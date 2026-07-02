ListGroup 列表组

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { ListGroup, Separator, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind' ; const StyledIonicons = withUniwind (Ionicons); export default function ListGroupExample () { const mutedColor = useThemeColor ( 'muted' ); return ( < View className = "flex-1 justify-center px-5" > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted mb-2 ml-2" >账户</ Text > < ListGroup className = "mb-6" > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < StyledIonicons name = "person-outline" size = { 22 } className = "text-foreground" /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >个人信息</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > 姓名、邮箱、手机号 </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < StyledIonicons name = "card-outline" size = { 22 } className = "text-foreground" /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >支付方式</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Visa 尾号 4829 </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted mb-2 ml-2" >偏好设置</ Text > < ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < StyledIonicons name = "color-palette-outline" size = { 22 } className = "text-foreground" /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >外观</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > 主题、字号、显示 </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < StyledIonicons name = "notifications-outline" size = { 22 } className = "text-foreground" /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >通知</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > 提醒、声音、角标 </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix iconProps = {{ size: 18 , color: mutedColor }} /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup > </ View > ); }