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ControlField 控件字段

将标签、说明（或其他内容）与控件（Switch 或 Checkbox）组合为单一可按压区域的字段组件。

源代码样式源代码

导入

import { ControlField } from 'heroui-native';

结构

<ControlField>
  <Label>...</Label>
  <Description>...</Description>
  <ControlField.Indicator>...</ControlField.Indicator>
  <FieldError>...</FieldError>
</ControlField>
  • ControlField：根容器，管理布局与状态向下传递
  • Label：主标签（来自 Label
  • Description：辅助说明（来自 Description
  • ControlField.Indicator：表单控件容器（SwitchCheckboxRadio
  • FieldError：校验错误展示（来自 FieldError

用法

基础用法

ControlField 包裹控件，提供一致布局与状态管理。

<ControlField isSelected={value} onSelectedChange={setValue}>
  <Label className="flex-1">Label text</Label>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

带说明

在标签下使用 Description 添加辅助说明。

<ControlField isSelected={value} onSelectedChange={setValue}>
  <View className="flex-1">
    <Label>Enable notifications</Label>
    <Description>
      Receive push notifications about your account activity
    </Description>
  </View>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

带错误信息

使用 FieldError 展示校验错误。

<ControlField
  isSelected={value}
  onSelectedChange={setValue}
  isInvalid={!value}
  className="flex-col items-start gap-1"
>
  <View className="flex-row items-center gap-2">
    <View className="flex-1">
      <Label>I agree to the terms</Label>
      <Description>
        By checking this box, you agree to our Terms of Service
      </Description>
    </View>
    <ControlField.Indicator variant="checkbox" />
  </View>
  <FieldError>This field is required</FieldError>
</ControlField>

禁用态

使用 isDisabled 控制是否可交互。

<ControlField isSelected={value} onSelectedChange={setValue} isDisabled>
  <View className="flex-1">
    <Label>Disabled field</Label>
    <Description>This field is disabled</Description>
  </View>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

关闭所有动画

使用 "disable-all" 关闭根及子级全部动画。

<ControlField
  isSelected={value}
  onSelectedChange={setValue}
  animation="disable-all"
>
  <View className="flex-1">
    <Label>Label text</Label>
    <Description>Description text</Description>
  </View>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

示例

import {
  Checkbox,
  Description,
  FieldError,
  ControlField,
  Label,
  Switch,
} from 'heroui-native';
import React from 'react';
import { ScrollView, View } from 'react-native';

export default function ControlFieldExample() {
  const [notifications, setNotifications] = React.useState(false);
  const [terms, setTerms] = React.useState(false);
  const [newsletter, setNewsletter] = React.useState(true);

  return (
    <ScrollView className="bg-background p-4">
      <View className="gap-4">
        <ControlField
          isSelected={notifications}
          onSelectedChange={setNotifications}
        >
          <View className="flex-1">
            <Label>Enable notifications</Label>
            <Description>
              Receive push notifications about your account activity
            </Description>
          </View>
          <ControlField.Indicator />
        </ControlField>

        <ControlField
          isSelected={terms}
          onSelectedChange={setTerms}
          isInvalid={!terms}
          className="flex-col items-start gap-1"
        >
          <View className="flex-row items-center gap-2">
            <View className="flex-1">
              <Label>I agree to the terms and conditions</Label>
              <Description>
                By checking this box, you agree to our Terms of Service
              </Description>
            </View>
            <ControlField.Indicator className="mt-0.5">
              <Checkbox />
            </ControlField.Indicator>
          </View>
          <FieldError>This field is required</FieldError>
        </ControlField>

        <ControlField isSelected={newsletter} onSelectedChange={setNewsletter}>
          <View className="flex-1">
            <Label>Subscribe to newsletter</Label>
          </View>
          <ControlField.Indicator>
            <Checkbox color="warning" />
          </ControlField.Indicator>
        </ControlField>
      </View>
    </ScrollView>
  );
}

更多示例见 GitHub 仓库

API 参考

ControlField

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((props: ControlFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)-字段内部内容或渲染函数
isSelectedbooleanundefined是否选中/勾选
isDisabledbooleanfalse是否禁用
isInvalidbooleanfalse是否非法
isRequiredbooleanfalse是否必填
classNamestring-根元素自定义 class
onSelectedChange(isSelected: boolean) => void-选中状态变化时回调
animation"disable-all" | undefinedundefined动画配置；"disable-all" 时关闭根及子级全部动画
...PressablePropsPressableProps-支持 React Native Pressable 全部属性

Label

Label 会自动消费 ControlField 上下文中的表单状态（isDisabledisInvalid）。

说明：完整属性见 Label 组件文档

Description

Description 会自动消费 ControlField 上下文中的表单状态（isDisabledisInvalid）。

说明：完整属性见 Description 组件文档

ControlField.Indicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-要渲染的控件（Switch、Checkbox、Radio）
variant'checkbox' | 'radio' | 'switch''switch'未提供 children 时渲染的内置变体
classNamestring-指示器容器自定义 class
...ViewPropsViewProps-支持 React Native View 全部属性

说明： 提供 children 时，若子组件上尚未设置，会自动从 ControlField 上下文传入 isSelectedonSelectedChangeisDisabledisInvalid。使用 radio 变体时，Radio 以独立模式渲染（不在 RadioGroup 内）。

FieldError

FieldError 会自动消费 ControlField 上下文中的 isInvalid

说明：完整属性见 FieldError 组件文档。显隐由父级 ControlField 的 isInvalid 控制。

Hooks

useControlField

ControlField 内访问字段上下文（用于自定义子结构）。

返回值：

propertytypedescription
isSelectedboolean | undefined是否选中/勾选
onSelectedChange((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefined选中状态变化回调
isDisabledboolean是否禁用
isInvalidboolean是否非法
isPressedSharedValue<boolean>Reanimated 共享值，表示按压状态

CloseButton 关闭按钮

用于关闭对话框、模态框或收起内容的按钮组件。

Description 描述

用于为表单字段等提供无障碍说明与辅助文案的文本组件。

本页目录

导入结构用法基础用法带说明带错误信息禁用态关闭所有动画示例API 参考ControlFieldLabelDescriptionControlField.IndicatorFieldErrorHooksuseControlField