Table 从 HeroUI v2 到 v3 的迁移指南。
完整的 API 参考、样式指南与高级示例请参阅 v3 Table 文档。本指南只关注从 HeroUI v2 的迁移。
在 v2 中，Table 对每个部分使用独立的命名导入：
在 v3 中，Table 使用点语法的复合组件，并新增
Table.ScrollContainer 与
Table.Content：
v2： 独立的命名导入（
Table、
TableHeader、
TableColumn、
TableBody、
TableRow、
TableCell）
v3： 单一
Table 导入配合点语法：
Table、
Table.ScrollContainer、
Table.Content、
Table.Header、
Table.Column、
Table.Body、
Table.Row、
Table.Cell、
Table.Footer
-
Table：根容器（样式外层）
-
Table.ScrollContainer：横向滚动与自定义滚动条
-
Table.Content：实际的
<table> 元素（
aria-label、
selectionMode、
sortDescriptor 等放在这里）
-
Table.Footer：替代
bottomContent，用于分页等底部内容
|v2 prop
|v3 对应位置
|说明
aria-label
Table.Content 的
aria-label
|移到
Table.Content
selectionMode
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
selectedKeys
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
defaultSelectedKeys
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
onSelectionChange
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
sortDescriptor
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
onSortChange
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
disabledKeys
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
disallowEmptySelection
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
selectionBehavior
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
disabledBehavior
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
onRowAction
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
onCellAction
Table.Content
|移到
Table.Content
topContent
|—
|放在
Table 内、
Table.ScrollContainer 之前
bottomContent
|—
|使用
Table.Footer
topContentPlacement
|—
|已移除（直接组合布局）
bottomContentPlacement
|—
|已移除（直接组合布局）
color
|—
|已移除（请用 Tailwind CSS）
variant
Table 的
variant
|变为
"primary"（卡片式，默认）或
"secondary"（扁平）
layout
|—
|已移除
radius
|—
|已移除（请用 Tailwind CSS）
shadow
|—
|已移除（请用 Tailwind CSS）
isStriped
|—
|已移除（请用 Tailwind CSS）
isCompact
|—
|已移除（请用 Tailwind CSS）
isHeaderSticky
|—
|已移除（请用 Tailwind CSS，例如
sticky top-0）
fullWidth
|—
|已移除（默认全宽）
removeWrapper
|—
|已移除（直接组合布局）
hideHeader
|—
|已移除（省略
Table.Header 或用 CSS）
isVirtualized
|—
|使用 React Aria 的
Virtualizer 包裹
maxTableHeight
|—
|使用 CSS 或 Virtualizer
rowHeight
|—
|与 Virtualizer 一起使用
TableLayout
isKeyboardNavigationDisabled
|—
|已移除
disableAnimation
|—
|已移除
classNames
|—
|在各复合子组件上使用
className
v2： 设置
selectionMode 后由表格自动渲染 Checkbox。
v3： 在列与行中显式使用带
slot="selection" 的
Checkbox。
v2：
TableBody 上的
loadingState、
loadingContent、
emptyContent。
v3：
Table.Body 上的
renderEmptyState；无限滚动加载用
Table.LoadMore。
v2：
Table 上的
bottomContent。
v3：
Table.Footer 复合组件。
v2： 非内置能力。
v3：
Table.ResizableContainer +
Table.ColumnResizer 复合组件。
v3 的 Table 结构如下：
v2： React 的
key 同时用于列表调和与选择状态。
v3： 在
Table.Row 与
Table.Column 上使用
id 承载选择/排序状态；列表渲染仍保留 React 的
key。
- 导入方式：由多个命名导入 → 单一
Table 导入配合点语法。
- 新增包裹层：
Table.ScrollContainer 与
Table.Content 包裹表格结构。
- prop 迁移：
aria-label、
selectionMode、
sortDescriptor 等从
Table 移到
Table.Content。
- 底部区域：
bottomContent →
Table.Footer。
- 顶部区域：
topContent → 放在
Table 内、
Table.ScrollContainer 之前。
- 选择用 Checkbox：由自动渲染 → 显式使用
slot="selection" 的
Checkbox。
- 空状态：
emptyContent →
Table.Body 的
renderEmptyState。
- 加载：
loadingState /
loadingContent → 无限滚动场景用
Table.LoadMore。
- 列宽调整：新增
Table.ResizableContainer 与
Table.ColumnResizer。
- 标识字段：行/列由
key 表达业务标识 → 使用
id。
- 样式类 prop 移除：
color、
radius、
shadow、
isStriped、
isCompact 等 → 请用 Tailwind CSS。
-
classNames 移除：在各复合子组件上使用
className。