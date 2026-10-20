v1.0.11
Component CSS moves to the components cascade layer, Expo SDK 58 and React Native 0.88 are supported, Gesture Handler 3 peer dependency is accepted, Slider drops floating point noise, ScrollShadow stays scroll-driven with Reduce Motion, and BottomSheet controlled reopen is fixed
HeroUI Native v1.0.11 wraps component CSS in Tailwind's
components cascade layer so user utilities can override component defaults, adds Expo SDK 58 / React Native 0.88 / Gesture Handler 3 support, fixes Slider floating point noise with decimal steps, keeps ScrollShadow scroll-driven when Reduce Motion is enabled, and resolves several overlay and input bugs on Android.
Installation
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⚠️ Breaking Changes
Uniwind 1.13.0 Required
Component CSS is now wrapped in
@layer components, which requires Uniwind 1.13.0 for cascade layers to be applied correctly. Apps on older Uniwind versions may see component styles applied at the wrong priority.
Before:
After:
Migration: Update Uniwind to 1.13.0 in your project. This is the only required action — component styles are otherwise unchanged.
Related PR: #529
Color Customization Requires
:root Wrapper
Custom color overrides in
@layer theme must now be nested inside
:root for Tailwind CSS v4 to pick them up correctly. Existing overrides written without
:root may silently stop applying.
Before:
After:
Migration: Wrap your
@variant light and
@variant dark blocks inside
:root within
@layer theme. See the updated Colors documentation.
Related PR: #503
What's New
Expo SDK 58 and React Native 0.88 Support
The library now supports Expo SDK 58, React Native 0.88, React 19.3, and Reanimated 4.7. Component refs use
ComponentRef interfaces compatible with React Native's strict TypeScript API. The
react-native-gesture-handler peer dependency has been widened to accept both v2 (
^2.28.0) and v3 (
^3.0.0), so existing apps on Gesture Handler 2 do not need to upgrade. (#528)
Component CSS in the
components Layer
All component styles are now placed inside Tailwind's
@layer components, and the default
HeroText font moves to a
@layer base class. This means user utility classes (e.g.
font-medium, color overrides) now correctly override component defaults, matching Tailwind's standard layer order. (#529)
Bug Fixes
This release includes fixes for the following issues:
- Issue #525: Slider values with decimal steps (e.g.
step={0.1}) produced floating point noise such as
0.30000000000000004. The
snapToSteputility now rounds to the precision of
stepand
minValue, so
onChangeand
Slider.Outputreceive clean values like
0.3. (#526)
- Issue #521: ScrollShadow showed both shadows permanently when Reduce Motion was enabled (iOS) or
animation="disable-all"was set. Shadows now always follow scroll position through
interpolate; only the exit transition is affected by the animation-disabled state. (#522)
- Issue #509: A controlled BottomSheet could render with
opacity: 0after reopening because
isDismissedstayed
true. The dismissed container style now only applies when the sheet is also closed (
!isOpen). (#511)
- Issue #488: The primary Input variant did not display its drop shadow on Android. Android now uses
elevation: 1instead of
shadow-smto restore the expected shadow. (#515)
- Issue #520: A
ScrollViewinside Popover, Menu, or Select content did not scroll on Android because the animated wrapper had no size. The wrapper now uses
absoluteFillwith
pointerEvents="box-none"so Android dispatches native touches to scrollable content. A follow-up commit adds a
contentWrapperstyle with
transformOrigin: 'top'so custom keyframe animations pivot correctly. (#530)
- Issue #497: Input, TextArea, SearchField, and InputGroup refs still failed typechecking with published 1.0.10 declarations on React Native 0.87+. A shared
TextInputComponenttype now preserves the native ref alias across all four components. (#504)
- InputGroup inside a disabled
TextFielddid not inherit the disabled state. The root now reads
isDisabledfrom the surrounding form field context when no explicit prop is provided. (#508)
- Issue #502: The customizing-colors documentation example was missing the required
:rootwrapper inside
@layer theme, which could cause overrides to not apply. (#503)
Related PRs:
Dependencies
- Uniwind is upgraded to
1.13.0(previously
1.12.0). This version adds cascade layer support, which is required for the
@layer componentschange. The Uniwind 1.12.2 Yarn patch is removed. (#529)
- react-native-gesture-handler peer dependency now accepts
^2.28.0 || ^3.0.0(previously
^2.28.0). (#528)
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Colors — Customizing-colors examples now include the required
:rootwrapper
- Quick Start — Peer dependency for
react-native-gesture-handlerupdated to
^2.28.0 || ^3.0.0
- Slider — Fixed: decimal step values are now clean
- ScrollShadow — Fixed: shadows stay scroll-driven with Reduce Motion
- BottomSheet — Fixed: controlled reopen content visibility
- Input — Fixed: Android shadow restored, ref types preserved
- InputGroup — Fixed: inherits disabled state from parent TextField
- Popover — Fixed: Android native scrolling in content
- Menu — Fixed: Android native scrolling in content
- Select — Fixed: Android native scrolling in content
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
All Releases
All updates and changes to HeroUI Native, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.
v1.0.10
Input and TextArea refs resolve as native TextInput instances, BottomSheet stays hidden during Android handle peek and container resize, Skeleton variant="none" skips default enter/exit animations, and Menu/Popover/Select refresh anchors on window resize