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Switch 开关

在开与关两种状态之间切换的拨动控件。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { Switch } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<Switch>
  <Switch.Thumb>...</Switch.Thumb>
  <Switch.StartContent>...</Switch.StartContent>
  <Switch.EndContent>...</Switch.EndContent>
</Switch>
  • Switch：主容器，处理开关状态与用户交互。未提供子节点时渲染默认拇指；根据选中状态对缩放（按压）与背景色做动画；整块可点以切换。
  • Switch.Thumb：可选滑动拇指，在位置间移动，弹簧过渡。可放自定义内容（图标等）或通过样式与动画定制。
  • Switch.StartContent：可选，显示在开关左侧；常用于关态时的图标或文字；在容器内绝对定位。
  • Switch.EndContent：可选，显示在开关右侧；常用于开态时的图标或文字；在容器内绝对定位。

用法

基础用法

未提供子节点时，Switch 使用默认拇指渲染。

<Switch isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={setIsSelected} />

自定义拇指

通过 Thumb 子组件替换默认拇指。

<Switch isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}>
  <Switch.Thumb>...</Switch.Thumb>
</Switch>

首尾内容

在开关两侧添加图标或文字。

<Switch isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}>
  <Switch.Thumb />
  <Switch.StartContent>...</Switch.StartContent>
  <Switch.EndContent>...</Switch.EndContent>
</Switch>

渲染函数

根据开关状态用渲染函数动态渲染内容。

<Switch isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}>
  {({ isSelected, isDisabled }) => (
    <>
      <Switch.Thumb>
        {({ isSelected }) => (isSelected ? <CheckIcon /> : <XIcon />)}
      </Switch.Thumb>
    </>
  )}
</Switch>

自定义动画

为开关根与拇指自定义动画。

<Switch
  animation={{
    scale: {
      value: [1, 0.9],
      timingConfig: { duration: 200 },
    },
    backgroundColor: {
      value: ['#172554', '#eab308'],
    },
  }}
>
  <Switch.Thumb
    animation={{
      left: {
        value: 4,
        springConfig: {
          damping: 30,
          stiffness: 300,
          mass: 1,
        },
      },
      backgroundColor: {
        value: ['#dbeafe', '#854d0e'],
      },
    }}
  />
</Switch>

关闭动画

可整体关闭动画，或仅关闭部分组件的动画。

{
  /* 关闭所有动画（含子级） */
}
<Switch animation="disable-all">
  <Switch.Thumb />
</Switch>;

{
  /* 仅关闭根动画，拇指仍可动画 */
}
<Switch>
  <Switch.Thumb animation={false} />
</Switch>;

示例

import { Switch } from 'heroui-native';
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
import React from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import Animated, { ZoomIn } from 'react-native-reanimated';

export default function SwitchExample() {
  const [darkMode, setDarkMode] = React.useState(false);

  return (
    <View className="flex-row gap-4">
      <Switch
        isSelected={darkMode}
        onSelectedChange={setDarkMode}
        className="w-[56px] h-[32px]"
        animation={{
          backgroundColor: {
            value: ['#172554', '#eab308'],
          },
        }}
      >
        <Switch.Thumb
          className="size-[22px]"
          animation={{
            left: {
              value: 4,
              springConfig: {
                damping: 30,
                stiffness: 300,
                mass: 1,
              },
            },
          }}
        />
        <Switch.StartContent className="left-2">
          {darkMode && (
            <Animated.View key="sun" entering={ZoomIn.springify()}>
              <Ionicons name="sunny" size={16} color="#854d0e" />
            </Animated.View>
          )}
        </Switch.StartContent>
        <Switch.EndContent className="right-2">
          {!darkMode && (
            <Animated.View key="moon" entering={ZoomIn.springify()}>
              <Ionicons name="moon" size={16} color="#dbeafe" />
            </Animated.View>
          )}
        </Switch.EndContent>
      </Switch>
    </View>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

Switch

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((props: SwitchRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)undefined开关内部内容或渲染函数
isSelectedbooleanundefined是否选中
isDisabledbooleanfalse是否禁用、不可交互
classNamestringundefined根节点自定义 class
animationSwitchRootAnimation-动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrue是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
onSelectedChange(isSelected: boolean) => void-选中状态变化时回调
...AnimatedPressablePropsAnimatedProps<PressableProps>-支持 Reanimated Pressable 的全部属性

SwitchRenderProps

proptypedescription
isSelectedboolean是否选中
isDisabledboolean是否禁用

SwitchRootAnimation

Switch 根组件动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：仅关闭根动画
  • "disable-all"：关闭所有动画（含子级）
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
scale.value[number, number][1, 0.96]缩放值 [未按压, 按压]
scale.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 150 }动画时间配置
backgroundColor.value[string, string]使用主题色背景色 [未选中, 选中]
backgroundColor.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 175, easing: Easing.bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1) }背景色过渡时间配置

Switch.Thumb

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((props: SwitchRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)undefined拇指内内容或渲染函数
classNamestringundefined拇指元素自定义 class
animationSwitchThumbAnimation-动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrue是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 的全部标准属性

SwitchThumbAnimation

Switch.Thumb 动画配置，可为：

  • false"disabled"：关闭全部动画
  • trueundefined：使用默认动画
  • object：自定义动画配置
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
left.valuenumber2距边缘偏移（未选中偏左，选中偏右）
left.springConfigWithSpringConfig{ damping: 120, stiffness: 1600, mass: 2 }拇指位置弹簧配置
backgroundColor.value[string, string]['white', theme accent-foreground color]背景色 [未选中, 选中]
backgroundColor.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 175, easing: Easing.bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1) }背景色过渡时间配置

Switch.StartContent

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNodeundefined左侧区域内容
classNamestringundefined内容区域自定义 class
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 的全部标准属性

Switch.EndContent

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNodeundefined右侧区域内容
classNamestringundefined内容区域自定义 class
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 的全部标准属性

Hooks

useSwitch

用于访问 Switch 上下文，便于在子组件中读取开关状态或封装自定义结构。

返回值：

PropertyTypeDescription
isSelectedboolean是否选中
isDisabledboolean是否禁用

示例：

import { useSwitch } from 'heroui-native';

function CustomSwitchContent() {
  const { isSelected, isDisabled } = useSwitch();

  return (
    <View>
      <Text>Status: {isSelected ? 'On' : 'Off'}</Text>
      {isDisabled && <Text>Disabled</Text>}
    </View>
  );
}

// 用法
<Switch>
  <CustomSwitchContent />
  <Switch.Thumb />
</Switch>;

特别说明

边框样式

若需为开关根节点加边框，请使用 outline 相关样式而非 border，避免影响拇指位置的内部宽度计算：

<Switch className="outline outline-accent">
  <Switch.Thumb />
</Switch>

使用 outline 可在不改变内部宽度计算的前提下显示边框，确保拇指动画正确。

与 ControlField 组合

Switch 可与 ControlField 组合以共享按压态、扩大点击区域：

import { Description, ControlField, Label } from 'heroui-native';

<ControlField isSelected={isSelected} onSelectedChange={setIsSelected}>
  <View className="flex-1">
    <Label>Enable notifications</Label>
    <Description>Receive push notifications</Description>
  </View>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

包在 ControlField 内时，整个容器上的按压都会驱动开关，触控目标更大、体验更好。

Surface 表面

提供层级与背景样式的容器组件。

Tabs 标签页

使用选项卡视图组织内容，支持动画过渡与指示器。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法自定义拇指首尾内容渲染函数自定义动画关闭动画示例API 参考SwitchSwitchRenderPropsSwitchRootAnimationSwitch.ThumbSwitchThumbAnimationSwitch.StartContentSwitch.EndContentHooksuseSwitch特别说明边框样式与 ControlField 组合