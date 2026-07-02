import { PressableFeedback, Card, Button } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Image } from 'expo-image' ; import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native' ; export default function PressableFeedbackExample () { return ( < PressableFeedback className = "w-full aspect-square overflow-auto" > < Card className = "flex-1" > < Image source = {{ uri: 'https://heroui-assets.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/docs/neo2.jpeg' , }} style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFill} contentFit = "cover" /> < LinearGradient colors = {[ 'rgba(0,0,0,0.1)' , 'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)' ]} style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFill} /> < PressableFeedback.Ripple animation = {{ backgroundColor: { value: 'white' }, opacity: { value: [ 0 , 0.3 , 0 ] }, }} /> < View className = "flex-1 gap-4" pointerEvents = "box-none" > < Card.Body className = "flex-1" pointerEvents = "none" > < Card.Title className = "text-base text-zinc-50 uppercase mb-0.5" > Neo </ Card.Title > < Card.Description className = "text-zinc-50 font-medium text-base" > 家用机器人 </ Card.Description > </ Card.Body > < Card.Footer className = "gap-3" > < View className = "flex-row items-center justify-between" > < View pointerEvents = "none" > < Text className = "text-base text-white" >即将开售</ Text > < Text className = "text-base text-zinc-300" >订阅通知</ Text > </ View > < Button size = "sm" className = "bg-white" > < Button.Label className = "text-black" >通知我</ Button.Label > </ Button > </ View > </ Card.Footer > </ View > </ Card > </ PressableFeedback > ); }