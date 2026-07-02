InputOTP 一次性密码输入框
用于输入一次性验证码（OTP）的输入组件，支持分格、动画与校验。
导入
结构
- InputOTP：根容器，管理 OTP 状态与文本变更，并为子组件提供上下文；处理焦点、校验与字符输入。
- InputOTP.Group：将多个格子编组；用于视觉分组（例如每 3 位一组）。
- InputOTP.Slot：单个字符格；
index须在 OTP 序列中唯一且与位置对应。未提供子节点时，默认渲染
SlotPlaceholder、
SlotValue与
SlotCaret。
- InputOTP.SlotPlaceholder：空位时显示的占位字符；
Slot无子节点时默认使用。
- InputOTP.SlotValue：显示已输入字符并带动画；
Slot无子节点时默认使用。
- InputOTP.SlotCaret：动画光标，指示当前输入位置；置于
Slot内以显示正在输入的位置。
- InputOTP.Separator：分组之间的视觉分隔符。
用法
基础用法
创建 6 位 OTP，分两组并带分隔符。
四位 PIN
简单的 4 位数字 PIN。
自定义占位
为每个格子位置提供自定义占位字符。
受控值
以编程方式控制 OTP 值。
校验态
非法时展示校验错误样式。
输入模式（正则）
使用正则限制可输入字符。内置：
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS（0–9）、
REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS（a–z、A–Z）、
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARS（数字与字母）。
自定义布局
在
Group 上使用渲染属性以自定义格子布局。
在底部抽屉内
在
BottomSheet 中渲染
InputOTP 时，使用
useBottomSheetAwareHandlers 返回的
onFocus /
onBlur 传给
InputOTP，以正确处理键盘避让。
示例
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
API 参考
InputOTP
|prop
|type
|default
|description
maxLength
number
|-
|OTP 最大长度（必填）
value
string
|-
|受控值
defaultValue
string
|-
|非受控默认值
onChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|值变化回调
onComplete
(value: string) => void
|-
|所有格子填满时触发
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用
isInvalid
boolean
false
|是否处于非法状态
pattern
string
|-
|允许字符的正则（如
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS、
REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS）
inputMode
TextInputProps['inputMode']
'numeric'
|输入模式
placeholder
string
|-
|占位字符串；每个字符对应一个格子位置
placeholderTextColor
string
|-
|全部格子的占位文字颜色
placeholderTextClassName
string
|-
|全部格子的占位文字 class
pasteTransformer
(text: string) => string
|-
|粘贴内容转换（如去掉连字符）；默认会移除非匹配字符
onFocus
(e: FocusEvent) => void
|-
|聚焦回调
onBlur
(e: BlurEvent) => void
|-
|失焦回调
textInputProps
Omit<TextInputProps, ...>
|-
|透传给底层
TextInput 的额外属性
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|子节点
className
string
|-
|根容器额外 class
style
PressableProps['style']
|-
|传给容器
Pressable 的样式
isBottomSheetAware
boolean
true
|在
BottomSheet 内是否自动处理键盘相关状态；设为
false 可关闭
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|动画配置；
"disable-all" 可禁用自身及子级全部动画
InputOTP.Group
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: InputOTPGroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|子节点，或接收格子数据与上下文的渲染函数
className
string
|-
|额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
InputOTPGroupRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
slots
SlotData[]
|每个位置的格子数据数组
maxLength
number
|OTP 最大长度
value
string
|当前 OTP 值
isFocused
boolean
|是否聚焦
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
isInvalid
boolean
|是否非法
InputOTP.Slot
|prop
|type
|default
|description
index
number
|-
|格子下标（必填），须为
0 到
maxLength - 1
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|自定义格子内容；未提供时默认为
SlotPlaceholder、
SlotValue、
SlotCaret
className
string
|-
|额外 class
style
ViewStyle
|-
|额外样式
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
InputOTP.SlotPlaceholder
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
string
|-
|显示文本（可选，默认使用
slot.placeholderChar）
className
string
|-
|额外 class
style
TextStyle
|-
|额外样式
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Text 属性
InputOTP.SlotValue
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
string
|-
|显示文本（可选，默认使用
slot.char）
className
string
|-
|额外 class
animation
InputOTPSlotValueAnimation
|-
SlotValue 动画配置
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Text 属性
InputOTPSlotValueAnimation
InputOTP.SlotValue 动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
wrapper.entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn.duration(250)
|包裹层进入动画
wrapper.exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut.duration(100)
|包裹层退出动画
text.entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FlipInXDown.duration(250).easing(...)
|文本进入动画
text.exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FlipOutXDown.duration(250).easing(...)
|文本退出动画
InputOTP.SlotCaret
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|额外 class
style
ViewStyle
|-
|额外样式
animation
InputOTPSlotCaretAnimation
|-
SlotCaret 动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式；为
false 时移除内置动画样式，可自行实现
pointerEvents
'none' | 'auto' | ...
'none'
|指针事件配置
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
InputOTPSlotCaretAnimation
InputOTP.SlotCaret 动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时用于禁用动画
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 1]
|透明度 [最小, 最大]
opacity.duration
number
500
|动画时长（毫秒）
height.value
[number, number]
[16, 18]
|高度 [最小, 最大]（像素）
height.duration
number
500
|动画时长（毫秒）
InputOTP.Separator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
Hooks
useInputOTP
读取
InputOTP 根上下文，须在
InputOTP 内使用。
useInputOTPSlot
读取
InputOTP.Slot 上下文，须在
InputOTP.Slot 内使用。