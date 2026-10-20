Component CSS moves to the components cascade layer, Expo SDK 58 and React Native 0.88 are supported, Gesture Handler 3 peer dependency is accepted, Slider drops floating point noise, ScrollShadow stays scroll-driven with Reduce Motion, and BottomSheet controlled reopen is fixed

October 20, 2026

HeroUI Native v1.0.11 wraps component CSS in Tailwind's components cascade layer so user utilities can override component defaults, adds Expo SDK 58 / React Native 0.88 / Gesture Handler 3 support, fixes Slider floating point noise with decimal steps, keeps ScrollShadow scroll-driven when Reduce Motion is enabled, and resolves several overlay and input bugs on Android.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i heroui-native pnpm add heroui-native yarn add heroui-native bun add heroui-native

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Component CSS is now wrapped in @layer components , which requires Uniwind 1.13.0 for cascade layers to be applied correctly. Apps on older Uniwind versions may see component styles applied at the wrong priority.

Before:

package.json "uniwind" : "1.12.x"

After:

package.json "uniwind" : "1.13.0"

Migration: Update Uniwind to 1.13.0 in your project. This is the only required action — component styles are otherwise unchanged.

Related PR: #529

Custom color overrides in @layer theme must now be nested inside :root for Tailwind CSS v4 to pick them up correctly. Existing overrides written without :root may silently stop applying.

Before:

@layer theme { @variant light { --accent: oklch(0 .65 0 .25 270); } }

After:

@layer theme { :root { @ variant light { --accent : oklch ( 0.65 0.25 270 ); } } }

Migration: Wrap your @variant light and @variant dark blocks inside :root within @layer theme . See the updated Colors documentation.

Related PR: #503

The library now supports Expo SDK 58, React Native 0.88, React 19.3, and Reanimated 4.7. Component refs use ComponentRef interfaces compatible with React Native's strict TypeScript API. The react-native-gesture-handler peer dependency has been widened to accept both v2 ( ^2.28.0 ) and v3 ( ^3.0.0 ), so existing apps on Gesture Handler 2 do not need to upgrade. (#528)

All component styles are now placed inside Tailwind's @layer components , and the default HeroText font moves to a @layer base class. This means user utility classes (e.g. font-medium , color overrides) now correctly override component defaults, matching Tailwind's standard layer order. (#529)

This release includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue #525 : Slider values with decimal steps (e.g. step={0.1} ) produced floating point noise such as 0.30000000000000004 . The snapToStep utility now rounds to the precision of step and minValue , so onChange and Slider.Output receive clean values like 0.3 . (#526)

: Slider values with decimal steps (e.g. ) produced floating point noise such as . The utility now rounds to the precision of and , so and receive clean values like . (#526) Issue #521 : ScrollShadow showed both shadows permanently when Reduce Motion was enabled (iOS) or animation="disable-all" was set. Shadows now always follow scroll position through interpolate ; only the exit transition is affected by the animation-disabled state. (#522)

: ScrollShadow showed both shadows permanently when Reduce Motion was enabled (iOS) or was set. Shadows now always follow scroll position through ; only the exit transition is affected by the animation-disabled state. (#522) Issue #509 : A controlled BottomSheet could render with opacity: 0 after reopening because isDismissed stayed true . The dismissed container style now only applies when the sheet is also closed ( !isOpen ). (#511)

: A controlled BottomSheet could render with after reopening because stayed . The dismissed container style now only applies when the sheet is also closed ( ). (#511) Issue #488 : The primary Input variant did not display its drop shadow on Android. Android now uses elevation: 1 instead of shadow-sm to restore the expected shadow. (#515)

: The primary Input variant did not display its drop shadow on Android. Android now uses instead of to restore the expected shadow. (#515) Issue #520 : A ScrollView inside Popover, Menu, or Select content did not scroll on Android because the animated wrapper had no size. The wrapper now uses absoluteFill with pointerEvents="box-none" so Android dispatches native touches to scrollable content. A follow-up commit adds a contentWrapper style with transformOrigin: 'top' so custom keyframe animations pivot correctly. (#530)

: A inside Popover, Menu, or Select content did not scroll on Android because the animated wrapper had no size. The wrapper now uses with so Android dispatches native touches to scrollable content. A follow-up commit adds a style with so custom keyframe animations pivot correctly. (#530) Issue #497 : Input, TextArea, SearchField, and InputGroup refs still failed typechecking with published 1.0.10 declarations on React Native 0.87+. A shared TextInputComponent type now preserves the native ref alias across all four components. (#504)

: Input, TextArea, SearchField, and InputGroup refs still failed typechecking with published 1.0.10 declarations on React Native 0.87+. A shared type now preserves the native ref alias across all four components. (#504) InputGroup inside a disabled TextField did not inherit the disabled state. The root now reads isDisabled from the surrounding form field context when no explicit prop is provided. (#508)

inside a disabled did not inherit the disabled state. The root now reads from the surrounding form field context when no explicit prop is provided. (#508) Issue #502: The customizing-colors documentation example was missing the required :root wrapper inside @layer theme , which could cause overrides to not apply. (#503)

Related PRs:

Uniwind is upgraded to 1.13.0 (previously 1.12.0 ). This version adds cascade layer support, which is required for the @layer components change. The Uniwind 1.12.2 Yarn patch is removed. (#529)

is upgraded to (previously ). This version adds cascade layer support, which is required for the change. The Uniwind 1.12.2 Yarn patch is removed. (#529) react-native-gesture-handler peer dependency now accepts ^2.28.0 || ^3.0.0 (previously ^2.28.0 ). (#528)

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Colors — Customizing-colors examples now include the required :root wrapper

wrapper Quick Start — Peer dependency for react-native-gesture-handler updated to ^2.28.0 || ^3.0.0

updated to Slider — Fixed: decimal step values are now clean

ScrollShadow — Fixed: shadows stay scroll-driven with Reduce Motion

BottomSheet — Fixed: controlled reopen content visibility

Input — Fixed: Android shadow restored, ref types preserved

InputGroup — Fixed: inherits disabled state from parent TextField

Popover — Fixed: Android native scrolling in content

Menu — Fixed: Android native scrolling in content

Select — Fixed: Android native scrolling in content

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!