时，VoiceOver 仅聚焦遮罩内元素。仅 iOS；API 不稳定，可能随 react-native-screens 变更
classNamestring-Portal容器额外 class
hostNamestring-Portal宿主元素的可选名称
forceMountboolean-是否强制挂载到 DOM
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持全部标准 React Native View 属性

Select.Overlay

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-遮罩额外 class
animationSelectOverlayAnimation-动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrue是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
closeOnPressbooleantrue点击遮罩是否关闭选择器
forceMountboolean-是否强制挂载到 DOM
asChildbooleanfalse是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...Animated.ViewPropsAnimated.ViewProps-支持 Reanimated Animated.View 的全部属性

SelectOverlayAnimation

Select.Overlay 的动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：禁用全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画（底部抽屉/对话框为基于进度的透明度；气泡为关键帧动画）
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
opacity.value[number, number, number][0, 1, 0]透明度 [空闲, 打开, 关闭]（用于底部抽屉/对话框呈现）
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutType-进入过渡自定义关键帧（用于气泡呈现）
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutType-退出过渡自定义关键帧（用于气泡呈现）

Select.Content（气泡呈现）

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-选择器内容
widthnumber | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full''content-fit'内容宽度策略
presentation'popover''popover'呈现模式
placement'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right''bottom'相对触发器的方位
align'start' | 'center' | 'end''center'沿放置轴的对齐方式
avoidCollisionsbooleantrue靠近视口边缘时是否翻转 placement
offsetnumber8与触发器的间距（像素）
alignOffsetnumber0沿对齐轴的偏移（像素）
classNamestring-内容容器额外 class
animationSelectContentPopoverAnimation-动画配置
forceMountboolean-是否强制挂载到 DOM
insetsInsets-定位时需遵守的屏幕边距
asChildbooleanfalse是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...Animated.ViewPropsAnimated.ViewProps-支持 Reanimated Animated.View 的全部属性

SelectContentPopoverAnimation

Select.Content（气泡呈现）的动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：禁用全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认关键帧（按 placement 的 translateY/translateX、scale、opacity）
  • object：自定义 entering 和/或 exiting 关键帧
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutType-进入过渡关键帧（默认：按 placement 的 translateY/translateX、scale、opacity，200ms）
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutType-退出过渡关键帧（默认：与进入镜像，150ms）

Select.Content（底部抽屉呈现）

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-底部抽屉内容
presentation'bottom-sheet'-呈现模式
contentContainerClassNamestring-内容容器额外 class
...BottomSheetPropsBottomSheetProps-支持 @gorhom/bottom-sheet 的全部属性

Select.Content（对话框呈现）

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-对话框内容
presentation'dialog'-呈现模式
classNames{ wrapper?: string; content?: string }-包裹层与内容区额外 class
stylesPartial<Record<DialogContentFallbackSlots, ViewStyle>>-对话框各部分的样式
animationSelectContentAnimation-动画配置
isSwipeablebooleantrue是否允许滑动关闭
forceMountboolean-是否强制挂载到 DOM
asChildbooleanfalse是否将子元素作为实际渲染节点
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持全部标准 React Native View 属性

styles

proptypedescription
wrapperViewStyle外层包裹容器样式
contentViewStyle对话框内容区样式

SelectContentAnimation

Select.Content（对话框呈现）的动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：禁用全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认关键帧（scale 与 opacity）
  • object：自定义 entering 和/或 exiting 关键帧
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutType-进入过渡关键帧（默认：scale 与 opacity，200ms）
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutType-退出过渡关键帧（默认：与进入镜像，150ms）

Select.Close

Select.Close 继承 CloseButton，按下时自动关闭选择器。

Select.ListLabel

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-列表标题文案
classNamestring-列表标题额外 class
...TextPropsTextProps-支持全部标准 React Native Text 属性

Select.Item

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode | ((props: SelectItemRenderProps) => ReactNode)-自定义选项内容；默认可为标签+指示器，或渲染函数
valueany-选项关联的值（必填）
labelstring-选项标签文案（必填）
isDisabledbooleanfalse是否禁用该选项
classNamestring-选项额外 class
...PressablePropsPressableProps-支持全部标准 React Native Pressable 属性

SelectItemRenderProps

使用渲染函数作为 children 时，会传入以下属性：

propertytypedescription
isSelectedboolean当前项是否选中
valuestring当前项的值
isDisabledboolean当前项是否禁用

Select.ItemLabel

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-选项标签额外 class
...TextPropsTextProps-支持全部标准 React Native Text 属性

Select.ItemDescription

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-说明文案
classNamestring-说明额外 class
...TextPropsTextProps-支持全部标准 React Native Text 属性

Select.ItemIndicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-自定义指示器；默认对勾图标
classNamestring-指示器额外 class
iconPropsSelectItemIndicatorIconProps-对勾图标配置
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持全部标准 React Native View 属性

SelectItemIndicatorIconProps

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber16图标尺寸
colorstring主题 accent-soft-foreground 颜色图标颜色

Hooks

useSelect

用于读取 Select 根上下文，返回状态与控制方法。

import { useSelect } from 'heroui-native';

const {
  isOpen,
  onOpenChange,
  isDefaultOpen,
  isDisabled,
  presentation,
  triggerPosition,
  setTriggerPosition,
  contentLayout,
  setContentLayout,
  nativeID,
  value,
  onValueChange,
} = useSelect();

返回值

propertytypedescription
isOpenboolean当前是否打开
onOpenChange(open: boolean) => void修改打开状态的回调
isDefaultOpenboolean | undefined默认是否打开（非受控）
isDisabledboolean | undefined是否禁用
presentation'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog'内容呈现方式
triggerPositionLayoutPosition | null触发器相对视口的位置
setTriggerPosition(position: LayoutPosition | null) => void更新触发器位置
contentLayoutLayoutRectangle | null选择器内容的布局测量
setContentLayout(layout: LayoutRectangle | null) => void更新内容布局测量
nativeIDstring当前实例的唯一标识
valueSelectOption | SelectOption[]当前选中项
onValueChange(option: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void选中值变化时的回调

说明： 必须在 Select 内使用；在上下文外调用将抛错。

useSelectAnimation

用于在自定义或复合子组件中读取 Select 动画相关共享值。

import { useSelectAnimation } from 'heroui-native';

const { selectState, progress, isDragging, isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning } =
  useSelectAnimation();

返回值

propertytypedescription
progressSharedValue<number>动画进度（0=空闲，1=打开，2=关闭）
isDraggingSharedValue<boolean>内容是否正在被拖拽
isGestureReleaseAnimationRunningSharedValue<boolean>手势释放后的动画是否正在运行

说明： 必须在 Select 内使用；在动画上下文外调用将抛错。

SelectOption

propertytypedescription
valuestring选项值
labelstring选项显示标签

useSelectItem

用于读取 Select Item 上下文，返回当前项的值与标签。

import { useSelectItem } from 'heroui-native';

const { itemValue, label } = useSelectItem();

返回值

propertytypedescription
itemValuestring当前项的值
labelstring当前项的标签文案

特别说明

元素检查器（iOS）

Select 在 iOS 上使用 FullWindowOverlay。开发时若需启用 React Native 元素检查器，请在 Select.Portal 上设置 disableFullWindowOverlay={true}。代价是下拉层将无法叠在原生模态之上。

原生模态（iOS）

Select 位于以原生模态形式呈现的页面内时（presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'），下拉层可能会向上偏移渲染。在新架构（Fabric）中，react-native-screensRNSModalScreen 标记为 Fabric 根节点，因此触发器的坐标是相对于模态原点上报的，而 FullWindowOverlay（下拉层挂载点）锚定在 iOS 应用窗口上。可通过将 safeAreaInsets.top 加到 offset 来补偿：

import { useSafeAreaInsets } from 'react-native-safe-area-context';

const insets = useSafeAreaInsets();

<Select.Content presentation="popover" offset={insets.top + 10}>
  ...
</Select.Content>;

SearchField 搜索框

用于筛选与查询的复合搜索输入框。

Separator 分隔符

用于在视觉上分隔内容的简单线条。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法在触发器显示选中值气泡（Popover）呈现宽度控制底部抽屉呈现对话框呈现自定义选项内容使用渲染函数带选项说明带触发器指示器无样式触发器与自定义组合受控模式示例API 参考SelectSelectRootAnimationSpringAnimationConfigTimingAnimationConfigSelect.TriggerSelect.ValueSelect.TriggerIndicatorSelectTriggerIndicatorIconPropsSelectTriggerIndicatorAnimationSelect.PortalSelect.OverlaySelectOverlayAnimationSelect.Content（气泡呈现）SelectContentPopoverAnimationSelect.Content（底部抽屉呈现）Select.Content（对话框呈现）stylesSelectContentAnimationSelect.CloseSelect.ListLabelSelect.ItemSelectItemRenderPropsSelect.ItemLabelSelect.ItemDescriptionSelect.ItemIndicatorSelectItemIndicatorIconPropsHooksuseSelect返回值useSelectAnimation返回值SelectOptionuseSelectItem返回值特别说明元素检查器（iOS）原生模态（iOS）