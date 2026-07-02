ListGroup 列表组

基于 Surface 的容器，用于分组展示列表项并保持一致的布局与间距。
- ListGroup：基于 Surface 的根容器，用于分组列表项；支持全部 Surface 变体（
default、
secondary、
tertiary、
transparent）。
- ListGroup.Item：可按压的水平
flex-row 行容器，提供统一的间距与对齐。
- ListGroup.ItemPrefix：可选前导槽，用于图标、头像等。
- ListGroup.ItemContent：
flex-1 包裹标题与说明，占据剩余横向空间。
- ListGroup.ItemTitle：主标题，前景色与中等字重。
- ListGroup.ItemDescription：次要说明，弱化颜色与较小字号。
- ListGroup.ItemSuffix：可选尾部槽；默认渲染右箭头；传入子节点可覆盖默认图标。
通过组合子部件创建带标题与说明的分组列表。
使用
ListGroup.ItemPrefix 放置前置图标。
省略
ListGroup.ItemDescription 以展示仅标题行。
为根容器应用不同的视觉变体。
向
ListGroup.ItemSuffix 传入子节点以覆盖默认箭头。
通过
iconProps 调整默认箭头尺寸与颜色。
用
PressableFeedback 包裹列表项以添加缩放与水波纹反馈。此模式下将
onPress 放在
PressableFeedback 上，并对
ListGroup.Item 使用
disabled。
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|分组内的子节点
variant
'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'transparent'
'default'
|底层 Surface 容器的视觉变体
className
string
|-
|根容器额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|列表行内的子节点
className
string
|-
|列表行额外 class
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
Pressable 属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|前导内容，如图标或头像
className
string
|-
|前导区域额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|内容区，通常为标题与说明
className
string
|-
|内容区额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|标题文本或自定义内容
className
string
|-
|标题额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|说明文本或自定义内容
className
string
|-
|说明额外 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|自定义尾部内容；提供时将覆盖默认右箭头图标
className
string
|-
|尾部额外 class
iconProps
ListGroupIconProps
|-
|自定义默认右箭头图标；仅在无
children 时生效
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持全部标准 React Native
View 属性
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
16
|箭头图标尺寸（像素）
color
string
|主题的
muted 颜色
|箭头图标颜色