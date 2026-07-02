ControlField 控件字段

将标签、说明（或其他内容）与控件（Switch 或 Checkbox）组合为单一可按压区域的字段组件。
ControlField 包裹控件，提供一致布局与状态管理。
在标签下使用 Description 添加辅助说明。
使用 FieldError 展示校验错误。
使用
isDisabled 控制是否可交互。
使用
"disable-all" 关闭根及子级全部动画。
更多示例见 GitHub 仓库。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|children
React.ReactNode | ((props: ControlFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|字段内部内容或渲染函数
|isSelected
boolean
undefined
|是否选中/勾选
|isDisabled
boolean
false
|是否禁用
|isInvalid
boolean
false
|是否非法
|isRequired
boolean
false
|是否必填
|className
string
|-
|根元素自定义 class
|onSelectedChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
|-
|选中状态变化时回调
|animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|动画配置；
"disable-all" 时关闭根及子级全部动画
|...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|支持 React Native Pressable 全部属性
Label 会自动消费 ControlField 上下文中的表单状态（
isDisabled、
isInvalid）。
说明：完整属性见 Label 组件文档。
Description 会自动消费 ControlField 上下文中的表单状态（
isDisabled、
isInvalid）。
说明：完整属性见 Description 组件文档。
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|children
React.ReactNode
|-
|要渲染的控件（Switch、Checkbox、Radio）
|variant
'checkbox' | 'radio' | 'switch'
'switch'
|未提供 children 时渲染的内置变体
|className
string
|-
|指示器容器自定义 class
|...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|支持 React Native View 全部属性
说明： 提供
children 时，若子组件上尚未设置，会自动从 ControlField 上下文传入
isSelected、
onSelectedChange、
isDisabled、
isInvalid。使用
radio 变体时，Radio 以独立模式渲染（不在 RadioGroup 内）。
FieldError 会自动消费 ControlField 上下文中的
isInvalid。
说明：完整属性见 FieldError 组件文档。显隐由父级 ControlField 的
isInvalid 控制。
在
ControlField 内访问字段上下文（用于自定义子结构）。
返回值：
|property
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean | undefined
|是否选中/勾选
onSelectedChange
((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefined
|选中状态变化回调
isDisabled
boolean
|是否禁用
isInvalid
boolean
|是否非法
isPressed
SharedValue<boolean>
|Reanimated 共享值，表示按压状态