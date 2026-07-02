InputOTP 一次性密码输入框

const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( '' ); < InputOTP value = {value} onChange = {setValue} maxLength = { 6 }> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >;