import { Switch } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import React from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import Animated, { ZoomIn } from 'react-native-reanimated' ; export default function SwitchExample () { const [ darkMode , setDarkMode ] = React. useState ( false ); return ( < View className = "flex-row gap-4" > < Switch isSelected = {darkMode} onSelectedChange = {setDarkMode} className = "w-[56px] h-[32px]" animation = {{ backgroundColor: { value: [ '#172554' , '#eab308' ], }, }} > < Switch.Thumb className = "size-[22px]" animation = {{ left: { value: 4 , springConfig: { damping: 30 , stiffness: 300 , mass: 1 , }, }, }} /> < Switch.StartContent className = "left-2" > {darkMode && ( < Animated.View key = "sun" entering = {ZoomIn. springify ()}> < Ionicons name = "sunny" size = { 16 } color = "#854d0e" /> </ Animated.View > )} </ Switch.StartContent > < Switch.EndContent className = "right-2" > { ! darkMode && ( < Animated.View key = "moon" entering = {ZoomIn. springify ()}> < Ionicons name = "moon" size = { 16 } color = "#dbeafe" /> </ Animated.View > )} </ Switch.EndContent > </ Switch > </ View > ); }