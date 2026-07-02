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Checkbox 复选框

可在选中与未选中之间切换的可选控件。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { Checkbox } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<Checkbox>
  <Checkbox.Indicator>...</Checkbox.Indicator>
</Checkbox>
  • Checkbox：主容器，处理选中状态与用户交互。未提供子节点时渲染带动画对勾的默认指示器；自动识别是否在 Surface 上以便样式正确；支持可定制或关闭的按压缩放动画；子节点可为渲染函数以访问 isSelectedisInvalidisDisabled
  • Checkbox.Indicator：可选对勾容器，选中时默认带滑动、缩放、透明度与圆角动画；无子节点时渲染带动画路径的 SVG 对勾；各动画可单独配置或关闭；子节点可为渲染函数以访问状态。

用法

基础用法

未提供子节点时，Checkbox 使用默认动画指示器，并自动检测是否在 Surface 背景上。

<Checkbox isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={setIsSelected} />

自定义指示器

在 Indicator 中使用渲染函数，按状态显示/隐藏自定义图标。

<Checkbox isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}>
  <Checkbox.Indicator>
    {({ isSelected }) => (isSelected ? <CheckIcon /> : null)}
  </Checkbox.Indicator>
</Checkbox>

非法状态

使用 isInvalid 表示校验错误并应用危险色样式。

<Checkbox
  isSelected={isSelected}
  onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}
  isInvalid={hasError}
/>

自定义动画

为根与指示器分别自定义或关闭动画。

{
  /* 关闭所有动画（根与指示器） */
}
<Checkbox
  animation="disable-all"
  isSelected={isSelected}
  onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}
>
  <Checkbox.Indicator />
</Checkbox>;

{
  /* 仅关闭根动画 */
}
<Checkbox
  animation="disabled"
  isSelected={isSelected}
  onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}
>
  <Checkbox.Indicator />
</Checkbox>;

{
  /* 仅关闭指示器动画 */
}
<Checkbox isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}>
  <Checkbox.Indicator animation="disabled" />
</Checkbox>;

{
  /* 自定义动画配置 */
}
<Checkbox
  animation={{ scale: { value: [1, 0.9], timingConfig: { duration: 200 } } }}
  isSelected={isSelected}
  onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}
>
  <Checkbox.Indicator
    animation={{
      scale: { value: [0.5, 1] },
      opacity: { value: [0, 1] },
      translateX: { value: [-8, 0] },
      borderRadius: { value: [12, 0] },
    }}
  />
</Checkbox>;

示例

import {
  Checkbox,
  Description,
  ControlField,
  Label,
  Separator,
  Surface,
} from "heroui-native";
import React from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';

interface CheckboxFieldProps {
  isSelected: boolean;
  onSelectedChange: (value: boolean) => void;
  title: string;
  description: string;
}

const CheckboxField: React.FC<CheckboxFieldProps> = ({
  isSelected,
  onSelectedChange,
  title,
  description,
}) => {
  return (
    <ControlField isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={onSelectedChange}>
      <ControlField.Indicator>
        <Checkbox className="mt-0.5" />
      </ControlField.Indicator>
      <View className="flex-1">
        <Label className="text-lg">{title}</Label>
        <Description className="text-base">
          {description}
        </Description>
      </View>
    </ControlField>
  );
};

export default function BasicUsage() {
  const [fields, setFields] = React.useState({
    newsletter: true,
    marketing: false,
    terms: false,
  });

  const fieldConfigs: Record<
    keyof typeof fields,
    { title: string; description: string }
  > = {
    newsletter: {
      title: 'Subscribe to newsletter',
      description: 'Get weekly updates about new features and tips',
    },
    marketing: {
      title: 'Marketing communications',
      description: 'Receive promotional emails and special offers',
    },
    terms: {
      title: 'Accept terms and conditions',
      description: 'Agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy',
    },
  };

  const handleFieldChange = (key: keyof typeof fields) => (value: boolean) => {
    setFields((prev) => ({ ...prev, [key]: value }));
  };

  const fieldKeys = Object.keys(fields) as Array<keyof typeof fields>;

  return (
    <View className="flex-1 items-center justify-center px-5">
      <Surface className="py-5 w-full">
        {fieldKeys.map((key, index) => (
          <React.Fragment key={key}>
            {index > 0 && <Separator className="my-4" />}
            <CheckboxField
              isSelected={fields[key]}
              onSelectedChange={handleFieldChange(key)}
              title={fieldConfigs[key].title}
              description={fieldConfigs[key].description}
            />
          </React.Fragment>
        ))}
      </Surface>
    </View>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

Checkbox

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((props: CheckboxRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)undefined子元素或用于自定义的渲染函数
isSelectedbooleanundefined是否选中
onSelectedChange(isSelected: boolean) => voidundefined选中状态变化时回调
isDisabledbooleanfalse是否禁用、不可交互
isInvalidbooleanfalse是否非法（危险色样式）
variant'primary' | 'secondary''primary'视觉变体
hitSlopnumber6可点区域扩展（hit slop）
animationCheckboxRootAnimation-动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrue是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
classNamestringundefined额外 class
...PressablePropsPressableProps-支持 React Native Pressable 标准属性（disabled 除外）

CheckboxRenderProps

proptypedescription
isSelectedboolean是否选中
isInvalidboolean是否非法
isDisabledboolean是否禁用

CheckboxRootAnimation

复选框根组件动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：仅关闭根动画
  • "disable-all"：关闭所有动画（含子级）
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
scale.value[number, number][1, 0.96]缩放值 [未按压, 按压]
scale.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 150 }动画时间配置

Checkbox.Indicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((props: CheckboxRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)undefined指示器内容或渲染函数
classNamestringundefined指示器额外 class
iconPropsCheckboxIndicatorIconPropsundefined默认动画对勾图标的自定义属性
animationCheckboxIndicatorAnimation-动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrue是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
...AnimatedViewPropsAnimatedProps<ViewProps>-支持 React Native Animated View 标准属性

CheckboxIndicatorIconProps

用于自定义默认动画对勾图标。

proptypedescription
sizenumber图标尺寸
strokeWidthnumber描边宽度
colorstring图标颜色（默认为主题 accent-foreground）
enterDurationnumber出现动画时长（对勾显示）
exitDurationnumber消失动画时长（对勾隐藏）

CheckboxIndicatorAnimation

指示器动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：关闭全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
opacity.value[number, number][0, 1]透明度 [未选中, 选中]
opacity.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 100 }透明度动画时间配置
borderRadius.value[number, number][8, 0]圆角 [未选中, 选中]
borderRadius.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 50 }圆角动画时间配置
translateX.value[number, number][-4, 0]X 位移 [未选中, 选中]
translateX.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 100 }位移动画时间配置
scale.value[number, number][0.8, 1]缩放 [未选中, 选中]
scale.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 100 }缩放动画时间配置

Hooks

useCheckbox

在自定义或复合结构内访问复选框上下文。

import { useCheckbox } from 'heroui-native';

const CustomIndicator = () => {
  const { isSelected, isInvalid, isDisabled } = useCheckbox();
  // ... your implementation
};

返回值： UseCheckboxReturn

propertytypedescription
isSelectedboolean | undefined是否选中
onSelectedChange((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefined修改选中状态的回调函数
isDisabledboolean是否禁用、不可交互
isInvalidboolean是否非法（危险色）
nativeIDstring | undefined复选框元素 native ID

注意： 必须在 Checkbox 内使用；在上下文外调用会抛错。

Card 卡片

卡片容器，提供灵活分区以结构化展示内容。

Chip 标签

以胶囊形态展示的小型元素。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法自定义指示器非法状态自定义动画示例API 参考CheckboxCheckboxRenderPropsCheckboxRootAnimationCheckbox.IndicatorCheckboxIndicatorIconPropsCheckboxIndicatorAnimationHooksuseCheckbox