PressableFeedback 按压反馈更新
为按压交互提供视觉反馈的容器组件，内置缩放动画。
导入
结构
- PressableFeedback：内置缩放动画的可按压容器；管理按压状态与容器尺寸，并通过上下文提供给子复合部件。使用
PressableFeedback.Scale时可将
animation={false}关闭根级内置缩放。
- PressableFeedback.Scale：对特定子元素应用缩放的包装层；需要精确控制哪个元素缩放，或要在缩放层上直接应用
className/
style时使用。
- PressableFeedback.Highlight：iOS 风格的高亮遮罩，绝对定位，在按压时淡入。
- PressableFeedback.Ripple：Android 风格的涟漪，从触点扩展的径向渐变圆。
用法
基础
默认提供按下缩放反馈，多数场景推荐直接使用。
配合 Highlight
在默认缩放之外叠加 iOS 风格高亮。
配合 Ripple
在默认缩放之外叠加 Android 风格涟漪。
自定义缩放动画
通过根组件
animation.scale 配置，支持
value、
timingConfig、
ignoreScaleCoefficient。
自定义 Highlight 动画
配置高亮层的不透明度与背景色。
自定义 Ripple 动画
配置涟漪颜色、不透明度与时长。
对指定子元素缩放（PressableFeedback.Scale）
需要对容器内某一子元素而非根节点缩放时，将根组件设为
animation={false} 关闭内置缩放，再使用
PressableFeedback.Scale，以便在缩放层上直接应用
className /
style。
可与
Highlight 或
Ripple 组合在
Scale 内：
禁用全部动画
根上设置
animation="disable-all" 可级联禁用内置缩放及子复合部件（Scale、Highlight、Ripple）的动画。
也可在保留缩放配置的同时禁用动画（例如运行时切换）：
示例
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
API 参考
PressableFeedback
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|需要包裹按压反馈的内容
isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用
className
string
|-
|额外的 class
animation
PressableFeedbackRootAnimation
|-
|通过
{ scale: ... } 自定义缩放；
false 关闭根级缩放；
'disable-all' 级联禁用全部
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|根内置动画样式是否启用
asChild
boolean
false
|是否以子元素方式渲染
...rest
AnimatedProps<PressableProps>
|-
|支持 Reanimated
Animated
Pressable 的属性
PressableFeedbackRootAnimation
根
animation 遵循标准
AnimationRoot 控制流：
true或
undefined：使用默认内置缩放
false或
"disabled"：关闭根内置缩放（改用
PressableFeedback.Scale时）
"disable-all"：级联禁用全部动画（含内置缩放与子级 Scale、Highlight、Ripple）
object：自定义内置缩放
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|自定义内置缩放（value、timingConfig 等）
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|在保留配置的同时控制动画状态（例如运行时开关）
PressableFeedback.Scale
对容器内指定子元素应用缩放时使用；根上设
animation={false} 以关闭其内置缩放。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|额外的 class
animation
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|缩放动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
style
ViewStyle
|-
|额外样式
...AnimatedProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|支持 Reanimated
Animated.View 的属性
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
缩放动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用缩放动画
true或
undefined：使用默认缩放动画
object：自定义缩放配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时禁用动画
value
number
0.985
|按下时的缩放值（会随容器宽度自动调整）
timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 300, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease) }
|时间曲线配置
ignoreScaleCoefficient
boolean
false
|为 true 时忽略自动缩放系数，直接使用
value
PressableFeedback.Highlight
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|额外的 class
animation
PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation
|-
|高亮层动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
style
ViewStyle
|-
|额外样式
...AnimatedProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|支持 Reanimated
Animated.View 的属性
PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation
高亮层动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用高亮动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时禁用动画
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 0.1]
|不透明度 [未按下, 按下]
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 200 }
|时间曲线配置
backgroundColor.value
string
|随主题灰色
|高亮层背景色
PressableFeedback.Ripple
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|容器插槽的 class
classNames
ElementSlots<RippleSlots>
|-
|各插槽 class（container、ripple）
styles
Partial<Record<RippleSlots, ViewStyle>>
|-
|涟漪遮罩各部分的样式
animation
PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation
|-
|涟漪动画配置
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|是否启用 Reanimated 动画样式
...ViewProps
Omit<ViewProps, 'style'>
|-
|支持
View 属性（不含
style）
styles
|prop
|type
|description
container
ViewStyle
|容器插槽样式
ripple
ViewStyle
|涟漪插槽样式
PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation
涟漪动画配置，可为：
false或
"disabled"：禁用涟漪动画
true或
undefined：使用默认动画
object：自定义动画配置
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|在自定义属性时禁用动画
backgroundColor.value
string
|随主题计算
|涟漪背景色
progress.baseDuration
number
1000
|涟漪进度基准时长（会按对角线自动调整）
progress.minBaseDuration
number
750
|进度动画最小时长
progress.ignoreDurationCoefficient
boolean
false
|为 true 时忽略自动时长系数，直接使用基准时长
opacity.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 0.1, 0]
|不透明度 [起始, 峰值, 结束]
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 200 }
|时间曲线配置
scale.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 1, 1]
|缩放 [起始, 峰值, 结束]
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 200 }
|时间曲线配置
ElementSlots<RippleSlots>
涟漪各插槽的额外 class：
|slot
|description
container
|外层容器（
absolute inset-0），可通过 class 完全定制样式
ripple
|内层涟漪（
absolute top-0 left-0 rounded-full），带动画属性，不宜用 className 覆盖动画相关表现