Switch 开关
在开与关两种状态之间切换的拨动控件。
导入
结构
- Switch：主容器，处理开关状态与用户交互。未提供子节点时渲染默认拇指；根据选中状态对缩放（按压）与背景色做动画；整块可点以切换。
- Switch.Thumb：可选滑动拇指，在位置间移动，弹簧过渡。可放自定义内容（图标等）或通过样式与动画定制。
- Switch.StartContent：可选，显示在开关左侧；常用于关态时的图标或文字；在容器内绝对定位。
- Switch.EndContent：可选，显示在开关右侧；常用于开态时的图标或文字；在容器内绝对定位。
用法
基础用法
未提供子节点时，Switch 使用默认拇指渲染。
自定义拇指
通过 Thumb 子组件替换默认拇指。
首尾内容
在开关两侧添加图标或文字。
渲染函数
根据开关状态用渲染函数动态渲染内容。
自定义动画
为开关根与拇指自定义动画。
关闭动画
可整体关闭动画，或仅关闭部分组件的动画。
示例
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
API 参考
Switch
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: SwitchRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|开关内部内容或渲染函数
isSelected
boolean
undefined
|是否选中
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用、不可交互
className
string
undefined
|根节点自定义 class
animation
SwitchRootAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
onSelectedChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
|-
|选中状态变化时回调
...AnimatedPressableProps
AnimatedProps<PressableProps>
|-
|支持 Reanimated Pressable 的全部属性
SwitchRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|是否选中
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
SwitchRootAnimation
Switch 根组件动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：仅关闭根动画
"disable-all"：关闭所有动画（含子级）
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
scale.value
[number, number]
[1, 0.96]
|缩放值 [未按压, 按压]
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 150 }
|动画时间配置
backgroundColor.value
[string, string]
|使用主题色
|背景色 [未选中, 选中]
backgroundColor.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 175, easing: Easing.bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1) }
|背景色过渡时间配置
Switch.Thumb
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: SwitchRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|拇指内内容或渲染函数
className
string
undefined
|拇指元素自定义 class
animation
SwitchThumbAnimation
|-
|动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
SwitchThumbAnimation
Switch.Thumb 动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：关闭全部动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|关闭动画的同时仍允许自定义属性
left.value
number
2
|距边缘偏移（未选中偏左，选中偏右）
left.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 120, stiffness: 1600, mass: 2 }
|拇指位置弹簧配置
backgroundColor.value
[string, string]
['white', theme accent-foreground color]
|背景色 [未选中, 选中]
backgroundColor.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 175, easing: Easing.bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1) }
|背景色过渡时间配置
Switch.StartContent
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|左侧区域内容
className
string
undefined
|内容区域自定义 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
Switch.EndContent
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|右侧区域内容
className
string
undefined
|内容区域自定义 class
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native
View 的全部标准属性
Hooks
useSwitch
用于访问 Switch 上下文，便于在子组件中读取开关状态或封装自定义结构。
返回值：
|Property
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|是否选中
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
示例：
特别说明
边框样式
若需为开关根节点加边框，请使用
outline 相关样式而非
border，避免影响拇指位置的内部宽度计算：
使用
outline 可在不改变内部宽度计算的前提下显示边框，确保拇指动画正确。
与 ControlField 组合
Switch 可与 ControlField 组合以共享按压态、扩大点击区域：
包在 ControlField 内时，整个容器上的按压都会驱动开关，触控目标更大、体验更好。