Checkbox 复选框

import { Checkbox, Description, ControlField, Label, Separator, Surface, } from "heroui-native" ; import React from 'react' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; interface CheckboxFieldProps { isSelected : boolean ; onSelectedChange : ( value : boolean ) => void ; title : string ; description : string ; } const CheckboxField : React . FC < CheckboxFieldProps > = ({ isSelected, onSelectedChange, title, description, }) => { return ( < ControlField isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {onSelectedChange}> < ControlField.Indicator > < Checkbox className = "mt-0.5" /> </ ControlField.Indicator > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label className = "text-lg" >{title}</ Label > < Description className = "text-base" > {description} </ Description > </ View > </ ControlField > ); }; export default function BasicUsage () { const [ fields , setFields ] = React. useState ({ newsletter: true , marketing: false , terms: false , }); const fieldConfigs : Record < keyof typeof fields, { title : string ; description : string } > = { newsletter: { title: 'Subscribe to newsletter' , description: 'Get weekly updates about new features and tips' , }, marketing: { title: 'Marketing communications' , description: 'Receive promotional emails and special offers' , }, terms: { title: 'Accept terms and conditions' , description: 'Agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy' , }, }; const handleFieldChange = ( key : keyof typeof fields) => ( value : boolean ) => { setFields (( prev ) => ({ ... prev, [key]: value })); }; const fieldKeys = Object. keys (fields) as Array < keyof typeof fields>; return ( < View className = "flex-1 items-center justify-center px-5" > < Surface className = "py-5 w-full" > {fieldKeys. map (( key , index ) => ( < React.Fragment key = {key}> {index > 0 && < Separator className = "my-4" />} < CheckboxField isSelected = {fields[key]} onSelectedChange = { handleFieldChange (key)} title = {fieldConfigs[key].title} description = {fieldConfigs[key].description} /> </ React.Fragment > ))} </ Surface > </ View > ); }