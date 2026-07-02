Chip 标签
用于展示标签、状态与分类等信息的小型徽标。
引入
组件结构
引入 Chip 组件，并通过点语法访问各部分。
纯文本子节点会自动包在
<Chip.Label>中。
用法
变体
带图标
状态
样式
传入 Tailwind CSS 类
你可以为根容器与各插槽分别添加类名：
自定义组件类
若要自定义 Chip 组件类，可以使用
@layer components 指令。
了解更多。
HeroUI 遵循 BEM 方法论，确保组件变体与状态可复用且易于自定义。
CSS 类
Chip 组件使用以下 CSS 类（查看源码样式）：
基础类
.chip- Chip 容器基础样式
.chip__label- 标签文本插槽样式
颜色类
.chip--accent- 强调颜色变体
.chip--danger- 危险颜色变体
.chip--default- 默认颜色变体
.chip--success- 成功颜色变体
.chip--warning- 警告颜色变体
变体类
.chip--primary- Primary 变体，实心背景
.chip--secondary- Secondary 变体，带边框
.chip--tertiary- Tertiary 变体，透明背景
.chip--soft- Soft 变体，浅色背景
尺寸类
.chip--sm- 小尺寸
.chip--md- 中尺寸（默认）
.chip--lg- 大尺寸
复合变体类
Chip 支持组合变体与颜色类（例如
.chip--secondary.chip--accent）。以下组合定义了默认样式：
Primary 变体：
.chip--primary.chip--accent- Primary + 强调色，实心背景
.chip--primary.chip--success- Primary + 成功色，实心背景
.chip--primary.chip--warning- Primary + 警告色，实心背景
.chip--primary.chip--danger- Primary + 危险色，实心背景
Soft 变体：
.chip--accent.chip--soft- Soft + 强调色，浅色背景
.chip--success.chip--soft- Soft + 成功色，浅色背景
.chip--warning.chip--soft- Soft + 警告色，浅色背景
.chip--danger.chip--soft- Soft + 危险色，浅色背景
说明： 你也可以在 CSS 中通过
@layer components 为任意变体与颜色组合（例如
.chip--secondary.chip--accent、
.chip--tertiary.chip--success）编写自定义样式。
API 参考
Chip Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Chip 内展示的内容
className
string
|-
|根元素的额外 CSS 类
color
"default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger"
"default"
|颜色变体
variant
"primary" | "secondary" | "tertiary" | "soft"
"secondary"
|视觉样式变体
size
"sm" | "md" | "lg"
"md"
|尺寸
Chip.Label Props
|Prop
|类型
|默认值
|描述
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|标签文本内容
className
string
|-
|标签插槽的额外 CSS 类