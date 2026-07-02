Checkbox 复选框
可在选中与未选中之间切换的可选控件。
导入
结构
- Checkbox：主容器，处理选中状态与用户交互。未提供子节点时渲染带动画对勾的默认指示器；自动识别是否在 Surface 上以便样式正确；支持可定制或关闭的按压缩放动画；子节点可为渲染函数以访问
isSelected、
isInvalid、
isDisabled。
- Checkbox.Indicator：可选对勾容器，选中时默认带滑动、缩放、透明度与圆角动画；无子节点时渲染带动画路径的 SVG 对勾；各动画可单独配置或关闭；子节点可为渲染函数以访问状态。
用法
基础用法
未提供子节点时，Checkbox 使用默认动画指示器，并自动检测是否在 Surface 背景上。
自定义指示器
在 Indicator 中使用渲染函数，按状态显示/隐藏自定义图标。
非法状态
使用
isInvalid 表示校验错误并应用危险色样式。
自定义动画
为根与指示器分别自定义或关闭动画。
示例
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
API 参考
Checkbox
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: CheckboxRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|子元素或用于自定义的渲染函数
isSelected
boolean
undefined
|是否选中
onSelectedChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
undefined
|选中状态变化时回调
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用、不可交互
isInvalid
boolean
false
|是否非法（危险色样式）
variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
'primary'
|视觉变体
hitSlop
number
6
|可点区域扩展（hit slop）
animation
CheckboxRootAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
className
string
undefined
|额外 class
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native
Pressable 标准属性（
disabled 除外）
CheckboxRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|是否选中
isInvalid
boolean
|是否非法
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
CheckboxRootAnimation
复选框根组件动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：仅关闭根动画
"disable-all"：关闭所有动画（含子级）
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
scale.value
[number, number]
[1, 0.96]
|缩放值 [未按压, 按压]
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 150 }
|动画时间配置
Checkbox.Indicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: CheckboxRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|指示器内容或渲染函数
className
string
undefined
|指示器额外 class
iconProps
CheckboxIndicatorIconProps
undefined
|默认动画对勾图标的自定义属性
animation
CheckboxIndicatorAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
...AnimatedViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|支持 React Native Animated View 标准属性
CheckboxIndicatorIconProps
用于自定义默认动画对勾图标。
|prop
|type
|description
size
number
|图标尺寸
strokeWidth
number
|描边宽度
color
string
|图标颜色（默认为主题 accent-foreground）
enterDuration
number
|出现动画时长（对勾显示）
exitDuration
number
|消失动画时长（对勾隐藏）
CheckboxIndicatorAnimation
指示器动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：关闭全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 1]
|透明度 [未选中, 选中]
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 100 }
|透明度动画时间配置
borderRadius.value
[number, number]
[8, 0]
|圆角 [未选中, 选中]
borderRadius.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 50 }
|圆角动画时间配置
translateX.value
[number, number]
[-4, 0]
|X 位移 [未选中, 选中]
translateX.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 100 }
|位移动画时间配置
scale.value
[number, number]
[0.8, 1]
|缩放 [未选中, 选中]
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 100 }
|缩放动画时间配置
Hooks
useCheckbox
在自定义或复合结构内访问复选框上下文。
返回值：
UseCheckboxReturn
|property
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean | undefined
|是否选中
onSelectedChange
((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefined
|修改选中状态的回调函数
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用、不可交互
isInvalid
boolean
|是否非法（危险色）
nativeID
string | undefined
|复选框元素 native ID
注意： 必须在
Checkbox 内使用；在上下文外调用会抛错。