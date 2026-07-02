ControlField 控件字段

import { Checkbox, Description, FieldError, ControlField, Label, Switch, } from 'heroui-native' ; import React from 'react' ; import { ScrollView, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function ControlFieldExample () { const [ notifications , setNotifications ] = React. useState ( false ); const [ terms , setTerms ] = React. useState ( false ); const [ newsletter , setNewsletter ] = React. useState ( true ); return ( < ScrollView className = "bg-background p-4" > < View className = "gap-4" > < ControlField isSelected = {notifications} onSelectedChange = {setNotifications} > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Enable notifications</ Label > < Description > Receive push notifications about your account activity </ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator /> </ ControlField > < ControlField isSelected = {terms} onSelectedChange = {setTerms} isInvalid = { ! terms} className = "flex-col items-start gap-1" > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-2" > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >I agree to the terms and conditions</ Label > < Description > By checking this box, you agree to our Terms of Service </ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator className = "mt-0.5" > < Checkbox /> </ ControlField.Indicator > </ View > < FieldError >This field is required</ FieldError > </ ControlField > < ControlField isSelected = {newsletter} onSelectedChange = {setNewsletter}> < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Subscribe to newsletter</ Label > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator > < Checkbox color = "warning" /> </ ControlField.Indicator > </ ControlField > </ View > </ ScrollView > ); }