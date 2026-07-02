Switch 从 HeroUI v2 到 v3 的迁移指南。
在 v2 中，
Switch 结构简单，children 作为标签：
在 v3 中，
Switch 需要复合组件：
v2： children 作为标签的简单 Switch
v3： 复合组件（
Switch.Content、
Switch.Control、
Switch.Thumb）与
Label 组件
|v2 prop
|v3 位置
|说明
onValueChange
onChange
|事件处理函数已重命名
size
size
|仍在根上（
sm |
md |
lg）
label
|—
|请使用
Label 组件
color
|—
|已移除（请使用 Tailwind CSS）
thumbIcon
|—
|请在
Switch.Thumb 内使用
Switch.Icon
startContent
|—
|请直接自定义控件
endContent
|—
|请直接自定义控件
classNames
|—
|请在各子组件上使用
className
disableAnimation
|—
|已移除（动画机制已不同）
-
SwitchGroup — 用于将多个 Switch 成组
-
Switch.Content — 可点击的标签，包裹控件与
Label
-
Switch.Icon — 拇指（Thumb）内的图标
v3
Switch 的结构如下：
分组时：
- v2：
onValueChange prop
- v3：
onChange prop（签名相同：
(isSelected: boolean) => void）
- v2： children 作为标签
- v3：
Label 放在
Switch.Content（可点击的标签）内；
Description /
FieldError 作为
Switch.Content 的同级元素
- v2：
thumbIcon 用于拇指内图标，
startContent /
endContent 用于外侧图标
- v3： 拇指内图标用
Switch.Icon（置于
Switch.Thumb 内）；起始 / 结束内容请自定义
Switch.Control
- 组件结构：必须使用复合组件（
Switch.Content、
Switch.Control、
Switch.Thumb）
- 可点击的标签：用
Switch.Content 包裹
Switch.Control 与
Label；将
Description /
FieldError 作为
Switch.Content 的同级元素
- 标签：不再用 children 作为标签 — 请在
Switch.Content 内使用
Label
- 事件处理函数：
onValueChange →
onChange
- 样式相关 prop 已移除：
color — 请使用 Tailwind CSS
- 图标相关 prop 已移除：
thumbIcon、
startContent、
endContent — 请用子组件或直接自定义
-
classNames 已移除：请在各子组件上使用
className prop
- 新组件：
SwitchGroup 用于成组；
Switch.Content 作为可点击的标签，包裹控件与
Label