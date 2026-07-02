const columns = [ { key: "name" , label: "Name" }, { key: "role" , label: "Role" }, ]; const rows = [ { key: "1" , name: "Kate" , role: "CEO" }, { key: "2" , name: "John" , role: "Developer" }, ]; < Table aria-label = "Users" > < TableHeader columns = {columns}> {( column ) => < TableColumn key = {column.key}>{column.label}</ TableColumn >} </ TableHeader > < TableBody items = {rows}> {( item ) => ( < TableRow key = {item.key}> {( columnKey ) => < TableCell >{item[columnKey]}</ TableCell >} </ TableRow > )} </ TableBody > </ Table >